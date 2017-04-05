Report: Rice Unmasking Requests Were for Surveillance of “Daily Lives” of Trump Officials…

CTH Susan Rice Back Story:
- Susan Rice appears on MSNBC to Explain
- Rice Explanation Points to President Obama’s Daily Briefing
Today, Catherine Herridge is reporting the unmasking requests made by former National Security Adviser were requests for details of daily surveillance of President Trump’s transition team regarding their daily life activity.
(New York) The intelligence reports at the center of the Susan Rice unmasking controversy were detailed, and almost resembled a private investigator’s file, according to a Republican congressman familiar with the documents.
“This is information about their everyday lives,” Rep. Peter King of New York, a member of the House Intelligence committee said. “Sort of like in a divorce case where lawyers are hired, investigators are hired just to find out what the other person is doing from morning until night and then you try to piece it together later on.”
On the House Intelligence Committee, only the Republican chairman, Devin Nunes of California, and the ranking Democrat Adam Schiff, also of California, have personally reviewed the intelligence reports. Some members were given broad outlines.
Nunes has consistently stated that the files caused him deep concern because the unmasking went beyond the former national security adviser Mike Flynn, and the information was not related to Moscow. (read more)
Well…no wonder Adam Schiff for Brains wouldn’t understand what he was seeing. His divorce surveillance would’ve had lying, slying and filth in it. Trump’s was probably boring.
LOLOL! “… Schiff for brains …”
😂
The pic told everything without saying anything.
Well since you brought it up…here goes 😛
Oh no you didn’t!!
He has gone very quiet hasn’t he.
Obviously, Obama didn’t find out any information he could blackmail Trump with. That’s Barry’s MO. He got opponents out of ‘his’ race in Illinois with blackmail, as well. If Obama is not brought up on charges (he is the only one higher than Susan Rice who could have ordered her to do this), I’m going to be livid!
That’s the thing…with Crooked Hillary the only question was if she would be charged for her crimes. There is just no way Trump would have been allowed to take office if they had the goods. Obviously they have been using NSA to intercept everything and they aren’t just going to pick a date to spill the beans…
Now, everyone can understand Pres Trump’s tweet using the term ‘sick’.
Slow roasted goodness….MMMMMMMM MMMMMMMMMMMMMM!
It will not end with Rice but drip drip every week/day. President Trump knows how to juice the whole real scandal with MSM prospective. Now RINO are getting energy too that is a big problem for democrats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lindsey Graham was on O’Reilly hot to trot to get Rice on the hot wok ASAP.
Finally, President Trump is getting some needed blocking from his front line.
Yikes. As someone who frequently stir-fries, all I can say is that is that image is…….OUCH!!!
Hopefully, Ms Graham isn’t the “center” (not enough hand soap for that)!
I don’t trust Graham at all. He talked about having the Judiciary committee asking Rice to testify along with the traitors Sally Yates, Brennan, and Clapper. Think it will be a dog and pony show to cover things up and they will all push the Trump-Russia connection angle.
If the Senate calsl her in to testify then they may as well invite BenRhodes too and just keep peeling away at the rotten onion.
It would be nice if Miss Lindsay recovered some of his lawyering skills from back in the day in the JAG office. I understand he was very good.
That’s the sad thing about Lindsay, he could be very effective if he just came away from the dark side and discovered his inner patriot.
I surmise that he can’t. They, (the Deep State) probably have waaaaay too much dirt on him. If he strays off the reservation, I’m sure they’d leak all his dirty secrets.
The wonderful aspect of PDJT is that if he feels something is being overlooked…bing…bong…BOOM! Tweeted!
LSM freaks out, and the story stays alive!
Graham was like another Trey Gowdey when he was a House Manager prosecuting Clinton in the Senate after the impeachment.
That’s how he got famous enough in SC to win Strom Thurmond’s vacant seat.
Then he hooked up with McCain and lost his damn mind.
Lindsey can rock a cross examination if he needs to.
Yeah, and I always liked coming into a game to pitch the last inning when we were ahead 10-0. Piece of cake!
They may be front line, but they are NOT the A team….
Umm…hmm…dunno bout that
Gramnesty was also on Fox saying basically we have to go to war with Syria and if Russia gets in the way too bad and if Trump does do anything fast he is just as weak as Obama… so there’s that.
I hope I have not ruined your hope for this special man
Trump is a master showman. Drip Drip Drip.
