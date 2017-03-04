Summary of Media Articles Discussing Obama’s FISA Warrants To Monitor Candidate/President Trump…

President Trump has kicked a hornets nest of MSM Obama defenders who are now claiming the Obama intelligence community WAS NOT tracking, monitoring or intercepting communications from candidate and President Elect Donald Trump.
Which obviously begs the question: …well then, what has media been writing about for the past two months if there were no ‘investigations’. If the media is going to claim now that no wire-tapping has taken place, they are going to have to rebuke all of their previous articles outlining the wire tapping.
However, here’s a summary of previously presented media publications that have specifically outlined and confirmed the authorized monitoring of Candidate/President-Elect Donald Trump by President Obama.
♦ Heat Street (Louise Mensch) Dated November 7th 2016:
Two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community have confirmed to Heat Street that the FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of ‘U.S. persons’ in Donald Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia. (link with multiple internal links)
♦ The New York Times (January 19th 2017:, ) Dated
[…] The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House. (link)
♦ The New York Times (Charlie Savage) Dated January 12th 2017:
WASHINGTON — In its final days, the Obama administration has expanded the power of the National Security Agency to share globally intercepted personal communications with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying privacy protections.
The new rules significantly relax longstanding limits on what the N.S.A. may do with the information gathered by its most powerful surveillance operations, which are largely unregulated by American wiretapping laws. These include collecting satellite transmissions, phone calls and emails that cross network switches abroad, and messages between people abroad that cross domestic network switches. (link)
♦ National Review (Andrew McCarthy) Dated January 11th 2017:
[…] To summarize, it appears there were no grounds for a criminal investigation of banking violations against Trump. Presumably based on the fact that the bank or banks at issue were Russian, the Justice Department and the FBI decided to continue investigating on national-security grounds. A FISA application in which Trump was “named” was rejected by the FISA court as overbroad, notwithstanding that the FISA court usually looks kindly on government surveillance requests.
A second, more narrow application, apparently not naming Trump, may have been granted five months later; the best the media can say about it, however, is that the server on which the application centers is “possibly” related to the Trump campaign’s “alleged” links to two Russian banks — under circumstances in which the FBI has previously found no “nefarious purpose” in some (undescribed) connection between Trump Tower and at least one Russian bank (whose connection to Putin’s regime is not described). (link with more links)
♦ The Guardian (Julian Borger) Dated Wednesday January 11th, 2017:
The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (Fisa) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The Fisa court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation. (link)
♦ New York Times ( March 1st 2017:)
WASHINGTON — In the Obama administration’s last days, some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Russians — across the government. Former American officials say they had two aims: to ensure that such meddling isn’t duplicated in future American or European elections, and to leave a clear trail of intelligence for government investigators.
[…] More than a half-dozen current and former officials described various aspects of the effort to preserve and distribute the intelligence, and some said they were speaking to draw attention to the material and ensure proper investigation by Congress. All spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing classified information, nearly all of which remains secret, making an independent public assessment of the competing Obama and Trump administration claims impossible.
The F.B.I. is conducting a wide-ranging counterintelligence investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election, and is examining alleged links between Mr. Trump’s associates and the Russian government. Separately, the House and Senate intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations, though they must rely on information collected by the F.B.I. and intelligence agencies. (link)
**Notwithstanding any other law, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorize electronic surveillance without a court order**
LikeLiked by 5 people
Of course this only is aplicable to two foreign powers.
But who knows how exactly they misused this law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Despite the servers the obama regime illegally spied upon being American machinery in an American building in an American city and owned by an American, this is why the lapdog media #FakeNews and false narrative constantly talks about “Russian server” and “Russian companies” and so on. To try and legitimise the clear abuse of power.
LikeLiked by 5 people
they made Russia up to make it so…they still were spying on Trump for political purposes
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean, foreign powers like, say Russia?
THAT was his (0’s) rationalization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like ISIS ? Doesn’t that make McCain’s communications fair game?
