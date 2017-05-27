President Trump Declines G7 Declaration on Climate Change – Full Taormina G7 Summit Agreement pdf..

Leaders of the G7, a finance-centric geopolitical group of international leaders, issued their joint summit statement on Saturday. U.S. President Donald Trump refused to align the United States with the joint declaration pledging commitment to the Paris accord on climate change.
[Page 6 pdf below] …”The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics. Understanding this process, the Heads of State and of Government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement, as previously stated at the Ise-Shima Summit.”
President Trump tweeted at the conclusion of the G7 Summit:
The full summit agreement is below:
DO NOT SIGN, EVER!!!
Agreed!
He wont but he has to take his time. Once he says no he is going to be targeted. He will find the traitors who are leaking information in his own group and then begin to replace them.Look for this to drag on for years. Our President is no dummy and I believe that he ran for President because he loves it people and our country. He is an elite most President do not come into office with his type of money. His wife grew up in a communist nation so she knows what it is like to live under this type of oppresion. The elite who run both parties around the world are not happy that he won. They had a perfect plan to fundamentally transform this country. Not any of the other candidates was going to beat Hillary Clinton. Its all about the plan. However, the people picked the right person this time. We must pray for he and his family daily and our Country. The MSM Media has become irrelevant if not Donald Trump would not have been elected.
You are welcome to take as long as you like, Mr. President.
Well the transformation of this country appears to be proceeding as planned anyway via the refugee pipeline. Trump’s administration just removed ALL limits on refugee resettlement to our country. Look for all our communities to fundamentally change.
That’s a pretty volatile statement. Link to this information, please. Thanks.
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/05/27/stunning-news-trump-state-department-opens-the-flood-gates-refugee-admissions-will-explode-in-coming-weeks/
State Department is chock full of Obama – Hillary deep state globalists.
There is so much clean up that needs to be done in the executive branch and judicial branch that it is a disaster. It is a shame that the country will experience drawn out suffering due to the slow rollout of Trump populating the government with his own people.
Godspeed.
“State Department is chock full of Obama – Hillary deep state globalists.”
That rationale has passed its shelf life. If this news item is what it appears to be, I hope the President will countermand the order pdq.
The BB article says that “It is unclear if the State Department made this upward adjustment with the knowledge and approval of President Trump.” Sounds like some swamp creatures striking back. Lyin Ryan did fully fund the resettlement program in the latest CR (instead of a border wall).
He signed an executive order Jan 27th dropping the amount from 110,000 to 50k not your link provides no facts such as where is the letter from the state dept? ‘http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/01/30/key-facts-about-refugees-to-the-u-s/
This is a another fake story from nyt and your source is another repeater of fake stories,these two stories are full of if,and,buts.I will wait for Trex,
“A State Department spokeswoman, speaking on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly, said the department had consulted the Department of Justice about its refugee quotas and had decided to adjust them.”
This is an old story just like the Kushner story. MSM is pushing old stories to distract & cause drama.
NOT EVER EVER EVER EVER
do not EVOLVE
Totally.
I hope that President Trump is just leveraging support and future votes from the “conservative” republicans by putting off his decision. In other words, maybe he is getting future votes on his issues in exchange for opting out of the Paris agreement from people lime Rand Paul, etc.
It would seem like a good strategy to me that PDJT would act like he was wavering on Paris, so some would negotiate future votes with him. I hope, in reality, that PDJT has previously decided against Paris.
America First. Let the Euroweanies go their own way.
Europe and Japan. Which points to another observation. Look at the G-7 “leaders”
1-Turkey – a dictator in progress – Islamist in progress – look at how the wife was all covered up.
2-Germany – A female who invited invasion into her country – the earth mother who looks like a holdover form the East German STASI. Quick to stand up to poor little Greece to demand they get their financial house in order while she’s stiffing NATO on hers. Greece, by the way, IS paying the agreed upon 2% of its GNP.
