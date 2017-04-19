A Very Deliberate and Structured Secretary Rex Tillerson Discusses Iran…

No event is happening in a vacuum. It is critical to emphasize this basic point when evaluating the foreign policy of President Trump and his administration. There is a very well planned multidimensional construct within the sequencing of individual events which shows a policy thread weaving throughout.
The challenging aspect for most of the current U.S. electorate, and specifically those who follow politics closely, is the Trump administration’s position to not publicly espouse targeted and strategic policy objectives.
This deliberate yet not publicly promoted approach is a paradigm shift for those who reference modern diplomatic politics through the prism of past doctrines and their public advancement. The Trump foreign policy approach is a planned, deliberate, consequential, and intentionally quiet undertaking.
The Trumpian approach is becoming increasingly easier to see. However, it is not the typical approach customary amid politicians who use momentary events to elevate the appearance of their self-importance.
Quite the contrary, with the Trump team each action and participant provides visible dots, but the administration intentionally does not connect those dots for the media or the consuming public – or trumpet their importance.
The Administrations’ focus is on the ultimate outcome each individual event brings to the aggregate conclusion. ie. ‘the goal’; and not on the individual elements as they are assembled.
The background of the ‘Freedom Alliance’ stands as a baseline for understanding Trump’s mid-east policy goals –Review Here- And far below the media radar this quiet coalition approach continues: •Yesterday and today Defense Secretary James Mattis is in Saudi Arabia discussing U.S. regional policy intended toward the larger aspects of stability. •Yesterday the U.S. State Department released a JCPOA statement. •Earlier today, Secretary Tillerson spoke at a U.S. Saudi Economic Summit (remarks here).
Secretary of State Tillerson then delivers very deliberate remarks specifically focused on Iran, its ongoing nuclear program, sanctions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
WATCH:
.
Small people, small pundits and disconnected MSM opposition to Trump, bite at these individual moments to frame a narrative that Trump policy seems like more of the same type of interventionism. However, the reality is 180° divergent.
The larger objectives of each element is toward an outcome where the U.S. does NOT intervene, does not exhaust military action, but rather manages a process of stability through maximum diplomatic and economic leverage.
It is really quite remarkable, and more importantly it’s working:
♦ The number of NATO countries now fulfilling their defense spending obligations has increased from 3 to 5, with all nations agreeing to reach the compliant 2% GDP spending within 12 months.
♦ NATO and EU countries now emboldened to stand up to Russia.
♦ Russia has become more isolated and somehow, f**king incredibly, President Trump has cut the cord connecting Russia and China.
♦ China abstained, and did not veto, a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Bashir Assad in Syria. Russia became isolated in their veto position and only Bolivia would concur.
♦ U.N. and international leadership praise Trump administration position of taking a hardline on chemical weapons attacks in Syria.
♦ Russian Vladimir Putin refused to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, then abruptly did an about face after the G-7 meeting with T-Rex – because Russia’s influence was being further reduced and Putin felt threatened by diminishment.
♦ President Trump announces he will not label China as a currency manipulator. China has made no efforts to manipulate their currency since the Nov 8th, 2016, election.
♦ China turns back 12 North-Korean cargo ships laden with coal.
♦ China offsets N-Korean coal refusal with increased purchases of coking coal (steel-making) from the U.S.
♦ China halts direct air travel between Beijing and Pyongyang.
♦ China begins oil and fuel embargo of exports to North Korea.
♦ Stunningly, China announces their willingness to consider “Five Party Talks” about the denuclearization of North Korea without the government of Pyongyang at the table. (China, Russia, U.S., Japan and South Korea)
None of these outcomes are delivered through the continuance of Bush/Obama/Clinton foreign policy of interventionism. Each of these outcomes is occurring because of talks, leverage and alignment of economic influence on a larger scale than the individual interests of the countries involved.
[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…
Pretty darned remarkable.
Yeah, but he has no strategy……/s
This is an excellent speech. This man means business. No doubt about it.
Trump chose VERY well to appoint Tillerson.
But…
That’s what he is known for! Finding good people to do their best.
MAGA!!
Yes – people need to see this one. Posted a link on Gab.
https://gab.ai/WOLFM00N/posts/7095092
BTW – Gab is offering instant membership TODAY ONLY. Go sign up and you get an invitation email right away.
