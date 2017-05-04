Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Congress, Trade, Education, China and NAFTA…

Posted on May 4, 2017 by

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sat down for a comprehensive discussion on trade, education and commerce policies with Bloomberg’s David Gura at the Bloomberg Breakaway Summit in New York.

In his direct and often humorous style Wilburine describes some of the current economic trade challenges and presents an outline of U.S. forward policy.  Secretary Ross spends quite a bit of time explaining how the NAFTA trade agreement is obsolescent in the modern era and how many of the products and industries in 2017 are not part of the agreement.

Wilburine also discusses how the business community is interacting with the Trump administration to deliver on specific aspects to the larger economic policy goals. A very good and substantive discussion segment:

.

Additionally, COMMERCE – Earlier today, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin held a phone conversation with Vice Premier Wang Yang of China. Commerce Secretary Ross, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Vice Premier Wang discussed bilateral issues related to the U.S.- China Comprehensive Dialogue and the overall economic and trade relationship between the two countries. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Budget, Economy, Education, energy, Environmentalism, Legislation, Mexico, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Congress, Trade, Education, China and NAFTA…

  1. Gil says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Dang it…I was going to get some sleep! So MUCH winning…….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. WSB says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Sundance and Company, thank you for the coverage and the analysis of these many important stories. No one else is covering any of this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      May 4, 2017 at 2:59 am

      Intellectual armament. 😀 😀 😀 “honing the saw”!

      It’s amazing how raw unfiltered information can provide you with the strength to slay a thousand false arguments.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 4, 2017 at 3:06 am

        Thank you!

        And your empowerment is inspiring! Even my own mother is in awe of my newfound knowledge and pesky common sense arguments. And she has quite an email list with which she forwards many CTH research articles! Virginia is well covered.

        Tentacles!

        Like

        Reply
  3. SandraOpines says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Oooooh Thank you Sundance. I wuvs me some Wilburine. It was awesome!!!! (Sandra Dances)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. filia.aurea says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:39 am

    “Congress is all about process”. When “process” becomes one’s raison d’etre, there’s no time to actually deliver results. The Congress’ focus on process doubles as their “binky”. Time to remove the self-imposed rules and reduce or eliminate unconstitutional committees that gum up the works. Our sagacious POTUS has his sights on these considerable impairments to productivity.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Wend says:
    May 4, 2017 at 2:46 am

    I LOVE me some WILBURINE!! And also loved the T-Rex tape-Thanks!

    Tonight at dinner Mom said this was the greatest Cabinet in her memory-I have to agree.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • nobaddog says:
      May 4, 2017 at 4:00 am

      And Moms right. Its very encouraging to see these guys work. Trump knows how to pick them. They will become loyal friends and get strength from each other.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s