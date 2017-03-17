Targeted Theft – Secret Service Laptop Containing Clinton Investigation Files Stolen From Vehicle Agent’s Home…

Everyone should try to skip the shiny things embedded within the story of a laptop theft from a Secret Service Agent Marie Argentieri. The theft appears to have nothing to do with Trump Tower or Trump Tower floor plans. The theft appears to have everything to do with Argentieri as a supportive investigator for Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Evidence of the specific targeting is transparent within the eye witness stories that a car pulled up, a passenger exited the vehicle – went directly to Agent Argentieri’s vehicle, broke in, took the back pack and walked away quickly.

The thief knew exactly what they were looking for, this wasn’t a random heist of convenience.

(New York) […] The thief stepped out of a dark-colored car, possibly an Uber, and stole the laptop from Argentieri’s vehicle, a 2015 Bajaj, which was parked in the driveway of her Bath Beach home, sources said. Neighbors said the thief struck about 3 a.m. The crook, a man dressed in black, didn’t get back in the car. He was seen on surveillance video walking away from the scene with a backpack holding the laptop, sources said.

[…] Neighbor Jaime Palazzi, 40, saw the thief but was unaware until later the backpack belonged to the agent. “I was smoking a cigarette on my balcony,” Palazzi said. “I looked at him, he looked at me, and he kept on going. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.” Another neighbor, Mike Mignuolo, 73, believes, based on the video police showed him, that the suspect moved quickly and with a purpose. “It showed somebody running to the car and running back out,” he said. “They knew what they were doing, absolutely. They knew what they were hitting.” […] After walking off the suspect turned onto Cropsey Ave. and dumped the bag in the snow outside a private home. Residents there had no comment. Other items were found by a teacher at Poly Prep Country Day School, in neighboring Bay Ridge, and turned over to security. The school’s head of security notified Argentieri Friday morning, sources said. (read more)

Just like the Thanksgiving weekend 2012 fire directly above Secretary Clinton’s office in the State Department building (in the aftermath of the Benghazi Sept. 11th 2012 attacks), things just happen to disappear when the subject is Hillary Clinton and investigations.

