Targeted Theft – Secret Service Laptop Containing Clinton Investigation Files Stolen From Vehicle Agent’s Home…

Everyone should try to skip the shiny things embedded within the story of a laptop theft from a Secret Service Agent Marie Argentieri. The theft appears to have nothing to do with Trump Tower or Trump Tower floor plans. The theft appears to have everything to do with Argentieri as a supportive investigator for Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
Evidence of the specific targeting is transparent within the eye witness stories that a car pulled up, a passenger exited the vehicle – went directly to Agent Argentieri’s vehicle, broke in, took the back pack and walked away quickly.
The thief knew exactly what they were looking for, this wasn’t a random heist of convenience.
(New York) […] The thief stepped out of a dark-colored car, possibly an Uber, and stole the laptop from Argentieri’s vehicle, a 2015 Bajaj, which was parked in the driveway of her Bath Beach home, sources said. Neighbors said the thief struck about 3 a.m.
The crook, a man dressed in black, didn’t get back in the car. He was seen on surveillance video walking away from the scene with a backpack holding the laptop, sources said.
[…] Neighbor Jaime Palazzi, 40, saw the thief but was unaware until later the backpack belonged to the agent.
“I was smoking a cigarette on my balcony,” Palazzi said. “I looked at him, he looked at me, and he kept on going. It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.”
Another neighbor, Mike Mignuolo, 73, believes, based on the video police showed him, that the suspect moved quickly and with a purpose.
“It showed somebody running to the car and running back out,” he said. “They knew what they were doing, absolutely. They knew what they were hitting.”
[…] After walking off the suspect turned onto Cropsey Ave. and dumped the bag in the snow outside a private home. Residents there had no comment.
Other items were found by a teacher at Poly Prep Country Day School, in neighboring Bay Ridge, and turned over to security. The school’s head of security notified Argentieri Friday morning, sources said. (read more)
Just like the Thanksgiving weekend 2012 fire directly above Secretary Clinton’s office in the State Department building (in the aftermath of the Benghazi Sept. 11th 2012 attacks), things just happen to disappear when the subject is Hillary Clinton and investigations.
Odd coincidences sure keep piling up around the ol’ gal, don’t they?
And dead bodies too.
And you can best believe the person that left it in an unlocked car was involved……
Yes, who would have known other than someone in the know. So, who all knew this agent had that information. Couldn’t have been but so many.
Evidence left in an unattended car targeted for theft at the right time? Looks like a sting! Hopefully. NSA is recording every person’s phone and internet communication. I doubt this was planned on scraps of paper.
Maybe it will lead to the center of the web. One can dream.
Who leaves a lap top in a car on a driveway in Brooklyn at 3:00 AM? Oh yes, she just moved from a small town in the Midwest where is customary to do it. The shadow goverment, Clinton, whoever are treating us like real idiots.
I know what I’d like to coincidentally happen to Hitlary.
I came to post the tweet below when I saw this thread. I don’t know but………
Unless I’m missing something, it seems like a ploy to simply “lose” evidence of a crime.
That’s one angle. But in stories I’m reading about the heist, it seems the Secret Service is desperate to find the stolen laptop. A Reuters story says they’re “scrambling like mad”. Could be they’re scrambling to retain evidence. Could be they’re scrambling to make sure very damaging information doesn’t leak. N
Could be they’re scrambling so they all don’t get FIRED, as in “YOU’RE!”
NAAAAA
Nope
NADA
IT’S MOST LIKELY STOLEN TO GIVE BLACKMAILERS INFO THEY NEED TO CONTINUE AND EXPAND THE DEEP STATE.
Don’t believe anything from deep state members and verify verify and verify. Automatically assume all they do is lie..
Appreciate your view point though. Thanks
It may be the good guys who took the computer. I for one would not trust the FBI or the CIA with anything that would hurt the Clinton’s as they are on her side.
I read that but don’t believe it. If you can track and find a phone, surely SS can track and find a laptop or they all need to be let go. My 7 pound dog and I could offer better security.
so deep state heping hillary, et al…
like how the backpack was left in the car…gosh oh gee
That was my first thought. Who leaves a laptop in the car overnight.
And clearly the thread knew it. To me that means a setup *for* it to be stolen.
Yeah…and by a Secret Service agent too!
That agent, of all people, should know that her car was Not a secure place.
Some car. The Bajaj is an Indian made subcompact. Not much better or different than a 3 wheeled Cushman, this “car” must be extremely cheap and there are other cars that must be better. Why would an SS agent even have such a car?
Take a look: https://www.google.com/search?q=2015+Bajaj&prmd=ivn&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwii7Irzxd7SAhVmwlQKHadMA2YQ_AUIBygB#tbm=isch&q=2015+Bajaj+car&*
ZZZ
Could also be that there was information useful for blackmailing certain people on that SECRET Service SLAP TOP LOL
..I’d hate to have to trust that agent with my life —-LMAO
why in the hell did the ss agent leave the laptop in her car? sounds like something more sinister to me.
