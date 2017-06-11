U.K Snap Election Results in Even More Conservative Coalition – Sending Social Justice Brits into Fits …

There has been much written about the downside consequences from Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to call for a snap election and lose conservative seats. However, in an unexpected twist of fate, the coalition outcome is even more conservative than before.

The Tory party (traditional conservatives), with 218 seats, have struck a deal with the Democrat Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, 10 seats and considered the British version of “far-right”, resulting in an even more conservative coalition governing body than before the election.

The resulting alignment is now sending the British liberal social justice crowd into fits of LGBTQ(fill in the necessary missing constants) collective apoplectic rage. Cue the audio/visual snowflake demonstration:

Obviously, all political policies of consequence will not be social, they will be economic; as the challenge will be to construct the financial BREXIT escape from the clutches of the collective EU.