Someday they’ll all “get it” and we’ll MAGA together. Till then, earplugs and cat therapy. 😺
Excellent analysis, Sundance. President Trump, a true Genius is creating genius solutions to the many problems created by small minds. He will not only Make America Safe Again, I believe he will Make the WORLD safer and more prosperous. .
Boy, Andrea Mitchell better get a clue. Her long question was met by the Stare of Death. HA!
Didn’t he basically laugh at her yelling questions in Russia?
I think he smiled a bit when Lavrov(?) asked ghoulish Andrea if maybe she was raised in a cave by wolves with her bad manners. T-Rex sort of grinned, while I, on the other hand, rolled on the floor with laughter!
I’ve been waiting for good competent people to reply to these idiots’ idiotic questions by simply saying, “That’s a stupid question. Next.”
oh, yes, that would be so good.
And 2 stupid questions in a row, we will not call on you anymore!
Upon reading this summary, and reflecting on the events of the last few weeks, and then watching Secretary Tillerson’s remarks, I feel confident in saying that the current government of Iran is now on the fast track to Screwed.
Amen! “That look”! Patent it, put it on a tshirt….put it on his calling card😉 BAM! T-Rex…the silent stare Operator….Git ’em!
Long day “that look”!
Can you imagine his kids, if he has any? “That look” was probably all that was needed to keep everyone steppin in the right direction!
Yep! Agreed!! But that oh so sweet soft side makes you just wanna hug him! I bet Sec Tillerson gave his kids great hugs!!😉
His LOOK rivals that of Pat Summitt’s. OMG, I get chills just thinking about it.
http://thestalkingmoon.weebly.com/uploads/1/1/5/4/11544757/343190_orig.jpg?327
Sorry, above link is image of Palladin – Have Gun Will Travel
Sundance, you just added another long list of items to the President’s “no accomplishments” list that the media has been pushing all week.
Seriously, is there a downside for the administration not connecting the dots for the media? When you don’t spoon feed them, they get it all wrong.
I’d say the downside is spending any time trying to get the MSM to see the light. I’m sure the Trump admin has better things to do than tinkle into the wind. More efficient to funnel info directly to friendly media outlets and through Twitter.
One exception would be if Spicer were to dedicate the first part of his daily presser to a pre-printed whiteboard bulleted list of accomplishments like SDs, and keep it in camera range throughout the presser. After each inane, inappropriate, who-the-hell-cares-about-that? question from MSM, Sean could point to the whiteboard and say, “Anyone have any questions about any of THESE things? The things that matter MOST to American voters?”
He also needs to add a “fake news” board, with the names of Fake News providers.
Wolf you remember just a few days back we were having this exact dialogue. 😅
Forget “walk softly and carry a big stick.” Become invisible and blow stuff up without warning.
talk. Sheesh.
T-Rex will eat you with that stare. He is a no-sh** type guy.
Thank you SD for connecting some of the dots for us! It is truly amazing how much our President has done in such a short period of time. It is also amazing to watch his cabinet positions work so naturally with one another. Egos are checked at the door in order to MAGA.
The respect that President al-Sisi has shown our President is breathtaking. Over 8 times between the meeting in the Oval Office and his interview with Bret Baier he called our President “Your Excellency”. There is no way in hell that President al-Sisi would have ever called Obozo that.
I have no doubt he will be able to bring all of this together with peace between Israel and Palestine, China will get NK to denuclearize, ISIS will be destroyed across the world, all NATO countries will pay their 2% by the time the 12 month window closes. Syria will finally have stability. This will all get done in the first 4 years. The reason I believe this is because Congress can’t get in his way. He has incredible men and women in his administration that have control of these outcomes.
Think we’ll ever get a Secretary of Labor? 😅
Your comment about egos being checked at the door is a good observation and I certainly get a sense of that with these major players. They aren’t there for more money, future career moves, power trips, etc. They have years of valuable experience that continues to show more and more. So impressive! I wish the West Wing were a little more like them.
I love seeing the intersection of strategic moves like this with the bread-and-circuses showmanship that distracts the media and the demoncraps (but I repeat myself). We’re watching genius unfold, folks – this hasn’t been seen in 2,000 years.
“The Trump administration has no intention of passing the buck to a future administration, on Iran,”
This is what grownups do.
They take on the hard problems…instead of kicking them down the road.
T-Rex is a treasure.
Did our President pick the best guy for this or what!
PDJT’s admin is also developing mega-trust with international and business stakeholders by not revealing strategy or details of meetings that should be kept close to the vest until time to use them for maximum effect. No one, since Ike has had the slightest clue how to command, coordinate, and strategize–until now. Thank God and may He continue to bless, keep, guard, and guide PDJT and all working with him!
