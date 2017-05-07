Trumponomics – Connecticut Caught in The Space Between The New Economic Priority…

One of the reasons CTH writes about economic matters because constructing economic prediction theories based around political policy is a hobby of mine. Within obscure data, raw and unfiltered up-stream activity, it is entirely possible to see over the horizon.
But newly engaged people also think I’m nuts; so therefore it is also fun conversation at parties to stand above the esoteric academic fray, smile and outline actual forecasts –very specific forecasts– that most would never consider possible from a linear perspective.
People pay a boat-load of money for proprietary ownership of very accurate forecasts. However, CTH would rather do it open source and break the historic grip of the financial control class.
If you’ll permit me a little Funday indulgence; the other reason to share predictable consequences is so patriotic readers can take a pro-active and empowering position in their own decision-making. That motive was one of the reasons for previously sharing:
[…] Until the two economies gain parity – any fed activity, taken as a consequence to their familiar traditional measurements (interest rates etc.), will have minimal to negligible impact on Main Street.
• Regional areas which benefited from high yield and high rates of return from Wall Street, ie. investment benefactors, will begin economic contraction. The downstream effect on state finances, and the retail and high-end service industry will also be negatively impacted.
• However, industrial areas/middle-class areas, with affordable housing and reasonable infrastructure, which have suffered in the past 20+ years, will see home values increasing as the local economy expands.
National policy (Trump Policy) which benefits Main Street also benefits local economics which are founded in manufacturing, production, and ancillary services. In essence, the Middle-Class.
Those who benefited from high-yield international investment income will see less income. Those who live on savings will see a moderate benefit. However, those living day-to-day and week-to-week on their paychecks will see much more income. Believe it. (link)
Now check out this headline from AP today discussing Connecticut:
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s coffers are feeling the pinch of the state’s super-rich no longer paying what they used to in personal income taxes.
New figures released last week show tax revenue from the state’s top 100 highest-paying taxpayers declined 45 percent from 2015 to 2016. The drop adds up to a $200 million revenue loss for the state.
“When you look at the top 75, top 50 … this is a group of wealthy people who are dramatically less wealthy than they were before,” said Kevin Sullivan, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. “These folks, for a number of reasons, are either not realizing as much income or don’t have as much income.” (read more)
Essentially, both Bernie Sanders a Donald Trump understand the disconnect between the financial class and the average American (wealth gap) and the potential for crisis it can bring to a nation.
However, while they both identified the same problem, they each had entirely differing views on how to fix it. Sanders wanted federal intervention via wealth distribution. Trump wanted to institute economic policies that would reverse the trend and narrow the income and wealth gap naturally.
Sanders wanted to force a gap closure, Trump wanted to create the market conditions for the gap to close naturally. What we are seeing is Trump’s economic policy actually working as planned.
Those of us who have watched decades of federal economic interventionism by globalists and multinationals to the benefit of Wall Street know what caused the problem. We also can understand what is possible when the economic priorities are reversed to the benefit of Main Street.
As we have previously shared –SEE HERE– the multinational corporate, business and financial world do not have models for what takes place within this new dimension in American economics brought about by a paradigm shift in economic policy. They have no basis in modeling to fall back upon; and they have no comprehensive analytical tools to understand it.
CTH will keep repeating and emphasizing this ‘new dimension’ reality because knowing what is happening is important for all of us and our families.
The new dimension in U.S. economics is de-emphatic consumer spending on low-turn durable goods, and emphatic consumer spending on high-turn consumable goods.
Just Keep Watching!
The two economic engines are now in reverse level of importance. Trump economics focuses on Main Street’s economic engine. The Fed is stuck focusing on the economy through the prism of Wall Street’s economic engine.
We are now in the economic space between both engines. The traditional cause and effect (Fed) is now uncoupled. The administrators of the economy are perplexed; this is unfamiliar terrain.
• Wage rates will be driven up by inflation in ‘non-measured’ high-turn, domestic consumable goods: food, fuel, energy. The Fed does not measure this segment for inflation.
• Inflation, from the perspective of the Fed will appear artificially low because prices on the measured segment will be static: non-domestic durable goods, housing etc. Durable good prices will remain static, and in the short term fall surreptitiously – seemingly unattached to the larger expanding economy.
Home values and local economic factors will be driven by “regional” economies. Period.
The exact same areas of the country which have gone through two decades of economic contraction will now see economic expansion and revitalization. The Fed policy which influences Wall Street was not, and is not, domestic centric. The fed policy is corporate driven, globalist in influence.
If you are making economic decisions, large purchase decisions, over the next year to year-and-a-half, take this into consideration. Large durable goods will become cheaper over the next six months bottoming out sometime around Christmas 2017/Spring 2018.
Another example: Auto Sector. – Any auto lease rate in the next 6 months to a year will go up, considerably. Don’t lease a car mid 2017 through all of 2018. Actuarials are trying to gauge the forecast incoming glut of auto inventory due to high lease rates in 2016 (30%+) that will be turned in late ’17 and throughout ’18.
Conversely, late 2017 through 2018 the price of a low mileage used car (former lease) will necessarily plummet. If you are thinking of purchasing a vehicle, wait about six months and then consider a solid used vehicle.