Going to be like Wikileaks, a little at a time.
“Wiki-Drips”?
You got it right, Joe. Trump has definitely seen or has been made fully aware of what is in those surveillance files. He is allowing the system to work. The US Congressional investigatory system is slow but it generally works out for the best. Patience is a virtue.
Susan Rice is not the trophy. She is the bright, shiny object to keep the press distracted and occupied while Trump and his team make progress elsewhere. Obama is the man responsible for what happened. He is the trophy. Trump must feel violated and betrayed when as a private citizen Obama weaponized against him and his family.
Obamagate will end badly for the Dems. But, first things first…McConnell better deliver on Gorsuch by Friday!
My money is getting rid of Soros and a few others who are messing with our finances.
You said, “Congressional investigatory system is slow but it generally works out for the best.”
You are effing crazy pal. What have been the repercussions from Fast & Furious, Benghazi or the IRS? Not a FU*KING THING.
Until I see Susan Rive lead off in handcuffs, none of this media back & forth means a dang thing.
Wake up bud.
For some crazy reason your explanation of the end result of “Congressional investagory system” reminded me of the news reports of Asiana Flight 214.
STARTING AT THE 8 SECOND MARK
I agree that the dolt, Susan Rice, is not the trophy. But I’d describe her differently.
Rather than the ‘bright, shiny object’ analogy, to me she is analogous to the ceramic tiles on the belly of the Space Shuttle–that sometimes ‘reusable’, but ultimately sacrificial ablative material that burns off during the intense heat of re-entry.
The Left has already used her as a heat shield once: Benghazi. Now, they’re cowering behind her again. Only this time, the heat is going to be much, much hotter.
“Obama is the man responsible for what happened. He is the trophy. ”
You are correct, but I am hoping that the investigation will find out that Obama was spying on Bernie. Convicting Obama will bring justice, but rally democrats. Revealing that Bernie was spied on and never had a chance would split the democrat party and destroy it as a national party.
Yeah, now, more than ever, I believe that Trump knew exactly what he was doing with that now infamous tweet. Imagine the pants-crapping that must’ve been going on for the obama crime syndicate when Trump that one on them.
He IS the master.
And it just further painted the MSM into a corner and shows what lying, complicate Dem crapweasels they are.
complicit
Nice perfume if you can find it!
🌺🌸🌻🌼🌺🌸💐🌻🌼🌺
This entire thing is starting to snowball into something the Democrats will end up regretting starting for a generation.
Obama and Clinton will join the name Nixon as being synonymous with paranoia, dirty, corrupt, and criminal.
It couldn’t happen to a nicer group of a-holes.
It’d be wonderful if in a generation there were no more lefties/Dems who do their best to get material on their opponents in hopes of controlling them, their actions, their court decisions, their souls. May all those who were blackmailed and did their controllers’ bidding be quaking in their boots.
I always thought John Boehner was being blackmailed by Obama. Would be interesting to see if anything is dredged up there. Obama had the means of the NSA at his fingertips.
And Mittens
I guess one could say, Obamagate will be payback for framing Nixon.
Is it possible susan rice is lying? Almost too good to be true.
Impossible!!! She learned her lesson after blaming Benghazi on a video. She’ll never lie again! hehe.
You know she was….her lips were moving….
Considering that last interview was scripted and written by lawyers, lying is such a quaint notion anymore…Fun thing is the National Security and it wasn’t politics part…I can’t wait for that to be explained considering everything was done in context of presidential election…In the old days a lawyer would have worried about ‘ the appearance of impropriety etc. Those days are gone..
Judge Napolitano was on Dobbs tonite and said that if it was stricly personal info that she was getting, that is entirely illegal.
Yes. She stated National Security…No way out of that statement
Sick. These people are just sick…
Isn’t that the word President Trump used in his tweet when he first dropped this news … “sick”? He knew. It’s so great to be able to trust him.
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
“The man that hath no music in himself, nor is not moved with concord of sweet sounds, is fit for treasons, stratagems and spoils.”
~ William Shakespeare
LikeLiked by 8 people
“One may smile and smile, and be a villain”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were and are listening to everyone wherever they have an interest. Especially attorneys and their clients. That’s why they never had to show up in courts… “No Standing”, “No Jurisdiction” and every other lame technicality on the Planet. They knew everything in advance. They still do. It was the American Government that hacked the 2016 General Presidential Election. Period.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Is it possible that the real persons to blame in all of this surveillance of Trump are none other than Bill and Hillary and Podesta? Hillary had the juicey juice on BHO and could easily blackmail him. In exchange for her protecting him once he was out of office, she asked for “opposition research” on Trump to be used in the campaign and during the debates. We all know, right, this scandal is much bigger than Susan Rice going rogue and operating autonomously.
