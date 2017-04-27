President Trump Welcomes President Macri of Argentina – Discusses NAFTA….

Earlier today President Trump and first lady Melania welcomed the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada to the White House.
One of the key topics on the agenda for President Macri is trade with the U.S., specifically the Argentinian export of lemons into the U.S. Understandably California, and to a lesser extent Florida, citrus growers are opposed to large scale imports of competing crops.
Additionally, during the customary Oval Office photo-op President Trump remarks about the ongoing NAFTA trade issues, and the phone calls yesterday between Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and Mexico’s President Peña Nieto:
“If I’m unable to make a fair deal for the United States–meaning a fair deal for our workers and our companies, I will terminate NAFTA.”
.
The U.S. media are considerably invested in framing NAFTA trade issues around their ever-present need to oppose the White House (Trump Derangement Syndrome); and many of the recent media narratives around NAFTA are entirely false.
An example of “Fake News” surrounding the NAFTA negotiations can be found today from CNN. Example below:
[…] Before entering into formal negotiations with Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the free trade accord, Trump must first provide notice of his intent to renegotiate the trade deal. He has yet to do so. That move would kick off a 90-day period of consultation with Congress and industry groups before officially entering talks with the NAFTA partners. (link)
As outlined by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on April 13th (two weeks ago), and repeated in numerous remarks to media, the congressional notification letter of intent has been submitted; however, congress has not formerly accepted the administrations’ notification:
[…] Our message is simple – the games are over, and improper treatment of the United States will no longer be tolerated. We will approach future negotiations and actions with a clarity of purpose guiding us as we work to establish both free and fair trade. Unfortunately, NAFTA negotiations cannot begin until Congress accepts our 90-day notification letter in compliance with the Trade Promotion Act. But, under President Trump’s leadership, I have no doubt that we will be successful in rebalancing American trade in favor of American workers and businesses. (link)
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbying group, along with various Wall Street entities, have a vested interest in delaying and obstructing any NAFTA renegotiation. Congress is paid by these lobbyists to oppose the Trump trade intention. This is the basic reason for the UniParty members in congress to push back against Secretary Ross and President Trump.
It’s a big club. The entire legislative and political process is based on a system of enrichment for the professional financial class. Congress, mostly republicans not democrats, is determined to keep U.S. worker interests out of the club consideration.
This has been steadily happening without any check within the system for over three decades. We are at an inflection point. Pay attention to the names who visibly surface against the Trump/Ross plan. Notice the similarity to prior positions. This is paid opposition within the Republican party:
BLOOMBERG […] Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. wants to target is the rules regarding country of origin of products sold under the deal. He said that Mexico’s trade deficit with China is approximately equal with their trade surplus with the U.S., indicating that products made in China are being sold under Nafta.
“The whole idea of a trade deal is to build a fence around participants inside and give them an advantage over the outside,” Ross said. “So there is a conceptual flaw in that — one of the many conceptual flaws in Nafta.”
“Scrapping Nafta would be a disastrously bad idea,” Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who was a Trump critic during the campaign, said Wednesday in a statement. “It would hurt American families at the check-out, and it would cripple American producers in the field and the office.”
Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona also blasted the idea on Twitter, writing, “Increasing trade barriers with CAN and MEX will result in lost jobs and higher consumer costs in #AZ. Strengthen #NAFTA, don’t abandon it.” (read more)
There are many CTH critics, who hide under the guise of conservative punditry and opinion, who refuse to accept the UniParty reality laying at the heart of these issues; and many well known media names who are paid to provide demonstrably false information about economic policy and manipulate public opinion/understanding.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, can we get around the 90 day timeline, and begin talks now by virtue of the fact that it is technically CAN & MEX seeking to open negotoations? 😉
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
I suggest that Wilburine offer to school, oops I mean discuss with Sasse and Flake, in public the issues they claim, I would pay good money on pay-per-view to watch. Two snakes against a Wilburine, my money is on Mr. Ross.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I believe in a fair fight. About 5 snakes would make it fair.
Bring ’em on. My money is on Mr. Ross too.
“It’s me against the world. It wouldn’t be fair otherwise.”
–probably a Game of Thrones quote, but fits Trump
In days gone by it was “Athanasius against the world.”
It’s a little too obvious when you send Sasse and Flake out to lead the charge. They could have been more subtle and sent Tim Scott or somebody, but this is sloppy Uniparty work.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It’s a big club. The entire legislative and political process is based on a system of enrichment for the professional financial class. Congress, mostly republicans not democrats, is determined to keep U.S. worker interests out of the club consideration.
