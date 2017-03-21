Following Horrific School Rape Maryland Democrats Move To Make “Sanctuary State”…

#WarOnGirls

It’s well beyond ideological tone deafness that leads the Maryland Democrat State Legislature to propose they become the first entire sanctuary state in the nation against the backdrop of a brutal rape of a 14-year-old freshman student by 17 and 18-yr-old illegal alien classmates.

Just hours ago republican governor Larry Hogan posted this on his Facebook page:

But that did not stop ideological Democrats in the State Legislature from pushing a bill to make Maryland the first “Sanctuary State“:

MARYLAND – Maryland Democrats this week took a major step to becoming a “sanctuary state,” drawing outrage from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and concerns it would protect an 18-year-old illegal charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom last week. The Democratically-controlled House of Delegates voted 83-55 to OK the Maryland Law Enforcement and Trust Act. Generally, it would bar state and local law enforcement from helping federal immigration officials seeking illegals, including requests to detain inmates for deportation. (read more)

The brutal rape in Rockville Maryland of a ninth grade 14-year-old student by two 17 and 18 year old illegal alien immigrants was outlined last weekend – SEE HERE and SEE HERE –

The issues of this case was even brought up at the White House Press briefing earlier today:

.@PressSec calls Rockville HS rape of 14-year-old girl ‘horrendous, horrible and disgusting’ during the White House press briefing. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/rKpHb3kaL7 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 21, 2017

.@Marice_Morales – "This bill is about the constitutional rights of all Marylanders" #MDTrustAct pic.twitter.com/K39ZgaMdMy — MD House Democrats (@mdhousedems) March 20, 2017

Is anyone concerned about the constitutional rights of the 14-year-old rape victim?…

Apparently, Democrats…. notsomuch !

