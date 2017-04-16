Turkey’s President Erdogan Gains More Power in Narrow Referendum Victory…

Turkish President Recep Erdogan is quick to declare victory today, albeit by a narrow margin, as a national referendum to consolidate power passes during a national vote.
[…] The 18 constitutional amendments that will come into effect after the next election, scheduled for 2019, will abolish the office of the prime minister and hand sweeping executive powers to the president. –link–
Having watched the Erdogan objectives play out over the past six to eight years the approach he has taken has been highly effective.
Erdogan essentially imported a base of support consisting of mostly Muslim Brotherhood political supporters to aid his desire to transform Turkey from a secular nation into a more Islamic dictatorial endeavor.
He may never fully achieve the goal of recreating the Ottoman Empire, but that doesn’t mean there is going to be anything less than toxic turmoil ahead for Turkey and the EU as his endeavors continue to be successful.
A decade or two from now when our children look back upon the period from 2010 to 2020 there will be a rather obvious similarity between the rise of Erdogan to power and the rise of Libya’s Muamar Qaddafi.
Both power-hungry nuts utilized immigration to construct their objectives, and both were national gatekeepers. Qaddafi held power over Europe via the North African migration gate, and Erdogan gaining power over Europe through the use of the Mid-East gate.
As stated, we’ve watched this play out for years and predictably it’s all very obvious and available to connect via mostly open-sourced information.
Recep Erdogan knew he would not be able to accomplish his long term objectives without a fundamental transformation of the voting base in Turkey. It is somewhat analogous to the Democrats political objectives with open-border migration from South American and Mexico into the U.S.
One of the more obvious points of reference which evidenced this approach was when Erdogan provided safe harbor for the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, as a terrorist network, after the Gulf States finally kicked them out of Qatar.
The Brotherhood leadership was exiled into Qatar from Egypt following the removal of Mohammed Morsi. After approximately three years of launching the political narrative to protect their terrorist activity from Qatar, the Gulf States finally agreed it was no longer acceptable -or in their best interests- to allow the Brotherhood hospice there.
Recep Erdogan immediately stepped-up and provided them a home.
A second, accidental, and almost rather humorous event of reference, happened in October 2014 against the backdrop of the battle over Kobani Syria when Vice-President Joe Biden accidentally stated in public that it was Erdogan’s specific activity that was supporting the rise of ISIS in Syria as a means toward his own political ends.
Vice-President Biden told an open audience that Recep Erdogan was specifically responsible for the rise of ISIS, and that Turkey had actually armed ISIS and aided them.
The date was October of 2014 and Joe was completely “off the range“, I mean he was way outside the official White House wire and telling the entire world how President Recep Erdogan was duplicitous in the rise of ISIS. (There’s Video Here)
Of course anyone who was well researched and up to speed knew it was all true. But boy howdy did the White House and MSM need to go quick to the teletype to get control of that little slip; NATO supporting ISIS?… ya don’t say.
And that’s the big problem moving foward, Turkey is a part of NATO. This play’s nicely for Erdogan as NATO provides him the cover for his continued abuse of Europe via his control of the migration gates, and turns the EU into co-dependents for their own demise.
As much as we dislike Erdogan and can see the final products coming to fruition, there is a part of the political review that must accept his modern approach at gaining incredible power and influence as rather smart from a geo-political and strategic point of view.
So long as no-one in the EU is strong enough to stand up to Turkey and demand their ouster from NATO, the shield provided by the alliance is actually empowering him. It’s a rather unique approach amid dictatorial power assembly in the modern era.
No-one can ever predict the future of such regional issues with any degree of certainty, but the future of non-Islamic fundamentalist citizens in Turkey looks incredibly bleak.
…. complete with a massive $400 million white marble palace built for a king.
NUTS !
At least this keeps them out of the EU. Perhaps as the situation devolves we can get them out of NATO as well.
I am not so sure. E. Could always threaten Merkel with more “refugees” and get his pass into the EU.
We’ll see. Erdogan’s leverage is powerful. If he is not allowed membership in the EU, he will follow-up on his threat to open the floodgates wide.
Yep, and it doesn’t matter which happens, the results will be the same. About the only thing we can count on is a big ass war sometime in the next decade.
A big-a$$ war is the last thing the U.S. should engage in. We must stop feeding the beast, which leaves many of our military dead, injured, or permanently maimed; while draining the U.S. economy of $T’s. We’ve had too many wars. It stops now, or we’re finished.
Then The EU better get strengthening its boarders…..if they have any brains left at all!!! They should be ashamed of themselves sitting there like the EXTINCT dodo!!! How horribly pathetic.
Biden actually got one right for a change!
