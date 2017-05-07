“Multinational Financial Interests Demand Trump Adhere To Paris Climate Accord…”

Behind the social justice interventionism of the Birkenstock wearing Brangelina Peacenik useful-idiot-crowd, there’s the group of multinational financial interests who play the strings on the idiots.
Multinational corporations and billionaire financiers use climate change as a tool toward furtherance of collected global wealth. Their strategy is quite simple, and has been played out for several cycles. Create an institutional trade instrument (housing financial bubble example), control it, drive the pricing to an apex and reap the financial rewards.
Their expressed holy grail for human control is a global tax on all people more commonly known as a “carbon-trading tax”. A planetary tax on personage. Various religious groups have a financial method to purchase entry to heaven called ‘indulgences’. Hence the comparison of Climate Change to a religion is exponentially accurate.
The “Carbon Trading” fundamental financial instrument is the foundational block of the financial interests behind modern climate change. The latest exhibition of a decades long series of international construct was the Paris Climate Change agreement.
REUTERS – Investors with more than $15 trillion of assets under management urged governments led by the United States to implement the Paris climate accord to fight climate change despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to pull out.
“As long-term institutional investors, we believe that the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments,” according to the letter signed by 214 institutional investors and published on Monday.
“We urge all nations to stand by their commitments to the Agreement,” it said. Signatories of the letter included the California Public Employees Retirement System and other pension funds from Sweden to Australia.
The letter was addressed to governments of the Group of Seven, before a summit in Italy on May 25-26, and to leaders of the Group of 20 who will meet in Germany in July.
Trump is due to announce in coming days whether he will carry out a campaign threat to “cancel” the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit a rise in temperatures by phasing out use of fossil fuels.
The European Union has been scrambling to persuade Trump, who wants to bolster the U.S. coal industry, to stick with the accord. His advisers have warned of legal problem if Washington stays but waters down its climate commitments. (read more).
It’s never about “climate”, or “planetary climate control” that’s a ridiculously silly exposition to even discuss amid any intellectual person unconnected to the payoff at the end of the climate rainbow. The real motive here is “control”… over people.
The climate changes. Go see the Grand Canyon, or dig up a dinosaur bone to see the reality of it. The state of Florida is sand and phosphate because it used to be completely under water. However, humans have no impact on the planets’ ability to change.
Human evolution changes as the planet changes, not vice-versa – see skin colors etc.
The 2010 Icelandic Volcanic Eruption contributed as much CO2 to the atmosphere as over 100 years of industrial human activity; in less than 30 minutes of natural volcanic output.
Climate change is real, it has always been thus. Man-made climate change is a complete and utter fraud, just ask the Wooly Mammoth.
The goal of the Climate Change religion is this:
CONTROL
It is amazing to me the UN thinks it can “demand” anything from the main country who cuts their check.
Fools.
They have no idea who they are messing with…
LikeLiked by 28 people
Something tells me they are about to find out why we call our President Trump a “Lion”
LikeLiked by 21 people
Aristocracy and Serfs
It is all about money = power = CONTROL.
OPPRESSION 101
LikeLiked by 9 people
I pray you are right. President Trump should have already come out in opposition to our participation. His Ivanka and her husband are believers in man-made climate change, and she has his ear. Just what we don’t need, a global tax to enrich Al Gore and his Emerald Cities Carbon Trading Scam. It’s all set up and ready to go, and make him billions of $$. If President Trump goes back on his word to us, we will know he has lost his bearings, that we can’t count on his campaign promises any longer, for real.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So you’re gonna tell me Donald Trump has spoken against climate taxes throughout his campaign, but now that he’s president Ivanka and Jared will convince him to institute climate taxes?
Someone’s giving you bad info, chief.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Well said, rsanchez! The Ivanka/Jared influence meme is fake news designed to create factions that don’t exist. Trump ran against man made climate change and the Paris accord and I trust he will oppose it. Climate taxes are the last thing to worry about. Al Gore is trying to sell a movie, his carbon credit scam/exchange has been exposed, and as global warming has morphed into climate change the faulty models behind the science are increasingly coming into question. I fully expect President Trump to place some seriously credentialed critics to gain exposure in challenging the UN position. Jared and Ivanka will be in charge of putting a smiley face on the carnage.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’s doing it with DACA
LikeLiked by 1 person
I refuse to worry about this. I am sure President Trump has given this thought over the years and will have, like he seems to for everything else, a plan for dealing with it. I think he definitely has this.
