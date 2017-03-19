Judge Allows Class Action Lawsuit Against City of San Jose by Attacked Trump Supporters…

Last year hundreds of Donald Trump supporters were attacked in San Jose California as the local law enforcement stood back and watched. Many attendees and victims stated the police actually facilitated the attacks by funneling the rally crowd directly into the path of an unchecked mob. Last week a judge approved the class action lawsuit continuing…
SAN JOSE (KCBS) – A federal judge is giving Donald Trump supporters the green light to pursue their lawsuit against the city of San Jose. The plaintiffs accuse the city for not protecting them during a campaign rally last year.
The Trump supporters in this case claim that San Jose police officers intentionally steered them into an angry mob of protesters, following a Trump campaign rally last June. (read more)
I hope that La Raza mayor is exposed…he was in on it.
Obama gave so many stand down orders to cities that riots & violence became the norm
Obama was making America into a war zone
Yep…and he is still trying to create chaos through his shadow operations.
Yep.
You’re right, wheatietoo. “O’ isn’t done inciting riots which end up in physical harm and injury to innocent people, police officers being attacked physically and verbally, personal, public and business property being vandalized, cars torched, windows broken, fires set, traffic stopped, ambulances unable to get persons needing emergency care to hospitals, businesses that suffer lost revenue because their places of business have been damaged or in cases like Ferguson, a total loss with no insurance collection available since it was the result of a riot.
No, he’s only begun to fight, unfortunately.
You can’t get more evil than turning cops against the people they’re sworn to protect
OR
Getting the people cops protect to assault the cops themselves.
The Democrat Cabal does BOTH.
That BS is still going on. Since the election,
Trump supporters, Conservatives, and Milo supporters have been attacked while the police watched. Those that defended themselves from the Obama – Soros paid thugs were arrested while the thugs went free.
The anarchists were not stopped or arrested when they destroyed Berkeley.
These Commie Governors and Mayors and Police Chiefs need to be arrested for breaking the laws for allowing the anarchists to have free reign.
And they will WIN!
San Jose Undercover Cops: “Trump Supporters were running for their lives – We were unable to help”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/06/09/san-jose-undercover-cops-trump-supporters-were-running-for-their-lives-we-were-unable-to-help/
Let’s hope Albuquerque and Chicago suits are next!
And Berkeley!
If this case results in a win, I think wise politicians in Blue States will stop being accessories to violent fascism against Americans who aren’t Far left.
The diehard Far Let pols can go to jail with the rest of the thugs.
Minneapolis was a mess, too.
Let’s be accurate here: the San Jose Police were ‘ABLE’ to help, but were under orders to NOT help. And the officers chose the easy ‘wrong thing to do’ (follow immoral orders) over the hard ‘right thing to do’ (serve and protect the public, as they should have, in contravention to immoral orders).
Yes. My point is that they admitted they saw everything yet did nothing. SLAM.DUNK.
Not only that, but they LET this escalate and get out of hand, on purpose.
They BREWED it, They BUY it!
Yes yes yes🙏
the Nuremberg trials were held, and the SS guards used the same excuse…and they were hanged…there is NO EXCUSE for the officers actions
The big difference is that the Nuremberg trials were conducted by the US Army. These… our corrupt judiciary. Once again, prayers become the mitigating factor.
Unfortunately, the Big Cheeses had already been shipped abroad by Allen Dulles to rise once again in the U.S., Argentina and the M.E. The only ones punished were the “designated” fall guys.
Not just “immoral,” but UNJUST LAWS.
Why couldn’t they help? They could have pretended to be regular citizens and stepped in. What good were they there if they watched folks being hurt.
At this point they are good for testimony.
Yep.
San Jose was where the cops lined up against the cement wall of the building instead of protecting the Trump supporters.
The picture’s at the CTH link and has to be the most disgusting photo of so called Law “Enforcement” that I have ever seen in my life.
Yes, and if I recall correctly, TRUMP Fans saluted them when they came on duty early in the day. And this is how they were treated for their loyalty and appreciation of local law enforcement.
Excellent!
It was most disheartening to watch. I hope San Jose is taught a lesson.
The city government needs to be made to pay for issuing immoral orders, and made to pay DEARLY–HUGE fines; curtailment of federal funding until such time as those responsible have been expunged from government. Those leftist, anti-US Constitution city government politicians won’t understand anything but crushing discipline.
And, the Chief, Assistant Chief & Captains of the San Jose Police Department (aka, “the upper Chain of Command”) MUST be fired, outright. Meanwhile, the entire lower end of the Chain of Command (Lieutenants & Sergeants) must be disciplined in a meaningful way: demotion, fines, furlough-without-pay, etc. They must understand that ‘just following orders’ is the refuge of scoundrels–and as police leadership, it is unacceptable.