I think it’s time I threw out all of my foot stools. This guy is trying to rebuild the Ottoman empire and my living room will have none of it.
Yes, he is viewed as the long awaited Caliph, 4 fingered salutes all across Turkey.
Did somebody say Empire Ottomans?
And the NATO funding comes from?
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/20/news/nato-funding-explained/index.html
I think this is bad. Very bad….
A constitution that can be altered by a simple majority vote is not much of a constitution to begin with.
Back when Erdogan was first elected, back in 2002, I was amazed that the US didn’t speak out about Islamic fundamentalism within NATO. The Bush Administration’s attitude was “Oh, well., if that’s what they want…”
I know that at that time we were recovering from 9/11 and a lot of info on the Muslim Brotherhood, other fundamental Islamic groups and intelligence was not what it is now, but I was disheartened by this and thought it would mean trouble down the road.
Now, here we are. I do hope the US has a way to get the nukes out of the big air base in Turkey.
I think those nukes were removed from Incirlik AFB and taken to Romania.
It was last summer, right after the coup attempt failed.
The street protests spread to the gates of the base…it was getting pretty crazy.
But shortly after word came out that “the nukes were moved”, Putin voiced his displeasure about nukes being positioned so close to his borders.
http://www.euractiv.com/section/global-europe/news/us-moves-nuclear-weapons-from-turkey-to-romania/
BUSH = “Islam is the Religion of Peace!” Bush was covering for his Saudi buddies and business partners. What’s a few more Muslims running around causing havoc, anyway?
Wow, did he really welcome Joe Biden with Turkey’s own rendition of Medieval Times?
You have to wonder what General Flynn’s role in all this was. Only to lobby for Turkey? Or did he also provide some sort of tactical support or consulting to Erdogan?
Reminder for anyone late to the story:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/17/tread-carefully-report-michael-flynn-possible-as-national-security-adviser/
If Germany thinks they’re too good to pony up their fair share of NATO funding, they should use their imagined clout to push for ousting Turkey from NATO. Germany, straighten it out, or President Trump will.
No one in the EU will be strong enough to stand up to Turkey until maybe the EU collapses. God only knows. Why does the continent of Europe want to go Islam instead of Christianity? Ignorance is not bliss I will tell you that. Their problem goes back 500 years. Anyway, mass migration = invasion. I do not admire Erdogan. I do not admire my city mayor who let in 1500 refugee families in August either. I do admire Attorney General Sessions. Period.
The only man that can be instrumental in restraining Erdogan is Vladimir Putin. The dastardly dimwitted uni-party is working overtime to ruin U.S./Russia relations.
This cannot possibly be good. What a hot mess. Yet ANOTHER mess that creep with the jug ears left for us.
PDJT said he was left a big mess, he wasn’t kidding. Time to kick up the prayers another notch.
Sundance, what is your opinion about the failed coup in July 2016? Not to mention the purge of the government/military/education complexes that took place afterward?
The “failed coup” was a Reichstag fire..
Read some very interesting stuff on the NYT regarding the failed coup. Apparently, Erdogan wants to investigate 17 Americans linked with the coup. Among those Americans are Preet Bharara (who tried to look tough when AG Sessions requested his resignation), John Brennan, and Chuck Schumer:
And a Turkish news site which goes into more detail. Apparently, the Chief Public Prosecutor in Turkey wants to investigate Bharara, Schumer, Brennan, and others for supposed meetings with the group FETÖ, which the Erdogan government blames for the failed coup attempt in 2016, and whose leader, Fetullah Gülen, resides in the US.
https://www.dailysabah.com/investigations/2017/04/15/turkey-launches-probe-into-some-us-bureaucrats-for-ties-to-feto
I’ve been told this is a legit new site.
Anyone who’s been following George Webb’s investigative video series on YouTube will be familiar with the name Gulen.
Trump needs to give NATO an ultimatum. Either Sharia Turkey is kicked out of NATO NOW or we walk!!!!!!!
Don’t you think there might be other options? I don’t think we need another crisis right now.
What other options are there? Erdogan has consolidated power, helping ISIS, and now threatening to unleash millions of Muslims into Europe. The man is not our friend or an “ally” in any form.
It’s very sad because Turkey is a beautiful place. I visited twice in 99 and 2014. It used to be secular and quite Moderate really. Not anymore. It’s gone from good to bad to worse fast.
They got to go. They should not enjoy NATO protection. If Turkey is attacked, we must protect them. Gimme a break. With friends like Turkey who needs enemies
I don’t disagree with your assessment of the situation, only with the solution. Just as in the North Korea situation, Trump has lots of tools before he gets to an ultimatum. Let’s wait and see what happens.