Sundance, do you think this is because the Democrats are simply sitting back and letting Republicans do the heavy lifting of obstruction, or do you see Democrats (at least in the aggregate) as authentically more amenable to U.S. workers’ interests at this point?
Not trying to ask a gotcha question; I’m sincerely curious. Thank you.
(Or, upon rereading the sentence that caught my eye, SD could simply be noting that Congress is “mostly” Republicans, as they are currently the majority. For whatever reason, however, that was not how I processed it at first.)
Vote each one out at the next opportunity to prevent K st. From digging in
Bernie agrees with Trump on more issues related to Trade then republicans…It’s the Perot style voter and I was one in 92
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still have my WE’RE IN DEEP VOODOO Perot button
Me too.
I aint proud we put Slick Willy in,
but I Am Proud we kept
Prescotts progeny Out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m so sick of Tom Donahue. I feel like I’ve seen his face so much in the last two years, I could draw a roadmap of his teeth.
When does our President sit down with Donahue and strike a deal?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never.
I would love to take him down to the river until the bubbles come up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hahahahaha.
Nice to know others think the way I do towards those who are destroying us and the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only deal I’d like to see regarding Donahue is the outcome of his being sentenced for treason. I will be happily surprised if it were to happen. And, no I am not concern trolling or any o that other nonsense. There is so much to do this would have to be way way down on the list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil rumpelstiltskin
The BIG CLUB has already set many traps for our President, and he has evaded every one so far. The delay in accepting the notice of intent concerning the Trade Promotion Act is just another trap.
The UniParty awaits desperately for a violation of law, or at least something serious enough that they can shout from the roof tops “High crime and misdemeanor!” It’s how they roll.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Absolutely correct!
The Big Club will once again get clobbered over the head with our Lion’s CLUB! Senator Jeff Flake is a dead man walking. He has less than two year left and will never again have a political career. Keli Ward will PRIMARY his azz in August 2018.
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/10/kelli-ward-jeff-flake-2018-230394
She is ALL in on building the wall!
http://www.kelliward.com/build_the_wall
The is absolutely NOTHING the Big Club can do to stop the NAFTA train. They rolled out this same cast of morons to stop our President’s campaign. 98 days into his presidency tells me they weren’t that successful. Congress, CNN, Jeff Flake, Sasse, Bloomberg etc. are preaching to the dead. Our Lion not only put Mexico and Canada on notice but he put congress on notice. Now that Wilbur has his trade secretary appointed, congress lost their final card. That 90 day clock will commence sometime next week. If not, our Lion will put forth his EO which starts the 180 clock which culminates in the termination of NAFTA.
WHO holds ALL the CARDS? It ain’t the Big Club or anyone working for them. At this point I chalk this up to another loss for them. Their days are numbered. Choose wisely. Either approve the 90 day window (which is much safer) or our Lion will execute the EO meaning the TNT would be lit to explode in 180 days.
Complicated business folks!
Read this and realize WE and our LION are winning!
According to a recent POLITICO Pro-Harvard poll, 85 percent of Republicans believe that so-called “free trade” has lost more U.S. jobs than it has created. Only a vanishing 8 percent of Republicans believe that so-called “free trade” has led to higher wages for U.S. workers.
Yet during a July interview with Business Insider, Sen. Flake defended Bill Clinton’s controversial legacy on trade insisting, “NAFTA is not a dirty word.”
Polling data suggests otherwise. By a nearly two-to-one margin, voters said that they agree with Trump and believe that NAFTA “is the worst trade deal in modern American history, and that TPP is almost as bad,” according to a recent Breitbart/Gravis poll.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/10/27/senator-flake-gets-2018-primary-opposing-trump/
LikeLiked by 6 people
The poll showed that State Treasurer Jeff DeWit leads Flake in the head-to-head with 42 percent support compared to Flake’s 33 percent and 25 percent undecided.
DeWit was the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/11/18/arizona-poll-sen-jeff-flake-has-weak-support-going-into-2018-gop-primary/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Flake is just another sellout senator.
There’s 99 more flakes out there too.
Sessions was the only real senator in my opinion.
Well, Ward and DeWit better NOT both run in the primary!!! Guaranteed win for Flake! I hope they get their act together, but knowing western Repubs as I do, this may be a pipe dream. *sigh*
TPP was a heck of a lot WORSE than NAFTA because it removed US sovereignty.
It was the number one reason I voted for Trump.
Trans-Pacific Partnership Synopsis FROM THE US GOVERNMENT
This treaty literally strips the USA of sovereignty and allows totalitarian rule by Corporations and bureaucrats with a bit of help from NGOs to add a veneer of ‘democracy.’
