CNN Tries Another Michael Brown Con Job – Everything About The “New” Mike Brown Video is Fraud Here’s Proof…

I ignored the first few dozen email notifications requesting opinion about a recent claim by activist and self-described “journalist and reporter” Jason Pollock, because, quite frankly, I’m sick of deconstructing the grievance industry’s lies and false narratives.

The obvious motivation behind “Stranger Fruit”, the Pollock documentary, is to stir up political leverage toward a fraudulent civil lawsuit against the city of Ferguson Missouri.

If Jason Pollock and Mike Brown Sr. had just kept their BS to a minimum, I would never have engaged. Unfortunately, they didn’t – and specifically because they chose CNN as the outlet to promote their Very Fake News – enough is enough. We can deconstruct their entire narrative with a simple highlight to our previous research of December 3rd 2014.

First their claims as outlined in two segments recently aired by CNN:

New video in Michael Brown case

“Director: Police lied about Michael Brown”

Everything about those two CNN produced segments, and specifically the accusations and claims by Jason Pollock in the interview about the police, are false.

What follows below is the simple evidence that proves their lies using our earlier research dated December 3rd 2014. The exact video Jason Pollock claims the police withheld, was actually presented to the Ferguson grand jury and the FBI who investigated the entire event.

Here’s proof. Our outline from December 3rd 2014.

Strange Coincidence – Between 1:16am CCTV and Dorian Johnson’s 7:00am “Meet-Up” With Mike Brown…

Grand Jury evidence shows that Mike Brown was one of a group of three people who went to the Ferguson Liquor Market at 1:13am on the same day as the shooting. The Grand Jury saw CCTV evidence of his visit approximately 10 hours before the cigarillo robbery at the same locale – this would have been overnight between Friday 8/8 and Saturday 8/9/14.

(page 172)

Additionally, according to robbery cohort Dorian Johnson’s somewhat sketchy grand jury testimony, he and Mike Brown met up at 7:00am outside the apartment where Mike Brown was staying. Dorian’s testimony is “sketchy” for several reasons, not the least of which is the time between 7:00am and the robbery at 11:50am is essentially unaccounted for and unreconciled – despite his testimony.

(Page 26)

COMMON SENSE – On it’s surface the claim of unemployed Dorian Johnson, and his friend Mike Brown, both getting up that early on a Saturday morning just strikes as defying common sense for obvious reasons.

Assuming Mike Brown went directly home from the Liquor Mart empty handed, and went to bed, he would only have around 4 hours of sleep before meeting up with Dorian.

However, if going to bed were the objective, common sense would tell you he wouldn’t be at a liquor store trying to buy booze at 1:15am. A more probable explanation is a group of young guys hanging out and partying.

Either Mike Brown only got a few hours of sleep, OR he never went to bed that Friday night and stayed up with friends.

Considering an unlikely early wake-up for Dorian, the possibility exists that perhaps Dorian was one of those “friends” who was with Mike Brown at the liquor store, and stayed up all night.

Against the backdrop of the seemingly odd and unreconciled timeline that day; and knowing now that Mike Brown was out with friends early in the morning; the following Saint Louis media report from 6:30am that same Saturday morning might be worth revisiting:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) — A man wanting narcotics attempted to rob the St. Anthony’s Medical Center hospice facility early Saturday morning, police said, leading to the center being placed on lockdown for almost six hours.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. Saturday a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun entered the hospice center demanding narcotics from a male nurse. The nurse walked the suspect towards the back of the center. The intruder then ran out of the building without narcotics, according to police.

Immediately following the attempted robbery, it was unknown if the suspect had left the building, which forced tactical units to do a thorough sweep. It was later determined the man left the building.

St. Anthony’s Medical Center was on lockdown until authorities checked all buildings and lifted the lockdown around 12:15 p.m.

Police said they originally responded to the call as a hostage situation, but said later no one was taken hostage.

The hospice facility is located on the campus of St. Anthony’s Medical Center in South County, but is not directly connected to the hospital. (continue reading)

The Hospice Center is quite a distance from Ferguson (opposite side of city), however, the time of day is what really strikes as unusual.

Quite possibly it’s unrelated….

….. then again, how many unemployed thugs that age are up and around at 7:00am on a Saturday. “Thugs”, because the strong armed robbery is factually admitted and evident.

The claims made by Jason Pollock are false. The Ferguson Liquor Mart CCTV video was well known, not hidden, shown to the Grand Jury in 2014 and provided to the FBI.

The Ferguson Police department made no effort to hide or conceal it, nor did it have any relationship to the event between Officer Darren Wilson and Mike Brown Jr. other than to fill in a timeline of their activity, and to show a likelihood that Dorian Johnson was lying about the time of day when he said he hooked up with Big Mike.

The title of the Pollock “documentary” Stranger Fruit, is ironic considering the nick-name of another infamous BGI liar, Tracy “Fruit” Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin. Fruit famously lied to FDLE investigators about Trayvon’s activity leading up to the assault on George Zimmerman.

BGI father-of-the-year Tracy “Fruit” Martin and 17-year-old Trayvon Martin were discussing the preferred effectiveness of illegal handgun types in cell phone messaging that was blocked from testimony during the trial of George Zimmerman.

Maybe that’s where Pollack got the idea for the name of his BS construct.

