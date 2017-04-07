Friday April 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

15 Responses to Friday April 7th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 7, 2017 at 12:21 am

    RIP Don Rickles

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    April 7, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Some ‘good morning’ music for my Treeper friends. There something about mornings in the deep south that’s very special. You sense a softness in the air and, if you’re in a quite place, a sense of peace and contentment that, whatever else is happening in your life, is somehow inviolate and unchanging. Finding one of these mornings is like coming across a pathway to halcyon days.

  4. Reality Wins says:
    April 7, 2017 at 12:28 am

    RIP Don Rickles… Dean Martin… Ronald Reagan… I miss them all. 😢

  5. Paula says:
    April 7, 2017 at 12:37 am

    My daughter is in labor right now. She’s homebirthing so I’m a little nervous. Could you please say a prayer for her tonight?

    • usnveteran says:
      April 7, 2017 at 1:06 am

      Paula ~
      My prayers are for the Lord’s Angels to watch over you and your precious family.

    • uc i says:
      April 7, 2017 at 1:08 am

      May your daughter and grand baby be safe in God’s love.

      May discernment bless each of you, your thoughts, and your decisions.

      May pain and uncertainties bring closer the glorious moment of birth…as Baby experiences changes from life inside the womb to life outside the womb…and as Mother and Child enjoy the tenderness and excitement of new touching.

      May we give Baby and Mother all the love, appreciation, and support they need.

      May their worlds become as beautiful as the landscapes of loving hearts.

      Amen

      April 7, 2017, 1:02am

    • JC says:
      April 7, 2017 at 1:35 am

      Happy to pray, Paula. Prayer #1 already on its way, will continue to pray. May God bless all involved, you, your daughter and your new grandnugget. All will be well.

    • litenmaus says:
      April 7, 2017 at 1:40 am

      I hope you don’t mind Paula, but I sent up a prayer on your behalf as well. Grandmas deserve to be wrapped in the comfort of God’s arms at these times too. :0)

  6. trapper says:
    April 7, 2017 at 1:25 am

    How about looking forward