The Groniad says this about the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement:
From The Hill by former Bill Clinton advisor Dick Morris
In a nutshell it is the EU rewritten for the USA and Pacific rim countries.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m so sick of the media spin on this. Trump is holding his promise, he’s forcing the renegotiation of
NAFTA or else the U.S leaves if it doesn’t improve.
Beware the gaslighting efforts from the so called CONservative websites too. They are in hyper gaslighting mode. They sunk into the swamp and have no idea they are controlled opposition. (or they are part of the swamp and that just makes them dangerous)
It’s ridiculous but I think by and large people see through the lies.
They know what they are…All of these Conservative in name only websites supported NAFTA and Free Trade…You bring up our 860 billion trade deficit with the rest of world and they talk about the benefits and muh free trade….
It’s all a big sham and always has been, just like social conservative sites…From the time I graduated college in 91 until now all these groups have made good money and this country has gone to hell….
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
OR, if Donahue is behind all the GOPe resistance, via donations to legislators, could President Trump cut off this influence by developing ANOTHER donation stream, upon which Congressman could rely to get reelected.
Maybe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or maybe like I told my Rep Labrador,when he said ,are you going to write me a thousand dollar check.And I said no ,if you are doing a good job,you should not need lg amounts of money to be reelected and case you do use some of that 176,000 a year your are making.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Your thinking about a different Dem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wasn’t thinking about anyone. I was trying to figure out what someone else was trying to communicate. 🙂
Someday I’m going to find out how the good folks in Nebraska have elected, and have not recalled, that wanker sasse. ‘Got some idea of how the flake got in…
Maybe we can sweeten the deal with Argentina….we’ll take a few more lemons but they have to recall the mad jesuit jorge from Rome
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sasse posed as tea party. Fooled me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh….you mean he followed the Jason Chaffetz /Corey Gardner model: Come from a long line of DEMs, pretend and LIE about what you believe in, then run as Tea Partyer, so as to win in a conservative state? THAT model?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup. Cory Gardner is a Colorado snake. A venomous one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Argentina, importing Nazis and exporting Communists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argentina%E2%80%93Spain_relations
In the late 1930s, before Argentina took in Nazis fleeing Europe, Argentina took in a lot of Communist refugees from Fascist Spain.
“During the Spanish civil war, Argentina remained neutral and gave asylum to any Spanish citizen requesting it without regards to whether they were Republicans or Franquistas.[2]”
What the Communists did in Civil War Spain… want to throw this in, because Hollywood movies tend to leave it out:
http://www.josemariaescriva.info/article/1936-1937-first-stages-of-the-spanish-civil-war-situation-of-opus-dei
“Much of the terror took the form of attacks on the Catholic Church and its ministers. Between July 18 and July 31, 1936, fifty priests were assassinated in Madrid and a third of the capital’s one hundred fifty churches were sacked or burned. Anti-Catholic violence continued unabated through August in much of the Republican zone. During that month, more than two thousand priests and religious were killed. The violence against priests, religious, and others known as Catholics gradually tapered off after August 1936, although specific assassinations of priests and religious continued until the end of the war. By the end of the war, twelve bishops, more than 4,000 diocesan priests, and more than 2,500 religious had been killed. One of every seven diocesan priests and one of every five male members of religious orders died. In Escrivá’s home diocese of Barbastro, 123 of 140 priests were murdered. It is impossible to say exactly how many lay men and women were killed just because they were known as Catholics, but the number is large. Many of the victims were executed after summary trials before “people’s courts” set up by Anarchists, Socialists, Communists, and members of other left-wing parties. Others were simply lynched.”
That’s very, very old history, tax2much. Can you name some nazis getting into Argentina lately? As to communists, I doubt they are being exported. They were kicked out of government recently and are now making sure that the money they stole is well invested with the likes of Soros.
I apologize for sounding stupid, but how is congress legally able to not accept a letter from POTUS? We, as citizens, would never be able to do that if we were on receipt of a letter from the government.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m going to venture a guess and say that it’s not official until it’s entered into the official record of the House and Senate. When you watch C-SPAN, you’ll see the ritual: “Mr. Speaker….A letter from the President of the United States…..” That is followed by the clerk reading the letter into the Record.
LikeLiked by 11 people
No wonder nothing gets done!. Thanks Niagra.