3-England – Another dame — Another weakling. Beautifully dressed and beautifully coiffed – and like the US’s previous president, an empty suit. The best she could do after her people were slaughtered on 5/22/17 (Manchester) was to take to the mic to spit out platitudes (as Obama did after Boston, San Bernadino, Orlando, Fort Hood). May had had practice as she did the same thing in March (22) when a Islamic crazy took a knife and a truck to people on a bridge in London. And she has the temerity to lecture Donald Trump? After her MI6 shared intelligence on HIM with the Obama Administration?
4) France and 5) Canada — two beta male peas in a pod, silly and giggly, one married to his middle school teacher — the other? Not sure. Is there a Mrs. Trudeau? Was she there? Does anyone take France or Canada seriously with these two bozos at the helm of those two (once) great countries?
6) Japan — Other than the USA, the only country represented by a real leader, an alpha male who plays his cards close to the chest, but who will always be taken seriously because he isn’t a joke.
7) America — Our lion. He may or may not be brought down by the Lilliputians, but while he’s still standing, America is back on the world stage as a country with a real president.
Now imagine what the G-7 would have looked like had Hillary won. Three ladies, two weak males, a strong Islamist and a strong leader of a very small island nation. That folks would have been the world had we not elected Donald Trump.
And I forgot to add, had HRC won would have been a snapshot into the future — Turkey ascending, Think Ottoman Empire/Islam revisited. I’m sure Erdogan is thinking that (or was when he thought HRC was going to win), Europe, Canada and US becoming irrelevant, Japan most likely making an alliance with China or Russia.
Turkey is ascending in any case. Clinton or Trump .Erdogan wont be stopped.,
LikeLike
Is she had won, we’d already be at war with Russia.
LikeLike
Merkel is from the old East Germany.
Did I hear right? Someone told me that Merkel got angry, and openly said this would be bad for globalism. Oops, I thought it was supposed to be for the environment?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Merkel is a complete dummkopf.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure about that, but according to Reuters (owned by who knows whom now)
TAORMINA, Italy (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the conclusion of a G7 summit in Sicily on Saturday that a debate between leaders over climate had been “very unsatisfying”, noting the United States had been totally isolated in its refusal to commit to the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
G7 is 2EU reps, and four EU countries, if one includes Britain which we must until Brexit is in effect. Plus one Canadian who wears EU socks and shows them off.
As for Japan, they were not particularly happy with the agreement but “felt obliged” to sign on before this meeting as noted in the article here:
Japan isolated as G7 eyes tougher climate change targets | Climate Home – climate change news
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2016/05/31/japan-isolated-as-g7-eyes-tougher-climate-change-targets/
“Yet it is evidence of how far the whole agenda has come, that even Japan – isolated in its determination to sell coal technology to its neighbours and undermining its place in the global clean energy economy – felt obliged to agree significant steps forward in implementing the Paris agreement.”
So now the USA is “isolated” from the essentially EU-5/7 this spring. Same word, different year.
But the USA is no small nation, and will not be bullied by what is essentially an EU-organization order.
I would love it if the USA declined to be a member of their EUG7 “club”
This didn’t help me grasp why Japan signed (felt obliged?) or why the UK signed (“until Brexit is in effect”…what the heck does that mean?). I read it. It is the “false song” of the swamp creatures: it’s got the imprimatur of the European Union all over it.
The reasons for the G7 summits seem to have significantly changed over the last couple of decades. Regarding the EU and the G7 from Wikipedia:
“Since 2009, the President of the European Council is a permanent position, who always attends the summits. As the EU is a member, what the Presidents endorse at the G8 is politically binding on them. […] The EU attends due to its role in the world economy, and its relevancy increased with the establishment of a single market, common currency and foreign policy. The Paris Summit of 1989 was a landmark year for the EU’s participation in the G7, when the G7 asked the EU to assume responsibility for Phare.
[…The Phare programme is one of the three pre-accession instruments financed by the European Union to assist the applicant countries of Central and Eastern Europe in their preparations for joining the European Union.]
Merkel said the Paris Treaty is not just any agreement……”It is the key to globalization”
LikeLike
Oops. It is the key to shape globalization…..something like that
LikeLike
Of course it is. That is why so many oppose it and also why globalists are pushing it. The “Paris Agreement” is how the one world government will get its funding. It will be kind of like a global tax.
