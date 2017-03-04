TowerGate Begins – Yes, If Trump is Correct, Even Partially, Then President Obama Might Be in Big Trouble…

“TowerGate” begins…
Robert Barnes at LawNewz has a well structured outline showing how current public information does indeed appear to lay out a solid case that President Obama manipulated the legal use of intelligence gathering tools to monitor candidate, then president-elect, Donald Trump.
Based on what we already know from Public Sources – HERE– and –HERE– and –HERE– there is a reasonable outline pointing to an Obama agenda. Well worth reading in full:
Robert Barnes – President Trump recently tweeted claiming that former President Obama wiretapped him during his campaign. One can only imagine how nuts the media would have gone if the roles had been reversed: President Trump wiretapping either Obama or the Clintons, though his DOJ could have authority to do just that given the expansive leaks of intelligence information by Obama and Clinton supporters the last few months.
Heck, he could wiretap the media at this point, legally and legitimately, as the sources of these unlawful leaks, for which Obama himself set precedent. Do liberals understand what Pandora’s Box Obama opened up by Obama using the powers of the NSA, CIA and FBI to spy on his political opponents? Even Nixon never did that.
If the stories are correct, Obama or his officials might even face prosecution. But, we are still early in all of this and there are a lot of rumors flying around so the key is if the stories are correct. We just don’t know at this time.
The stories currently are three-fold: ♦ first, that Obama’s team tried to get a warrant from a regular, Article III federal court on Trump, and was told no by someone along the way (maybe the FBI), as the evidence was that weak or non-existent; ♦ second, Obama’s team then tried to circumvent the federal judiciary’s independent role by trying to mislabel the issue one of “foreign agents,” and tried to obtain a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act “courts”, and were again turned down, when the court saw Trump named (an extremely rare act of FISA court refusal of the government, suggesting the evidence was truly non-existent against Trump); and so, ♦ third, Obama circumvented both the regular command of the FBI and the regularly appointed federal courts, by placing the entire case as a FISA case (and apparently under Sally Yates at DOJ) as a “foreign” case, and then omitted Trump’s name from a surveillance warrant submitted to the FISA court, which the FISA court unwittingly granted, which Obama then misused to spy on Trump and many connected to Trump.
Which parts of these stories are true is not yet fully known, but if any part of them then Obama could face serious trouble. (read more)
Additional Reference Material:
- The Obama TowerGate Timeline.
- The NSA talks to President Elect about TowerGate.
- The Media attempt to deny TowerGate
OK so how is all this tracked down. How do they find out who made the request and the reasons they gave for it being necessary..Where are the results. Who had access to those results…….. Start there cause there will be so many layers it will take time…….
Seems to me they have all the evidence they need or Trump would not of tweeted it out
Remember Rudy is President Trump’s cyber security advisor….and I still believe Flynn went dark…
It is possible Flynn went dark – have not heard a peep
Totally agree with both red!
I am asking for everyone’s patience with these questions.
First, I want to say as you guys know is that I, like you, LOVE TRUMP! I consider it a great blessing that I am alive during this epoch simply because we have a great man being given the opportunity to save this country and the world.
Here are my, and I hate to say it this way, CONCERNS.
1) Why hasn’t the White House responded to this officially?
2) If they have the goods that would back up this charge, why not have an official statement about it?
3) Obama has completely denied not only doing it but even knowing about it. That means, to my way of thinking, is that one of these two guys are going down…there is no middle ground. Either Obama did it, Trump is right, and this will damage Obama greatly. If Obama didn’t do it, all this is going to do is SEVERELY damage Trump. You guys see Graham CROWING THIS MORNING mocking President Trump over this?
President Trump has not let us down yet. I hope that there is proof that can be provided to the American people.
If anyone can post FACTS about what we know and not just say, trust Trump, or Obama is going down, it will help me greatly. the Still Report is the only thing so far that I am finding some solace in right now besides recognizing that President Trump is a smart man and not likely to have tweeted this without proof, given how hard he has tried to be conciliatory toward Obama.
My question to you is why in the WORLD would Trump spout off evidence that will later be used to bring about a conviction? Answer: He wouldn’t, and it would be stupid for him to do so.
You’re asking for proof of something that Trump can’t “prove” right now because that proof is evidence in a case that is underway! You never show your hand to your enemy–and you certainly don’t do it when you’re investigating that enemy!
that makes sense. hope it is correct. but why comment publicly regarding an ongoing investigation saying Obama is guilty?
Perhaps he commented to get out in front of the media? You KNOW they weren’t going to keep silent about this!
Also, this is a high level request, so I believe this is Trump’s way of pinning the tail on Obama. Whether Obama actually made the request or not might be important in court, but it’s not important when you consider this from a leadership standpoint. In spite of all Obama’s attempts to point the finger elsewhere (for every miserable, failed aspect of his presidency), Trump is saying loud and clear: THE BUCK STOPS WITH OBAMA!!!