Interesting idea.
The media and the Democrats are the “Russians”, all they do is try to hack public opinion
Exactly!!!!
This just gets muddier and muddier. She and her “boss” are guilty as he!!.
Godless people who lie and cheat and slander think they are getting away with it but from my experience it always comes around when you least expect it. I’m no angel but I don’t cross God with stupid mistakes like lying and stealing and slandering my neighbors. These people are souless on the left. I am personally disgusted by these people and what the Democrat party has become. It’s way past politics now for me….it’s personal affront to all dignity and honor… I realize many are just brainwashed but I’ve taken to not speaking to them out of utter disgust……..
Has Rice lawyer-ed up yet?
To distract from Rice’s scandals, and to badmouth all things Trump:
Tonight, every show on CNN has been obsessing about Trump sending
out a tweet defending Bill O’Reilly. Really, who gives a hoot in hell??
Distract, demonize, divert.
No one with any sense and why do you?
Not by choice. On in the background. At work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t waste a second on lunatic fringe bloggers like CNN.
I do it sometimes for the lols. They’re hilarious. The trick is to get out after a quick laugh, if you stay more than a few minutes you get angry and lose your good humor.
So predictable, mainstream media outlets are now in attack FoxNews mode since they are daring to actually report the Susan Rice story. I wish I had enough money to hire Bill Belichick to steal their playbook to see what they are going to do next….
Bill Belichek could watch tape of them and then recreate their playbook from memory.
I am feeling more respect for Condi Rice now, at least she was doing in public and we may agree or not agree with her. Susan Rice is doing criminal activity.
OT…. but what the hell is going on a Drudge? His top four headline links at the moment are to fake news outlets stories regarding Bannon titled:
“Bannon Threat to Quit” – Link to NYT article
“Bannon Loses Power in Whitehouse Shake-up” – Link to CNN politics article
“Surprise move…” link to The Guardian article
“Increasingly embattled…” – another link to a NYT article
What’s with all the fake news links?? I refuse to even read them and closed the links as soon as I saw what they were.
He likes gossipy stuff.
Drudge has decided that the all mighty dollar is more important than the truth. I don’t even go there anymore.
I hate that site.
Breitbart was and is a competitor of Drudge. Hence, I think his s*&^ slinging regarding Bannon.
Drudge is a straight up waste of time and his format is annoying as hell. Skip it, you’ll feel better. It’s just a #FakeNews aggregator anyway.
My thoughts exactly…Drudge Report is a rag. Don’t read it any longe.
Agreed. I have never liked his format either – it is annoying and I never find any really useful info there either. I never understood what all the fuss was about with him…
Matt Drudge is no dummy either.
He knows the truth is coming out and by headlining these links he’s pointing out to everyone the willingness of the MSM to lie to the American public.
He’s helping to get them hoisted on their own petard.
You’re about the only person who is seeing clearly on this matter. I was at first offended when I saw the top headlines on Drudge today, but then I realized that they were all from the foolish news organizations that are trying to pooh pooh the Susan Rice situation. Drudge is just donating some extra rope for their hanging.
Exactly.
I hate when he links to the nyt and it’s not like you know until you click on it.
So at least some of the reports obviously have nothing to do with national security. But from what I’ve heard the standards for unmasking can be pretty broad, so Rice can claim that most anything was “national security related”. Anyone know more about that?
Her rationale: we had to see everything in order to determine whether there was a security risk. And she’ll act as ridiculously brash as Hillary in her ridicule of Americans.
I love the answer somebody already tweeted in response to that alibi.
“Investigating people is not your job.”
Boom.
This conversation brings to mind a passage in Luke.
“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. Therefore consider carefully how you listen. Whoever has will be given more; whoever does not have, even what they think they have will be taken from them.””
Luke 8:17-18 NIV
http://bible.com/111/luk.8.17-18.niv
You know I love the fact that no matter what happens on this earth God is not surprised. I truly believe that He has ordained Prez Trump, and we just need to trust that God will continue to guide our great leader. We can also be in prayer that the evil will be revealed to receive it’s just punishment in this world. Thanks Treepers for making life better!
