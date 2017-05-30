U.S. Begins Providing Weapons To Syrian Kurds…

(Via Reuters) The United States has started distributing arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters battling to help retake the city of Raqqa from Islamic State, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, as the United States moved ahead with a plan despite concerns by ally Turkey.
The official said distribution of the arms had started in the past 24 hours, based on authority given by President Donald Trump earlier this month. (read more)
This is a very strategic move. The primary goal of the Trump Administration is the destruction of ISIS. The Kurds are currently the only fighting force, and a very good fighting force, with no ulterior motive other than the elimination of ISIS and the opportunity for peace, safety and security. Hopefully leading to a future creation of an independent nation of Kurdistan.
Recep Erdogan (Turkey) views the Kurds as a threat to his ability to recreate the Ottoman Empire. Turkey is a NATO member and view the Kurds as Erdogan’s political opposition. Erdogan wants Assad gone, but wants the space for himself. Erdogan will not be happy.
Bashar Assad (Syria) also views the Kurds as his political opposition. Assad benefits from keeping ISIS terrorists around as his enemy while he kills his political opposition. Kill off ISIS and Assad will have regional political governorship to contend with. He will not be happy.
Vladimir Putin (Russia) supports Assad, is generally ambivalent to the Kurds and holds a view of Erdogan as a useful part of NATO that he can manipulate. Putin cannot appear upset about this because he has optically presented himself as willing to aid in the elimination of ISIS; albeit aligned with Assad. He will be looking to navigate geopolitical leverage with this development.
All of the angst from those with vested adverse interests can be defrayed by Defense Secretary Mattis, Secretary of State Tillerson and President Trump, because the elimination of ISIS is job one and all regional participants have agreed in principle with this objective.
Finally. Thank God. ISIS will finally be destroyed.
Yeah. All of McCain’s buddies. Dead.
FINALLY! That was also my first thought. 🙂
Same here. It’d be even better if some of McShame’s ‘friends’ from ISIS were captured alive and pointed the finger at him in an attempt to save their own skins.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend
Pres. Trump is providing arms to rebels fighting for their freedom? Cue the liberal media outrage in 3…2…
1. Destroy ISIS
2. Stabilize Syria
3. Drive out Assad
This goes back to, and reinforces the strategic measures Tillerson outlined in April, right before the missile strikes.
100% Exactly this.
Assad survives in Chaos.
Return stability and Assad is gone.
Yea, but what about McCain and Miss Lindsay, Sundance? 😉
If any fools suggest this is “regime change”, they obviously haven’t been paying attention (or they are simply creating lies).
Or, they’re inbred 1st cousins of the group we saw today in the WH Press Room. Just sayin’ …
👍
Who do you think will govern Syria when Isis is theoretically destroyed and Assad is out of power? I’m not being sarcastic. I’m seriously asking. Will they have a vote like in Iraq with the purple fingers? Seems to me most likely that the Sunnis will win and commit genocidal revenge against the Alawi, Shia, Druze and Christians. And eventually the Sunni Arabs would take their revenge against the Kurds. In other words, the outcome of a democratic vote would be roughly the same as if Al Nusra won. Democracy: two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner.
So happy to see this and the girls look so cute.
From what I have read, many of these Kurdish fighters are women. In an area and religious region where women are held in low esteem, it will be interesting to see how these women will accomplish. They cannot be ignored after the contribution which they are making.
the Kurds, unlike most in the region, are proud of their women. IIRC one of the Kurdish women a while back was a crack sniper… so good that ISIS was trying to hunt her down because she had taken out bunches of them
The Kurds are fierce fighters and if they had been armed at the onset of this little regional “gift” from jugears and Hillary, ISIS would have been gone in a very short period of time. But remember that the Kenyan and Erdogan are BFFs so no weapons for the Kurds… resulting in countless numbers of people who have died because of that
The look so young ! They are brave and willing to fight for their country—not a snowflake in the bunch….
God be with them 🙏
They put feminazis to shame, although the pussy-hat brigade needs little help in that area.
Ah, yes, their country, Sayit. Or as SD wrote: ” Hopefully leading to a future creation of an independent nation of Kurdistan.” I guess this isn’t an *ulterior* motive, but it is a motive.
Kurds are not Arabs. This may be why we are arming them. Kurds have a long, complex history, but seem to be most closely connected with … Persians! Now known as Iranians. They also have some connections to people from the Caucasian Mountains.
Remember that video from a few posts back about why Arabs Lose Wars? There were about a dozen reasons explaining why the basic mindset of the people in the Arab world precludes Western-style Army organization. Arabs are basically tribe/clan-based, and find it difficult to fight strategically in larger units.
YES, amazing, these folks are the most moderate people in Syria and Iraq by far. They are reasonable and just want peace. I have met a few and found them easy to deal with compared to people in Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Oman.
I have never been to Libya, so cant speak for them, and in Turkey, its mostly Kurdish Turks Ive met as far as I can determine(I dont often ask, and Im not knowledable enough to tell by talking to someone)so hard for me to compare.