Lie detector test ………
Leaving the laptop in the car was the agreed upon “Delivery Method”….TREASON!
Well, maybe just extortion, not treason–let’s see what kind of car she’s driving in 6 months.
To me, kept under lock and key doesn’t mean in a car. How convenient…
Secret Service leaves a laptop in their car overnight….in a driveway?
..not only targeted, it looks like an inside job
If it were an Uber, no one has thought to get the credit card information used for the ride – or where the ride originated from.
1. Uber does NOT accept cash.
2. Know from personal experience, from car accident, uber does not pick up from intersection… only address – and GPS the entire event….
If I was going to use an Uber to commit a crime, I would use a prepaid credit card and a burner phone.
I want to hurl.
Mother of god, it just never stops.
There’s got to be copies of the data the FBI made, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There’s got to be copies of the data the FBI made, right?”
Now that was funny! Good one.
I hope this laptop was a piece of cheese set out to snap a trap on the rats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
DING! DING! DING!!!
🙂
Moar Kabuki machinations for the dumbmasses.
Sounds like an arrangement. I’ll leave this in car, you come “steal” it. Wow. We are so dumb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds a little elaborate, and brings too much speculative attention to the whole ordeal. Would be safer to simply pass on the information discreetly. And if there was specific information only on that laptop, meaning the laptop needed to get “lost”, then discreetly give it to this person and claim it was lost or stolen without the need for an actual theft.
Well…not all of us.
Heh.
OMG the second picture, so glad we are MAGA.
PLEASE WATCH FOX NEWS AND FOX BUSINESS TO KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON
WITH BETWEEN REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS. THE DEMOCRATS ARE LYING ALOT
ABOUT THE PRESIDENT OF USA, DONALD J. TRUMP. ALSO, THE MEDIA IS LYING TO THE PEOPLE ABOUT DONALD J. TRUMP. PLEASE WATCH FOX NEWS AND FOX BUSINESS BECAUSE THEY ARE THE ONLY TV NATIONS THAT WILL TELL YOU THE TRUTH, NOT THE OTHER DEMOCRAT NETWORKS.
You must be kidding about Fox, right?
USA Citizen
Try youtube Alex Jones Info Wars- Radio Host Dr Michael Savage on Tunein.com online radio to find him , -Larry Klaymen Freedom Watch website, Mike Adams Natural News just for starters- if it’s truth you want with facts.
Fox News local channels bashes Trump—– it’s Hannity O’Reilly and Pirro who seem to tell the truth and Fox? they got rid of Napalatano cause he told too much truth…Fox is owned by Rupert Murdoch and some Arabian Company. Murdoch doesn’t care about the Constitution or your rights…and I put this mildly..
Thanks though for trying to share. Kudos to you
Poor Michael Savage and his dog Teddy got attacked. Who does that to a 74 year old man and a old little dog? Purely rhetorical, we all know who.
Ummmmm, I guess I should thank you for the good laugh U.S.A. Citizen. If it really is the truth that you seek, may I suggest following this site very closely. Oh, and maybe not say anything for the first couple of months.
Good luck and God bless!
Hmm.. Leaving secret documents about Hillary in the car.. Ok sounds legit
Inside job…!!! inside job !!!!
Keeping important info in your car in your driveway? Yup..it was a thief alright uh hmm. We are supposed to believe that?
A motorcycle, 2015 Bajaj. easy break in
I remember, after 25 years of the California government holding 2500 film images taken by a photographer at the Robt. Kennedy assassination, the photographer gained the right to get his films back. And so they were put into a car and driven to L.A., but unfortunately the car was broken into and the films were “stolen”.
So, while the story is as bogus as the Clinton stories, I do suspect that the originals in both cases were retained, for leverage against the guilty if nothing else.
I MEAN PLEASE WATCH FOX NEWS AND FOX BUSINESS BECAUSE THEY ARE THE ONLY TV NETWORKS THAT WILL TELL YOU THE TRUTH, NOT THE OTHER DEMOCRAT NETWORKS.
Fox News and Fox Business will give you “some truth”, but not “the truth”. You already know where to go to get something close to “the truth”.
Time to get rid of HRC and LOCK HER UP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
What was loretta doing, wandering around NY right after closing time? Tsk Tsk.
The Clintons often move material via the “stolen laptop with sensitive data” method.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or lost in the mail 😉
Definitely a set up. These type of car thefts happen a lot in suburbia, but it’s never just one car that is targeted. Not to say they’d hit every house on the block, but what about the surrounding area?
Whoa. So the Today show assaults Brietbart as being like an alien lifeform and now this.
