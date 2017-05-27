President Trump Declines G7 Declaration on Climate Change – Full Taormina G7 Summit Agreement pdf..

Leaders of the G7, a finance-centric geopolitical group of international leaders, issued their joint summit statement on Saturday. U.S. President Donald Trump refused to align the United States with the joint declaration pledging commitment to the Paris accord on climate change.

[Page 6 pdf below] …”The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics. Understanding this process, the Heads of State and of Government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement, as previously stated at the Ise-Shima Summit.”

President Trump tweeted at the conclusion of the G7 Summit:

The full summit agreement is below:

Just left the #G7Summit. Had great meetings on everything, especially on trade where…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

…."we push for the removal of all trade-distorting practices….to foster a truly level playing field." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