Sometimes I like to imagine when God is talking to Job, that it is really like the Creator saying to all of us “Just who do you think you’re foolin” 😛
They can swing this in the MSM all they want but at the end of the day they are DEAD! When you have unmasking of conversations that had absolutely nothing to do with Russia, your cover is dead. Yesterday our President’s tweet used the hashtag #FBI. Today he tells the NYT that she is guilty o a crime. Folks he just sent over another nuclear bomb and he is telling them and us that people will be arrested and indited. PATIENCE is a must in this!
Too many people are assuming that all Trump has is the Nunes material.
I don’t agree. Suspect he has a huge amount of damning information implicating Obama, Clinton, Lynch, Brennan, Clapper and many others.
I also think he has had it for some time – certainly before the tweets, perhaps as early as January.
He (and Bannon) have decided to leak it slowly. Death by a thousand cuts.
This is a very effective strategy. If he dumped the lot, the MSM would be able to try and cover for their Democratic masters and make the issue go away. It also keeps his enemies on the defensive and constantly looking over their shoulder. Over time, they will become demoralized and exhausted, making it easier to finish them off.
It’s a classic strategy used by detectives in serious criminal investigations. Gather evidence, but don’t reveal it.
It also allows him to continually demonstrate what lying scumbags these people are. For example, I expect Rice will claim that it was all ‘legal’ pursuant to Obama’s change of dissemination policy and that she would never have done any unmasking unless it was 100% legal and justified. She goes on MSM and they duly sanitize her criminal activity. Then, boom – more information will come out, for example showing she was involved in unmasking and dissemination during the campaign.
The drip, drip, drip is killing them and neutralizing them daily. You will never again see any of Obozo’s clowns on tv other than in handcuffs. They cannot speak because they are burying their graves deeper and deeper. You will never ever again see Barry from Hawaii step foot on the mainland of the US. He may one day come back to HI but he will never step foot anywhere else in the US. This allows our President to forge ahead with eliminating Barrack Hussein Obama from the books. By the time 2 years are up, there won’t be a single EO our piece of legislation left in that POS’s name. The remaining 6 years will be used to MAGA!
You shouldn’t cut and paste from my posts without attribution. Poor form.
If he sets foot in Hawaii what difference is that to the mainland? Purely geographic distance, or is there another reason?
I think he has stuff on the Clinton’s from back in the day. They ingratiated while he garnered. PDJT is a patient man…and disciplined.
I just posted on the Presidential daily thread about US intelligence agencies briefing Harry Reid on Trump Campaign staff. Harry Reid went to Comey and asked him to investigate Carter Page. Why would Harry Reid be briefed on Trump Campaign staff. (sorry, it’s from a Sept 2016 article in Politico, painful I know😩)
Julia Ioffe wrote,
‘As for the FBI investigation, well, it’s unclear. A State Department official who works on Russia sanctions but was not authorized to speak on the record told me that, for one thing, there is “no prohibition meeting with a designated [sanctioned] individual. Moreover, sanctions violations are not criminal in nature and not enforced by the FBI. OFAC runs them.” He added, “the story doesn’t add up.” What does seem to have happened is that various U.S. intelligence agencies were looking into Page’s time in Moscow, then briefed Senate minority leader, Democrat Harry Reid, who wrote a letter to FBI Director James Comey asking him to investigate, among other things, “whether a Trump advisor who has been highly critical of U.S. and European economic sanctions on Russia, and who has conflicts of interest due to investments in Russian energy conglomerate Gazprom, met with high-ranking sanctioned individuals while in Moscow in July of 2016, well after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee.”
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/the-mystery-of-trumps-man-in-moscow-214283
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The top level of even the FBI is conflicted here. The DOJ too. We have to have somehow a way to investigate the ongoing investigations. How? Grand Juries. But wait….AG is recused…Ahhh Dunno.
It would do my heart a world of good to see that unmitigated scum-scoundrel, at one time my former US Senator, the dirt bag Harry Reid, being perp-walked back from retirement and into incarceration–for LIFE.
THAT would reconcile a lifetime of ill deeds, perpetrated against the American people.
My old man fought as a 28th Division infantryman in WWII. The Bloody Bucket division got chewed up badly twice, once in the Hurtgen forest and again at the “Battle of the Bulge”, where he was made a POW, or a “Kriegie” as they called themselves at the time. The experience left him with a healthy skepticism of the infallibility of Army Intelligence and Big Government in general.