LikeLike
It’s bad for globalism?
Good.
She did indeed say that.
Remember that Obama had been in her ear hours before the G 7.
Merkel and Macron are teetering on the brink of irrelevance and don’t even know it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Merkel is beginning to realize. Her Der Furherness via EU is clearly weakened. That is why she reportedly says she is “UNSATISFIED” with G7 meeting this year: she did not get her way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
merkel wants a new reich.
Merkel has one, called EU. Don’t be fooled by her underlings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oops. I still don’t understand how to post block quoted tweets. My apologies.
Let’s not focus on weather! We have some very big fish to fry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get out of the Paris accord. Indict the deep state leakers. Indict the clintons and their criminal coven. Deport all the illegal aliens.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Reposted from Presidential:
ISSUE: WHEN IS CLIMATE CHANGE INVESTMENT WORTH MAKING?
Breitbart Assertion:
“Abandoning the Paris agreement would carry a high political cost internationally, with Europe, Canada, China and Japan all strongly committed to the deal.
• “It would also be fiercely opposed at home by the environmental activists and by American corporations that are investing heavily in cleaner technology.
• “The stalemate on climate change was mirrored by divisions between the US and the other G7 countries over trade and migration at the annual summit, described by officials as the toughest in years.”
http://www.breitbart.com/news/g7-deadlocks-on-climate-after-us-declines-to-confirm-paris-deal/
SPECULATION:
President Trump announces the following “Preconditions” for America to consider ANY spending on Climate Change:
• MIGRATION: The world completes the URGENT National Security Investments needed to successfully ERADICATE Muslim Terrorism, END Mass Migration, and ACHIEVE Immigration Vetting, Control and Assimilation.
• DEFENSE: NATO countries meet their PRIORITY OBLIGATIONS for military spending at 2% of GDP, including payment of all amounts in arrears.
• TRADE: Other countries whose “carbon-polluting” Industries compete with America’s (beginning with China, Mexico and Canada), REDUCE their Carbon “Pollution” per GDP dollar to that of America, or compensate America for the difference.
• ROI EVIDENCE: In the meantime, other countries PROVE that their Spending on Climate Change produces a scientifically documented ROI that applies to America.
Then America can decide whether and which “Climate Change” investments carry a higher national-security priority or produce a higher ROI than other investments.
Great! And I would add that geo-engineering -globalists hide behind the term “solar management” – would also have to be on the table and proof made available that it was harmful neither to humans and the environment. (It’s harmful.) Truth be known, geoengineering has manufactured droughts that Soros has been using as the excuse to mass immigrate. He’s bought weather derivatives.
Enough! Help people drill wells and find their safe places in their own countries.
IOW, leverage is held by the USA and the “global” cartel are too blind (stoonad) to see it.
The roar of OUR Lion 🐯 is deafening, yet they are ignorant to hear the call.
You’re doing very well Mr. President, we support you and trust in your judgment and timing.
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Seems to me it’s less important that Europeans start spending more on defense than that we stop paying for their defense and committing to defend every obscure country under the sun. Adding Montenegro to NATO? What insanity. How does that help the US? What could Estonia ever do to help US? We need to scale back our provocative presence and actions in Eastern Europe and that would still be true even if the Europeans trebled their defense spending.
Why, it’s as if he’s doing exactly what he said he was going to do two and a half weeks ago:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/09/spicer-no-decision-on-paris-climate-change-agreement-until-after-g-7-summit/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Aluminum smelting in America was destroyed by Obama anti coal initiatives. Aluminum smelting requires an enormous amount of cheap electric power and the big smelters were located next to large lignite coal power plants that themselves were located at the lignite mines mine mouths.
Obama shutdown the power plants through the EPA, which caused the smelters to shutdown. That was virtually the end of aluminum smelting in America.
Cohen is doing a Gruber. Want Aluminum smelting back in America? Bring back coal with guarantees that the EPA won’t come after them again after Trump’s 8 years. Even if Trump rolls back the EPA, the political uncertainty remains.
