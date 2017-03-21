Following Horrific School Rape Maryland Democrats Move To Make “Sanctuary State”…

#WarOnGirls

It’s well beyond ideological tone deafness that leads the Maryland Democrat State Legislature to propose they become the first entire sanctuary state in the nation against the backdrop of a brutal rape of a 14-year-old freshman student by 17 and 18-yr-old illegal alien classmates.

Just hours ago republican governor Larry Hogan posted this on his Facebook page:

But that did not stop ideological Democrats in the State Legislature from pushing a bill to make Maryland the first “Sanctuary State“:

MARYLAND – Maryland Democrats this week took a major step to becoming a “sanctuary state,” drawing outrage from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and concerns it would protect an 18-year-old illegal charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom last week.

The Democratically-controlled House of Delegates voted 83-55 to OK the Maryland Law Enforcement and Trust Act. Generally, it would bar state and local law enforcement from helping federal immigration officials seeking illegals, including requests to detain inmates for deportation.  (read more)

The brutal rape in Rockville Maryland of a ninth grade 14-year-old student by two 17 and 18 year old illegal alien immigrants was outlined last weekend – SEE HERE and SEE HERE

The issues of this case was even brought up at the White House Press briefing earlier today:

Is anyone concerned about the constitutional rights of the 14-year-old rape victim?…

Apparently, Democrats…. notsomuch !

95 Responses to Following Horrific School Rape Maryland Democrats Move To Make “Sanctuary State”…

  1. 22044 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    @MDHouseDems are pure evil scumbags.

  2. NJF says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Time to get the moving van.

    Scott Adams did a blog post ages ago, “how many are worth the sacrifice?”

    I’ve been passed that point even before POTUS announced.

  3. nuthinmuffin says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    other states should refuse to honor drivers licenses from anyone who lives in maryland…see how that works out

    • Southern Son says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      That’s right.
      A look at the bright side for the other 56 states(I know), is its at DC’s front door.
      The fee for gettin’ their yard mowed, will go down, from a six pack to a quart.

  4. Martin Adamson says:
    March 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    For Democrats, as with Euoropean leftists, the subjects whose lives they control are only so many human sacrifices ready to be offered up to the bloodthirsty gods of political correctness.

    • Sa_Bi says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      Allowing and promoting the mass murder of people deemed ‘unworthy’ is a totalitarian tradition. In this case, innocent people in Maryland will have to suffer because the Democrats want Lebensraum for their illegal voters who colonize America. That this involves irredentism (conquering back lost territory) in the case of illegal Mexicans is hardly a secret.

    • SCOTT SONDBERG says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:30 pm

      The cult of the Democratic party , sacrifice a 14 old girl on the alter of political correctness, Sad where is the the Safety for the girl ? Cancel all federal funds to MONT CTY , THERE ARE STRINGS ATTACHED TO FEDERAL FUNDS , LET’S SEE WHO BLINKS FIRST , I BET OLE ISSAAH LEGGETT WILL .. SUE THEM FOR 1000000

  5. Bamalaker says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Absolutely disgusting.

  6. aqua says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    How horrifying. This makes zero sense. Is someone getting paid off, or are the representatives in Maryland just utterly heartless and stupid? My heart goes out to this poor young girl and her family.

  7. giddyup says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    all they care about is bringing in more illegals so democrats stay in power.
    to hell with everything else.

  8. H.R. says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I knew the dead voted, but I didn’t know that they also got elected to the Maryland State Legislature.

    Sheesh! (spit)

  9. parteagirl says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Good advice, Sundance.

  10. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    A state cannot block the enforcement of Federal laws in their state. President Jackson threaten to send troops to South Carolina to ensure tariffs were collected. Cooper v. Aaron says states cannot nullify federal law.

    • Timmy-the-Ute says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      If Liberals start defending state nullification then states could flat out band abortion, gay marriage, and other so called liberal civil rights.

    • bulwarker says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      I was going to point of state nullification and how it failed. Now we just need people in government who are not spineless geldings. Trump likes to draw comparisons to Jackson but Jackson actually stood up to the Judiciary, rouge states, and banksters – time for PDJT to do the same. We are behind you Mister President.

  11. georgiafl says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I’d like to hog-tie those Maryland Democrats and ship them over to ISIS.

  12. Pam says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Thankfully this young girl got out of this with her life. However, one of these incidents will eventually end up with another young girl like this not being so fortunate and that’s when the MD state legislature will have blood on their hands. We’ve got to get these criminals out of here ASAP!

    • Pete says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      She wasn’t fortunate at all. She now has to live with the horror the rest of her days.

    • jakeandcrew says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:38 pm

      Unfortunately, a young girl’s life has already been taken.