He was also extremely proud of being a combat vet, loved his country and didn’t like the direction it was going when he passed on some thirteen years ago.
If he were still alive, he wouldn’t be shocked by the actions of the Obama administration and the IC, but it would make him mad as Hell all the same.
And as sure as God made little green apples, he’d have loved President Donald J. Trump. I can hear him now…”Just like Georgie Patton! Get those bastards, Donald!”
And he’d be cheering him on because President Trump is validating those terrible days of his youth when America was great and he and his peers fought to keep it that way.
Get those bastards indeed. Go, Trump, go!
Loved your post.
Your passion, and your love for your Dad, brought a smile to my face.
Our Dads were part of an incredible generation that had bravery, honor, conviction, and clarity of vision.
I look at these kids around us today, and for the most part (there are, thank God, exceptions) they have none of that. And they are too busy doing ‘social media’ on their phones to realize their freedom is just a hair breadth’s away from dying, because of an inside enemy that they cannot see, and who they have been brainwashed into supporting.
They make me want to puke.
Our battle is different from our Dad’s, for the enemy moves freely among us. The enemy within- not as obvious as an outside enemy, but just as evil and, in the end (when the mask finally comes off), just as deadly.
We must continue to fight, and we must win- both to honor our Dads, and so that our children can have a future.
Your honorable Dad lives on, in YOU.
Heh. Now, what was pre-President Trump talking about when he’ casually’ mentioned maybe needing to go back to old-fashioned paper and couriers?
The big chuckle in all this is that they were all SOOOO SURE SURE SURE that going by their lazy stereotype of him, they could easily find dirt on Trump, but he’s pure Ben Franklin: “Early to bed early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”
They still can’t wrap their heads around that for decades he’s been adroitly using the media to promote his brand, as required, free publicity, period. Say what??? He goes home and minds his own business???
Beautiful.
If nothing else, they’re guilty of ‘Projection’, 24/7/365.
THEY behave like scum, so therefore, EVERYBODY ‘must’ behave like scum, too. (See how that works?)
Witness: Look at how they wigged out over Mike Pence’s stance regarding being alone with ‘women not his wife’. That’s ‘off limits’ to him, and they can’t wrap their feeble brains around it.
And ‘Projection’ is their catch-all guilt–for that rare moment when other guilt doesn’t apply…
But, it doesn’t preclude their guilt in other crimes/schemes/skullduggery in ANY way!
Like my Dad used to say, “A criminal judges everybody else, based upon their own condition.”
In other words, since criminals are criminals, they believe everybody else is a criminal too.
When someone makes a false accusation against you, they are not telling the Universe what you are, they are telling the Universe what THEY are.
A liar’s mind is set in a warp that is often difficult for normal people to truly comprehend. Our first thoughts are, “How can they live with themselves?” Or, “You’d think they’d be ashamed.” Nope. That’s not the way it works with them.
This is an excellent article which gives insight into the minds of lefties….
“Notes for The Matrix Revealed: landscape of the mind”
April 5 by Jon Rappoport
https://jonrappoport.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/notes-for-the-matrix-revealed-landscape-of-the-mind/
I don’t remember the name of the study, but there was one that came out many years ago which explained the criminal mind.
It sent a chill down my spine.
In a nutshell- they do not have a conscience.
No sense of right or wrong, and no guilt. It is all about what they want, and no care about whether it is right or wrong, or how many people they have to destroy to get it, or what those other people feel.
Think about a jackass who breaks into somebody’s house, steals $5.00 out of somebody’s purse or wallet, kills someone just for the hell of it, and then sits down to drink beer and watch TV while using the dead person’s body as a footrest.
There is no way to reason with people like that. There is nothing there to reason with. They don’t care.
Occupy, BLM, Antifa, Progressives, GOPe. They don’t care. They cannot be reasoned with.
So we have to destroy them, or they will destroy us.
There is no other choice.
From even before the day Obama launched his first political campaign in domestic terrorist Bill Ayer’s living room he and his cabal have spied on, blackmailed, forged documents, extorted funds from people, companies, government and much, much worse (gay choir members ring a bell?).
This is all the tip of the iceberg.
This isn’t about politics. It was always about their criminal mob taking over – coup style. This is about revolutions and global criminal syndicates not politics. Politics is a word used to lessen the severity of the crimes perpetrated by enemies foreign and domestic.