The Kurds hate ISIS and Erdogan, sounds okay to me.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Upvote
I’m not the best informed but I’ve never not thought the Kurds were an ally.
Turkish Kurds allied themselves with the USSR. Thus, the US feared them for a long time. That seems to have changed.
I wonder what Tulsi Gabbard is going to be like after this announcement…
Yep, see the info here: https://g.co/kgs/Id5uv5
This gives me great joy.
Since our presence in Iraq, I have had such a love for the Kurds. People groups continue to emerge which understand reality. Time to assist actual allies in this fight. To hell with those who have no identity or desire to help themselves.
Just listen to Poland’s PM, what is happening in Hungary.
Pray that this evil that has infected WEurope will result in realignments based on an understanding and desire for National Sovereignty.
Defense against evil has worked in the past. Let us hope it may work in the near future.
We have many ideological allies. I believe this should be recognized and acted upon.
Love the Kurds. Can’t stop girls wearing Chuck Taylors. Get those fighters a footwear contract. SD your analysis is spot on. Thank you again for bringing us the very latest in good news.
In my opinion we have betrayed the Kurds one time too many— time to have a full throated support…
You call Obama “we”? Why?
I disagree that they don’t have a motive: they do. They want a Kurdish state. However, they are among the “good guys” in the region, so they are a good asset to help defeat ISIS. My guess is they feel they have a chance at carving out a Kurdish state if the chaos in the region ever subsides.
This is a major step in helping the Syrian people take their nation back without nation building. Yes, those girls do look very happy. I couldn’t be happier for them.
I don’t want to see female fighters. I just don’t. This is how a culture is destroyed. No one to create new members of an important culture and society? The role of women is motherhood. There are no other options. How many women in a shrinking culture are expendable?! I would say none. No women are expendable.
I was initially coming here to make jokes like “Kurds know the whey!” or “Trump is doing this strictly as a Kurd-esy” and there they are of that helps anyone smile.
I just hate that women are reduced to warfare or that they even WANT to. The culture and mindset which still continues in former Soviet controlled areas still suffer from the social destruction of strength of family and value of human life. Those psychological mindsets are handed down and it’s truly hard to recover from generations of people who have lost this capacity. It’s roughly the same as the US’s loss of parenting skills due to generations of self-absorbed consumers having children and handing them off to daycare and public schools. The losses are very evident.
I’m just old enough to remember a time before this became the norm and my sons have benefited (I hope) from my understanding of what’s missing from most of these families. Not wanting to see women in combat isn’t “oppression.” It’s recognition of something much larger than the individual in the culture. (Isn’t it ironic that the goal of socialism is to remove the individual and yet the way to socialism is to destroy the family in the name of individualism?! Just goes to show what a huge lie it is)
These women choose to fight rather than wait for help. Either fight or be sold into slavery. Given the facts on the ground, these fighters are doing what they have to in order to survive.
You are both right. It is a pity that it has come down to women having to take up arms but that is the situation we find ourselves in.
Would you think it is better for your mother or sister or wife or daughter to be able to choose to fight and have a chance to survive fighting in self defense against the lowest scum of the earth, or instead to have no choice except to surrender and be gang raped, tortured, mutilated and crucified? Would you want for the women to have a choice in such a perplexity and what choice do you think would be theirs?
In this case, it’s how a culture is saved.
For these women to take up arms against an enemy that would imprison and rape them is delicious justice and, dare I say, a little bit of ‘Merica.
Saved by destroying it. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
I understand your position. However, the men they are fighting are evil. Smith and Wesson is a great equalizer. Better they fight then be crucified beheaded, or forced into sex slavery.
It’s a great day when we can help a country who is filling to fight for their freedom.
The US should unilaterally recognize the Kurds as a a nation and help them set up a border. Then build Air Force and Army bases in the new country. Then dare anyone to attack them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now THAT is thinking outside of the box.
Erdogan wants them erased from the earth and will do so if given the chance.
He is not happy with our military presence in Turkey….this idea would neutrilize that…he is using the US right now with his ties to NATO to accumulate more power. His aim is to create a caliphate and eliminate any Christians, especially any Kurdish ones.
About time there was some official support for the Kurds. They have been trying to regain control over their historical homelands since their lands were arbitrarily chopped up and given away by politicians. Good job President Trump!
Erdogan has been fighting the Kurdish Turks for years – just like Saddam – he used an ‘alleged’ coup to set up a dictatorship in his own country – and suppressed any opposition to his dream of restoring the Ottoman Empire – he has no business in Syria – or any other country for that matter – especially, as an enabler to ISIS – as a member of NATO – he is entitled to assistance against an aggressor or attack on his country – he is not entitled to dictate to our President what he should or should not do – that was quite evident when he visited the WH – a wimp outside of his own domain – so poop on him –
I may not have the intel needed like our President, but I have always backed the Kurds. Ever since Saddam Huissien (sp wrong) tried to kill them off by chemicals in northern Iraq.
