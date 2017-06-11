U.K Snap Election Results in Even More Conservative Coalition – Sending Social Justice Brits into Fits …

There has been much written about the downside consequences from Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call for a snap election and lose conservative seats. However, in an unexpected twist of fate, the coalition outcome is even more conservative than before.
The Tory party (traditional conservatives), with 218 seats, have struck a deal with the Democrat Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, 10 seats and considered the British version of “far-right”, resulting in an even more conservative coalition governing body than before the election.
The resulting alignment is now sending the British liberal social justice crowd into fits of LGBTQ(fill in the necessary missing constants) collective apoplectic rage. Cue the audio/visual snowflake demonstration:
Obviously, all political policies of consequence will not be social, they will be economic; as the challenge will be to construct the financial BREXIT escape from the clutches of the collective EU.
This may very well be the best result possible. Sargon had a pretty good video about how May and the Tories screwed up a sure victory against the Labour Party. Clearly, their own government has a swamp that’s in dire need of draining.
Oh the plans of mice and men…..
Well WOW! That’s great news. I haven’t been paying close attention to the fall out since Theresa May lost seats. Everything I have heard has been doom, gloom, and “Soft Brexit” which looks a lot like Remaining, so thanks for this. I’ll retune my interest meter in the UK!
Hi Sylvia. I share your concerns about a “Soft Brexit”.
I understand that in Brexit negotiations, DUP wish to prioritise economic factors over rampant uncontrolled immigration from third world Islamic countries. Also, it suggests to me they may push for UK to continue contributing $Billions to the EU even after Brexit is complete, to access the EU’s single market.
The word “Unionist” sends shivers down my spine. Here in Australia, Unions are thuggish Left wing Labor parties, intent on crushing or colluding with Government + private enterprise, to push out non-Unionised competition, with (studies show) prices rising 30% as a consequence. They wield far more power than the 12% of Australian Union members they represent. Unions are far more powerful here, than USA. UK PM Margaret Thatcher had to smash their grip on power, when she became PM a few decades ago, to save the UK from financial oblivion.
BUT, Sundance’s article has given me hope the Conservatives won’t be dragged to the Left with this coalition, given that hysterical hyperventilating of the little snowflake manlet.
** And when will they stop with this “marriage equality” furphy? UK, Australia etc already have marriage equality. All marriage laws apply equally to all. I can’t marry the same sex, my parents or siblings or a child under 16 any less or more than anyone else in the country. **Sheeeesh**.
I saw headlines on another site that the EU Dictators pushed PM May to hold the snap election to thwart Brexit.
If true the EU’s conspiracy failed! Now on top of that the East Bloc countries are telling EU to stuff it
That was the likely motive. I think the “twist of fate” might have been divine providence saving the day. Now in spite of themselves the UK conservatives in name only are being forced to be MORE conservative for the good of the people… not unlike or RINOs in Washington being forced to deal with a patriotic American president.
Her’s an article from Gateway Pundit suggesting just that, In AZ.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/report-meddling-eu-urged-theresa-may-hold-snap-election-hopes-derail-brexit/
My ultimate dream is Brexiteer, Boris Johnson (current Foreign Minister, London Mayor before Muslim Sadiq Khan), calls a spill and removes Teresa May (who supported Remain in the Brexit referendum), so Boris becomes PM.
The Donald and Boris. Magnificent. Western Democracy saved.
Now THAT would give the EU the middle finger!
Boris? …Really?
Listen to him call Our President “unfit to be President of the United States”.
Thanks for posting that, weatietoo. I’d forgotten that interview.
To be fair though, Boris was still London Mayor at that time, which is 25% Muslim, with some areas up to 50%, so he was probably pandering to his constituency, out of fear of a violent backlash. At least he invited Candidate Trump to visit London, as opposed to London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who’s said President Trump isn’t welcome!
As I recall, PM May was no more complimentary.
And, looking at the wider picture of what’s best for the UK (Grandma was British Air Force in WW2 + I lived there for 3 years until a decade ago), I still believe Boris is superior to PM May.
Plus, I suspect now that London’s had 2 terrorist attacks in 2 months; Boris is Home Secretary/Foreign Minister; there is irrefutable proof of London’s no-go zones; Donald Trump is President + PM May voted Remain/not Brexit – Boris will have softened his views on POTUS, and hardened them on the dangers of rampant Islamic immigration + uncontrolled borders.
Poor little gayboy snowflake is all hepped up, isn’t he? Tsk Tsk…
Does he own a hairbrush?
Who let the 13 year old on the panel?
Man, that was like five solid minutes of hearing fingernails scrape against a chalkboard. One of the biggest things we are seeing in this post Trump, post Brexit world is how truly miserable leftists are as people, and it’s becoming more difficult for me to hear them talk.
When your foot is in your mouth… when you shoot yourself in the foot you hit the head.
Oh wow, he mad!
Another loser millennial whining about losing an election and defending his right to bitch about losing. How original.
I did not know this….. sound great to me LOL
The YT triggered snowfakes is a bonus 🙂
What I want to know is…
How does this effect the rights of Old White Guys?
“Where are we going, and why am I in this handbasket?