      15yo Gaithersburg, MD (Montgomery County) girl is murdered in a gang-related homicide (MS-13 gang, specifically).

      http://wtop.com/montgomery-county/2017/02/md-teens-killing-follows-spike-in-gang-violence-in-montgomery-co/

      In June, Montgomery County Council analysts issued a report on gang violence. That report cited a number of factors for the increase in gang violence, including a crackdown on gangs in Central America, conflict between newly arrived immigrants and those already established in the area plus the arrival of unaccompanied minors who had little support among friends or family.

      Police said that unaccompanied minors were most susceptible to grooming by gang members because they were often without resources and experienced a sense of isolation.

  13. Alexxxals says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Dems want the 18 year old illegal vote at any cost!

  14. dbethd says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    That poor girl.

  15. Ziiggii says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    “This bill is about the constitutional rights of all Marylanders”

    yet again constitutional rights being awarded to a person who is
    1) not a US Citizen
    2) in the US territory illegally
    3) committing illegal acts while being in the country illegally

    Maybe the states should just pursue State Citizenship so that they can continue to sell this load of bull to their low info voters. I’m all about being that “City on a Hill” to the world, but at some point the actual citizens of this country need to be cared for first. Those that are protectors of and believers in these constitutional rights.

  16. Sa_Bi says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    If it was justified to forcefully stop the secession of states using the military – despite the country was based on the idea that you can secede from an bigger entity if you feel that your rights are violated – then it should be justified to forcefully stop a state going rogue, openly defying national law and, by doing so, allowing rape and massacre of innocent people that very state government is supposed to protect.

  17. Desert Transplant says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    For what it’s worth and if it isn’t cancelled, there will be a parent meeting at Rockville High School tonight at 7 pm with media present.

    http://www.helpsavemaryland.org/?p=3216

    • free2313 says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      Rockville High School has 1243 students, which could potentially mean that over 600 female students could have been easy and vulnerable prey, to these illegal, ugly and evil thugs.
      I pray to God that young lady gets intense and top psychological help from that state

  18. sunnydaze says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Sanders rallies in D.C. for illegals: Keep digging, Dems.

  19. indiana08 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Democrats have always cared about the “rights” of the criminal more than the victim, unless the victim serves the democrat agenda. It’s disgusting how the democrat party is willing to sacrifice us to the illegal and muslim invaders for their own political power. They don’t care one bit about this 14 year old girl or how her life will be forever changed by this rape. Just their own political power.

  20. sunnydaze says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    This is appropriate here. And I promise, it’s the last time I’ll post it. Please help this go viral. She is DONE with the sanctuary City BS:

    • RichieM says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      LOL it’s appropriate everywhere.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      I feel for this lady. I, too, was unable to get a job IN MY COUNTRY because I don’t speak Spanish.

      • In AZ says:
        March 21, 2017 at 5:52 pm

        Happened to me also in my home state of New Mexico. Right out of high school, could not get a job because I did not speak Spanish. So I learned Spanish and still had a hard time getting a job because I am ” Caucasion”.

        To say Caucasions are never discriminated against is an out right lie.

        In New Mexico in the early 1980s, it was majority Mexican descent population. The attack and discrimination against Caucasions today is horrible.

        • Orygun says:
          March 21, 2017 at 6:10 pm

          During Carter’s energy crisis my state laid off nearly all the highway employees and when it was time to rehire they rehired by quotas and of the over 400 employees that came back to work hardly any white males were rehired. Even my veteran status wasn’t enough to get me back on the engineering payroll. It took me nearly 15 years to find a permanent job after their affirmative action quotas.

    • okapisage says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      Thanks for posting it again! I didn’t have time to watch it the first time I saw it, so I was glad for the second chance. Well worth it!

  21. Steven says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Recall the recent mattress protest, where not one rape should not be allowed? Let’s bring those mattresses back, but to the Maryland capitol and chat, “Do not accept one raptist, Illegal or not!”

  22. Bone Fish says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Research shows that 25% of politicians are on medication to treat their mental illness….the other 75% are walking around untreated….

  23. freepetta says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Democrats are sick in the head!! They need to be voted out for the safety of the public. They know the only way they can win anything is by loading the country up with criminal illegals and cheating by ballot stuffing with dead people. They are nauseating.

    • sunnydaze says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      As an ex- Dem, I really believe that is true.

      The problem with the Dem Party is that they are SUCH egregious liars, every single one of ’em, that when a D voter wakes up, they will NEVER vote Dem again. Never!

      So they PERMANENTLY lose a bunch of voters every year, who they desperately need to replace, somehow.

      And the only people their BS is sure to work on are the under-informed. Hence the importation of fresh crops of people to brainwash and lie to.