China and India don’t have this problem.
President Trump is receiving a lot of requests – deamands to go along with the Paris accord from those who stand to benefit financially from it. As usual, the communists have figured out how to get their way by dangling carrots in front of the greedy. Let’s hope that our president can keep us out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If by Commies you mean Gore & Pelosi, then yup.
This is what the climate change strong commitment of these “heads of governments” remind me off:
I knew a woman whose big house was in complete shambles. Disarray in every room. In the bedroom, for instance, there was so much stuff on the floor that there was just a narrow trail where one could walk on.
But you know what she viewed as her biggest problem? That the curtains were dusty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, just recently, the Greenies have switched their rhetoric from saying that “compliance would reduce temperature” to “compliance will demonstrate our commitment to addressing the seriousness of climate change.”
What a steaming pile of B.S.!
All I can say to Frau Merkel is “Sucks to be you”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The United States is only 7% of the world’s land mass. In all of the knowitall-ness about such international silliness, no one ever mentions that what 7% (1/14th) of anything or anyone does is not going to have a worldwide problem-solving effect on 100%.
https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20120228073615AAsNXtZ
Check the stats for pollution-destruction w/re to disposal of hard goods, manufacturing contamination, agriculture byproducts produced by China, Pakistan, etc. etc. The US pales by comparison. It’s like we’re not even trying to be awful.Why don’t they ever reference the math?
Do these alleged leaders/policy-makers think that our clean air and clean water efforts/results spread by osmosis over land and sea, and if we would just try harder the whole world would be cleaner? (As a sorting question, they need to be asked if they think Guam is in danger of tipping over.)
Perhaps they do not know that when polluted sea waters from the Japan nuclear disaster contact the cleaner waters of the eastern Pacific, the polluted water pollutes the clean water – not the other way around.
Perhaps they do not know what the floating garbage dumps from the Japanese tsunami are going to do to our west coast beaches when they arrive. (Some of them are already arriving on the Oregon Coast. Hint: they don’t evaporate.) But yet – it’s apparently our climate change cowardice that prevents evaporation.
…..like the nuclear waste from Chernobyl stayed within the borders of Russia, and never reached Sweden……………………..oh. Wait a minute……..
Sounds like he is using that as a negotiating tactic to bend them to his will. He is letting them know that he is prepared to walk away from that deal, which is a cardinal tactic in his Art of the Deal.
Agreed..Paris Accord and NAFTA are all up for renegotiations
Well, I hope he walks away …
and stays away.
Trump wants Aluminum due to strategic production. No coal, no Aluminum. Simple.
Politicians are idiots, and so are economists. The military that supports shutting down coal are shills. And I con’t care what the cost of gas is it can’t compete with power generation from plants located on the mouth of lignite coal mines (now shut down due to the Criminal Obama’s regime).
I don’t want Paris Treaty tied to anything at all. It’s total BS and needs to be singularly killed. Complete waste of disproportional US taxes. Pay zero to it. Decry it as a farce. F\/<|< EU thievery.
OMG so proud of my President right now. Imagine if Killary had gotten in, we’d be screwed eleven ways from Sunday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now is the time for President Trump to call the globalists’ bluff and announce a total freeze on refugees to America and immigration to America in an effort to get our CO2 levels under control. More people = more CO2 and according to them we need to do something about it. BUILD THE WALL to control CO2 and have it come out of the EPA’s budget.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Haha! Good thinking!
As duly self-appointed Representative of a twig of a random lower branch of the treehouse, I hereby sign my approval, and move to forward to the upper branches. #MAGA
Don’t sign onto the Paris accord President Trump. It’s a job killer.
Just because we don’t want him to sign the Paris Accord doesn’t mean we want to pollute and reck our environment. There is a difference between conserving and being careful with waste vs. spending $$$$$$$ to get that last 1/2 if 1 % of pollution taken care of.
The US on it’s worst day in the next four years will still be better then any good day that China’s industrial area has in the last four.
The “Paris Accord” is the EU rulership. And no matter if they Headquarter in Brussels, or meet in Paris, the real ruler of that reich is Merkel.
