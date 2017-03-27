The Case Against FBI Director Comey Grows – Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes Explains Need for White House SCIF Visit…

Throughout the day today liberal media have been trying to make a controversy over House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes visiting the White House on the day prior to his press conference revealing surveillance of Trump transition team members.
The implication of the MSM reporting was that Nunes was in cahoots with the Trump administration. However, Nunes has explained that the visit to the White House facility was needed because the databases of intelligence are “compartmentalized”.
Meanwhile, CNN’s insufferable agenda-driven Wolf Blitzer tries to get Chairman Nunes to break the rules and say too much about confidential material. Blitzer is literally trying to compromise Nunes during his broadcast. Quite stunning – SEE VIDEO:
Beyond Blitzer trying to dig up information on behalf of those who are at risk from Chairman Nunes, it becomes obvious CNN is trying to signal to the Obama leakers within the aggregate intelligence community and provide them information they can use to defend themselves from further investigation.
All intelligence information is viewed within a SCIF, a Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility. The originating entity for the intel information is the proprietary host for their intelligence within their database. The databases are not connected. The SCIF in congress does not contain the same information as the SCIF in the executive (or any other intelligence community).
The congressional oversight committee asks each Intel Agency to transmit their originating intel to the congressional SCIF. The NSA has been cooperative in complying with the Intel Committee’s requests to share the NSA database of their information. The FBI has NOT been cooperative in sending their proprietary originating intelligence information to Congress or the Intel Committee.
Obviously the information Nunes needed to see (Eisenhower building SCIF) related to the executive office (Obama administration) and their coordination with the FBI (Dept. of Justice). Hence, only the executive office SCIF database would hold the information because the FBI was/is refusing to send it to the House Intel Committee.
The reality of James Comey actively working to the benefit of the Obama White House is becoming increasingly obvious.
In the segment of the questioning below Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The parseltongue response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counter-intel notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The uncomfortable aspect to this line of inquiry is Comey’s transparent knowledge of the politicized Office of the DNI James Clapper by President Obama.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and Clapper, and keeping it under wraps from congress. Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.
As a direct consequence of this mid-thought-stream Comey obfuscation, it is now clear -at least to me- that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for the political purposes of the Obama White House.
Nunes has to slow walk everything until the number two is in place at Justice. I live in Maryland and he is a straight shooting old school prosecutor or Sessions wouldn’t have picked him…
Schumer and his goons are holding him up for a bit more, but it’s almost over…
He can call a grand jury and prosecute the Espionage Act among other things. Congress is fine for investigations, but we need jail time,but the democrat and media reaction shows that they know they are all busted
Funny thing is, AG Sessions only recused himself from the Russian investigation, according to Nunes, this has nothing to do with Russia so Sessions if free to act accordingly even without the #2.
Sessions is the “Field Marshall” putting his A Team in place and preparing the battlefield for the Campaigns against Corruption now underway.
Wolf seems to be trying an oft used tactic of the Democrats.
Is it possible that Wolf and some of the Democrats on the committee are nervous because they may, ( and I am careful to say “may” ), have received or leaked classified intelligence, and Wolf is trying to get Nunes to do the same so that way everyone is guilty ?
Then the Democrats on the committee could say, “Hey, we didn’t do anything that Nunes didn’t do.”
Yes. I posted this above. The articles in paper using unmasked sources conveniently have the reporters names attached…It’s very easy to connect the dots and media is very scared, just look at them…this stuff is tailor made for Sundance
I was referring to their scrambling to change narrative. Nunes is way to smart for their tricks. His actions are transparent and legal
Wolf had that look like his dog just died, they know things aren’t looking good for them right now.
I also heard in a clip that anytime these intelligence reports are viewed, the person doing the viewing has to swipe into the SCIF so there is, like you mentioned, a massive trail connecting everybody.
Once a few of the traitors involved get slapped with espionage charges, seems like their friends will be singing very quickly.
How is it that Nunes was able to say incontrovertibly the DAY AFTER Trump tweeted that “it did not happen” “Barry didn’t order taps” – seriously, the next DAY? NO INVESTIGATION? and he’s STILL saying that only a few weeks in – contrasted to the YEAR they’ve been investigating collusion INCONCLUSIVELY?
that smells REALLY bad
obviously Trump was referring to the obama administration, but i don’t doubt that barry gave the nod to lynch and them
I truly believe this week will be a turning point for our President. Comey spent an entire hour last Friday at the WH. That is unheard of. The fact that the FBI was provided that data from Montgomery and now are being called out about it leads me to believe that his days are numbered.
He and Admiral Rogers were to be questioned behind closed doors on Tuesday. According to Nunez on BOR this evening, they are refusing to go and speak with the House Intelligence Committee. That is unbelievable! I think Admiral Rogers is playing along not to tip his hand. That is why he isn’t going without Comey. I believe Rogers is a white hat since Representative Nunez stated that the NSA has been cooperating and the FBI hasn’t.