Regional economies will continue to drive home values.
I love looking into the faces of those young workers, and all I can think is “It’s about time!”
😀 Not mutually exclusive. As my old reclusive mentor said decades ago; “hey, even Moses eventually came down from the mountain”… 😀 😀 😀
Sundance, that’s the sign of a healthy person. Times of reflection & a dinner party the next. Thank you for all the information you give us all day & night.
I always picture Sundance relaxing on a beach lounge chair wearing a bodacious Hawaiian print shirt swilling a very dry vodka martini, shaken, not stirred, dictating these missives to a group of underlings who dutifully post them to the masses. I nailed it, didn’t I? 😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
It took a genius like Gov. Malloy to let GE leave CT. And they wonder where all the income that they tax went? Clueless.
Malloy really is a clueless slug , was surely looking for a position in the Hillary administration as is an exit / escape from the mess he is leaving . Typical blue state idiot – they have only one solution for falling revenues /deficits – higher taxes .and more of them
Good read:
F.A. Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom. (Friedrich A. von Hayek)
The Great Unwind Grips the 12 Hottest US Rental Markets
But in cheaper cities, rents soar.
seems the 12 most expensive rental markets in the US have had a date with reality, and that can be tough. But in some “mid-tier” markets (in terms of how expensive rents are), rents are soaring by the double digits.
http://wolfstreet.com/2017/05/01/the-great-unwind-grips-the-12-hottest-us-rental-markets/
thanks for that link… I work in the real estate industry and I definitely think the bubble has burst but not like 2007-2008… this bubble is more a slow leak of air and a balancing… it seems like a healthy transition is going on. personally i like seeing a rental rate decrease because that means more money in peoples pockets to spend on other segments of the economy. My main hope is a decrease in land prices… thats been the biggest hurtle for us is getting land at a reasonable price.
Ive been watching…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-03/2017-retail-bankruptcies-soar-great-recession-highs
this is an interesting deflationary force too… changing consumer habits of bargain shopping mixed with online shopping will surely have a deflationary affect on commercial real estate especially in areas with surplus commercial space. this is a trend that will continue even with the focus on main street. Also malls that cater to the very high end will probably have some declines in revenue as the very wealthy make less.
Look into major re-purposing of these Malls. Ford just took over a major portion of the “Fairlane Mall” in Dearborn MI and it is housing some 2000 employees and it was a G-d send for the restaurants in the Mall, also I was blessed to visit the facility and it is stunning. Other uses are being considered as well for these Malls such as Senior Housing. Lot of Lemonade to be made here…
http://www.mlive.com/business/index.ssf/2016/05/ford_and_fairlane_mall.html
Ironically the mall may actually turn into what its creator meant it to be which is a true live work play set up. def think the senior housing aspect makes sense.
Middle America will see a Renaissance! Why pay 800k for 3 bed, 2 bath when you can raise a family for 200k for 4 bed, 3 bath and land?
LikeLiked by 8 people
My daughter (whom I live with) bought a 3-bedroom 2 bath home in Central Indiana. We are in a large city and near a university. We have a large fenced yard. New siding and roof, new windows. Garage and storage shed.
Price: $70,000.
I saw a similar sized home in LA a couple of yars ago, on a postage stamped lot with no garage. Price: over $1 million.
Flyover country is going tolook pretty good to a lot of people. I wish we could keep Californian emigres from voting for a couple of years. LOL!
LikeLiked by 11 people
If they’re fleeing LA, they have some sense…best to require a few years in God’s country before they get to vote!
IF anyone is still working in the financial services industry by the end-of-year need to have their head examined. I live in a country area of central Florida and home building is still going but is slowing down. I do believe SD is right. Main Stream is coming back, slowly but surely…
I’m in Central FL too. Bought at the last peak – like 12 or 13 years ago. Finding a 3/2 home was almost impossible and we finally found a 3/2 listed at $200K, but then there was overbidding. We bid $210K, so did one other couple. We ended up with the house because we had better credit and a bigger down payment. A year later, the same house in the HOA was selling for $79K when the bubble burst. But it burst due to gov’t interference, not due to supply and demand. The Central FL recovery has been slow and steady, and hasn’t seemed to follow the rest of the country that seemed to fully recovery a few years ago. I have realtors now saying it would be no problem to get $210K for our home because they have 80 people looking and can’t find a home. So there is practically no inventory which means demand is strong here. Rents still rising. Still considering selling, but will probably wait another 5 or 6 years until my wife retires, unless it goes even crazy higher….then we’ll unload it and rent. But Central FL seems to be on it’s own course, not following national trend, which is a good thing….
Totally agree…moved here from PBC and people coming into the county were ALWAYS looking for deals. Esp when the houses were all the same…go in one and the second one is just alike. Before we moved we remodel completely and was worth. House sold quickly due to remod.
Thank you Sundance. I’ve felt for years that the main objective of the Globalist/NWO was to destroy the Middle Class worldwide. I think that they are still “hell bent” on doing that, which is the main reason for all the vitriolic hatred of PDJT.