  24. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    The more I read on this the more I realize that this is a crime that should not have taken place for several reasons.
    One that they were illegally in the country…Second being that at least one was over 18 and should have been in an adult education program, not middle school. The other was of high school age not middle school.( what is interesting is that I bet there is no verification of their actual bird age.)
    Maryland as it stands now is not too far behind California in the % of people in their state using governmental supplements. and I’m not talking about SS.

  25. aprilyn43 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Sanctuary States should be Federally out lowed, by Congress.
    And, Trump needs to stop all Federal Assistant to Maryland …. NOW!

  26. NJF says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    In a nutshell.

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I put this all on our last mental case
    Governor Martin O’Malley.
    Hogan can veto this craziness.

  28. Concerned Virginian says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    The “legislators” in Maryland are obviously more concerned about the NON-EXISTENT rights of illegal aliens than they are about the REAL rights of American citizens.
    FIRST, one is an American citizen. THEN, the American citizen happens to choose to reside in a particular State. NOT the other way around—which is what the Maryland “legislators” want.
    And by the way, Maryland is one of the few States of the Union that does NOT recognize the 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Maryland has a number of restrictive gun laws and makes it almost impossible for an American citizen to get a CCW, unless they are of a certain state-defined “class” of citizen (former law enforcement; doctors; private detectives; etc.)
    I don’t travel through Maryland to go anywhere since they don’t recognize CCW permits except the ones issued by Maryland.
    http://www.thoughtco.com/gun-laws-in-maryland-721355

  29. bulwarker says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Let me get this straight, the Supreme Court ruled that illegal “minors” are entitled to a public education because they are victims brought here through no fault of their own. But that is completely false when they’re unaccompanied minors who violate our border that the 18yo rapist did. How is he here through no fault of his own? Total nonsense.

    Marylanders need to use the left’s own ‘rules for radicals’ against them. Call out these MoCo officials as rape enablers, shame them to no end.

  30. MK Wood says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Liberalism is a mental disorder. All liberals need to be removed from any position of responsibility because of their mental afflictions.

  31. paulraven1 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    “Our prayers are with her…” I’m so tired of this freaking sop. I don’t care about your prayers. Try doing something useful like arresting and deporting these scum.

  32. Desert Transplant says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    This link contains a statement by Gov Larry Hogan regarding the state’s sanctuary status. I am so disappointed in my home state. I have 2 young grandchildren in the MoCo school system.

    http://www.helpsavemaryland.org/?p=3209

    • ricardoshillyshally says:
      March 21, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Born and raised in Maryland — this just breaks my heart. I live in FL now, but I’ve always considered Maryland to be home. How can we ever get back to where we were before all this madness??! I’m just stunned every. single. day. by how people in power are handing over our precious citizens to be used and abused by those who hate us!

  33. vikingmom says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    In a communist/socialist society, the rights of the collective to gain power always overrule the rights of the individual to live as they choose and to be safe while doing so…and the leaders of the aforementioned collective never seem to be forced to live under the same rules they enforce upon the citizenry.

    The part I still don’t understand is WHY anyone would willfully choose to live under such rule! Do they actually believe the lie that somehow, once they give up all their rights to “the State”, it will all become fair and equitable for everyone? Cause it’s worked SO many times before in the past….AGH! Banging my head on the keyboard as I type!

  34. maiingankwe says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    My blood is boiling and it doesn’t help I had to turn the tv off because the idiot al from Minnesota is asking really stupid gotcha questions. It’s pathetic. He knows the answers he’s going to get and it’s why he’s asking them.

    Now this. Maryland, what the heck happened to the constitutional rights of this young girl and many like her in the future? Why would anyone want to protect criminals is beyond my scope of understanding or reasoning. I simply do not get it and I doubt I ever will.

    There have got to be democrats who are against this if they consider this young girl and the boys and girls in their future. It’s not a one time deal, it will happen again and again and even more so with the green light they have just given every rapist or wanna be rapist.

    This should not be considered a democrat or conservative argument. It should be one of humanity and protecting ones citizens. Okay, I feel a bit better now that I’ve vented. I think it’s time to hit Maryland’s comment boards and ask what the heck they are thinking. Hopefully, by the end of that I should be able to turn the tv on again, or maybe not. I’m still boiling over frankin or whatever his last name is. He’s still an idiot.

  35. maggiemoowho says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    There is no greater threat to this world, than a Democrat, and John McCain.
    This case makes me ill. As for all those idiots who are protecting the rapist monsters and any other illegal scum, may they all rest in Hell one day soon. Praying for that 14yr old little girl and her family, she needs love and support from everybody.

  36. Dr. Emmitt L. Brown says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    This school is just down the street from where I work. I have seen when that school let’s out, its at least 85-90% hispanic students.

    It’s sickening what is going on here in MD. Thank God we were able to get Hogan in there. He will stop this if it gets to his desk.