I also think that Montgomery’s attorneys are growing impatient. Wikileaks has all the data as an insurance plan. Once this all comes out, not only will Obozo’s folks will be crapping their pants but GWB’s folks as well since it all started back in 2004.
Our Lion will use the momentum from having this revealed and Obozo’s cast of characters taking the 5th when they appear before the House Intelligence Committee to not only drain the swamp but put every single congressman and congresswoman on notice that the fun is over.
James Comey is a dead man walking! I don’t have a doubt in my mind now he will resign or commit suicide. Once he and his lieutenants are gone, nuclear holocaust will fall throughout D.C. because the white hats in the FBI will be liberated. Throughout the next couple of years folks will be arrested and brought to trial. Jeff Sessions showed us today he is ready, willing and able to get the job done. Obozo’ legacy will live in infamy as the worst thing that ever could have happened to this country. I honestly wonder if he will ever come back to D.C. Wouldn’t shock me that he lives out his life in Hawaii.
I am on the mailing list for Rep. Elise Stefanik. Below is a link to what she sent me.
https://iqconnect.lmhostediq.com/iqextranet/view_newsletter.aspx?id=101986&c=NY21ES
This woman is a true Patriot! Love her little blurb especially the last sentence:
This week I attended a House Permanent Select Committee Hearing on our bipartisan investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 election campaign. The witnesses testifying before the committee were James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Admiral Mike Rogers, Director of the National Security Agency. You can watch my questions by clicking the image above or this link. I will continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead into this important investigation.
Her star is rising. Maybe she sees this opportunity. With whom? Not Uniparty. They may shower her with favors, but get her to sell out along the way.
Can she handle the amazing opportunity to jump to prominence, and handle the jump?
Or is she a flash in the pan disappointment like the Dems had with Wendy Davis. Wow, did they bet on the wrong horse with that one.
The problem for her is that she is in NY. I don’t ever see her getting a chance to be a Senator because Chuck the smuck and Gillabrand have the state on lockdown. I think she has to make her name where she is now. She is young and will only be in her mid 50s in 20 years. Would not shock me if she keeps this up that she would be added to a Republican ticket as a VP candidate. The stars are the limit for her.
why VP….do nothing job….how about P
Which is the biggest threat to this Republic, the ATTEMPTED influence of our election by foreign intelligence services like Russia OR the OBVIOUS orchestrated subversion of our election BY OUR OWN INTELLIGENCE SERVICES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CORPORATE MEDIA AND THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION???
Treepers know the answer, but why isn’t it being asked by spokesmen on our side?
Sometimes it is best for people to work it out for themselves. POTUS has been teaching that lesson for two years now.
BEST post of the DAY!
I find these intelligence people so creepy.
If the miscreants read the internet, they all know what we know: they pretty much know what they are up against. They are trying to keep it from coming out publicly aka via the news or in a public hearing in Congress. I think they can stall…but they can’t hide forever. Maybe we’ll see some more folks joining The Snorkeler in Tahiti?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unsaid by a very very very courteous Rep Nunes…”Screw You Wolf”. He’s a better man than I…See exhibit A B C D E F G H….
‘The Case Against FBI Director Comey Grows’
Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal investigation:
“There was a point in time when this investigation went into what I would call the sham category. And I could talk for a half an hour on why that is, no grand jury, no subpoenas, no court orders, you know, immunity to the co-conspirators, letting the co-conspirators in on the interview. I mean, these are all crazy things that the FBI never does.”
I’m afraid that we are in for a very rough ride as a country. As this process continues to unfold and more & more revelations become public, the TPTB under Obama/Clinton/Bush will have no choice but to escalate their tactics against the Trump admin and anyone in congress supporting him. Cornered criminals are very dangerous when they’re lives are at stake. Psychopathic, powerful, entrenched, well funded, cornered criminals with CIA backgrounds are as dangerous as it gets. Trump is taking the necessary time & precautions to prepare for the coming assault and to prepare his counter measures. It’s just unbelievable that the United States of America has come to this.
Did you see rogers almost do a double take when comedy said “goog question’?
Yahoo breeched / hacked more than once! Classified.
Meanwhile,
Clinton-Russian uranium deal thru Canada.
Podesta purchases uranium stock, transfers to son/daughter’s name.
Podesta Bro. registered as Russia Banking lobbyist.
Huma Abedin’s personal Yahoo account used for printing out (SCIF) emails.
John Podesta personal Yahoo account phished.
2016.
Marcel Lehel (Guccifer) extradited for US celebrity/HRC hack.
#Wikileaks, #DNCLeaks, Guccifer, #Guccifer2
Russia! Russia! Russia!
US Fed. Employee, Chinese-American arrested for electronic espionge.
4 US States claim: ISP of DHS penetration attempts of State election websites, multiple attempts.
2017.
Russia! Russia! Russia!
2 Russians arrested in US for 2014 Yahoo hack. Classified.
Bubba I want to see it snoldering
If Comey was an unwilling participant, he would be cooperating with the investigation.
Is it possible Comey, as an unwilling participant under Obama’s Chicago-style political rule, now has an Obama sword dangling above his head?