(After all, Trump has been taking responsibility for both failure and success his whole life; you know it has to really chap his butt that Obama and all the Dems constantly try to blame someone else for their failures.)
Start with this article and follow the links. Reporting by NYT and Andrew McCarthy at National review. The FISA waarnts were issued. That is is not disputed. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/03/mark-levin-obama-used-police-state-tactics-undermine-trump/
Obama didn’t deny they wiretapped Trump. He is just saying he didn’t order the Code Red. After a while you learn to read parseltongue.
thanks.
There have been a series of articles posted on this very subject that have answers to your questions.
with regard to 3 – no, Obama has not denied knowing about it. Also, recall that he demanded a full report on the “Russia hacked the election” mantra that was goin on in the Fall. He got the report the day before the Inauguration. So, just from the fact he requested a report we know that he knew.
Anyway, go back and read all the articles on the subject that have already been posted.
I am trying to but I guess im looking for something along the lines of the still report. I am stupid and cannot follow posts that intermingle opinion and fact. that is why I love sundance’s post so much.
What is the rush? Why show the cards? Our President is certainly no fool. Best to let Barry and ValJar spin their web of lies
“all this is going to do is SEVERELY damage Trump.”
OK, give me one example where Trump has been severely damaged by anything? Yeah right, never happens, which throws off your whole thesis.
Some genius. If nothing else, this proves what a sh*tty lawyer Obama is. A top notch attorney would never have done these things.
Who knows if he is a lawyer. All of his records are sealed, everything about him is most likely a lie except for his pot smoking, community organizing, raised in Indonesia, love for the muslim call to prayer, ate dog meat, radical “church” and friends……I could go on….but no point. Let me just say, eating a dog is un-American. Nothing about this freak is anything like any of the people I have met in my entire life!!!!!!
Did Obama ever practice Law? Where did he pass the bar?
He’s also supposed to be a Professor of Constitutional Law.
And I’m a Brain Surgeon who flies back and forth to Mars and the Moon every weekend.
He came outta nowhere – no high school friends, no past girlfriends,and all gay lovers “silenced”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Yep, and I identify as the Queen of England….😀
Helluva trip😉
It’s S.O.P. in Africa. You can take the African out of Africa…
That’s besides the fact that Obama was given a (pardon to DJT) golden escalator ride straight to the top.
And his records are still sealed, so we don’t know exactly how sh*tty of a lawyer he is.
He was a ‘Civil Rights Attorney’.
So all he ever did was sue/shakedown companies by threatening to declare they were “Racist”.
That’s it. That’s all he ever did.
So we should probably expect him to declare that this is all “racist”.
So the obvious question is – then what about that bogus Buzzfeed/CNN dossier?
Was that what helped the Obama Administration gain the FISA warrant? The Heat Street article plainly states that it was the CIA that had ‘actionable intelligence’ from a friendly foreign agency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or maybe the UK/Dutch ‘intel’ was an overinflated report of Trump server ‘communicating’ w/ Russian banks… only to learn it was Trump org promo stuff (spam) sent in masse by their ad company to email addys over the entire planet? Reportedly the FISA was for the server/Russian bank connection, which turned up ZIPPO.
Obama lemmings about now:
Barry’s last minute 417 million dollar “fire” sale of arms to Kenya would make a nice side dish to the Obamagate main course. All circumstances and details aside, it looks like we’re down to a battle of White Hats vs Black Hats….seat belts save lives……buckle up!
If some mid level career (non political appointee) DOJ got the extraordinary idea to wiretap the Republican presidential nominee in spring 2016 that would have had to have been escalated and approved from very high up. Even if we could pretend that Lynch herself doesn’t sign off and involve Obama, surely the (very rare) FISA denial gets escalated to the top. After failure the second effort in October after failure the warrant it would be even even more politically sensitive. The idea that Lynch would not only have been personally involved but would not have consulted others high in the administration is not credible.
I am inclined to believe that obammie and clinton would do something of this nature. They have spent years and years doing whatever they want and getting away with it all. Fast and furious? The IRS targeting scandal? The illegal servers? You name it, they did it and each time no one did anything about it. I believe that they began to believe their own BS and felt that they were untouchable. The republican party has been their enabler, but unfortunately for them they have run across a republican who isn’t the enabling kind.
The act of wiretapping would have had to have been a joint effort by criminals Obama and Clinton….what other reason would he have had to do that since he was not running for president but there was a myriad of crimes to cover=up for him and Clinton and it was necessary for Clinton to win? Now this will give Trump the reason he needs to go after them.
