Comey’s CYA Paragraph(s) – Substantiating The “Unmasking”…

There are multiple critical paragraphs within the carefully constructed, and intentionally released, opening statement by fired FBI Director James Comey. However, one of the more brutally transparent paragraphs deserves some highlighted attention. Page #2, paragraphs #2 and #3:
♦ We know from James Comey’s own admission, the entire construct of the FBI counterintelligence investigation was predicated on the now debunked, and politically motivated, fake “Russian Dossier”.
Specifically this “Dossier” was the foundational document for the FISA warrants to secretly spy-on, or surveil, associates within the Trump orbit – during the election campaign and after the election outcome.
♦ We know directly from John Brennan’s congressional testimony (May 23rd, 2017) that his CIA, in coordination with the NSA, provided the “raw intelligence”, intercepted communication by foreign nationals inquiring into the political perspectives of candidate and President-Elect Donald Trump, to the FBI counter intelligence investigation. Raw intelligence that was exclusively given to those in charge of the FBI “counter-intelligence investigation“.
♦ We also know from Brennan, Rogers and Clapper’s testimony, the results of the FISA captured communication [CIA says who, NSA does tasks] was the raw intelligence data assembled into ODNI and FBI counter intelligence reports. Reports kept from congress, but given to the Obama White House. All leaks to the media stemmed from these reports, not from the raw intelligence.
♦ We know from the prior testimony by James Comey to congress on March 20th 2017, the counterintelligence operation was intentionally kept secret from congressional oversight under the guise of: “the sensitivity of the matter“. A convenient excuse to continue a cloud of investigation (narrative) without having to justify facts within the investigation to congressional oversight. James Comey never told congress, despite his own admission that it was normal procedure to keep the congressional gang-of-eight informed.
♦ And we also know, by their own admission, the counter intelligence reports [utilizing the raw intelligence provided by Brennan (CIA)/Rogers (NSA)] to the FBI [and James Clapper (ODNI)], were the underlying documents which became the source of the unmasking requests by Susan Rice (White House) and possibly Samantha Powers (U.N. Ambassador). Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice admitted it was from these reports she requested the unmasking – and then shared with the Obama National Security Council.
♦ Lastly, we know the only current factual illegal activity: 1.) included the unmasking of unauthorized and unwarranted Americans; and, 2.) surrounded the leaking of those intelligence reports to the media. #1 could be illegal, #2 was definitely illegal.
Both James Clapper and John Brennan have walked away from the illegal danger room by stating they only delivered raw intelligence and did not make unmasking requests for any of the counterintelligence participants involved. All of the unmasked names were political affiliates of the Trump campaign, post election transition, and Trump administration.
Now, all of this considered…. take a look at what James Comey has carefully written against the backdrop of: a.) his decision to keep congress in the dark, and b.) his need to explain why Trump officials were subjects of the investigation:
In the boxed paragraph, fired FBI Director James Comey is covering his ass.
James Comey is trying to frame the reasoning for utilizing a fake Russian Dossier to “open an investigation” and to gain FISA warrants to monitor officials of the Trump campaign, transition and administration; and more importantly to justify the unmasking of American officials who were part of the Trump campaign, transition and administration.
That boxed paragraph above is an attempt at justifying the activity. He is 100% covering-his-ass and trying to avoid legal risk.
Notice also that President Trump never asked Comey in that initial encounter if he was under investigation. Why would he? ….Yet Comey felt it necessary to tell President-Elect Trump he was not under investigation.
Also, it would be worth noting….
How did FBI Director James Comey know the content of the “fake Russian Dossier” was about to be reported to the media? (Initial reporting by CNN and Buzzfeed)
Who exactly is this “we” he speaks of?
It’s always about twisting words out of context and building narratives on fake meaning.
“Let go” will soon be equated with explicit orders to obstruct. There simply will never, ever be an end to this malevolent ‘resistence.’
There is just too much at stake within the swamp for acknowledgement of the truth. Every day, every hour new constructs will be shaped, refined, amended and revised to end the Trump presidency. Facts don’t matter. truth is irrelevant.
Tomorrow will just reframe the treason with a slightly different script. It’s pure existential war, and it will take unprecedented DOJ actions, trials and convictions to critically wound the enemy. Simply continuing this way indefinitely is not acceptable.
I agree that there needs to be action from the DOJ. Trump himself has removed a few of the swamp people (like Comey), but the DOJ needs to get busy.
DOJ actions to bring down the big wigs……don’t hold your breath Sessions is too busy catching minnows…….sorry but I have said all along that Sessions who is tried and true is in over his head…….
CNN (aka FakeNews) just put up the part that said Trump asked for loyalty and they just stared at each other in awkward silence. THE END
NO MENTION of Comey saying you’ll get honest loyalty from me. Makes me wanna puke.
CNN knows not the words honesty or loyalty.
