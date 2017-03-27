Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces Action To Strip DOJ Funding To Sanctuary Cities…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announces the DOJ intends to crack down on municipal authorities who refuse to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers to remove illegal alien criminals.

Attorney General Sessions announced if municipal authorities at city, county and state level, refuse to comply with U.S. immigration law they will lose federal funding provided by the Department of Justice through federal grants.  The DOJ will also take action to claw back any grant monies that have been provided to sanctuary cities who continue to refuse compliance.

