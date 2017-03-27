The Case Against FBI Director Comey Grows – Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes Explains Need for White House SCIF Visit…

Throughout the day today liberal media have been trying to make a controversy over House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes visiting the White House on the day prior to his press conference revealing surveillance of Trump transition team members.

The implication of the MSM reporting was that Nunes was in cahoots with the Trump administration. However, Nunes has explained that the visit to the White House facility was needed because the databases of intelligence are “compartmentalized”.

Meanwhile, CNN’s insufferable agenda-driven Wolf Blitzer tries to get Chairman Nunes to break the rules and say too much about confidential material. Blitzer is literally trying to compromise Nunes during his broadcast. Quite stunning – SEE VIDEO:

Beyond Blitzer trying to dig up information on behalf of those who are at risk from Chairman Nunes, it becomes obvious CNN is trying to signal to the Obama leakers within the aggregate intelligence community and provide them information they can use to defend themselves from further investigation.

All intelligence information is viewed within a SCIF, a Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility. The originating entity for the intel information is the proprietary host for their intelligence within their database. The databases are not connected. The SCIF in congress does not contain the same information as the SCIF in the executive (or any other intelligence community).

The congressional oversight committee asks each Intel Agency to transmit their originating intel to the congressional SCIF. The NSA has been cooperative in complying with the Intel Committee’s requests to share the NSA database of their information. The FBI has NOT been cooperative in sending their proprietary originating intelligence information to Congress or the Intel Committee.

Obviously the information Nunes needed to see (Eisenhower building SCIF) related to the executive office (Obama administration) and their coordination with the FBI (Dept. of Justice). Hence, only the executive office SCIF database would hold the information because the FBI was/is refusing to send it to the House Intel Committee.

The reality of James Comey actively working to the benefit of the Obama White House is becoming increasingly obvious.

In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.

The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.

With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:

…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?

BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.

Watch it again.

Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:

…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey

Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.

The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.

The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama.

The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.

There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.

As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.

Understanding the Congressional Intelligence Gang of Eight