LikeLiked by 13 people
PDJT is certainly not going to want to send our money out of our country to be stolen by foreign thieves.
LikeLike
Trump takes council from all sides and makes his own decision. He is liberal on some areas, conservative on others, and down the middle on some.
Stop trying to create tension inside the family when there is none!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Actually, he’s a pragmatist, all the way around.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, just stuff it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No worries. Remember: Trump is us, not them. Trump’s enemies (our enemies) portray him as uncaring about the environment, but you don’t need a PhD to see who cares about this country and who doesn’t. Look around. So many people I know believe that super-rich people like the Koch brothers have a lot of control over our policy, but the only thing they really have control over is their bookies and which stock they purchase and dump any given day. Trump’s team has those things white-boarded with contingencies either way it goes, and all that Ivanka and her hubby can do is watch in utter awe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally I don’t believe Ivanka has one bit of influence in this, regardless of her personal beliefs. I am however concerned about the threats of possible legal battles or diplomatic fallout, but POTUS needs to keep his promise.
LikeLike
If they can get our guns… we’re toast.
LikeLike
They won’t Annie, not with our President Trump. Plus, what hot blooded, Second Ammendment American will willingly give up their arms? I can’t think of a one.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many moons ago, my 92 yr old Mother (Idaho resident) was overheard in a conversation with my Brother-in-Law discussing the horror of Hillary’s possible election.
BiL made a comment about the surrendering/confiscating of guns.
Mother broke into laughter, and said, I’d love to live long enough to watch the Government try and confiscate the guns in Idaho!
Even here in pinko W.WA, the local gun shows barely have room for even distant parking,
and the members take dollies into the show for cases of ammo.
Love me these men!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Annie, if the govt wants my guns it has to kill me first to get them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As some have said, they can have my guns, but they will get all of the ammunition first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up theirs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, he’s a “nationalist and a globalist” so who the hell knows?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is an America-First Planetarian.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Haha! Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BIG, BIG GRIN!!!
Always a pleasure, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really after following Trump all this time you do not know what he meant……he was talking trade…..he is for trade not free but fair …in that sense he is a globalist…..
LikeLike
oh BS, America First means we will no longer tolerate other countries taking advantage of our country via unfair trade. Fair trade does NOT make one a globalist.
LikeLike
will probably end up being renegotiated
LikeLiked by 2 people
Opening salvo
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL
Too funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We aim to pleas
LikeLiked by 2 people
And you aim too, please! (saw that atop a urinal once)
LikeLike
He’s passing a couple of snowflakes!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lol. Burn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well PHC…Please don’t EVAH change that sick mind of yours…You bring REAL QUALITY of Life Issues to the forefront. Such as above!!! Tango Yankee. When I figure out WP I will be posting pics also…Have a Good Week!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anytime.
To post a pic from the internet, click on it to obtain the url {‘copy image address’}
Paste into ‘reply/commrnt box.’
If the pic’s in your ‘puter, upload it to ‘tinypic.com’
Copy and paste the url that begins with https, and ends with jpg into the reply/comment box.
LikeLike
Thanks Patrick for that tech advice * very helpful..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anytime
LikeLike
Who will negotiate…to globalists, this is THEIR NEW WORLD ORDER — FINALLY ABLE TO TAX OUR VERY SOULS; our very existance. At least it took awhile…. Pardon my language fellow travelers, but dang it to hades. What a predicament.
LikeLike
Multinational Financial Interests Demand Trump Adhere To Paris Climate Accord…
After driving for 13 hrs, all I have to say to the Multinational Financial Interests
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope he pulls out of this. Once he does, that ends all talk of “he’s too close to his daughter and son in law”. I’m tired of hearing it, I don’t have time for it, and this will settle it once and for all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree. Ivanka is beautiful, accomplished, happy with her life… However
LikeLiked by 1 person
TOTALLY agree!