I do not want to be ruled by the EU. If I had wanted to be ruled by a Merkel, Hillary would have had my vote.
Exactly.
This is a shocking editorial of Spiegel, one of the most influential German magazines. It is dated May 19:
A Danger to the World
It’s Time to Get Rid of Donald Trump
Donald Trump has transformed the United States into a laughing stock and he is a danger to the world. He must be removed from the White House before things get even worse.
Donald Trump is not fit to be president of the United States. He does not possess the requisite intellect and does not understand the significance of the office he holds nor the tasks associated with it. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t bother to peruse important files and intelligence reports and knows little about the issues that he has identified as his priorities. His decisions are capricious and they are delivered in the form of tyrannical decrees.
He is a man free of morals. As has been demonstrated hundreds of times, he is a liar, a racist and a cheat. I feel ashamed to use these words, as sharp and loud as they are. But if they apply to anyone, they apply to Trump. And one of the media’s tasks is to continue telling things as they are: Trump has to be removed from the White House. Quickly. He is a danger to the world.
The U.S. elected a laughing stock to the presidency and has now made itself dependent on a joke of a man.
(…) we are witness to an American tragedy for which there are five theoretical solutions.
The first is Trump’s resignation, which won’t happen. The second is that Republicans in the House and Senate support impeachment, which would be justified by the president’s proven obstruction of justice, but won’t happen because of the Republicans’ thirst for power, which they won’t willingly give up. The third possible solution is the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would require the cabinet to declare Trump unfit to discharge the powers of the presidency. That isn’t particularly likely either. Fourth: The Democrats get ready to fight and win back majorities in the House and Senate in midterm elections, which are 18 months away, before they then pursue option two, impeachment. Fifth: the international community wakes up and finds a way to circumvent the White House and free itself of its dependence on the U.S. Unlike the preceding four options, the fifth doesn’t directly solve the Trump problem, but it is nevertheless necessary – and possible.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/donald-trump-is-a-menace-to-the-world-opinion-a-1148471.html
Der Spittle
Who cares…
Why is this even posted in the Treehouse?
Disengage
When someone anywhere in this world makes clear threats to the life of our President I care.
The people read the headlines and rarely read the article, if they even comprehend it.
Headlines like that are a direct threat to the President of this nation, and thus to the entire USA.
How very stupid is this writer! As one of his “solutions to Trump” he lists:
“the international community wakes up and finds a way to circumvent the White House and free itself of its dependence on the U.S.”
It is clear that he believes the EU to be in charge of the “international community.”
So they want to “cirumvent the White House” (Commander in Chief of their protection?)
Get us out of NATO. Get us out of G7.
Join and trade with allies who are not as anti-Christian as are these evil people.
Europe belongs to the Dark One.
Freeing themselves from the US sounds like a fantastic idea.
Without US military, they have no defense. Let Putin take care these delusional Eurocrats. We can spend that 4 % NATO spending on here in US.
LikeLike
This is totally irresponsible. The clowns pulling the global strings need to be imprisoned.
Germany is always good for a laugh. I mean really, they should figure out a way to contribute to this world, until then they really don’t get to have an opinion on anything. German losers elected Merkel, enough said.
LikeLike
The Yanks are coming/the Yanks are coming – etc.
That’s my new, one size fits all response to all things Euroween.
Spiegel writes Trump diss article on May 19.
May 22 – May 27
Trump tells Juncker German/US trade deals are bad. German Auto makers looking at losing their subsidized export advantage to US tariffs or US Car makers will enter the German market with German tariff breaks. The Germans can send their guys to talk with Trump’s guys about that, thank you very much.
Trump embarrasses Germany in front of the World by revealing they didn’t meet their obligations on NATO dues and that maybe payment in arrears is necessary. Germans who may not have known, now do.
Trump blows off Merkel at the G7 by saying his only interest in US interests. No Paris Accord unless US benefits. Meanwhile world wonders why climate change is more important to Merkel than the stealth ISIS fighters she has let into her country.