Trump could hand walk the letter of intent. Kind of hard to ignore the POTUS. Surprise!! Instead he flexes his muscles and advertises intent to cancel. CONgress doesn’t hold all the cards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a possible clarification on the “letter of intent to Congress” not be accepted. This makes more sense. Link to complete article below:
Trump hasn’t been able to launch a renegotiation because of political realities on Capitol Hill that center on his still-unconfirmed nomination of Robert Lighthizer, his pick to be U.S. trade representative. The administration can’t start talks until it gives Congress 90 days notice, and it can’t give Congress that notice until it meets with certain congressional oversight committees — and Democrats on one of those committees have been refusing to meet until Lighthizer is confirmed.”
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/26/white-house-nafta-withdraw-trump-237632
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is there a copy of the letter of intent to renegotiate NAFTA addressed to congress from the Commerce Department available to read?
The Ace in the hole is the country to country negotiations that Ross and the Trade rep can do….This is what cheap labor express and the rest can’t stop and they will pour money into all the usual suspects WSJ,National Review,Politicians and you name it…
I am happily surprised President Trump is using the National Security idea on Steel and of course Aluminum just today….I have been saying this for years and I might have picked it up from Peter Navarro, who is on the Trump Train and works for him presently…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Note that 48 of 49 GOP Senators voted to give Obama Trade Promotion Authority.
Note that
They deny this from Trump…and a number of folks are going to be primaried. Bleep the UniParty
Love Wilburine…he gets it.
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Trump controls the RNC and it is raising record amounts. Mrs.Romney who runs it has said she wants to support Trump style candidates and I believe Bannon is involved with this…There is even a PAC America First….
We will let them expose and hang themselves…We are a movement, not a single issue…
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t believe the letter of intent to renegotiate NAFA has been sent to congress yet. I can’t find a copy of it. It should be public information.
Um, it hasn’t been accepted.
Public information = public record = accepted. 😉
As long as President Macri is here, will President Trump ask him about any nuclear fuel deals between Argentina and Iran that were initiated by our Marxist 44th President for the Tehran Research Reactor?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougschoen/2015/10/06/argentinian-president-makes-big-accusation-at-the-united-nations/
During a 45-minute speech, Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner claimed that in 2010 a former Obama administration official asked Argentina to “provide the Islamic Republic of Iran with nuclear fuel” under the control of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
[…]
There is a backstory to this, as Kirchner explained. In 1987, Argentina supplied Iran with nuclear fuel for their “Teheran” reactor. Samone told Hector Timmerman, the Argentine Foreign Minister, that negotiations with Iran to end or limit its nuclear enrichment program had begun and that the “Teheran” reactor was a sticking point. Iranian negotiators wouldn’t go forward without the fuel. And Argentina was the United States’ answer.
[…]
According to Ayatollah Ali Khameni, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Obama first reached out in 2011 through the Oman’s leader Sultan Qaboos. The Iranian interpretation of Obama’s proposal is as follows: The Americans “want to solve the nuclear issue and lift sanctions within six months, while recognizing Iran as a nuclear power.”
For those unfamiliar with the Tehran Research Reactor, a little background:
http://www.isisnucleariran.org/sites/facilities/tehran-research-reactor-trr/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
♥ the photo of the Presidents and First Ladies. Melania always has a special je ne sais quoi.
Trump = Cincinnatus the Second. Amazing so many cannot see that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3-D chess, folks: Juliana Awada is an Argentine businesswoman of Lebanese and Syrian descent. She is the current First Lady of Argentina, married to the 53rd President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri. I predict in 90 days we will be partnering with Argentina in ways no one predicted.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope so.
Nice strategy to bring Argentina in. I saw President Trump speak, he is very tired, out of breath. I hope he is going to the Southern Whitehouse this weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And this is about strategy.
I have no idea what that strategy is about, but it’s not just about lemons.
Macri should share some useful information about Pope Francis to Trump. In the past Macri has had some contentious meetings with the Pope. It looks like Trump wants to meet the Pope when he’s in Italy next month.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is right, it’s a sad mess, and all we can do is send charity and pray that God intervenes in this nightmare they’ve gotten themselves in to, once again.
On topic; I wish the Argentinians all the best with Macri and his government.
They need some good luck after the Kirchner’s left them in quite the mess as well.
Buying some lemons from them seems a small price to pay in order to help the second largest country in South America regain some needed economic stability and growth.
I’m left wondering what our future relationship with Brazil will look like during a Trump administration. They’re in really bad shape too right now.
graphiclucidity: charity is not viable in Venezuela right now. It would go to the military for “distribution” and they would keep most of it for themselves. The rest would be sold on the black market. Corruption is rampant and unpunished. Also, remember that Maduro was a bus driver before becoming Chavez’ VP. He might have been a good bus driver but he was never president material. The man is a certified idiot.