The thought of eternal Hell got a whole lot scarier.. when I realized that Hillary is gonna be there.
And she will continue to run it.
I dunno… she is going to have to compete with Obama to be President down there.. and she is a loser!
Democrat party with brains? I’m so lost.
They lost 13 seats but gained 10 with the coalition, better than nothing. May better not try to blow it again.
Kaco. This may be a terrific result. The dummies have never given any thought to the DUP in N. Ireland.
They are very, very hard men/ women.
My neighbour is from N. Ireland, and I have known many.
This is Nirvana for the DUP. It really is. The EU are Pu**ies compared to these folks.
I would be very surprised if the DUP are not extremely supportive of PDJT. I may be wrong of course. It is politics.
These multiparty parliamentary systems always confuse me.
Best thing for LGBT community is a hard brexit.. regardless of the DUP partys views they are much better to deal with than the invading muslim horde.
I had a feeling that this outcome was not in the left’s best interest because of the fact Theresa May had two weeks to form a coalition that would allow her to remain in power as the PM. She went to the Queen to let her know what she was going to do in order to get her blessing.
http://therightscoop.com/theresa-may-gets-approval-from-the-queen-to-form-new-government-but-tories-are-livid/
From the article linked above:
After receiving formal permission from the monarchy, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she will try to forge a government after a snap-election gamble that cost her Conservative Party its parliamentary majority.
This whole thing is really amazing. The Tories were able to rule outright because they had won enough seats in the last election to do so. But Theresa May in her infinite wisdom has now ensured that the DUP will be a thorn in the side of the Tory coalition henceforth until the next elections.
And if they can push May aside and Boris Johnson ends up PM… icing on the cake imo.
Labor campaigned the Brexit referendum is final, as a way of taking that issue out off the table for the election. It’s not an anti-Brexit mandate like the media wants to run with (though a weaker PM & govt doesn’t help UK in the negotiations).
PM May ran a horrible campaign (advised by Obama’s guy btw wtf) with proposals about pensions and taxes that flopped bigly, plus they seemed weak and helpless after the latest terror attacks.
BOJO!
But…Boris Johnson said some very nasty things about Candidate Trump last year.
Has he ever apologized for that?
Hi weatietoo! Further to my post above re Boris, at least he’s an equal opportunity offender.
Following then-President Obama’s overt campaign for Remaining in the EU last year, Boris wrote an article saying that Obama’s dislike of Britain (including his rude removal of Sir Winston Churchill’s bust from the Oval Office) may be due to his Kenyan heritate + ancestral dislike of the British Empire.
Boris attended security talks in Washington in March with TRex (I believe) + appears to have crossed paths with POTUS in Europe last month. I’m sure back channels are smoothing it out. Though I do absolutely agree a mea culpa is appropriate.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-suggests-part-kenyan-obama-may-have-an-ancestral-dislike-of-britain-a6995826.html
The boytoy is mad because of what exactly? Does it know itself? This is a typical leftist reaction when they don’t get their way.
Not very long ago…everything that the Snowflakes preach was considered ‘extreme’ and ‘fringe’.
They demanded tolerance.
It was given.
Once they achieved ‘tolerance’ they quickly demanded Acceptance.
It was not widely given.
But instead of being tolerant in return…they decided to demonize anyone who doesn’t ‘accept’ what they espouse.
Now they declare that anyone who doesn’t fall in line with their Snowflakes Credo, is “extremist”.
The little loudmouth guy in that video above is a perfect example of this.
He even threw in the word “terrorist” into his little screed.
Unfortunately, this is going on here too.
We must fight this madness.
Now look at the Scottish independence mob….. down 21 seats.
The Scots have realised that there is no-one to pay their mendicant future nation’s welfare bills if they leave Britain. Try asking Merkel laddies…..snigger.
Of course the Conservatives will be the permanent government of the UK if Scotland leaves. They vote Labour nearly 100%. What’s not to like about Scottish independence (from Britain but not the EU).
I was born in Scotland, and lived there when the S.N.P. (Scottish Nationalist Party.) was born.
IMO they are a Communist Party.
They are horrible…I was delighted with the election results.
May is a snake, Corbyn is a nut. Neither deserved a Majority.
In related news, today France voted to continue drilling holes in the sinking hull of Europe.
At least the Eastern Europeans are showing some will to live. It’s not over… yet.
Keep Calm and Brexit On.
This is the kind of disrespect that destroys any chance of the snowflakes gaining respect. Kids like this have no place in a civilized society because it appears impossible for snowflakes to behave in a civilized, adult manner. “I’m throwing my tantrum like a two-year old. Now give me my candy…” is getting old very fast.
The UK’s general election was between a die hard communist, Jeremy Corbyn and a complete fluff head, Theresa May.
Although I believe that anyone with an IQ of over 45 should have voted for May, she is no Margaret Thatcher. The stupid woman was against Brexit and she wears a hijab when she meets with the Islamic savages.
To any muslim, a women who in their religion – theocracy is worth only half a man, wearing a hijab means only one thing. It means that she is submitting to Islam.
As I said, she is both incredibly stupid as well as being completely naive. My guess is that she is controlled by similar (if not the same) swamp creatures.
