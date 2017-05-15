Multinational Financial Interests Exit G7 Italy Meeting Tenuously Concerned…

To understand the larger objectives of the G7 Financial Ministers meeting it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts the multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they cannot exploit.
If you can see the ramifications, and can grasp the inherent anger, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump.
(Via Bloomberg) […] Finance chiefs in Italy at the weekend spoke of an improving relationship with their U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin, in a contrast to previous encounters. But with their gathering in Bari cementing rather than mending disagreements on free trade, the risk is that the diplomatic truce they achieved unwinds when Trump himself meets with G-7 leaders on the island of Sicily later this month. (read more)
Beautifully succinct lesson. Thank you.
Another great article that teaches what many don’t know and understand. Keep up the great work Sundance! I notice your twitter followers are growing so you must be opening up minds.
After I snorted my coffee from seeing the Mickey Mouse graphic under SD’s post, I immediately thought of you and the “Hai Panda” that gets to you, Mark 😀
What an incredible speech SD posted yesterday that our Wilburine gave to some of these globalist bastards! All the Globalist, CoC, Big Club and Uniparty members in that audience will walk away knowing their one world utopia is DEAD. The Wilburine said we could care less if the TPP countries decide to move forward. The US will negotiate with countries bilaterally. The EU must be scared to death! The Wilburine used an example with Canada and the EU that was held up by a province in Brussels. Those countries can play all they want in the EU allowing Muslims to destroy their countries, however, the US will negotiate with them individually. Germany will get screwed because of the bilateral negotiation with us.
Congress has lost its cover! Now that Lighthizer has been confirmed, the Wilburine and him will be knocking on Senator’s doors with the 90 day letter in hand. We are the dominant market when it comes to trade in the entire world. With our Lion and Wilburine, we will never be embarrassed by the fact that we are the dominant country.
From the article above:
At the Bari meeting, Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, said that the U.S. doesn’t want to be protectionist “but we reserve our right to be protectionist, to the extent that we believe trade is not free and fair.” That epitomizes an economic doctrine whose implications for investors and world governments remains, for some officials, not fully articulated.
THESE ARE OUR KILLERS!
Thanks for the great information Sundance. In my opinion, the multinational corporations and banks violate every principle of the USA Constitution which is why they try to tear it down all the time. The Constitution of the United States of America is what makes the USA the best country on Earth. As I see it, by trying to destroy the Constitution, that makes these multi-national corporations and banks criminal organizations and they should be dealt with just like organized crime.
‘Tenuously Concerned’ – Definitely! – This is the ‘big one’ – the test of American resolve – that big smile on Mnuchin’s face has me hopeful – great synopsis, Sundance – Thanks for being you!
Why am I reminded of “The Crimson Permanent Assurance” short that preceded Monty Python’s “The Meaning of Life”? Look it up if you haven’t seen it, it’s brilliant.
#AmericaFirstBxtchez
