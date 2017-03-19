Judge Allows Class Action Lawsuit Against City of San Jose by Attacked Trump Supporters…

Last year hundreds of Donald Trump supporters were attacked in San Jose California as the local law enforcement stood back and watched. Many attendees and victims stated the police actually facilitated the attacks by funneling the rally crowd directly into the path of an unchecked mob. Last week a judge approved the class action lawsuit continuing…

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – A federal judge is giving Donald Trump supporters the green light to pursue their lawsuit against the city of San Jose. The plaintiffs accuse the city for not protecting them during a campaign rally last year.

The Trump supporters in this case claim that San Jose police officers intentionally steered them into an angry mob of protesters, following a Trump campaign rally last June. (read more)