LikeLike
Why is it always assumed that Ivanka and Jared are secretly persuading the President? Isn’t it JUST POSSIBLE that the Great Negotiator, armed with information we lay people aren’t privy to, is secretly persuading them?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Sylvia…I do not think that PDJT will go along with the Climate Accord, that being said, I will say this, and SD pointed this out this morning, he will take a view and will work the people, then everyone will be on his side when he unveils what he is thinking. But, giving that he wants to MAGA…He will not go along on this. And I have $10-Dbl or nothing…Ivanka/Jared are out of the picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump knows Global Warming is a scam, he just wants to find out who is holding what cards and keep all the Globalists confused. Me? I just want to hear the Greens Scream. But I won’t spike the football, I’ll just smile broadly at the new, and great American jobs.
And thank God for the Trump win and that we are America and not France.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I agree, MVW. President Trump has come a long way in just over 100 days. He will make his decisions based on the best information he is able to obtain from a variety of sources. Hopefully, Ivanka and her husband will do the same. They have the best teacher to help them find their way through all of the misinformation.
LikeLike
Agree.
Geez. I wonder how our big boy president every made a decision in his entire life before Ivanka became 30+ yo and made his decisions for him?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah- contrary to popular belief, that’s not what an indulgence is.
It’s kind of technical, which is how the misinfo gets about.
That’s all I’m saying- don’t want to go OT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is where Sarah Palin should be railing against crony capitalism.
LikeLike
She does, but the MSM won’t cover anything she says.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They gave her a lot of coverage that one time she accused the President of crony capitalism. Granted, they didn’t cover when she kinda sorta rolled back her early criticism of President Trump’s economic policy decisions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There you go.
LikeLike
She didn’t do any such thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Crony capitalism” is a made up term.
It was created by the Left to demonize capitalism.
I cringe every time I see Sarah use that term.
She was posting on a thread here once…and I asked her to explain the ‘difference between crony capitalism and just plain cronyism.
She didn’t answer.
Cronyism occurs in all systems of govt.
The term ‘crony capitalism’ implies that cronyism is the fault of capitalism.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“She didn’t answer.”
Many posting are not notified of new comments or Replies to their posts. She might have been totally unable of your question. Commentors don’t have the inclination to scroll through 100s of posts to locate theirs and any replies warranting a response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps that was it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a more accurate term is “state corporatism”.
LikeLike
Or just “favoritism”.
Which is what ‘cronyism’ is…showing favoritism to a person or business, without regard to merit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw it reported on FBN just last week that Trump is leaning to pull out of it. Also, when he spoke at the rally in Harrisburg, PA, he tore the Paris Climate Accord apart. Many Treepers were saying it looks like he has already made up his mind even though he said he would announce his decision in a couple of weeks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Be blunt…we do not tolerate stupidity cloaked in fake science!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He just got another great reason to pull out: today’s election in France. If LePen had won, he might have wanted to show her some deference. Now that Pajama Boy won, we should pull out with great aplomb.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PDJT is not a scientist. He’s said many, many times that he likes to get opinions from all possible angles and perspectives before making a final decision. He said the same thing recently RE climate Cr@pchange. The man in incredibly consistent. Why is everybody speculating here? Talk about lack of patience!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The article, one paragraph i particular, points out the entire purpose of the climate change hoax.
“As long-term institutional investors, we believe that the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments,” according to the letter signed by 214 institutional investors and published on Monday.
There it is, in black and white. It’s about the money. The power. The control.
Signatories of the letter included the California Public Employees Retirement System and other pension funds from Sweden to Australia.
One hundred percent, you are right sundance.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is how it has worked. If enough nations “sign on” to various aspects, then they have created their own market, and they get to profit from it, as well.
Here is how it works. Al Gore’s MAIN money maker is Generation Investment Management LLC https://www.generationim.com/
They serve ginormous institutional investors – BBC, governments, etc.
A major challenge for governments is all of the pension promises they make – they can employ and promise all they want, play games with the money, and stick it to the taxpayer when the schemes fail. But this is unpopular with taxpayers.
So, they want sure places to invest their billions. Along comes “green energy,” etc.
If the governments can make laws saying they HAVE to be green, in various ways, then that inherently builds in a Green market demand – whether CO2 raises planetary temps or not.
So, many nations simultaneously are supposed to 1 jump into agreements that they will all go green, and 2 invest their pensions in green investments.