John Brennan was the guy who broke into the US Passport system to cauterize Obama’s passport during the 2008 election. Broke into US government property and changed major US legal documents!
Yeah, sure he followed the law as head of the CIA. /s
I wouldn’t be surprised if they (the cabal) set up their own IC system outside of the official one. Hell, Valerie Jarrett is probably sitting in Obama’s house right now with headphones on listening to private conversations and still managing the cabal’s criminal enterprise.
Meanwhile in the Bora Bora Bunke….Obama is watching you!!
MARCH 25, 2017 BY KIRSTY JANE
Maxine Waters Admits: Obama Has Put In Place a Secret Database ‘Everything On Everyone’ [VIDEO]
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin on Monday.
“That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
http://eheadlines.com/maxine-waters-admits-obama-has-put-in-place-a-secret-database-everything-on-everyone-video/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Valerie Jarrett in Obama’s house – yeah, that’s normal – Not!
Shadow IC clearinghouse, cabal central, government drones meeting place, hub of the collaborators.
They never could even bother to hide. They’ve always been so transparently criminal.
ValJar is watching as you type. Be afraid…be very afraid…
Getting really tired of all of this. Can someone not demand that these “unmasked” transcripts/communications be unclassified and distributed to all of the media so all Americans can make up their own minds what’s true and what isn’t?? After all, it sounds like they found nothing of any use on Trump or his team, just them going about their business as they should have been. Seriously, only TWO PEOPLE have been allowed to view these documents… what’s the point of having a House Intelligence Committee if not even THEY are allowed to see/review the documents they’re supposed to be investigating and making decisions based on???
LikeLiked by 1 person
He shouldn’t declassify ANYTHING until investigations are ended. Alos, even the n there will be privacy issues, especially for the times DJT wasn’t even nominee. His family also has privacy rights. Lastly, there is surveillance and demasking on many others; these people have privacy rights, too!
Beyond that, there are larger concerns. It appears that the obama administration ran quite ‘fast and loose’ with the federal intelligence apparatus, no doubt aided and abetted by ‘fellow travelers’ embedded within. They used NATIONAL assets to assist the democrat party.
We would ALL love to know all the salacious details…BUT, the simple, stark fact is that we can’t just release all the illicit intelligence without due regard for capabilities, sources and methods. We can’t just make all those public, willy-nilly.
We stand to lose a whole lot of capability that, when in the hands of RESPONSIBLE federal employees, can do wonders in helping to catch bad guys, and keep Americans safe.
(I’m already cringing at what I’m reading…)
BREAKING: CIA Director John Brennan Targeted General Flynn and Sean Hannity For Surveillance
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/04/breaking-cia-director-john-brennan-targeted-general-flynn-sean-hannity-surveillance/
Flynn, Hannity, RogerStone, MattDrudge, AlexJones, MichaelSavage. The list goes on.
Didnt click the link, also saw “gotnews” is running with this headline also.
The parameters of this scandal are growing daily and getting more and more serious. Everyone should read this article – http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/229062/did-the-obama-administrations-abuse-of-foreign-intelligence-collection-start-before-trump
Summary – what we are seeing in the Trump/Russia smear is exactly the same as what we saw with Obama’s Iran deal in 2015. They by-passed FISA and harvested classified intel about American opponents, from legal surveillance on foreign powers & identities. Then they used the intel for political purposes.
In the Iran deal, Obama’s people harvested classified intelligence from legal spying on the Israeli ambassador & Israeli PM. The intel included conversations between the Israeli ambassador and pro-Israeli members of congress, as well as with jewish groups. This revealed the strategies being considered by opponents of the Iran deal. Obama’s people harvested the intel, unmasked it and leaked conversations between the Congress members & Israeli ambassador to WaPo – in order to undermine the opposition to the Iran deal.
In other words, they were using classified intelligence for political purposes. None of this intel was for national security reasons. Sound familiar? Of course it does. It’s EXACTLY the same modus operandi as they used to undermine Trump.
Another point – Obama’s key people in 2015 included Rice (NSA), Brennan (CIA), Clapper (DNI), Rogers (NSA), Rhodes (Rice’s Deputy). Exactly the same team as 2016/17.
Conclusion – What’s emerging is a well organised scheme to by-pass FISA and harvest classified intelligence from legal surveillance of foreign powers / identities. This intel was then used for domestic political purposes, especially the undermining of political rivals. Police state tactics.