The new Chief of Police must then instruct the officers of the department to uphold their oath, no matter what, despite any threats or intimidation exerted upon them by petty, temporary politicians. DO WHAT’S RIGHT.
every single officer, that was there and did nothing, should be fired , and sued…there is no defense for allowing a crime to be committed…NONE…as per the nuremberg trials
Every single officer in that department who was present at that event and failed to take some kind of constructive action should be disciplined in some way. The higher the position in the department, the more severe the punishment. Nonetheless, everyone should have to in some way take a big bite of that giant excrement sandwich, as we used to say in the service.
I agree with everything you say R-C. Unfortunately, the judge dismissed the case against the chief of police. It doesn’t mean the swamp cannot be drained and he be fired afterwards. It just means he won’t be receiving any ramifications from the court.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always like to click on the links provided by Sundance and others, so I can get a better understanding of what is going on. I looked at some of the older articles and had found it curious Garcia, the chief of police had admitted his officers were told not to help Trump supporters. The link for this one went to directly to The Mercury News. It no longer has it up and looks to have been taken down. I’m still looking for another paper to have Garcia’s admission, but I haven’t found it yet. It seems in this day and age we have to copy everything before it’s taken down and deleted.
It makes me wonder why the judge would’ve dropped the case against Garcia if he had willingly admitted to the public he had given his officers stand down orders. It seems to me with that admission in place, the other suits would fall right in to move forward against the city and its officers. I would think it’s a major puzzle piece.
A lot of Treepers here are far better with their sleuthing skills and may have a better insight to what is really going on. Please feel free to share. I’d like to get on the same page.
The Nuremberg principle clearly states the COP would have been fully justified in ignoring the mayor’s alleged order to stand down, and instead directed his officers to protect the Trump supporters and, if necessary, disperse the crowd using physical force if necessary. If there ever was a case for ignoring an unlawful and/or immoral order, this is it.
The officers on trial in Nuremberg would have been shot on site if they disobeyed. What was the penalty for the San Jose police if they did what was right rather than what they were told? Firing? Loss of benefits and retirement? Worse? Who knows–it’s Democrat leaders we’re talking abt.
We can all surmise what the penalty should be for any mayor, any governor that calls a stand down order knowing full well innocent people will be harmed. Look what the mayor of Ferguson and the governor of Missouri allowed because the DOJ told them how to respond.
There’s always a time to stand for what’s right, no matter the cost. The lives of four Americans that came home in caskets from Benghazi are testament to that.
Precident setting and going to be very expensive for the cities in legal defense cost, and if the cities loose….huge $$$$$.
Hopefully anyone with even an ounce of spare change will be encouraged to leave these cess pools and these cities will just circle the drain with whatever is left over.
Turn ’em all into god-forsaken tent cities at this point. I could care less.
They’ll win this case. Just surprised a Judge allowed them to proceed. Maybe he didn’t get the lib newsletter?
And since there were many reports in the papers and news media on what happened, a judge can also conclude intent from that! No trial necessary. That is how judges in Cali operate? Yes?
Maybe he didn’t get a special visit from Obama and decided to get revenge.
From the article::
“We’ve seen video appearing on international local and national media that shows the police standing by as people were getting gruesomely attacked,” said Charles Moran is with the California Log Cabin Republicans.
On Wednesday, federal judge Lucy Koh allowed the lawsuit against the city and individual police officers to go forward, however she dismissed claims against Police Chief Eddie Garcia.”
good ..gay Republican group CA Log Cabin supporting them and
He is a she judge named Lucy Koh….looks like they can nail the mayor who gave the order to stand down
Ah she, Obama’s special visits don’t work on her then, ha!
Great point. So in the 9th District we have seen two examples (at least) of a court inferring intent and premeditation based on previous rhetoric, right? Of course the 9th Circuit is not above hypocrisy and playing both sides of the coin.
Tar n Feathers should be reintroduced in this country. Too many Public Servants, are Guilty of Aiding and Abbetting Crinal Elements to further their Personal Political Agenda.
I am not advocating Mob Rule, to combat Mob Rule, but Examples need to be made.
And the Point of No Return may have already been crossed, because of PC Bull.
OboMao Lit the Fuse.
CRIMINAL!!
“Doyle said Wednesday that police officers didn’t do anything wrong and were trying to maintain some kind of crowd control in a chaotic situation.” They didn’t do anything right and did NOT “maintain some kind of crowd control” as they are duty-bound to do.