Message to Spiegel: Merkel can’t deliver the goods for your industry, she doesn’t hold up her end of a deal and she cares more about unsubstantiated climate claims than she does about little girls getting blown to pieces with nail bombs.
Maybe she’s the one who needs to go.
Trump’s people called Spiegel out on their 2nd grade level translation by using evil instead of bad in a Trump quote. Trump’s guys obviously monitor German media.
That’s called “What goes around comes around” in English, Spiegel.
This Der Spiegel article is a rehash of “Endgames: What would it take to cut short Trump’s Presidency?” by Evan Osnos in the May 8, 2017 issue of The New Yorker.
It’s eleven pages of garbage but the Journolists are spreading this “narrative” far and wide.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Gary Cohn needs to be 86’d
LikeLiked by 1 person
Along with Pompeo.
LikeLike
LikeLike
If he can’t say ‘no’ this year, he should stall for another year. Each passing year will make the accord more absurd and support for it in this country will lessen without a continuance of the federal dollar gravy train.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Let your yes be yes and your no be no.”
What might help, is an affirmation of our government’s commitment to environmental issue such as clean air, clean water, etc.
I know that some younger people view the Paris Climate Accord as not really being about the environment, but at the same time, better than the nothing they think they will get otherwise.
The globalists are exploiting some good people’s love of the natural world and concern for health.
We just need to take care of our Swamp and let them have theirs. It’s a bad idea to let this gang of idiots influence any decision we make.
Trump is up to something on this Paris Accord, but I have a hunch Merkel and her ilk will not like what he decides. Trump ran on not renewing it, and he knows that his Base will be angry if he goes against what he promised. Also, the media would just love to throw that in our face that Trump didn’t keep his promise on the Paris Accord to dishearten his supporters. They are already trying to do that, but I am not buying what they are selling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting how the first half of the trip (middle east) seems to have been so much pleasanter than the euro-portion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny how the Islamic nation of Saudi Arabia is less threatening than the European jackals. The nasty globalist lefties are worse than the Muslims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have utilized the Jihadis to accomplish their own goals.
Are you ever right about that…A little girl who went to concert of her dreams ends up with 16 penny nail in her brain and they jump to protect Islam and call us phobias of some sort. I doubt you can find a lower form of life on the planet than those Euroscum destroying their countries………
Bannon and the “First Responders” need time to frame the response to Trump’s “Nein!”. There are also measures that can be taken until then.
LikeLike
I’ve posted this once before but I think it is SOOoooooo fitting for this topic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make the Congress vote on this. Global warming is a nothingburger in any poll…I would also examine this for many months if not years…I wouldn’t have set a deadline, but we will see…
We could also look at this like the recent election in Montana…The GOP candidate received a higher percentage of votes in the special election then he did when he ran for governor and lost this past November…
The Russia garbage and issues like Global Warming are not dinner table issues, unless your dinner table is Starbucks on a college campus etc…Focus on your agenda Mr. President…We have your back…
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍🇺🇸👍
All I can say is Thank God for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!!
God hears the cries of His children.
https://cei.org/content/govt-funded-research-unit-destroyed-original-climate-data
Washington, D.C., October 6, 2009―In the wake of a revelation by a key research institution that it destroyed its original climate data, the Competitive Enterprise Institute petitioned EPA to reopen a major global warming proceeding.
In mid-August the University of East Anglia’s Climate Research Unit (CRU) disclosed that it had destroyed the raw data for its global surface temperature data set because of an alleged lack of storage space. The CRU data have been the basis for several of the major international studies that claim we face a global warming crisis. CRU’s destruction of data, however, severely undercuts the credibility of those studies.
“C’mon… you can trust us. We’re not like all the others.” – East Anglia CRU
Dear Mr. President:
The “Monster Vote” doesn’t want, nor do we expect you to sign on the the climate change agreement.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely agree bob. This is a biggie for Trump voters and for industry, ultimately our jobs. Like the wall, this is not negotiable.
You mean you didn’t have the glowing orb of peace and the new Muslim NATO in mind last November?