Smart thinking Miss M.
I’m sure Obama is rejoicing over what his dear friend Erdogan’s accomplishment today.
Considering the war on terror, with whom do the nations of the world that are fighting this war negotiate the ‘terms of peace’?
Currently, there is no one individual or entity that has the authority or qualifications to represent and speak for all the different players in this Islamic jihad.
The conditions and circumstances are all aligning to present the optimum situation for ‘One’ to do this. Erdogan has all the characteristics and strategy to fill that role by offering himself as the only man that can unite all the disparate factions of Islam; Sunni, Sufi, and Shiite.
World leaders need someone to represent the warring parties if there is going to be any ‘peace’ agreement. Erdogan has cunningly and deceptively positioned himself for a long time to offer his services for such a time as this.
The Caliph represents Islam, so he will have authority to sign ‘covenants of peace’
Who else on the scene at this time in history has all the characteristics and desire to fill this role than Erdogan? I don’t know of any. Do you?
The Bible speaks of such a person. Is Erdogan that person?
Only time will tell, stay vigilant and keep your eyes fixed on Jesus.
Hitler much?
He’s had his Beer Hall Putsch (“failed coup”) now comes the Reichstag Fire where he is authorized to suspend all freedom.
He needs killing and his country smashing back down where it belongs. They are a major conduit for the islamic invasion of Europe and are no friend to America.
Gog-Magog.
This is so not good and most do not realize the consequences. This is setting up the end of times and a world war between the Christians and the Islamists. Walid Shoebat, who admittedly may be slightly off the wall at times, still is a scholar when it comes to Islam versus Christianity and explains in detail with references here:
http://shoebat.com/2017/04/15/tomorrow-you-get-to-watch-the-beast-rising-out-of-the-earth-with-two-horns-like-a-lamb-and-it-spoke-like-a-dragon/
Basically Islam = Satan and this tells me Obozo is Satan’s pawn. And the left is Satan’s dupe pushing inclusiveness to the point where any critic of Islam is a racist islamaphobe. I fear greatly for the next generation as they will be witness to the final conflict!
You don’t even need Biblical references to see a major war coming, pretty soon, and not necessarily ‘the final conflict’.
Existential and brutal, final in that sense, but I don’t think anything like the ‘end times’. We won’t be that lucky.
Joe Biden is a complete moron if he thinks that 5 minute talk in 2014 would make all of Obozo’s misdeeds concerning ISIS and our role in backing them all go away because they KNEW who the right moderates were compared to SA, Turkey and Quatar. He also laughed about what would happen if we were to give air missles to the enemy. I guess no one told him about Seal Team 6 being shot out of the air in Afghanistan.
From SD’s incredible article
Back to the FALL of 2012 – On September 5th/6th 2012 the Turkish vessel “Al Entisar” docked in the Turkish port of Iskenderun. 400 tons of serious cargo including weapons destined for Syrian “rebels”.
In the U.S. that September 5th night former President Bill Clinton was introducing Candidate Barack Obama at the DNC convention in Charlotte North Carolina. In Afghanistan that night something happened that had already become a serious concern for the operatives within “Operation Zero Footprint”.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thalia Ramirez. Ramirez was killed when her OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter crashed in eastern Afghanistan Sept. 5, 2012. Ramirez was assigned to Troop F, 1-17 Air Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division. Photo: Photo Courtesy Pro Image Digital;Inc., Courtesy / U.S. ArmyAt the exact time Clinton was speaking in North Carolina, halfway around the world in Afghanistan Army Chief Warrant Officers Thalia S. Ramirez, 28, of San Antonio and Jose L. Montenegro Jr., 31, of San Juan, in the Rio Grande Valley, were killed while flying an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior, a Defense Department news release stated.
On September 5th 2012 – A U.S. organized ship loaded with weapons including missiles was offloading at a Turkish port. Bill Clinton was introducing Barack Obama, and the first black female combat pilot was shot down and killed by a shoulder fired missile in Afghanistan.
The relationship between the three events reflects the absolute political fear that revolved around Operation Zero Footprint.
The CIA and Intelligence community had stated earlier the biggest concern anyone held about arming the Libyan Rebels was the possibility those weapons might leave the Libyan conflict and travel to other locations where they would be used against our own soldiers. More and more evidence of this happening was growing.
In 2011 a total of four air assets were destroyed by enemy fire in Afghanistan. Two of those helicopters happened at the same time in August 2011 when we lost the Navy Seal unit that killed Osama Bin Laden. 22 Americans killed.
We had been in close quarter full combat operations in Afghanistan for 10 years, and we never had a problem with close air support. We had never faced the concern of our enemy having MANPADS.