Enter GEM, LLC, Al Gore Proprietor. He has both the financial instrument for you AND the political tool to build this market out of nothing
Once your country is on board, you want all other countries to be on board, also, so it is more thorough and complete – lest rogue nations not have this handicap on their economies.
Through it all: it is TOTALLY UNNECESSARY for CO2 to raise global temps. Genius.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snake oil salesmen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO! BINGO! BINGO!
Quite the scam. M. Armstrong exposes the scam when ever he has an opportune moment – like this post.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/climate/worse-ice-storm-in-10-years-hits-usa-deep-freeze-of-2017/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now ask yourself this question…Why would CALIPERS be involved? Because they are loosing a boat load of money y-on-y and there is nothing stopping it. This accord represents their way of getting out of the c$ap sandwich they are in…
LikeLike
This from the Green State of California, It use to be the Golden State but it tarnished and now it’s Green.
Solar panels, EV chargers required in new homes in Fremont, CA
According to the East Bay Times, the city of Fremont has announced that any new housing project must include both solar panels and the electrical wiring required for the installation of a charging station.
The town, across the bay from Palo Alto—where a similar regulation was adopted in 2013—prides itself on being the ZIP Code with the highest concentration of electric-car owners in the state.
http://www.greencarreports.com/news/1110317_solar-panels-ev-chargers-required-in-new-homes-in-fremont-ca
LikeLike
Stop paying to the socialist UN. Everything the UN touches turns to crap and it is guilty of terrible war crimes. Without the US the UN is a dead duck.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I second that, Paco Loco!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pres. Trump is going to make some globalists choke on their eco-friendly gluten-free kelp sandwiches.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was trying to come up with an elegant & diplomatic response for President Trump to use, but all I could come up with is this…
“Go F*** Yourselves”
LikeLiked by 7 people
NOW, there is BLUNT!
THANK YOU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Multinational Financial Interests Demand Trump Adhere To Paris Climate Accord…”
Much more importantly… Ivanka demands it.
LikeLike
How’s that working out?
LikeLiked by 9 people
He wouldn’t be opening up new lands & offshore areas for new fossil fuel exploration, if he were going to entangle us in the dreadful Paris Climate Accord.
So I just don’t see it happening.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Not to mention bringing back heavy manufacturing. It just boggles my mind how these ankle biters can ignore little details like that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The ankle biters just don’t see what they don’t wanna see. Else they’ll throw a tantrum.
LikeLike
I was just scrolling down to add that comment! He’s also restoring the coal industry (dirty, dirty, coal), and opening up our LNG for export. Paris would require a curtailment, rather than an expansion, of those activities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. I agree with you, Rudy Bowen and others. It just makes absolutely no sense he would agree with climate change with everything he is doing to ensure manufacturing, drilling new areas, opening up old and coal, and I’m sure other things.
I think he just likes to play with them. Every time this comes up I can just see that grin of his pop up. And yeah, I smile every time too.
He’s got this, have faith good Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have never worried about our brilliant President Trump….
Who is keeping an eye on his White House advisors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two PTrump EOs:
1. Secretary Zinke shall review of all Presidential designations or expansions of designations under the Antiquities Act made since January 1, 1996, where the designation covers more than 100,000 acres….&
2. Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy.
His stance is clear.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/04/28/presidential-executive-order-implementing-america-first-offshore-energy
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/04/26/presidential-executive-order-review-designations-under-antiquities-act
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do you know? She tell you this morning?
…Yeah, that’s what I thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So says our semi-resident, honorary troll who pops up every time he can slide in a negative for PDJT. It’s getting boring and repetitive, paulraven1.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President elect Trump said he would pull out of it. I have to feel certain that President Trump will do just that. I trust Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Either that or work them over good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PTrump. Keeps. Promises.
LikeLike
The above article by Sundance reminds me of the Obama words, “we will end the coal business”. As the stocks sank, coal companies went out of business, many became unemployed creating poverty for several families.
In the later days 2016 a news commentator ask George Soros what he was buying? He stated “coal companies, they will come back”.
Making money scamming the uninformed, create a crisis….. So it goes. As I think Healrhcare, College Loans, Common Core.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These words from the Obamanator stick in my mind forever………….”Electricity rates would necessarily skyrocket.” https://youtu.be/HlTxGHn4sH4
LikeLike
Forget the climate change nonsense, we need to drop that one for sure. The best Trump move this past week was the executive order to end enforcement of that Johnson Act. Here is a video of Latinos 4 Trump talking about the executive order ending enforcement of the Johnson Act, for me some of the best is at the end on the video. God Bless the USA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree with your assessment.