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/environment/item/20762-scientists-launch-investigation-into-climate-data-adjustments
really long article excerpt:
In fact, just this year, temperature data manipulation played a major role in allowing NASA and other government entities to proclaim that 2014 was the “warmest on record.” Without the adjustments to show additional warming and vast surface areas where warming was “extrapolated” rather than recorded, last year would not have come close. Ironically, again, NASA’s own satellite records showed that 2014 was only the sixth warmest on record since the satellites were launched some 36 years ago. Major media outlets around the world parroted NASA’s “warmest on record” claim without noting that NASA data contradicted it.
Analysts monitoring the data manipulation expressed hope that the newly announced investigation might produce some answers. “Only when the full picture is in will it be possible to see just how far the scare over global warming has been driven by manipulation of figures accepted as reliable by the politicians who shape our energy policy, and much else besides,” observed Booker with the U.K. Telegraph. “If the panel’s findings eventually confirm what we have seen so far, this really will be the ‘smoking gun,’ in a scandal the scale and significance of which for all of us can scarcely be exaggerated.”
Of course, with the UN “climate” summit coming up this year in Paris where Obama, dictators, globalists, carbon taxers, and others hope to impose a global-warming regime on humanity, the race is on to whip up hysteria. Especially problematic for warming theorists at the UN and elsewhere have been a series of mega-scandals — ClimateGate, for instance — most recently including the resignation of UN climate czar Rajendra K. Pachauri, who admitted saving the Earth from humanity was his “religion.”
The fact that there has been no warming in almost two decades despite the predictions of every single UN climate model has also been problematic — not to mention the failure of virtually every falsifiable “climate” prediction so far, on both cooling and warming. Whether the temperature data manipulation will be the final nail in the coffin, though, remains to be seen.
Paris accord seems to me to be holy grail or golden chalice of the far left socialist marxist globalist crowd from Europe. Thats enough to walk away right there. If they can get healthcare too with single payer then their checklist on the manifesto is getting close to complete. Disarm the populace and bingo……………..This Cohen character Trump is running with and Jared seem to be running our wish list off the cliff. Trump will rue the day he turns on us……..
Side note: Where in the heck is NHVoter, did he get a gig in the Trump WH and no longer posts at CTH?
LikeLike
Good question. I thought I read a while back that he was seeking some type of elected office position in his state, but I may be wrong.
I miss NH voter’s posts. they were so good. There are a few other treepers I miss also. Hope they return.
I believe NHVoter is a she – and a heckuva one at that.
Fake treaty. Scratch that- VERY fake treaty. With the American taxpayer at the wrong end of the cash vacuum cleaner. Our President knows business. This is bad business. He will not sign. This will embolden Japan. An embryo of a new alliance will be formed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This reminds me of the whole Romney as SOS thing.
Just another great string along!
LOL
Mr. President, take thrice the time it took Obysmal to decide on the Keystone pipeline…
President Trump should simply submit the Climate Agreement to the Senate as a treaty – force 67 senators to vote for it. It will never garner the necessary 67 votes. This would ensure that it is dead forever. If he just withdraws from the Paris agreement, the next liberal president can reverse his decision.
Kill it forever – force a treaty vote.
Totally globalist agenda..Speaking of globalist citizens..as if we are one big happy world.. when they want us to be their slave puppets..God help the POTUS.. to do the right thing and the only right thing is to say NO..to this globalist piece of garbage..
Send a tweet to the POTUS..telling him not to sign this globalist agreement..
“Secretary of State Rex Tillerson caused a stir when, on May 11, he signed the Fairbanks Declaration at the Tenth Ministerial Meeting of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental body formed by eight nations with territories in the Arctic. Tillerson’s signature was newsworthy because the Declaration contains several statements expressing greater concern about climate change, and stronger commitments to address it, than President Trump has expressed to date.
Thus, by reference, the Fairbanks Declaration recommends that the United States lead global efforts for “early, ambitious, and full implementation of the Paris Agreement.” That is now the official position of the U.S. government. Yet Trump has not disavowed his campaign promise and recently, at his 100th day speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, likened the Paris Agreement to the Iran arms deal, deriding it as a “one-sided” arrangement “where the United States pays billions of dollars while China, Russia, and India have contributed and will contribute nothing.”