They all need to be put under oath and if proven, they should all go to jail.
My question – who else were they spying on using these methods? Did they collaborate with Hillary Clinton during the campaign?
They are communists. This is what they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great post. Presumably goes all the way back to the earlier scandals, like Sharyl Attkisson. And there, they must have ASKED for surveillance, although now I’m thinking it could have been very roundabout.
Day 46: Subject has lunch at Russan Tea Room. Tvels toCentral Park Zoo, encounters moose and squirrel.
This wasn’t “unmasking”…this was targeting.
They were targeting Trump and his Team, for purely political reasons.
And they invented the whole ‘Russians’ story as an excuse for their spying on Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The whole story in a nutshell.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama gave an interview to Trevor Noah back in December. Obama spoke about getting intelligence on Russia and the election. But what stands out to me in this interview, is that Obama makes a really big deal about Intelligence agencies possibly being used for political purposes in the future and how he made it a point not to use those agencies for that purpose. Which only means one thing, he DID use those agencies for political purposes. When Democrats(the Left), claim they didn’t do something, it means yes they did do something, and now they either have to use smoke and mirrors to cover it up, or try and turn a turd into a rose and hope that nobody notices.
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/zwlq5r/the-daily-show-with-trevor-noah-exclusive—barack-obama-full-interview
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
The media darling formerly known as president is on other side of the planet hiding out away from the cameras. Meanwhile his teleprompter programmer ValJar is busy doing damage control in DC.
Have any MSM journalists traveled to Tahiti to seek out BHO for comment? What about the UK paparazzi? Surely there are some juicy pics that could be framed with an enticing headline… Say, Barry enjoying steamed fish with boiled rice by the pool at sunset – “Pass on the rice Barry!”
BIG BRO
LikeLiked by 3 people
He knows if you been sleeping
He knows if your awake
He knows if you been bad or good
I’ve doubled my efforts. Talk to my appliances, mooned the microwave. 😎
On my way home today I was listening to KPFK-90.7 FM (it is a leftist radio station) and I got almost physically sick by their lies about Syria, Assad, Trump, Bannon and Susan Rice. For over a decade I was a fan of that station, mainly because I opposed that war in Iraq and I contributed money to them thinking that they are alternative and more honest than rest of mainstream media. I am also a big fan of Oliver Stone and I bought some of his tapes from that station. I slowly start loosing my respect for that station after Libya and presidential race covering…..but today I realized that there is no alternative media, they all have their own agendas.
They were so against the war in Iraq and I admired them for it but than they were so for the bombing of Libya and Syria and now they are ganging up with neocons to start a war with Russia. It is insane, they are cherry picking wars they like and don’t like….
Oliver Stone . . . is a propagandist of the first order; king of the mockumentary.
Left wingers aren’t cherrypicking wars they are following their glorious leaders.
Oliver Stone is a leftist scumbag, but….he is not owned by the machine so he can take unapproved stances. I respect his honesty, but I wish he would leave this country for either China or Cuba.
How is that even possible though? Who in intelligence would agree to that? You would have to have a huge number of people knowing they were doing something entirely unethical and illegal.
Surveilling somebody based on the flimsy premise of an investigation is one thing. Straight up private eye tracking has literally zero justification. There’s absolutely no way to explain it away. How many people would have to be involved in this? And they ALL would know that they were breaking the law. This makes no sense. I understand they thought Hillary would win, but still.. were they gambling everything on that?
When people have a job, upon which their income and standard of living depends, then perhaps it is not as uncommon as one would like to believe that their moral compasses becomes compromised.
How many people will obey orders from their superiors, unquestioningly, rather than consider the legality of these orders and disobey their superiors?
So long as there is some pretext for believing that the orders are justified, many lower level operatives will just obey their orders.
It is many years since Nuremburg, when defendants failed to escape punishment by claiming that they were only obeying orders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
During my time in the ‘IC’, I remember it was rife with leftists who did not seem to see the distinction between ‘party’ and ‘country’. It would be all too easy for partisan political hacks to line up those ‘highly educated partisan hacks’ and form the ‘shadow government’ that Sundance writes about. A cabal within a cabal; in a world where ‘compartmentalization’ is the norm.
The question is – Is there anyone the Obama administration did not spy on?
No. (Authoritive Answer)
Nope. Paranoia of being exposed is the impetus.
No, and they probably took enormous quantities of data with them on their way out.
