No, Waiting for ObamaCare to Implode is Not an Option Either…

As more people begin seeing through the fog of political “talking points”, the next response from those suffering from battered conservative syndrome is to say: well, do nothing, and allow ObamaCare to simply self-destruct.

Unfortunately, this is not an option. At least it’s not a reasonable option. To understand how battered conservatives are being lead around, used and abused, it is very important to understand the abusers. There are many.

Last week Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin informed congress it will soon be necessary to raise the debt ceiling. Immediately, crony-constitutional conservative types, like many who assemble in the House Freedom Caucus, shouted “no way”; apparently, according to their pearl-clutching political position – it unnerves their fiscally conservative sensibilities.

Interesting.

On October 21st, 2015, the Freedom Caucus backed Paul Ryan for Speaker of the House of Representatives. (LINK) A week later, October 28th, 2015, the same Freedom Caucus voted to approve a $2+ trillion dollar Omnibus spending bill, a massive continuing resolution, and removed the debt ceiling restrictions (link). Two days later, October 30th, 2015, at 3:00am in the morning, the Omnibus CR bill passed the Senate (link).

This was yet another year without a federal budget, and a specific decision to fund all of Obama’s spending priorities for 2015 and 2016.

It has now been 9 years since a federal budget was signed into law; the last one was September 2007 (FY ’08) by George W. Bush.

The 2015 Omnibus spending bill, used in place of an actual budget, extended spending of all programs, all of Obama’s programs (every.single.one), through April 1st of 2017.

President Trump’s budget proposal will not kick in until the beginning of fiscal year 2018 which begins on October 1st 2017.

That means there is a period from April 1st, 2017 until October 1st, 2017 without a financing mechanism. Hence, Secretary Mnuchin tells congress they need to raise the debt ceiling April 1st, to cover their own previously authorized and approved federal spending…. which they voted to do on October 28th and 30th 2015.

This is not a RINO issue; this is not a RYAN issue; this is a republican congressional issue of their own creation. President Trump didn’t have anything to do with their decision in 2015 to authorize two years of spending, essentially without limits.

They own that vote and that decision. However, now those same voices claim it would be against their principles to vote for an increase in the debt ceiling that is fundamentally required because of their own previous decision.

See now, why their credibility is less than?

This is the mindset behind what I call the “Crony Constitutional” crowd. Those who claim political fiscal purity and litmus tests, yet give a standing ovation to Speaker Paul Ryan at CPAC in February 2016, only three months after passing a two-year continuing resolution, $2+ trillion Omnibus spending bill and removing the debt ceiling. clap-clap-clap.

clap-clap-clap “Muh Ted Cruz”, “#NeverTrump” clap-clap-clap

These are your abusers.

If you don’t recognize this behavior you are suffering from Battered Conservative Syndrome.

Now, lets move on to the Healthcare proposal known as RyanCare. Yes, it sucks. Quite a bit of it sucks. However, the Muh Freedom Caucus voted for Speaker Ryan to lead the House of Representatives (Again – Link). So, don’t allow them to play mental gymnastics with you.

Additionally, many in the House Freedom Caucus are now complaining that RyanCare’s tax credits are a new entitlement. However, two years ago, 13 of the Freedom Caucus’s members, including chairman Mark Meadows, co-sponsored an ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill offered by then Representative Tom Price. That Freedom Caucus legislation included… wait for it….. yup, refundable tax credits. Go figure.

These are your abusers.

Two years later, Representative Tom Price is now HHS Secretary Tom Price, and has created the road-map with the three step plan to get the best possible financial solution through both the House and Senate.

It contains an almost identical framework to the prior proposals which were in the repeal-and-replace bills. Heck, it should – Price built the plan. Just ask President Ted Cruz, or President Rand Paul, or President Marco Rubio; no, wha, huh… wait. What?

As the fog is removed from the “talking points”. People begin to shake off the battered conservative syndrome and realize that all plans are moot if nothing is passed through both the House and Senate. There are only about 30 to 40 Senators willing to vote for a repeal bill. Teeth gnashing, shouting into the radio microphone, railing against the system etc. doesn’t change that.

However, unable to fully shake years of structural dependency on their talking point abusers, many people shifted toward the nihilist position that if ObamaCare cannot just simply be repealed outright, it should be allowed to simply collapse in the death spiral which has already begun.

Fair enough. That is an actual plan that can work. However,….

Setting aside the probable chaos being attributed to, well, you know – blamed on, the people who are in charge while the chaos rains down upon the electorate….

Setting that aside, how is President Trump going to present a priority budget when the massive ongoing costs of ObamaCare are now unresolved. The budget, while unfamiliar to 2/3rds of congress who have never been a representative when a budget actually existed, is necessarily dependent on solving the financial issues inherent within ObamaCare.

The Budget is intertwined with ObamaCare. Letting ObamaCare spiral until it self-detonates on the country (and the budget) isn’t, or at least shouldn’t be, an option.

Budgetary priorities like rebuilding the military, or building a Southern Border Wall, are dependent on actually having a budget.

Then you move on to tax reform.

President Trump’s tax reform agenda is directly related to continuing the America-First pro-growth, pro-middle-class, economic expansion. The repatriation of trillions of off-shore revenues, the infrastructure growth and rebuilding, and the economic nationalism needed to reignite our national economic engine needs the tax reform as a key element in jump-starting the policy and initiatives.

The Tax reform, just like the federal budget, is intertwined with ObamaCare reform. Letting ObamaCare spiral for two to three years until it finally self-detonates on the country isn’t, or at least shouldn’t be, an option.

President Trump is President Trump because he is uniquely skilled at this moment in time to confront all of the large, dynamic and structural issues that have undermined the United States for more than three decades.

If we want to see all of the benefits from a practical non-politician tearing into the swamp, we damned sure should be providing President Trump with the tools he says he needs to do the job we have hired him to do.

Specifically because the Healthcare plan needs to pass through the Senate’s reconciliation process, it cannot do everything. President Trump’s HHS Secretary Tom Price, said that ObamaCare gives him power to write 1,440 rules and he will use that specific power to provide regulatory relief and bend health care in a consumer-centered, market-driven direction. Why can we not just support that intention and then hold them accountable for it.

President Trump, the man we just elected to drain the swamp, supports the three step approach…. Secretary Price, the author of the prior repeal bills, supports the three step approach. Speaker Ryan, the leader the House Freedom Caucus chose as their House Leader, supports the three step approach….

Shouldn’t we?

Advertisements