Great analysis SD.
And yet the FSM won’t even highlight anything positive, well except the stuff that goes boom of course.
Great summary! The most obvious thing about the list laid out here is how you do not see “The US” mentioned in any of them, and instead other countries are the ones actually doing the physical work. This is certainly not interventionism, it’s diplomatic grand mastery!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey Sundance – I thought Merkel told President Trump that Germany would not get to the 2% until 2024. When did they change their position? I missed that.
International community figured out quickly that Trump isnt Obama, Bush I and II, and Clinton.
Tillerson great choice for S of S
God bless President Trump, and all who work with him and for him.
Alarming indeed!
lol……..
Pressident Donald “The Rook” Trump.
Thank you Sundance, thank you Pres. Trump, thank you Trump admin. I will get a good night sleep tonight 🙂
I am very happy to see the US FINALLY stand up to Iran, which has been fighting us by proxy for years. During my first tour in Iraq, serving in the eastern part of the country, one of the big dangers was explosively formed penetrator IEDs – all imported from IRAN, These munitions killed or maimed many US and coalition forces. The Iraqis themselves were especially hard hit. It is heartwarming to see the Trump/Tillerson strategy play out. Just naming the danger is like a breath of fresh air after years of Bush/Obama obfuscation.
Also, see what Ronald Reagan did about Iranian interference with shipping in the gulf:
http://www.nytimes.com/1988/04/19/world/us-strikes-2-iranian-oil-rigs-hits-6-warships-battles-over-mining-sea-lanes-gulf.html
MAGA
Sundance, I generally want to believe, but I am still awaiting an explainer from you on how Saudi Arabia can be part of the Freedom Alliance. In the past they have been nothing but trouble. In the recent election we were continually informed how they had sought to influence policy through the Clinton Foundation. Huma was alleged to be possible be a Saudi agent. The Saudis are the source and fount of Wahhabism.
Slow sips…. all will come out in the end! Patience – the Saudi’s are no friend to American values. They love the $$$. They move like the wind this way and that.
Thomas Wictor, whom I follow on Twitter (@ThomasWictor) believes there are signs that the Saudis are modernizing and will give women rights. Could be a big change if that is true. Obviously, I don’t know.
A reform in Wahhabism would be a great improvement for not only the Saudis, but it would be a blow to ISIS.
Lots of things are changing due to President Trump. We will have to watch and see what happens.
good stuff!
“The larger objectives of each element is toward an outcome where the U.S. does NOT intervene, does not exhaust military action, but rather manages a process of stability through maximum diplomatic and economic leverage.”
Exactly, Sundance – love this paragraph – because it explains how President Trump looks at leverage – the opportunities are endless – the accomplishments on your list are outstanding – he was right – we had people negotiating deals for America who didn’t know what they were doing – I love the synopsis you have presented – it demonstrates not only the pieces of the ‘world puzzle’, but also how they fit together to accomplish what needs to be done – how the goals of each country are respected – and how those who cross the line are treated – no more neighborhood bullies – we all want the same thing in our respective countries – peace and prosperity –
While I am astounded by what our President has accomplished through his able heads of state – I am not surprised – this is something President Trump has done all of his life – he has brought people together to accomplish a goal that will benefit all – if we only knew what he had to do to build one building – we would understand the mind of the master – he sees the obstacles – he knows what investment he must make – he knows the government bureaucracy – and he manages the circumvent them all – after all, to him, problems are opportunities in disguise – and he knows how to maximize those opportunities for the good of all – simply phenomenal – what he has accomplished year-to-date – he told us he would pick the best people to get the job done – and he has!
Absolutely correct. After I read The Art of the Deal last year I understood exactly what you are saying.
He doesn’t see the world’s problems as individual issues. He sees the world as a whole, like a giant building project. It’s really quite amazing to watch.
Trump and his direct reports don’t go yapping to the press about every move they make. It’s easy to see the foreign policy is coordinated by President Trump and secretaries Tillerson and Mattis. Everything they do is purposeful. Anyone who read The Art of the Deal can see the Trump approach. Well, okay, liberals can’t but that is to be expected.
Another important post by Sundance. Hopefully Bill Mitchell will pick this one up and pass it around like he did “President Trump Realigning Geo-Political Alliances, and Few Paying Attention…”