Where’s the video link? Would like to watch it! Thanks!
LikeLike
Just seeing your vid link below. Watching it now. thanks!
LikeLike
I don’t think he will withdraw, unfortunately.
LikeLike
If Trump is pulling out of Paris, we’ll need to have his back. They will come after him with everything they’ve got.
It will be Trump vs world again
LikeLiked by 2 people
It already is!
When did it ever stop?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It will never stop.
But as Sundance pointed out, climate change is religion to the liberal atheists. They will go absolutely crazy
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh yeah.
They’re like the islamists…”death to the deniers!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot the video give it a watch and a like. One nation under God #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for posting video, Carlos. After what you said earlier, I was hoping to watch it.
LikeLike
Let France do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After France does it call us back in about 20 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fake climate change will be the least of France’s problems in the near future
Something about being beheaded tends to make one forget all about “climate change”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing but a shakedown by governments and multinational corporations of the America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Nothing but a shakedown by governments and multinational corporations of the America.”
Yes, it is a con job. Gone green California is becoming the Godzilla version of Puerto Rico. Restructuring is in both their futures. And Illinois too. Lots of green financial time bombs. And France is heading to become the Venezuela of Europe. What a mess.
When Trump meets with Putin, there will be a lot to talk about that can’t be talked about in channels that the Globalists can listen in on. Maybe the NJ golf course is the new bug free zone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People who believe man can change the evolving world, believe there would still be dinosaurs running around if only man would had been here at the time.
LikeLike
That is truly hilarious. And the ones we have today would blame asteroid strikes on CO2 levels and burning coal.
LikeLike
I keep expecting them to accuse humans of making the dinosaurs extinct. It’s just their level of reasoning (if I have to call how they think reasoning).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have the citation handy, but I saw a headline the other day to the effect that if President Trump pulls the USA out of that dumb deal aka Paris Climate Accord, we will lose millions of jobs. NO way was I going to click on it. Of course, some dumb asses will read it and believe it. But it seems we’ve already lost millions of jobs to the dual frauds of climate change regulations and obamacrapcare. We’re on the rebound, and pulling out of the Paris fraud will serve to put more bounce in our rebound. So stuff it institutional investors! I hope you all lose…BIGLY!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was hotter during the dinosaurs and colder during the mammoths. Man contributed to neither.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Human evolution changes as the planet changes, not vice-versa – see skin colors etc.”
Side note: this is not evolution. If two red-haired people get together and have kids with red hair, that is simply genetic variability playing out. It is not evolution.
Evolution is the supposed development of NEW species by advantageous genetic mutations acting on survival of offspring.
Evolution requires: new species to emerge, not more phenotypical variations of existing species; this to arise from genetic mutations, not regular genetic recombination; and selection by differential survival and reproduction of those with the genetic mutations.
Science depends upon observation. No human has ever observed a new species emerge. Therefore, evolution cannot yet be deemed “scientific fact.”
LikeLike
And if evolution were fact, the earth would be teeming with transitional forms of species.
Genesis 1:24-25
LikeLiked by 1 person
All it takes is a little reading about glaciation cycles to understand why the earth is trending warmer year over year. Our last glacial maximum, which we call the “Ice Age,” is technically not over yet, because glaciers are still in place. We won’t reach the glacial minimum for awhile yet, but the process appears to pick up speed as it progresses. It’s a natural phenomenon that the earth has experienced several times, but I guess it’s a good base for a globalist scam. Prey off the ignorance of the masses and consolidate wealth among a tiny cadre of elitists. It’s the same old story as any other scam. Educate yourself and be inoculated to the nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weather cycles and globalist scam. Agree with both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I was in the eighth grade, we were studying in “science” about the coming ice age…with the same fervor as today’s global warming folk.
I recently turned 70, so that gives you an idea of the half-life of these theories.
Have no idea what was behind the dreaded coming ice age, but you know, it was a certainty.
Reminds me of the statement posted above re, For 30yrs we have been warned we have 5yrs to act! Crisis, Crisis, Will Robinson!!