LikeLiked by 2 people
but Obama said no President could order this so which is it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not surprised
oboMao would Lie.
Satan is his Master.
Saul dedicated Rules for Radicals to Lucifer.
There has only been One Lucifer.
SATAN!
LikeLike
Take this with a big grain of salt, but my understanding of this is that when American citizens are involved during the surveillance in the foreign wire tap the law requires their identities to be redacted. If that is the case, and American citizen identities (e.g. General Flynn) were revealed, they would be in big trouble. Don McGahn (president’s lawyer), I hope you are on this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that was the indiscretion of the leak…they were not supposed to reveal Flynn’s identity…notice how they now say “Russian” officials and Trump campaign
LikeLiked by 3 people
To acquire foreign intelligence. Do you think they’ll be able to make he case it was necessary to tap Trump Tower so hey could spy on the Russians? Because spying of Trump is illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have to have some kind of proof..and they had none.
LikeLike
The intelligence military officer was on Fox and Friends and he said..this is BIG.. He knows this is not legal.. or at least he should
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
Question 3.
To save a village, it may be necessary to:
[ ] respect the Constitution of the United States of America
[x] destroy the village
LikeLike
Wonder how fluffy dog would look with a lion’s mane?
LikeLike
It was reported that the O administration set up the Russian Ambassador meeting with Sessions. Why would they do this if they thought the Russians were a threat?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The entire Russian-interference narrative was staged to subvert Trump. Remember Obama’s sudden post-election outrage for which there was no substantiation? Remember the bogus intelligence report that was a word salad of nothing, a blatant fake with fancy imprimatur. Sanctions out of nowhere? All abrupt, weird and hyperbolic. It was the exact same MO as the Benghazi talking points. No imagination but they don’t need any. These people have total confidence in their slave-boy media.
Next press conference Sean Spicer needs to walk through the timeline of this farce and make some serious accusations.
LikeLiked by 8 people
East coast here network evening news–talking point ‘President Trump accuses Obama, showing no proof.’ On all 3 networks. ABC, NBC, CBS. How stupid are these people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros is paying them to ignore the truth and so they will continue.
LikeLike
And Sean should do it in a teacher/student classroom setting – bring out PowerPoints, a white board, and visual aids to explain the exact timeline of events. He needs to school these “journalists” on the facts of the matter. Heck, why not throw in a pop quiz at the end to see who understood the presentation? Then anyone who scores less than a 75 gets their press credentials revoked! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
It will not matter what Sean Spicer explains. They do not want to see the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep obamagate, obama-gate ! Seems obama did what Richard Nixon did ! Only much worse,Nixon was a angle compared to Obama! Obama is in trouble looks like! Over the wire tapping of trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they wire tapped Obama he would of gone to prison for treason years ago!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
First the gods of bugging created Richard Nixon. That was for practice. Then they created Barack Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
And so the memes begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can rebuild Richard Nixon. Make him stronger and faster at bugging than ever before. Introducing Barack Obama, the 6 million dollar bugger!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dunno about the 6 mil but he is for sure a bugger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The word you may be looking for is buggery ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The expanded distribution DNI was Dec 15th yet the press was getting leaks even before that, so the expanded DNI seems to be also a cover-your-ass defensive tactic as well as an offensive against Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This sight suggests interesting theory I haven’t seen posted. After failing to get the FISA warrant did Obama use the Brits who produced the fake dossier to gain access to Trump Tower? I can’t vouch for the site but the theory or suggestion seems plausible.
Obama’s wiretaps on Trump Tower conducted by British Intelligence, in an effort to circumvent U.S. surveillance law, courts
http://www.northcrane.com/2017/03/04/obamas-wiretaps-on-trump-tower-were-conducted-by-british-intelligence-in-an-effort-to-circumvent-u-s-surveillance-law-courts/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“site”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Needed…. honest prosecutor with Grand Jury. Target….Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An honest lawyer? Is that an oxymoron?