I just heard ABC top of the hour news and they didn’t mention anything about Clinton, nothing about trump tower, nope. They talked about decorative “pins” that were given to the agent during different gigs he was in, like UN detail, Hillary Clinton’s campaign events and of course trump inauguration.
So long as they continue to do the fake reporting, thank god for the treehouse, Brietbart, infowars, et al. Really makes me made the smug Today reporter indicting Brietbart as – how dare he breath when there is real news to report.!
Honestly, what do they have to lose? Like she admitted months ago after the NBC townhall, if Trump wins they’re necks will be in a noose. They committed treason and we all know it.
Its clearly an intentional theft. We need to know about t h e female agent. Seeing as how the last female ss agent in the news talked about “im with her” and wouldnt take a bullet for Trump, perhaps this one felt the same way.
The New York Post reported the laptop was taken from the agent’s motorcycle as it sat in her driveway. The news organization identified the agent as Marie Argentieri.
Above states that it was taken from her vehicle a 2015 Bajaj – unaware what is a search provides…
Ok, so the witness, above, states – Another neighbor, Mike Mignuolo, 73, believes, based on the video police showed him, that the suspect moved quickly and with a purpose.
“It showed somebody running to the car and running back out,” he said. “They knew what they were doing, absolutely. They knew what they were hitting.”
Motorcycle OR CAR ???
Where on that kind of motorcycle was the laptop???
Saddle Bag
This is actually no big deal. To log into the laptop you have to use thumbprint reader. SS laptops can be remotely wiped once it is connected to the internet. The hard drive is encrypted so it cannot be removed and the data collected.
Except by (ours or anyone else’s) Deep State spooks….
If the SS agent gave the keycode to the “thief” ahead of time and intended for them to have access, I’m sure they could access it.
Two step process to log in. Thumb or finger print swipe and then windows logon. With most secure setting the username and password would have to be entered, so you would need to know both making it much harder to log in.
Q1- Just HOW is rhe Secret Service tied in to Mrs Clinton’s email investigation in the first place?
Q2- And why am I nervous about a SS Agent leaving such potentially Classified materials unattended overnite outside her residence in her car?
…Motorcycle, even better!
And what kind of idiot runs a bike in Maine in the middle of winter in the SNOW?
To leave such information in a car overnight is grounds for termination. But worse, it is obvious the agent was in on it and should be charged. How close are we to seeing FBI as synonymous with criminal activity. The swamp is very, very deep.
Get out the waterboard
Wonder if it will take a couple weeks to figure out what was all on that laptop…. Watch for more flights to Tahiti…
Seems like this would be an effort by the Clintoons to gain intel into the case against Hillary. I doubt there was original evidence that Hillary was looking to destroy. Perhaps looking for the identity of any witnesses to various acts whom they feel might suffer “accidents”.
OTOH, the TT floor plan with, I assume, details of the SS security scheme, along with an “access key” might lead in another direction. If criminal elements foreign or domestic could gain access to TT and knew which security measures they had to neutralize… well, not good.
Fascinating… They (MSM, deep snake [state], other miscreants) think we are stupid… Gruberized no more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crooks get away with anything and everything don’t they?
Where was Putin last night?
Lots of Russians roaming all over the place in those Brooklyn neighborhoods.
I’m betting Putin has it.
Watch the airports! Obama has already escaped to Bora Bora. The Intel Coverup Committee is a scheme. Don’t let the Clantons get away.
Obama went to Hawaii first to deliver the 43 page decision that the ‘judge’ wrote in the span of two hours. I’d say the trip to Tahiti is the cover for the trip to Hawaii.
Why would a SSA have a file on an investigation on Hillary?
That’s a good question that no one, but you, is asking. Maybe you should send it to the msm.
Next thing you know the laptop will be found to have committed suicide
“The laptop in question was found to have mysteriously held a 12 gauge shotgun to the back of it’s screen & emptied both barrels”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pump action?
Of course Bull
Bleach Bit
Were we not told post the “Wiener: laptop debacle, that local LE backed up the device from square one, because G-d forbid, even evidence has hardware failures? So, tell how that protocol isn’t also used here even if this was the original? I am not buying any of this, set up to nix deep-staters / Black Hats? That works for me, even if it isn’t just floating the idea is enough to make think twice…
So….. this must be “their” plan to release copies of the emails from “secure” chain-of-custody, so that when they start showing up on WikiLeaks, they can claim the emails have been tampered with.
Trying to get ahead of what they must know is coming. Old trick.
The solution to our Deep State, Shadow Government, Corrupt Congress, worthless liberal courts is to outsource all government to Russia. They would keep us safer and protect our Constitutional rights. Just make the payments on time. They are sticklers for prompt payment.
This has inside job written all over it.