LikeLike
Europe and China are our two biggest economic rivals.They are both dependent on outside sources for energy to a much greater extent then us. I do believe the climate changers believe this, but the other big economies, especially China know they cant compete with us if we continue to ramp up energy independence…Nobody has our natural resources and the ability to use….
I would delay any implementation for a few years for further study and perhaps have it voted on as a treaty..Climate issues score very low on voter concerns, but extremely high on snowflake and media lost…
LikeLike
CEA = Controlled Enough Already! The Globalist have studied Islamists Jiza so now they want a Tax for breathing. Well that just takes the blackmail cake full tilt.
Enough government already. city, county, state, federal, global. Services, yeah right, Sell me a license, sell me water, charge me a fee, tax my property, tax my wages, clothes, = sales.
The only thing left to sell and tax is the air. TEA & CEA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
California is taxing outer space
LikeLike
Article: “California Wants To Tax Space Flights Per Mile They Travel”
“Any company should look for prosperity in Texas or Florida and forget California. The State is beyond help at this stage.”
Author dedicates The Animals song “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” to California. Video included!
http://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/taxes/if-you-live-in-california-here-is-a-song-for-you-they-want-to-tax-space-rockets/
LikeLike
the poll tax caused fedual peasant riots in Ole England.
carbon tax is the same thing, a tax for exissting
LikeLike
I hope the President tells them to go, um, climb up a rope.
LikeLike
as far as the people who bekieve climate cgange precepts as their religious faith,
After fukishima nuke reactor/earthquake/tsunami and gulf oil spill I firmly believe this planet regulates itself
no amount of corexit cleaned up that oil, the planet and its organisms did
humanity is a blink of an eye to this system
it’s IMO the height of arrogance to believe human activity (other than say, blowing up the whole place) can *permanently* alter the planet, it self corrects
(…almost like a system…designed…or…..created….would do😉)
LikeLiked by 2 people
/sorry for typos, the eyes are acting up tonight
LikeLike
If 30 minutes of the Icelandic eruption equates to 100 years of man-made industrial activity, imagine how many millennia of industrial output Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Pinatubo alone put out over their entire eruption time!
LikeLiked by 2 people
WAIT………..wasn’t it global cooling 40 years ago? And, wasn’t it emissions that were causing it? And, wasn’t NY going to be frozen over by now? Oh, and by the way, they had a drought in California. And, they had earthquakes. And, then, they had flooding. Gee, doesn’t seem to have changed to me. 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
auscitizen…it was absolutely global cooling last time around..I had to study it!
LikeLike
Climate change is a hoax. Those who believe in it feel it’s an all or nothing deal.
What they don’t understand is that most people who don’t believe in Global warming don’t go around recklessly polluting the world. They just feel that jumping through enormous hoops to get from 98.99% to 99% ‘clean’ is ridiculous when it costs lots of money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’re gonna save the f***ing planet? I’m gettin’ tired of that sh*t”
LikeLiked by 1 person
195 countries adopted the Paris agreement.
We should understand that it takes guts to pull out of the agreement no matter what Trump said on the campaign trail.
Close allies will criticize him.
‘Position yourself at the furthest oppositional point when it costs you nothing and leverage inward toward your opponent as they expand their resources to meet the position of mutual benefit’
We will see what happens. All I know is that it will be good for the US
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump will not take the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. His inner circle of advisers all want to stay in — Cohn, Kushner, Ivanka, Tillerson. Plus deep down he wants to be liked by the NY Times and WaPo. I fear we will all be disappointed in this outcome.
LikeLike
No one has taken on the media like Trump so it’s not fair to suggest he bases his decisions on being liked by NYT and WaPo
LikeLike
William,
There must be a fifth person in the inner circle cabal, right? Cohn has the string controlling the right hand, Kushner the left, Ivanka the right leg, Tillerson the left. BUT,
who is controlling the head and mouth?
/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump will not take the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.”
Next time you look into your crystal ball can you get me the lottery numbers? I could use a few million $$$! 😉
LikeLike
I like the article aside from the mis-statement that certain religions try to buy their way to Heaven through indulgences. Thats not at all what the Catholic church teaches. I would encourage an accurate portrayal of a religion based upon understanding its teaching, not just saying what has been heard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The saddest part about this is how efficiently the limousine liberals have become in plotting global control. They use hard working liberals who mostly are decent people and they prey on their weaknesses, vices, and inability to understand the logistics of this scheme.