And in a galaxy far, far away…
This stuff is truly testing my powers of comprehension. How can there be two completely divergent opinions of the same event? My head hurts…
Louise is several french fries short of a Happy Meal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed. The only problem is Sundance used her reporting as proof surveillance. She’s reporting there was a valid warrant issued. Is she only partially credible??
LikeLike
She definitely does NOT live up to the yiddish meaning of her name.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Unter-Mensch…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Demos, lead by Ogoofy, look stupid again. Maybe it will stick this time.
Not a smidgen of wire tapping
How far does this go, Graham, McCain, McConnell and especially Paul Ryan. I believe they are all in on it, especially by looking at Ryan being interviewed by Bret Baier. I have grandchildren and the guilty look they have when doing wrong was on Ryan’s face.
What Ryan said without saying it is that he and congress knew about the wiretapping and also knew nothing was found as a result. HE KNEW.
The bottom line is when Trump drains the swamp a whole bunch of Republicans are going down the drain with the Democrats. Goober Graham, the Senate Majority Leader and the Speaker of the House are up to their eyeballs in complicity with the Democrats. They have to stop Trump too, and they know this whole thing is reaching a boiling point. Behind the scenes the entire globalist cabal is scared to death of total exposure.
In summary: the Obama administration sought, and eventually obtained, authorization to eavesdrop on the Trump campaign; continued monitoring the Trump team even when no evidence of wrongdoing was found; then relaxed the NSA rules to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government, virtually ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.
thanks!
That was a good article. If this is true, then Obama has committed a crime and should be prosecuted. You know they are going to lie under oath. That is a criminal offense. Truth be told, Sessions should prosecute HRC for that very crime.
The Dhims have a habit of stepping directly in the sh!t that leave.
Sundance, you are backing off a bit. Don’t. Mr. Barnes’ analysis is sound and your earlier posts were correct.
This is the best part – how Obama manipulated on MULTIPLE points to get it to go through….
third, Obama circumvented both the regular command of the FBI and the regularly appointed federal courts, by placing the entire case as a FISA case (and apparently under Sally Yates at DOJ) as a “foreign” case, and then omitted Trump’s name from a surveillance warrant submitted to the FISA court, which the FISA court unwittingly granted, which Obama then misused to spy on Trump and many connected to Trump.
This shows consciousness of guilt. They REMOVED the Trump name and waited for Sally Yates – who then PARACHUTES from DOJ in an act of left-wing virtue signaling and moral vanity before she can be brought down by the scandal.
Oh, this is amazing.
But – and this is important – Arpaio knew they were spying on people much earlier. So it really seems to me that they needed something other than information, which they probably already had through purely illegal methods (like they had for Sharyl Attkisson).
Repeat – they were already spying. So why go to all this trouble? And so late in the game?
And they didn’t need evidence per se, either, because they weren’t actually expecting to find any (the whole problem is that Trump is clean).
No. I think they needed a way to bring down Trump. They needed him on DEEP STATE’S TURF – which is cyberwar. They wanted access to his computers, and access that could be used openly in the media. They needed a hunting permit, after the fact, like somebody who poaches a deer illegally, drags it by night to where it’s legal, and then tags it the next day.
You would not believe how much Russian and Chinese “stuff” the Deep State has, sitting on their shelves. Stuff that they study. Stuff that they USE. YES. Stuff that they USE to prevent attribution. To FAKE where it came from.
Oh, no. I think this is even bigger and uglier than finding nothing. Lindsey Graham tipped their hand. And I am sure I know what the game is now. These liars and cheats are setting up Trump, and the evidence of that will be found in a mass of circumstantial requests, actions, secret orders, and more.
This conspiracy needs to fully unravel, and when it does, it will be even bigger than what we think it is now. We are witnessing a political assassination where they pulled the trigger and it clicked. We are in that moment where you don’t know what the cartridge does, has done, or will do. It might as well be Schroedinger’s box.
Ben Rhodes is acting like he knows their goose could be cooked. POTUS44 is in iffy territory for going to prison. Rhodes is not.
Deep State wanted Trump out.
Obama wanted him in Gitmo.
Obama was building a case of Trump as foreign agent of Russia.
That began before the election was even at the GE stage.
Obama expected Hillary to win and then he prosecute the case against Trump.
Deep State was chasing him out of office.
They (Deep State and Obama) aided one another to see which one would get what ending to Trump.
Deep State didn’t take Trump personally. They took it professionally. He is a threat to the Trillions and their Power to run the Hegemon machinery of global power.
Obama wanted revenge and to utterly ruin Trump, to destroy his world, to regain the Power of the WH through UniParty and then election of his candidate in 2020.
Trump’s reputation will be on the line even more so now. It can’t get more personal than it now has become. The entire Presidency will have this story as either the backdrop or the primary narrative. Trump is Wyatt Earp, and the showdown is beginning. The rest of the players on both sides are loading up or looking for hiding places. But the main event will be between 44 and 45.