From 2002 through 2010 Combat Operations saw zero occurrences of SAMS, Stingers, or MANPADS in general.
Within months after delivering weapons to the Benghazi and Darnah rebels (May, June and July 2011) we began facing MANPADS in Afghanistan.
Four instances in late in 2011 including the 22 lives lost in what came to be known as Operation “Extortion 17”.
In 2012 it got worse, much worse: June 1st AFGHANISTAN:
A combined patrol discovered a weapons cache containing three shoulder-fired, surface-to-air missiles, three anti-tank mines, 423 RPGs, 118,600 7.62 mm rounds, 30 rifles and other ordnance in the Tarin Kot district of Uruzgan province. The cache’s contents were destroyed. (link)
We had a serious problem and it was picking up speed exponentially. June 6th 2012 we lost another crew. July 25th 2012 yet another. August 16th 2012 again more losses. September 5th 2012 more deaths. It just kept getting worse.
By September 5th 2012 in the preceding nine months we had lost 11 helicopters to shoulder fired missiles in Afghanistan. The following headline hit the media:
http://freedomoutpost.com/america-suffers-worst-airpower-loss-since-vietnam/
In Afghanistan the DoD field response was immediate; all Close Air Support was cancelled.
The White House had a problem – “Operation Zero Footprint” missiles were now being used against us, but DoD didn’t know the origin because the Defense Department did not know about Zero Footprint, the State Department and CIA did.
The killing of Army Chief Warrant Officers Thalia S. Ramirez, 28, and Jose L. Montenegro Jr., 31, might not have been the final straw – but their September 5th 2012 deaths coincided with an absolute change in direction.
While the ISIS-minded Syrian Muslim Brotherhood and the Free Syrian Army were arguing over who gets what from aboard the Turkish vessel, back in Benghazi, Libya it was obvious the ideology of the Syrian factions were too extreme and the CIA could no longer control who would use such weapons.
God forbid DoD ground commanders in Afghanistan find out the MANPADS they were facing originated by our covert efforts in Libya.
Strangely one must give credit to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As unbelievable as it might sound he was the lone Islamic voice in March 2011 saying “don’t arm the Benghazi rebels“:
March 2011 – Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish prime minister, has said he does not support the idea of arming Libyan rebels fighting to oust Muammar Gaddafi from power.
Speaking at a joint news conference with David Cameron, the British prime minister, in London, Erdogan said: “Doing that would create a different situation in Libya and we do not find it appropriate to do that.”
Erdogan also said that that sending weapons to Libya could feed terrorism, saying such weapons shipments “could also create an environment which could be conducive to terrorism”. (read more)
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/europe/2011/03/2011331161058970489.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/10/a-warning-against-the-no-fly-zone-approach-in-syria-its-bait/
Wow. 3-Dimensional World Chess Game~ Fit for Artful, Mindful Masters with Steady Hands.
Erdogan looks a lot older than 63.
So, if Turkey has a slew of new residents, does it follow that there are areas where the population is down that we could sweep in and take over?
Find a list of all the countries those soldiers represent.
Obama and Hilary encourage and added Ergodan’s project.
Securing the U.S. nuclear armaments at Incerlik has hopefully been a priority for the past several months. Fethulah Gulen might be a good bargaining chip. Our most dangerous aggressors are within, perhaps we should rid ourselves of many.
Agree.
Speaking of Biden…where is ole Joe.
He’s been very quiet.
Did he flee the country too, like Obama?
The big question is what will happen to Syria. It is on the verge of being a failed state even when Russia backing Assad. Russia best move is to pick a general and sponsor a pro-Russian coup against Assad. But I fear Russia can’t afford a client state in the Mediterranean. Russia can’t afford a world empire without the promise of communism revolution for the masses. Muslims won’t die for Mother Russia like they would die for Islamic Communism.
So the question is who gets Syria. It can’t be allowed to run itself, ISSI would just take over. We can’t go in there either. So, we can either encourage Turkey to absorb the country as part of a new Ottoman Empire or we can encourage Egypt to absorb the country as a reestablishment of the United Arab Republic. I fear the former is more likely. Only Erdogan has the ego to think he could handle rebuilding a destroyed Syria.
Looking at how close that vote was and the fact millions will want to flee the fundamentalist crack down that will only intensify, Europe has some big issues ahead.
Europeans will be looking at President Trump in a whole new way shortly. They can’t handle this type of migration coupled with the witches brew already stewing…Not good…
Nicely done Sundance…I’m glad as you mentioned a few weeks back you are zeroing in on this region….It’s fascinating what’s going on in Middle East region…