We all know that if it has been Trump supporters throwing eggs, spitting, chasing down illegal immigration supporters/Hillary supporters, the police would have been instructed to wade in and haul the miscreants off to the slammer.
If a police force is no better trained in “crowd control” than San Jose officers, they all need to be fired and find those who know what to do.
and their bull excrement excuse of “just following orders” doesn’t hold water either…the Nuremberg trials were held, and people hanged …for simply following orders
How on earth are you controlling a crowd by passively standing by and doing nothing?? Clearly the crowd was not intimidated by the presence of the cops. It’s obvious there was no “crowd control” in this situation or the batons and tear gas would be flying.
#Justice ForMAGA
Part 1 of my prayers being answered. Let’s roll with the rest of them…
…Make California Great Again!!!
Amen!
…Make California Great Again!!!
That would take a miracle indeed, but I’d support it. Being a CA resident and all…
Would love to see California a state that I didn’t fear the Lord might send me back to
Most excellent! It’s a start
We need to see more of these lawsuits against cities who direct the cops to stand by and watch the violence. That poor girl that was pummeled with eggs while cops inside looks on is unacceptable and despicable.
DC for the inauguration is another one
We need nuremberg type trials for these cops…there is no such an excuse as “we were just following orders”
Exactly on the money – you as a law enforcement officer can not refuse to enforce just law – MORALLY just law – and rescuing and providing protection to those in fear for their lives and being subjected to physical assault in clear and obvious violation of city and state ordinances is certainly an application of Morally Just Law.
We must always do what is right, not just what we “are ordered to do.”
Reference: Nazi defense “we were just following orders”
Likewise our wars as well.
Somethings are just wrong and we must refuse to obey whether they be laws or direct orders from our leaders.
Otherwise what is life?
Same thing when our leaders hand us a government issued weapon and tell us to kill without knowing why or who or what.
Not all laws are just.
She looked like she feared for her life right before they decided to let her inside. She should never, ever have to work again as far as I’m concerned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These are just a few of the perpetrators.
The cops only arrested 4 out of a thousand. That day the San Jose Police were perpetrators. The “I was only following orders” means NOTHING to me, in fact it sounds just like the ol’ Nazi defense during the Nuremberg trials.
If you are in San Jose on may 5th… you would think that you are in mexico city.
mexican flags flying all over the place, parades of car celebrating the mexican war victory, etc..
I wonder when other foreigners will do the same… In europe I think the turk have large nationalist turkish demonstrations.
So when will this also happen with iranians, iraqis, somalians, etc.. flying their country flags in our cities to celebrate their country war victories ?
I went on this tangent because the majority of the violence I seen from the rally seem to have been from latin origin individuals.
Pasco, Washington already looks like little Tijuana
On. May 5th it’s worse including more violence
gonna be a LOT of ICE agents at cinco de mayo this year
Mexico lost that war to the US, but even though that happened, the US still paid Mexico for the land it lost to the US. Not many powers do that to a vanquished people.
I’ll bet everyone writing on this site, if we traveled to Mexico City – and canvassed all the areas of present-day Mexico the American Army passed through and chased the Mexican Army out of – and asked the Mexicans living there if they would prefer to remain Mexican citizens and keep their current situation – or would they prefer to be made US citizens, living in US territory (what the US Army marched through) with the economic opportunities we have – the OVERWHELMING majority would opt to become legal US citizens and let the US annex the areas it originally took through military conquest, SOUTH of the current border. This is covered in Dinesh D’Souza’s film, “Hillary’s America,” I believe.
After the rally ended, the peaceful pro Trump supporters were purposely funneled down an alley, where anti Trump protesters were waiting, and promptly beat the heck out of them, ages 17 to 70.
The police stood and watched.
Wow San Jose is nasty. Shameful that town is.
At least three million should be awarded to each victim.
PHOTO: Anti-Trump protesters confront Trump supporters as they try to leave a parking lot.
Protesters climb on to the roof of a car outside the Trump campaign rally in San Jose
POLICE DID NOTHING.
MAYOR RUSHED OFF TO FLY AND MEET WITH OBAMA for a “job well done” and to collect his pay; not knowing Donald Trump would end up winning the election and thus have to pay for his crime.
I hope they win & win big! I hope drains the city’s coffers. And I hope all city officials are exposed & personal law suits them are brought against them.
well after a lawsuit is awarded then a taxpaying citizen of san jose could sue these official directly since they can claim they are harmed by the officials dereliction of duty
The lawsuit should proceed and end with a very large payout to the plaintiffs. The Mayor should have to pay out of his pocket, not just out of the city taxes. He should be impoverished.