    I totally support Trump but what are we doing? Are we going to really go after these sanctuary areas or not?

    • In AZ says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      This illegal sanctuary nonsense is just one of a million reasons why the Communist Democrats and RINOs are trying to get rid of President Trump.

  37. ZZZ says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    there is mental illness afoot.

  38. Oldskool says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    CUT OFF ANY and ALL FEDERAL FUNDING, NOW! If already approved in some BS spending bill, suspend it. If MD doesn’t like it, screw them, tell them to sue. Here’s where we see if AG Sessions has anything more than what I’ve seen, which ain’t much.

  39. sunnydaze says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    MD. House Dems actually saying out loud: “ILLEGALS have Constitutional rights”.

    People in MD., when’s your next elections? Hope you are beyond ready to get rid of this trash.

  40. Peggy Rios says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    No American citizen should ever become a crime statistic at the hands of someone who is here illegally

  41. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    If that happened to my daughter there would be no need for a trial for the illegals.

    • free2313 says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      I can’t read the report, I began and with each descriptive sentence I was screaming and calling them bastards plus other words I can’t post…
      My daughter, my right to destroy their filthy worthless ass; how about they pass an excellent law given parents whose children have been brutalized…………

  42. CheshireCat says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    So called “Sanctuary Cities” should, if there was truth in labeling, be called Hate Women and Girls Cities instead, because that is what in plain and clear fact they are.

  43. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Ask yourself one question…
    Would the democrats be so pro-illegal alien if said illegals were voting Republican?

    The answer to that is hell no, they’d be demanding the borders be sealed, which shows their “caring & compassion” is as phony as their allegiance to this country

    That the people of a country would put up with the sacrifice of their own culture, their own sense of safety & yes, the lives of their own children by voting into power absolute enemies of their own existence is a perfect example of how far we’ve fallen down the Marxist induced abyss

    Common sense, logic & basic human instinct now seems to be null & void due to the neurosis of political correctness, which has rendered half the populace defenseless

    If you wrote a story fifty years ago about something like this occurring, it would have been looked upon as a fiction novel or a horror story, yet today it’s our reality

    I’m not sure how we turn this around, as the more the third world pours in, the more democrats & RINO’s are elected

  44. Lburg says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    My email to President of the Maryland Joint Committee on Children, Youth and Families:
    nancy.king@senate.state.md.us
    Ms. King,

    As president of the Joint Committee On Children, Youth, & Families, you surely must know about the sodomy and rape of the 14 year old in Montgomery County.

    How can the legislature, with conscience, vote for sanctuary state status when a child in your district was raped, sodomized and forced to perform oral sex on her attackers DURING SCHOOL HOURS? How? How is it possible that you can vote for sanctuary status when one of the perpetrators already had an ICE detainer?

    Have you lost your way, Ms. King? How and why are the supposed rights of law breakers more important that the health, welfare and safety of Maryland constituents? Since 2002, in Maryland, deportees have the following crimes listed:

    Sex Assault 17
    Sex Assault – Carnal Abuse 5
    Sex Assault – Sodomy-Girl-Gun 1
    Sex Assault – Sodomy-Girl-Strongarm 2
    Sex Offense 13
    Sex Offense Against Child-Fondling 3
    Rape Strongarm 13
    Rape With Weapon 1
    Cruelty Toward Child 2

    These are compiled ICE statistics. Where more than one charge was warranted, the most serious crime only is listed. And I’ve chosen just to highlight the sexual assaults because for me – to sodomize even ONE girl with the threat of a gun is one too many. Five – FIVE charges of carnal abuse? Fifty seven people whose live were irrevocably changed by illegal immigrants and you have voted not with your conscience, but with some misguided belief that these illegal individuals have more rights than citizens.

    I’ll answer my own question. You have lost your way.

  45. Sharon says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Be conscious of the fact that these events and the reporting/lack of reporting on them do NOT represent something “that is happening to our culture/nation…….” They represent something that has already happened.

    It has been institutionalized within regulations, policies, and procedures to the extent that it cannot be addressed directly.

    It’s not something “that is happening.” It is something that has already happened and is now bearing fruit.

    Really want to thank the americans who voted for obama twice.

    Cold anger here. Horses out of the barn. Running every direction.

    And now the governor is angry.

    Isn’t that special.

  46. crossthread42 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I Honestly have No Words.. My thoughts are WAAAAY past “Cold Anger” ATM….
    Hold Me back Treepers.. I might start the next Civil War by Myself…
    I cannot EVEN Imagine what the Parents are going through…
    PRAYERS to the Victim(s)…
    In this case the Whole Family are the “victims” at this point..
    As Well as All Deplorable, Patriotic, AMERICANS as a NATION..