LikeLike
my best friend calls this, Bowing Down to the Idol of the Approval of Others.
A cumbersome label, but so true, so often.
LikeLike
But 40 years ago, global cooling was the inconvenient truth …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you!
I remember this…and it wasn’t just Newsweek that ran with this sensationalism.
There were others who talked about “The Coming Ice Age!”
And the “Greenhouse Effect”…which was going to cover the planet with a cloud bank and block out the sun.
LikeLike
>”Various religious groups have a financial method to purchase entry to heaven called ‘indulgences’”
Er, coming out of lurking for that one… This is just wrong. I need to correct this.
Just to say, though, that I enjoy the Treehouse and find the analysis first rate. But we have a clear error here that needs correction. Please bear with me. I come in peace.
1) There has only been one religious group accused of such and that is the Catholic CHurch with the case of Tetzel who we never hear the end of. So this was a strike at the Catholic Church; though I accept it was out of ignorance and unintentional.
2) Money is NOT how indulgences work. The only thing Protestant misunderstand more regarding Catholicism than Mary is Indulgences. The infamous example of Tetzel was an ABUSE that was *eventually* (too late, I grant) corrected by the Church. I was certainly NOT common practise across Europe and not ever Catholic teaching. Tetzel was just making a killing.
You cannot buy your way into Heaven in the Catholic Church and attempts to do so fall close to the sin of Simoney.
Indulgences are to do with charitable acts to make recompense for sins in this life and to attempt to ‘make peace with the judge’ before going to trial – believed to be in reference to Purgatory. The Church makes special offers for Indulgences by what it regards in terms of it’s deposit of grace and authority granted it by Christ (argue about that one as required!) in relation to acts of charity and piety but NOT cash deposits!!! Go look for an Indulgence offered by a Pope and look for the $ sign. You will not find any.
It’s complicated but Indulgences are *not* about buying your way into Heaven. Tetzel abused Catholics and tried to convince them that they were paying for recompense for those who had gone before them into Purgatory and they were aiding people into Heaven. You may not like the theology of Purgatory but that is what is actually believed by the Catholic Church and would be defended. The idea that Indulgences = cash payment to enter Heaven is NOT Catholic teaching and would NOT be defended. Indeed, us Catholics would correct the misunderstanding.
The Catholic Church holds that ALL are EQUAL in the sight of God ultimately but that the rich hold a special responsibility for which they will be held accountable. I am keenly aware of this responsibility as my income from my (fledgling) business in the Far East is far in excess of the income of the local population and I am trying very hard to work to pay off my special responsibility and give God a return on His investment- I will not say how here! Left hand/right hand, you know? And it’s final exam season and so I am being worked pillar to post getting students through the finals upon which my reputation depends!!!
Trying to help clarify.
Cheers
An ex-pat Catholic Brit now living in the Far East.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Catholic Brit…I too enjoy the CTH, but was wondering how I could correct the misconception about indulgences. You have done it beautifully.
From a Catholic Canadian
LikeLike
Who said anything about Catholics?
Ever hear of Scientology?
Sheeesh…. the projection.
LikeLike
The Paris Climate Deal is nothing more than a scam of the globalists to redistribute wealth from the 1st world to the 3rd world. Until Africa grows a brain and decides to be a civilized society, they need to figure out their own problems. We must exit the scheme to harm our economy
LikeLike
We exhale carbon dioxide. Our supreme court agreed that carbon dioxide is a poison destroying the earth. Does anyone else see the connection? And does anyone see what the solution – in radical environmentalists minds – should be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Sir! The Roots of the Scheme. The topic should be changed to real pollution. Not the hoax of CO2.
LikeLike
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/06pdf/05-1120.pdf
LikeLike
I don’t know what these people’s problem is. We already did something about climate change in America. It’s called PDJT.
LikeLike
Various religious groups have a financial method to purchase entry to heaven called ‘indulgences’.
Please provide examples from legitimate teachings of those religious groups. Not abuses, but actual teachings.
LikeLike
PDJT is not a stock guy. I keep reminding myself how important that is.
LikeLike