But there is something else here. I remember when this happened, and I thought that the left had been exposed as thugs and mindless totalitarians. Their actions were exactly like the German Brownshirts of so many years ago. Surely they can see that they have become the “Nazis” that they rail against all the time and are forever calling their opponents.
At what point do the leftists face up to the fact that they are anti-freedom? When do they admit they HATE the common people? And I mean all leftists. The leftists who did not partake in this horrible beating of Trump supporters were silent about it after it happened. The left has a fit if a right-winger says something mean but are dead silent when the left itself physically attacks people.
We may be coming into an era where the lid blows off and there is blood in the streets. This will be more likely if we see more cowardice out of the police as in this incident.
Please call them democrats instead of leftist. That party needs to be tagged with what it is. Democrat thugs.
I prefer UNIPARTY.
I remember at the time this atrocity went down that many NeverTrumpers and other Uniparty–both Repub and Democrat were ecstatic to see the suffering at the Trump rallies where people got hurt.
KNOW THIS; if people continue to make this a Repub vs Dem thing it will never get resolved because THAT is one of the memes in which these wicked people use to trick people who think it’s a party issue.
I give you all the enemies of we the people, they are not only Dems. They are not only liberals. Our opposition lies on both sides of the spectrum, albeit the face of it is the Dems but the body is BOTH.
I believe when the liberals get people to resort to Nazi tactics, like seen at this Trump rally in San Jose, the people who do the liberal’s bidding are really stupid beyond belief.
The police should be ashamed of themselves though. What a bunch of cowards work for San Jose Police Dept.
If they act like Nazis, then maybe they should be called Nazis. I’ll settle for some hyphenated Nazi moniker. The point is, come up with a good one, then keep repeating it. Sooner or later it will catch on, at least on the conservative internet. After that, it will migrate to Twitter, Facebook, etc.
And 911? DONE BY those “on the right” conservatives. At least by political definition, those that planned and plotted it and those that ignorantly and naively cover it up. This one YES done by liberals, but many other atrocities done by conservatives. Maybe not your brand of conservative I understand. But these labels do not help because they are broadbushing.
Our fight is NOT liberals vs conservatives.
This is about the fight for the Republic, more good vs evil and evil is not a political party nor just an ideology. The Republicans may put on a good face but inside they are the same UNIPARTY. One does the plotting and planning and the other does the violence. They are ONE.
Next up…need a major lawsuit against a sanctuary city. Losing a few lawsuits will stop a lot of this crap.
San Jose is a sanctuary city…bigtime.
The mayor and the police chief are La Raza, and probably a lot of the police too.
San Jose should lose all federal funding.
YESSSSSSS!!
Give Jeff Sessions a chance.
Undoubtedly the San Jose police have to pass a “loyalty to La Raza” test before they are even accepted into the police academy. Any old time officers who still believed in justice likely have been put to pasture.
Hit them where it hurts most – their pocketbooks, and they will stop. Clean them out.
This is one department that needs to be taken over by the DOJ. Lock them all up.
If the DOJ and AG Sessions are both smart, they will opt to cut ALL Federal funding to San Jose, not just that connected with the SJPD and the sheriff’s dept. Watch what happens when that runs dry and the residents’ millage increases to the tune of several thousand dollars in property taxes every year – not to mention the increases in sales tax that will have to be levied as well. OUCH!
I agree, but past that there is funding going on in the form of payments to these protestors. If I get drunk at a bar and hurt someone on my way home the injured party can sue the bar and win. Same should be true with these protestors, if you pay people to protest, and it gets out of control for any reason the funders should be held to account as instigators. It has been shown over and over again violence is what they are paying for, lets give them a little LAW AND ORDER justice in return!
This.
Notice the headline of the MSM CBS article: “Judge Refuses To Throw Out Trump Supporters’ Lawsuit Against San Jose”
Those silly suits from those Trumpsters! /s
Need a change of venue for the trial. How about moving it to Redding, Ca.? Then maybe we can have the bastards run through a gauntlet of Trump supporters after the verdict is announced.
Yes we have had many injustices against us and this country. They should most definitely sue.
Ferguson
Baltimore
Chicago
San Jose
San Jose
Criminal actions must be dealt harsh punishments.
Law & Order POTUS
Last I heard at least one of the falsely-accused Baltimore PD officers in the Freddy Grey case has opted to sue the city for malicious prosecution. I know one has declined to have anything further to do with the event and apparently just wants to go back to work.
I hope this lady sues the Hyatt hotel for not letting her in and standing by while she was brutalized & attacked.
And they barred the doors. A cop inside the hotel took a photo of her being harassed. An oriental appearing fellow finally told them to let her in.