If they have a case call a grand jury. I think in this case the DOJ could. They don’t need Congress at all. Congressional hearings are just a dog and pony show. The whole concept of hearings and special investigations is pure hyperbole for we aren’t going to do shinola.
It looks like everyone leaves an electronic trail as they go about their day. The government has found a way to ‘save’ and collect your trail and pull it up at will anytime they want. The stuff that police states are made of. Plus Ultra.
Happy Trails to you.
Yep. Google apps, 24-29 of them, are constantly overheating my battery and eating through my RAM causing graphic distortion until I go through the routine on shutting them down, emptying temp files, a progressive war of a constant interruption in killing the (default) apps.
I have to laugh. The entire effing “IC” AND the WH was actively surveilling/hacking Trump and all of his cohorts and they STILL couldn’t win the freaking election lololol. Think about it.
Oh, and here’s a petty comment — does any else but me notice how all of the women in the Obama administration try to look feminine and sophisticated and it’s always a massive fail? I honestly think that phenomena has something to do with their pathetic psyches.
I said much the same a few days ago. The massive effort they undertook to ensure that the Witch would be crowned…and it was all a bust.
A MONUMENTAL failure, isn’t it?
Think about how hopeless and desperate the progressives must be right now. Barry is a deadbeat Dad, he up and bolted for some tiny Polynesian island, left his wife and kids behind in DC, No media curiosity there. No follow up stories on his disappearance act. Val Gal is strangely crashing at his DC pad but worst of all the leftist media hasn’t figured out that he duped them, used them and played them for fools for eight years. Just wait until the indictments start to fly…Mika, AM Joe, Tingles, Mad Cow and Chris Perry Cuomo will stroke out.
Old Yeller read this on the air today, from John Schindler’s piece in the Observer:
>>
Not to put too fine a point on it, but Susan Rice is a deeply unpopular figure with our Intelligence Community. Her abrasive personality and overall incompetence grated on the IC. Her habitually coarse language was inflicted on senior intelligence officials more than once, while nobody outside Obama’s inner circle considered Rice even marginally competent at her job. Simply put, she was the worst National Security Adviser in American history….
In addition, Rice didn’t like to play by the rules, including the top-secret ones. On multiple occasions, she asked the NSA to do things they regarded as unethical and perhaps illegal. When she was turned down—the NSA fears breaking laws for any White House, since they know they will be left holding the bag in the end—Rice kept pushing.
As a longtime NSA official who experienced Rice’s wrath more than once told me, “We tried to tell her to pound sand on some things, but it wasn’t allowed—we were always overruled.” On multiple occasions, Rice got top Agency leadership to approve things which NSA personnel on the front end of the spy business refused. This means there may be something Congress and the FBI need to investigate here.<<
You know, what Schindler says does not surprise me at all. I picked up on her personality traits when she was at the UN. Watching Hannity, he has played four very telling video tapes of her regarding Benghazi, Bergdahl, PBS interview and Andrea Mitchell interview.
She was put in the job to do the things Obama wanted done…National Security wasn’t one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incompetent. WOW. Not good.
At one point, Rice was a ‘higher up’ loosely associated with ‘my’ chain in the IC. We thought she was a stooge–USELESS.
~No crime need be committed~
If the knowledgeable Mr. Boningo is concerned, we ALL should be outraged (in our innocence)!
I’m not convinced that the intelligence gathering was incidental. Too many folks were caught In supposed net.
Sharyl Attkisson was clearly targeted.
“If that f – – – ing bastard wins we all hang from nooses!”
Hillary Clinton 2016
Who is that person between Obama & Rice in that photo with Powers?
Someone posted yesterday that she is DOJ in charge of FISA warrants. Don’t remember her name
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Monaco
Mike Flynn had to step down because of this activity, a serious obstruction to the Trump administration’s initial work. That alone is enough to start a serious investigation and start charging people with crimes.
And, Is Flynn now vindicated? Can he be reinstated?
She’s baaaaaaaack!
Did you see her???
Michelle Fields…on Hannity
She was sold as a “conservative commenatator”
She was on along with Lisa Boothe, whom I like and is fair. Both discussing what else Russia, Russia, Russia. Whose side do you think “conservative commentator” Michelle Fields took?
In lieu of Conservative Commentator what should Michelle Fields been listed as? Fill in you suggestion here _____________________________
Martial Arts False Attribution Champion.