I give them the utmost respect for allowing and training their women to join in the fight. isis knows if they are killed by a female all bets are off when it comes to their glory after death, and I’ve always liked knowing these women are set to do just that for them as well as protect their people. It takes a great deal of courage to pick up a gun and fight your enemies. These women have that courage, and I wish them the best, especially when they return home from the battlefield. Many will have personal battles due to their emotional scars on the field. It’s what we know to be PTSD. They won’t have the medical treatment in which we will soon have here.
The Kurds have been asking our government for aide in arms for many years and have always been rebuked until now. I really do hope they will get their own land so they can live in peace after all of this war. I hope they will live to see the defeat of isis. I hope for stabilization in the area too, which may take some time, but I do hope for all of the people there who just want to live their lives and raise their children without fear. It’s what most of us want around the world isn’t it? To live without the fear of death and destruction around you and your innocent children.
My prayers will always go to the Kurds and others who just want to their lives. May they find peace one day, they deserve it.
Well stated 👍
Amen 🙏
I absolutely love it! Unlike the POS Barry from Hawaii and what he did with the actual arming of ISIS in Libya and Syria and never coming out and stating it, our President is telling the entire world his plans and why he is doing it. I will pray for the Kurds that are fighting ISIS in Raqqa.
If this means less Americans have to die and the job gets done, so be it! I hate for our President to feel what he did yesterday listening to Jimmy’s mom and the mother of the Navy SEAL. That tears away at you and rightfully so!
If you haven’t seen this, be prepared to cry!
I get the geo-political play…. but we seem to have an extraordinarily high percentage of having our own weapons used against us down the road. Arming anyone but our own military has not been a strong play in our short history as a country….
And yet, we keep doing it over and over again…..
Color me skeptical.
What exactly do you think the Kirds are going to use against us, how, and why?
Be specific in your comments, because to me, this is a no-brainer. The Kirds have been good allies for us from the beginning.
Kind of misses my point. How can you account for unintended consequences? No one knows what they are at this point. Just like arming other groups in our past has, of course, seemed like a good idea at the time. Then 20 years later we find out the full ramifications.
Here’s to hoping it does work and the weapons stay in the hands of allies.
👍😆👍
This puts Assad in quite the predicament. The Kurds control much of northern Syria right now. If they take Raqqa and swing a column south through the ISIS controlled areas of eastern Syria and take most of them, they will control about half of the country’s territory and a sizable number of oil fields. Interesting possibilities…
And see, per my post above, it appears the Kurds can do just that, napoleon32. With a bit of training, they would be good to go. But: warning… Kurdish fighters have heretofore been fighting defensive wars.
That requires an entirely different mindset. Why do you think football teams have to have an offensive team and a defensive team? Why did our Founding Fathers beat the British back in the day?
Some people are suggesting this will go well beyond Syria, as Turkey’s Idiot leader insulted the USA and Trump at least twice this last week. The Kurd’s are also the biggest threat to Turkey. .Kurdistan could take over huge stripes of Syria, Iraq, and Turkey (with USA backing of course), and could represent a new balance of power in the middle east, much friendlier to the Trump USA.
This is Good News!
I’ve felt for these folks since shortly after the Gulf War. Seems like everyone in their neighborhood dislikes or detests them, so they’re probably decent people.
The Iranians and Hezbollah are surrounding a US base on the boarder of Syria/Iraq. We have fired on a convoy of them too. This was set-up as a no conflict zone.
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/may/30/iranian-backed-forces-amassing-near-us-training-ba/
What’s that saying and by whom?
When the enemy surrounds you, you know they can’t escape.
Please pardon the rough quote.
Kurdish history shows them being brutal to Christians sometimes and helping them in others.
I do not trust them. And therefore cannot join in the “love the Kurds” party. (Or any Muslims)
But I trust our President.
Good points.
Armenian Christian Genocide by the Turks: before the Jewish Holocaust.
Why do we remember the second Holocaust, and have little memory of the first?
Turks. This genocide will forever cast a pall over them.
Probably a few reasons…. but the easy answer for today’s age is that if you point this out, or Stalin’s massacres, you are belittling the Jewish plight in Nazi Germany. In other words, you are an anti-Semitic bigot.
I am afraid the reason is likely a worse one. The Armenians were not really the “West” you see, so their anihilation was not as “important” as one which took place in the “elite” countries of Europe.
God will judge.
Sorry, forgot my link for my comment and photo above:
http://bibleprobe.com/christianmartyrs-armenia.htm
About damned time really.
One of the few groups between Iraq and Syria that we can trust.
Yes, there is such a thing as Kurdish terrorists, and they operate in southern Turkey (the PKK…a leftist organization, of course). No, we should not arm them or help them out. Terrorism is terrorism.
But they are not the same as the majority Kurds in northern Iraq and Syria (heck, even most Kurds in Turkey don’t support the PKK). Most Kurds have been fighting for independence (generally in defense) against dictators and Islamists for many years. ISIS is their latest enemy.
If you want a group to arm who aren’t going to go crazy Islamist on you, the Kurds are the ones to arm. Even if many of them are Muslim, they just don’t take it as seriously as Arabs do, as you can see by the way they treat their own women.
Obama just pooped a kitten…