I’m glad they will get their day in court.
Will a class action lawsuit which is tried in the ninth district be tried fairly?
Somehow I doubt that. Allowing the suit to proceed may just be another chance to mock the USA law and constitution, as it goes forward.
So I am taking a wait and see approach.
Wait and see whether or not the Congress breaks up the ninth before this case gets heard.
Whether it is tried fairly or not, it is important to bring the suit. Then in our prayer closets bring the suit before God who WILL give it a fair hearing and a fair judgment.
We have got to bring charges regardless, otherwise we are just tolerating, accepting, complying and participating in our own enslavement and lawlessness.
Protocol.
We have not because we ask not.
Let’s ask!
I agree with you!
Just don’t trust judges in that district for some reason. I wonder why…
Has anyone told the leftists to keep God’s word refusing to working ill to people?
I did. When it happened, I sent those words directly to the Mayor who gave the order to stand down AND to his chief of police. I think 4 or 5 messages each.
Leftists don’t believe in God so they mock his Words.
That kid that got chased should have a huge settlement coming to him. Can you imagine how traumatic it would be to have your dad get beaten up, then get separated from him and have to run for your life? He probably has PTSD now. I can imagine if that was me and my son, he would be seriously messed up over it. We probably would have gotten killed, because we would have hurt a few of the attackers. We are both very large and neither one of us runs well. It would have been ugly.
It is a well-known fact that some dirty cops in SanJo are on the take and are in fact running drugs and other la raza activities with the help of Mexican illegals from the Southern Border. I say well-known because it is common knowledge in these circles and I was told this personally by one who worked as a drug SNITCH in California. He said sometimes it was hard to tell who he was even working for, they overlap so much.
I pray these activities come to light through this lawsuit. WHY DO COPS IN SAN JOSE MAKE $300K A YEAR? Money laundering? Bonuses?
Cops in San Jose making $300k a year? But average policeman salary is around $55k a year (check out San Jose cop salaries here: http://data.sanjoseca.gov/dataviews/225564/employee-compensation-2015/). Sheriff heavily tied in to la raza. Just how connected is la raza to drug running and money laundering at the border? The very MS13 soldiers have la raza tattooed all over themselves. We know who owns who!
Dirty San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo & Dirty San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia, Liccardo gave the order to STAND DOWN.
A man leaving a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump squares off against protesters following him as San Jose police WATCH ON.
Notice the look of disinterest of some of the la raza cops and the smirks on 2 of their faces as this law abiding citizen is forced to make his way in defense through the violent rioters.
Death to la raza, not viva la raza.
i cannot for the life of me wrap my head around these traitors..
yes, i remember these pictures of “our finest” just standing by!
i fervently hope this comes to fruition and sets an example!
i personally was treated rudely by police on 2 occasions.
.they are not all dedicated to serve!
That is at the least a questionable order by the mayor to the COP. He would be duty-bound to ignore it. I thought we dealt with this “Gee, folks, I was just doing what I was told” defense at Nuremberg in 1945.
Look at those coward cops with their backs against a cement wall. This photo disgusts me.
And while they are safe against the wall, there are people being bloodied on the streets right in front of them.
The Mayor of San Jose jetted off to meet with Obama immediately after this event. FOIA requests for information on that meeting could be very pertinent to this case.
Check the salaries of the San Jose PD:
http://data.sanjoseca.gov/dataviews/225564/employee-compensation-2015/
You will be amazed. $106k to $300k a year? Then look at the column on the far right “OTHER CASH COMPENSATION” ranging from $3k to $27k.
We in our agency were considered to be well-paid but this is above – well above – what we were making even with our LEAP pay. Next thing to do is check the fatality statistics for the SJPD – how many of their officers have been killed in the line of duty in, say, the last 10 years? There has to be something happening in the area that would justify this rate of pay.
Is it possible to obtain back copies of the president’s daily schedule for the date in question? Sometimes the subject of the meetings, etc are mentioned in the schedule.
This is a case for Jay Sekulow and I hope he takes it right away, or offers to assist if the victims already have representation.
Three cheers to Harmeet Dhillon, female Sikh American, Trump delegate, who has taken on our countrymen, and women, in their quest for justice; pro Bono!
Wow, judging from that video, it almost seemed as though the non-violent Trump supporters had blundered into a side street in Tijuana, Mexico. San Jose looks nothing like it did when I visited it in the 1970’s.
Sue every one of those tax payer funded public union police officers standing around with their thumbs up their back sides as people (like the lady getting egged) got attacked.
Fire them all and take their pensions.
“To serve and protect”. Yeah, their fat bellies and retirement.