Increasing home prices. Of course here in CA I see it daily. People are moving from coastal areas inland due to costs, but inland rentals are expensive and so are purchases. Not as out of control like the bay area, but going there.
Nothing affordable-
https://www.google.com/amp/sf.curbed.com/platform/amp/2017/3/7/14843964/house-san-francisco-prices-down-affordable
Areas of return growth-
http://www.businessinsider.com/most-profitable-housing-markets-2017-2017-4/#19-tie-port-st-lucie-florida-1
Heard that the average house in Orange County, CA now runs $800,000….stunning when you realize this averages in areas like Santa Ana and Anaheim.
Yep, so theyve been moving to victorville, riverside, san berdoo, and the houses and rents are in these areas are ridiculous, considering most people still commute to the OC and LA. Wanna talk about how much the toll roads cost? I saw one over $20 recently!
Right….we passed through Victorville on our way to Vegas two weeks ago, and the amount of new construction was mind blowing. Thirty years ago Victorville used to be that little city out in the desert where guys with PTSD went to escape the noise of the big city. LOL…even Hisperia is now on the map!
It is not a question of if but when more Conservative Middle Class Boomers ( those left ) finally leave CT especially those who are fans of the 2nd Amendment, they can’t wait to reach retirement and go South. Malloy has mucked it up that bad. The State which just over 20 years ago was a tax free Republican manufacturing giant State, is now a ghost of it’s former self not to mention it’s problem cities / sanctuaries. Ironically what Sundance talks about in terms of a Mid-West style Renaissance would work here if the Gov and the General Assembly in Hartford would get the heck out of the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Back of the envelope calculations…CT’s 100 biggest super-rich taxpayers together had around $3 billion less taxable income in 2016 than 2015. I guess they lost a boatload betting on a Hillary win and a Stay victory in the UK.
Another thing that has to do with this is the generational change and demographics.
I had an eBay store until last year, when I moved in with my daughter. One of the big trends in the antiques trade is the collapse in the secondary market for recent collectibles. This means Dept 56 villages, Hummels. Precious Moments, Longaberger baskets etc. are selling at a fraction of the price they would have sold for 10 years ago. The reason for this is that the younger people aren’t fond of these items (associating them with older people), they don’t collect as much ( small homes with little room for collections plus more modern style), and there are fewer people compared to the Boomers.
This is just a fact of today’s market. It also applies to housing. Who is going to live in all those McMansions? The younger generation wants urban living, smaller homes with smaller mortgages due to student loans, and there are less buyers overall.
Young people do not want to dust the knick nocks as he generation before. I have a lo of stuff from my husbands mother. I enjoyed them and now cannot wait to give them away am tired of cleaning them 🙂
SD this little nugget from the article hits your point to a tee:
Malloy’s warnings follow a 2016 report to Connecticut’s Commission for Economic Competitiveness that determined the industries adding the most jobs in the state are paying an average wage of $54,018 a year. Meanwhile, industries with shrinking employment in Connecticut pay an average wage of $75,246. The same report also found Connecticut is losing young and educated people to other states.
I love the fact that the reversed economic engines will hit predominantly Blue States like, CT, NY, NJ, Mass etc. I live in NYC. These places have benefited by the pro Wall St model for the last 30 years or so. I love the fact these states will never understand what is happening to them. Hellen will raise the interest rate another quarter in June and it will have ZERO effect on the economy. These morons aren’t able to stop the Train as it will run them over!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I for one do not think you are nuts Sundance, nor will I ever. You are far from it. Your intellect and wisdom are above and beyond any and all levels I wish I could posses. You break everything down so awesomely and straight forward that even a novice like me can comprehend. The education and insight I’ve received in my short time “lurking” on this site is second to none. It far surpasses any education I received from any school I’ve ever attended in my life. The “homework” and time you put into teaching us is not lost on this Treeper. Nope…I respect and admire you and all of those here who help to contribute. GOD Bless you Sundance and GOD Bless The Treehouse!
People and yes…rich people are getting out of the NY NJ CT tristate area in droves.
I am curious what the effect of the Trump Tax plan will have. Getting rid of loopholes will change spending habits of the rich. Derivatives based on debt and credit derivatives (the casino games in the financial sector) could be effected. I hope so.
There is something odd about economics that I wish to ask you. When the industrial age superseded the agricultural age, agriculture didn’t stop or move to poor nations, it became so much more efficient allowing the manpower to shift to industry. For a long time now they have been telling us the industrial age is over, with a never ending roster of what is replacing industry. But I do not see a real shift enabled by true productivity gains of the new jobs.
Industrial shipping improvements enable shipping our jobs away. Computers reduced middle management. We have been using technological development to try and stay afloat, but China has moved into the space age, and we are dumbing ourselves down via bad schools and low skilled immigration.
What is left seems to be service jobs. Service jobs are consumption, not production. No economic improvement comes from service jobs. And sure enough, that is one of the things they say is replacing the industrial age.
Your Main Street vs Wall Street analysis fits the facts much better than any claim that the industrial age is over.
What is your take on this topic? Is all that talk a smoke screen, or propaganda to get us to accept unwelcome changes? Is there really a replacement for the industrial age?