Having read and studied all of Trump’s books and followed him on TV before the campaign I knew he would be underestimated by the low information public and elite politicians and media. Following him daily since he came down that escalator, my admiration has grown. We are now at critical juncture where ‘winning’ can be defined in this epochal confrontation between corruption and righteousness.
There will be years of fighting on various levels with many other players,but Trump has now changed the rules of engagement and moved the goal posts a lot closer. No way on earth that he hasn’t thought every step out and figured out all the angles. Brilliant tactician moves will slowly appear and tighten the noose around the perpetrators of this outrage. I would think that Flynn has revealed a lot, and others have added information and confirmed the details.
Who knows? Maybe he and Christie were discussing the subject ovér meatloaf! Rudy and Christie have been hard assed prosecutors in that neck of the woods and must have an extensive network of experts to utilize.And Trump trusts his friends implicitly.
His tweets today were so understated and masterful that they went over the heads of his enemies. Like little Zen koans, they imply so much more than they reveal. Zenmaster Trump is now playing mind games and planting seeds of confusion. The media and Uniparty are looking one dimensionally while Trump has now decided that the game is indeed on. No more polite deference but full engagement on his terms.
Ignore the MSM and their talking points. Trump will spin them in circles before it’s all over.
If it is true then some people are going to jail…
This is one of a series of “stupid questions” that I have asked over many years, but does someone have to physically alter communications equipment to facilitate the tap?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
That’s why landlines are better. I have one…you have to physically tap it. Anything else, even plain old wireless phones, can be listened in on….
I am near certain that every single land or cell phone call in this country is recorded permanently.
So far, is it accurate to say that we KNOW there was wiretapping that was started in October and lasted after that with info leaked to the press through deep state leakers but so far there has been no PROOF that Obama was involved in it…as of yet.
Is this summary accurate?
President Trump still does not have his full Cabinet confirmed and he also needs to have his Supreme Court nomination confirmed. I doubt he will want to do anything serious in going after Obama until his administration is in better shape.
Does anyone seriously believe that Trump was being “monitored” without the knowledge of Obama and/or that it was Obama who ordered it?
Oppo support for Obama to the rescue
Russ Tice, Bush-Era Whistleblower, Claims NSA Ordered Wiretap Of Barack Obama In 2004
http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/3473538?utm_hp_ref=tw
This was a comment on Breitbart. Author unknown
As far as scandals go, nothing can compare to who Zero really is. Essentially, the public knows nothing about him.
Every person around him for his entire life has been a marxist, a radical muslim, a terrorist, a globalist, or a mix of them all.
He managed somehow to enter the presidency with no living American relatives who could provide any information about him.
We don’t know how an average student got into two of the most prestiguous universities in the world or how he got the money.
His association with Bill Ayers goes back to the early 80’s, yet he claims he was just a guy in the neighborhood.
He never had a job where he made any kind of money, yet he managed to end up in the US senate.
His top advisor, currently living in his DC lair is an Iranian.
It’s absolutely clear he didn’t write his two books, yet to this day, he claims authorship.
In the jacket cover of his first book, he claimed to have been born in Kenya.
The identity of his father is highly suspect; obama sr never lived with Zero’s mother, and hardly knew her; there is no physical resemblence.
There is no record of any romantic contact with females in his entire life, other than the beard he married in his 30’s.
His entire life is the biggest con job in history.
When the average person thinks about a scandal, if the person knew 1/100th of this, he would say that Zero’s life has 20 scandals that exceed anything the islamomarxists have invented about President Trump.
I would also bet a lot of money that all of the players in DC know most of this, and a lot more about this cretin.
Every got official is not bad and it’s a real serious job for many officers. I think there are many govt officials who were feeling powerless and insulted under Obama admin. Trump knows how to work with employees and communicate with them. I think one of them is FBI director Comey and few good people in FBI and NSA. Trump would not send such a powerful tweet without having everything plan and proof.
Like Hillary’s migration of government property to a private server and deletions, Felonies, if true, this is another example of a situation where people should go to jail.
But, as we have seen many times with Benghazi, Fast and Furious, the IRS and Hillary, when you have a corrupt government that doesn’t happen.
A corrupt media helps cover it up, as well.
There’s no there there with all this Russian BS and yet the media yaps on about it.
Stone cold proof of the Obama scandals and it’s crickets.
I have to believe PDJT has the goods on all this. He has not got where he has fakin’ it.
If it does prove-out and POTUS has the goods on these creeps and people don’t do serious time, we’re in bad, bad shape.
I don’t care how many people voted for that skank. I will never legitimize not holding the people that were a party to this accountable.
I like the way Stefan examines the issue
Is Howard Dean confirming Trump’s allegations?
I don’t agree with Dean’s ‘for good reason’ assertion, FYI.