I don’t know what can be done about the MSM as they are all corrupt and the only news source for many. Congress should get involved in protecting citizens from fake news. They have too much power to insight wrong doing through propaganda and lies. There needs to be new liable laws and strict rules as to who qualifies to report official news.
” I think there’s a certain loyalty to the presidency. And I think when you make it harder for a president while he is still in office I think — I have problems with that. ”
Of course that was 2014 and regards, another President… but still that was Bob Schieffer then:
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/jeffrey-meyer/2014/01/19/cbs-s-schieffer-questions-robert-gates-s-loyalty-president-obama
If Obama and ValJayJay don’t want me to forever believe that they created the fake dossier, they better come out really quick with a plausible explanation of where the hell else it came from.
Of course they did, how do you think that the Obamas would gain control of the Democrat party? Cant let the Clintons have all that money eh?
!Jeb! Bush
Methinks the time is close for a bigly, huge, high energy, “You Are Fake News” Trump press conference or, better yet, a rally.
Oh, and about that Special Prosecutor… doesn’t seem like he’s got much left to investigate. On the Trump side at least…
CNN will end up sucking on Michael Moores toes.
Old toe jam himself.
Liars and the massive lies they tell only to have them fall apart……..this is so disgusting that we have had 7 months of this crap all because the cry babies lost an election…..They remind me of a teenage girl with her first break up wailing to her Mother she will never love ANY one again….only to get a new boyfriend in 2 weeks…..
You know, in a perfect world… whenever someone accuses someone of something, and then they figure out they were wrong about that… they MAKE IT UP to the person. If you did this personally to someone, you would feel really sorry about it, and go out of your way to be extra nice to that person, or do something to make up for the fact that you were wrong… twice.
So, they were wrong in saying that President Trump was colluding with Russia…and they were also wrong in saying he was wrong when he defended himself.
They’ve attempted to do damage to this man, and I want nothing less than fall on your sword apologies from all these assholes.
Of course the President won’t get any… but this is what should happen in a perfect world.
I believe the President deserves a formal PUBLIC apology.
It’s all been done with Malice Aforethought and extreme prejudice…by operatives working for their globalist masters.
I think the committee thinking about limiting the NSA’s freedom?
Listening to a Presidential candidate and his staff[s communications based on an uncorroborated paper and given to the Presidents opposing party? The paper came from McCain?
That makes Watergate look as amateur as it was.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=4uNOi3%2bz&id=3EE336CFE2158FEAD6FF83825C7EB5FF5F6C907A&thid=OIP.4uNOi3-zXWSk11zAk2LN5wEsDh&q=death+throes+gif&simid=608033109958986683&selectedIndex=22&qpvt=death+throes+gif
She’s cute… in a creepy…. very creepy way
The lefts sails are lufting and they need to come about and get back in the wind. Like a pirate ship the Democrats come in and think they will make the current leader walk the plank………..Enough is enough and time to rid ourselves of this scourge called CNN and MSNBC and NYT’s and WAPO. This little game of make up a story and toss it to Toobin or some moron who lie about every fact must end now….McCain must be tied and quartered and sent off with the pirate ship as sabatuer as well.
Yeah, it’s amazing they didn’t figure that out immediately. It’s because their politics doesn’t work like that… they know they’re crooked as hell.
Trump knows he’s right, so he has nothing to be afraid of. We’re all worried for him because of the trickery and deception, but this is a good man that knows he didn’t do anything wrong and trusts he’ll be vindicated.
I can not imagine a valid defense for Homey Comey.
IMO a good lawyer who has good legal logic skills can shred this EZ. Slam Dunk Kine. It is pathetic.
If guilty, President Trump wouldn’t ask to be investigated. Liberals don’t get it because one of the hallmarks of liberalism is irrationality.
Fanatics are never rational.
How do you prove a false negative?
Like the game of spades , the Donald holds all the cards . The trump card !!!. When this crook was in L.A , The President socked it to him . The trump card was played. Seized all the info from crooked comey’ s office . Comey’s is now back peddling . Eighter way , Donald is going to trump him . They all gonna feel it when trump gets his momentum goin. Trump know’s alot more then what we know. If I was comey , I would back peddle 2 . He ain’t got no choice. Go Trump!!!!!
JARRETT: COMEY MUST TESTIFY IN FAVOR OF TRUMP OR PUT HIMSELF IN SERIOUS LEGAL JEOPARDY – http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/06/07/gregg-jarrett-comey-must-testify-in-favor-trump-or-hell-put-himself-in-serious-legal-jeopardy.html
Isn’t it interesting how Jarrett is more honest in his analysis and Judge Nap is always anti-Trump, pro Comey conspiracy.
Iranian Valerie Jarrett “tapped” patriot’s phones and computers when we dared to type her name. It happened to me! This Iranian witch needs to go to prison until she dies!
I’m confused, this link indicates PTrump asked Comey to “let it go.”