The preamble of the Fairbanks Declaration reaffirms “the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the need for their realization by 2030.” The reference here is to U.N. Resolution A/RES/70/1, “Transforming Our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” adopted in September 2015. Goal 13 of the Resolution is to “Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts” (p. 27). One of the sub-goals is to:
Implement the commitment undertaken by developed country parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to a goal of mobilizing jointly $100 billion annually by 2020 from all sources to address the needs of developing countries in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation and fully operationalize the Green Climate Fund through its capitalization as soon as possible.
Thus, by reference, the Fairbanks Declaration affirms the “need” for the United States to help mobilize $100 billion in annual “climate finance” by 2020 and help capitalize the Green Climate Fund “as soon as possible.” This is exactly the sort of “one-sided” arrangement Trump disparaged in Scranton.
I have never met President Trump, but he does not strike me as someone with much patience for subordinates who fail to do due diligence. Presumably, he is even less pleased with subordinates who run their own game and weaken his negotiating leverage by making commitments he has not approved and very likely opposes.”
https://cei.org/blog/paris-agreement-state-department-running-its-own-game
The media continues their tactics of lies and attempts to demoralize President Trump’s supporters. They have from the beginning tried to create discord with President Trump’s team with this member or that member saying xyz. YET, have we EVER heard person XYZ say those things? And the answer is: NO.
I’m tired of hearing about Ivanka this, Kushner that, Bannon this, Cohn that, Tillerson this etc. without ever having ANY of them saying what the media says on the record. Yet, people buy into the media reports as if they are the gospel. It doesn’t help ones state of mind. Remember, President Trump said if you don’t hear it from him, don’t believe it. I think the same can be said about all these members of the President Trump team.
I think President Trump took his historic trip to see what he had to work with in terms of world leaders. He discovered that the ME and Israel have strong leaders that he can work with. He also discovered that the USA doesn’t have allies in Europe anymore.
The look on his face when that picture was taken of the G7 attendees said it all to me. These countries are represented by incompetent, immature, selfish clowns who think they can continue having the USA pay for their screwups and golden parachutes and in the case of Merkel, someone very stupid as well
This EU clown act is responsible for the so called Paris Accord. This “climate change” scam is nothing more than to steal more money from the USA taxpayers that will be used to reduce us to a third world country. Even now, thanks to these SOBs, electricity is so high, I have trouble paying my power bill in the summer.
President Trump knows that this “climate change” deal with the EU will be just like NATO. The only people paying will be the taxpayers of the USA. President Trump has made it clear, it’s USA first. Do you really think his going to sign this piece of crap that O was drooling all over? I don’t think so.
It’s time We the People start turning up the heat on Congress and the Senate. It doesn’t matter whether you are represented by a R or D-Rat. If you voted for President Trump, you need to start raising HELL with them about their attempt to sabotage President Trump. We the People need to let them know that it will cost them dearly if they don’t stop this crap now. President Trump is not Nixon, muh Russia is not Watergate and WE are not the same silent majority that let Nixon be bullied out of office. The lefties aren’t silent, not many of them but that’s the only voices heard. Let OUR voices be heard and DROWN THEM OUT!
President Trump is only going to do things that help the USA. The stupid Paris Scam doesn’t and it ain’t gonna happen.
That’s my opinion anyway.
Enough already….. Please, just go ahead and formally ally us with Russia. Dump NATO, especially Germany, Canada, and France. Reorient our alliances. We’d receive much more benefit being allied with Russia than with the tower-of-babel-building, lover-of-terrorist-immigrants: Trudeau, Merkel and Macron.
“Global Warming — Climate Change”… LOL
The “Environment is doomed” scam has been tried before. With the modern overload of information.. younguns miss the precedents of just a generation ago.
.When I was growing up….. “Concerned” Liberal Luddites predicting that “The end is nigh!” “We have models.. the “science” is settled”
It’s all been tried before. NONE of the predictions panned out to be correct… NONE
TRUMP:
“Climate change? Don’t call us we’ll call you”
LikeLiked by 1 person