LikeLike
Nah. It’s the other guy’s lawyer who’s always dishonest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if this is true or not, but the US and UK frequently use each other to obtain intelligence in the other’s country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ka Ching!!!!
But a senior White House official said that Donald F. McGahn II, the president’s chief counsel, was working on Saturday to secure access to what Mr. McGahn believed was an order issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court authorizing some form of surveillance related to Mr. Trump and his associates.
The official offered no evidence to support the notion that such an order exists. If one does, it would be highly unusual for a White House to order the Justice Department to turn over such an investigative document, given the traditional independence of law enforcement matters.
LikeLike
Shear & Schmidt pretend not to know that there was an FISA order. “If one does…” they wrote.
Shmear & Schidt need to do their homework before they write this stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wiretaps plainly occured as the leaked content of Flynn’s phone calls prove.
If there was no FISA warrant, then the wiretaps were illegal.
If the wiretaps are legal, there’s a FISA warrant showing who requested it and on what basis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its possible the Brits tapped him under an EU provision then they spun up the dossier that McCain dropped.
LikeLike
They do not care. There will be NO consequences to them for being willfully blind to the truth.
LikeLike
The Obama statement show the fear. It says nothing at all. They have no defense. He can’t order a wiretap but he can order his apparatchiks to do it or be aware of it. This is not denied in the non-denial, denial. It is an MSM talking point. Nothing more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama has used classical Clinton style evasive language. Just like innocent people always do. Not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s suppose that the Barry O Administration is telling the truth about wire tapping but the ‘sources’ that leaked to WAPO and the NYTimes were just planting lies. Then, ALL of the MSM and Dems have run w/ these original lies for 4 months w/ the Russia meme. This blows up the Russia lie and they’re Super Duper Fake News and Dems look even more foolish. The Trump tweets are simply disregarded.
Or, the wire taps are verified to be authentic and it’s Obama-gate on a state run criminal level. Regardless, Trump wins either way!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does this wiretapping of a server in Trump Tower bring into play the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Preet’s inaction on Haiti and Clinton should disqualify him. The money scam to overthrow countries paying off the Clinton Foundation has been in place for years. He has done nothing.
LikeLike
This guy can seriously go suck it. I can’t stand him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems like Sasse is jones’n for a pizza.
LikeLiked by 1 person
his name is really Asses but he changed it realizing they don.t need anymore of them in DC
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should say a cover up is underway. They are trying to cover up the crimes of Obama by using the intel committees and an eternal ongoing, unwarranted, investigation. All this should be declassifiied by the president in the public interest to know. He has that power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice how “evidence” when making “accusations” is all of a sudden a necessity for the MSM? It happened so quick it’s almost like magic! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all starting to make sense. The original story appeared Nov 7th and mostly ignored because of the election. Then follow-up stories over the next several months. This week Trey Gowdy and a Dem had a meeting with the FBI (reported on Fox) and Trey said the Democrat was not happy – Trey went on to say for those who get their facts from the NYT and WP, be “very, very, careful”. It appears the Dems have overplayed their hand and Trump (unlike Bush), is fighting back. It will be an interesting week.
LikeLike
Buy more popcorn…….this is going to be really good.
LikeLike
So, will Pence throw Paul Ryan under the bus or will he double down?
LikeLike
The Obama response basically acknowledges an authorized wire tap. I would like to see the justification for the warrant. Basically, I suspect it’s the same old crap, the russians did podesta and the DNC (which they have no real evidence) to favor trump. They want to look at Russian banks and the Trump campaign for payments. There is no story or Hillary would be president. The question is when did the investigation actually stop and did they use information for political purposes detrimental to Trump. The very least it’s bad form.
LikeLike
Since Sessions recused himself…the Obama DOJ appointees in the succession order will get to show the public what they know is really a “stunning case of interference”. The “good lawyer could make a great case”…from the POTUS tweet. It isn’t what Ben Rhodes is envisioning. IMO.
LikeLike