If the hearing believes Comey (unwise) PTrump is in trouble.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-07/comey-releases-prepared-remarks-i-hope-you-can-see-your-way-letting-go-i-need-loyalt
What does the rest of the sentence say? “I hope…”
That’s not a request or a demand, most of all, it’s not obstruction.
Yeah, basically they would need a lot more to pursue obstruction of justice, but they didn’t get it.
Even the NYT published this article, saying just that and, citing legal justification:
That’s a fact. Can’t believe the times ran that line.
They try to keep their credibility that way.
The Federalist article is very good. I agree with it 100%.
…”If anything, Comey’s latest statement only highlights why Trump was justified in firing Comey in the first place. Comey, according to his own testimony, repeatedly told Trump that the president was not being investigated by the FBI. Not only that, Comey also told Congress that Trump was not being personally investigated. How on earth is it inappropriate, in light of those facts, for the president to ask for those facts to be made public by the very individual asserting them? Trump’s exasperation looks far more justifiable given the behavior to which Comey admits in his own testimony, largely because Comey’s tortured explanation for refusing to publicly explain those facts, even after disclosing them to Congress, holds so little water.”…
http://thefederalist.com/2017/06/07/james-comeys-latest-statement-is-an-indictment-of-comey-not-trump/
Bingo!
Never Trumper:
Really French. Clinton and Lynch did it secretly and they didn’t think they were going to get caught by a reporter. Trump had nothing to hide and did not stop Comey from testifying.
NRO is begging for funds (and suggestions). I can’t believe they are liking the feedback they are getting…
Comey’s (fictional) prose betrays a VERY limited reading list….
“I then got up and left out the door by the grandfather clock, making my way through the large group of people waiting there, including Mr. Priebus and the Vice President.”
Hey Comey… don’t bother writing a book… don’t give up your day job. …. oh wait… your FIRED!
🙂
Seriously! “I took hesitant steps toward the large oak door near the clock. I heard its ominous ‘tick tock’, which seemed to mirror the timorous flutterings of my own failing heart.”
What a lame.
Interesting pleadings. Is Stone a lawyer?
No however Stone is a Patriot and for this plus his knowledge, I just love him!
Don’t forget McCain, Graham and other sharers of the “dossier” as possible leakers (no pun intended)
CNN Panel
Brilliantly put, Sundance.
Jim Comey is a truly desperate man. I think he’s figured his only way to survive is to collude with the MSM to ramp up the hysteria, in the hope it tips the electorate/public opinion to force quislings in Congress to move toward indictment/impeachment.
It’s not going to work. It may have back in the 80s & 90s, before the internet. However the election proved that the MSM has lost influence on public opinion. Most people do not believe or trust them anymore. Consider the numbers – CNN gets what, 1 million a night? Trump’s Twitter account is live 24/7 and has over 30 million followers!
The MSM outlets know that failure to bring down Trump is also their death sentence. He’s become the vector of their decline. An error, as their decline is guaranteed anyway, with or without Trump.
Having said that, I do think it’s time for Trump to go after Clinton and/or Obama’s people. The public needs a head on a stake. They need to be reassured that not only isn’t he affected by what’s going on, but that he’s in total control.
If the Republican Party , actually worked on behalf of the American people and upheld the Constitution , they would call a press conference on the capital steps Friday morning. ALL Republicans of both chambers present! They would then pick a competent prosecutor among the bunch to read prepared remarks to ” We The People.” The statement would lay out the clear facts to date which include the long list of those on the record that no evidence to date that any collusion with Russia has happened and any narrative charging otherwise is a complete lie to the people. The script would deliver a time line showing collusion of the Democrats and media to essentially reverse the democratic vote and instead deliver a bloodless political coup . It would also include , Comey’s statement clarifying no obstruction of justice and confirming Trump was never under any investigation . The summary should not only shame the left and the media like branding a scarlet letter , but additionally lay out the case for the people to what degree the anti – Trump agenda crowd has gone to frighten the public , convict in the court of persuasion without evidence , and above all put our national security at risk . Then the Republican giving the speech should look straight in the camera and state , ” We demand a public apology to you the American People , and to our President , from those who knowingly and maliciously created and drove such a destructive narrative and perpetrated a witch hunt for pure political agendas. We are committed to complete review of any Foreign involvement in our election process and measures we can implement going further to avoid such probing. We have been told By President Obama ,President Trump , and all intelligence agencies that the integrity of the votes in the 2016 election were not altered in any way. Going forward we stand with all Americans to respect the democratic process , and invite the minority party to work with us on delivering the duly elected presidents policy initiatives, those being repeal and replace ACA , tax reform, infrastructure , energy independence and more to grow our economy and secure our nation at home and abroad. The time for asking a President to prove a negative in the absence of evidence is over. The American people demand governance not the inquisition .”
But , sadly there is no Republican party today that I speak of.
