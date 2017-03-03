House Speaker Paul Ryan Admits ObamaCare Repeal and Replace Bill Currently Being Written…

During an interview with Fox News Brett Baier, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan explains [06:00 portion] how the ObamaCare replacement bill is currently being written:
.
Staying out of the weeds – why this is important. Inherent within this Ryan outline is the admission there was never a replacement bill for Obamacare before today.
Why is that important?
Because the admission proves that prior to President Trump there was no ACTUAL republican intention, an actual legislative position, to remove Obamacare.
Oh yeah, and it also proves Ryan lied to Hannity when he said the bill was currently being scored by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Huh, funny that.
Again, this evidences what we previously outlined when we said to repeal ObamaCare you must first remove The Big Club.
The Big Club, lobbyists and bureaucrats, actually write the legislation. The politicians simply sell the legislative constructs written by Lobbyists who are part of the Big Club.
The Big Club didn’t expect to lose the 2016 presidential election; either Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton would have maintained the legislative priorities of the Big Club. Now, as a specific outcome of Trump winning, Paul Ryan is actually having to create/write legislation that is necessary only because President Trump is looming over his shoulder.
That was fabulous! haha
It's about time, down with the Rinos, said in the Lions to destroy the Big Club. Cue the Lion King Music
Lyin Ryan Rules the RINO Roost.
Manifest Destiny to convert his homestead to a Muslim Refugee Center.
Better yet, start the RICO case on Pay to Play: Ryan is at the center, along with those who put him up for Speaker.
Ryan is a lyin weasel. Get him out!
You know I used to really like Paul Ryan. I thought he was one of the good guys. But reading here since the summer of 2015, my eyes have been opened. Guess that means I've been red-pilled? Now, I can't stand this lying, little weasel and I hope he gets everything coming to him….in spades!
That was red pill #1. There will be many more to come. Keep reading, keep thinking… and buckle up, because your world is about to become very interesting. 😉
Keep it up, UniParty cucks! 2018 is looking better and better!
I thought there were two bills, one by Pruitt (?) and one by Rand Paul. Evidently theirs are not acceptable because they don't have enough government interference in them.
Sorry, it is Price, not Pruitt. 🙄
Rand's bill must be a decent one because Ryan was critical of it on Faux news today.
Yeah, Rand's probably wouldn't have enough welfare health care in it.
Yep, and Rand explained what he doesn't like and "didn't sign up for" about the Ryan bill as well. I'm VERY distrustful of what Ryan and his boyz are up to with my healthcare.
Whatever they are up to doesn't benefit Americans who are paying atrocious premiums and sky high deductibles. They could care less about them. The COC wants to retain Obama Care at all costs and they own Lying Ryan.
Yep. I trust President Trump and others on his team are following all the breadcrumbs on this one. It's one of his central campaign promises, so I can't imagine he won't be right in the middle of it when the time comes.
It appears Trump has delegated the replacement for O-Care to Ryan who will no doubt have the lobbyists write the bill. So what exactly is gained? Rand Paul and his bill is being frozen out by Ryan. When the Senate rejects Ryan's bill…the s–t will hit the fan. Personally I think Ryan wanted gridlock and no repeal all along. I smell trouble here.
And the source of your information for this allegation is?
William is merely using an informed opinion, not an allegation. Ryan has mentioned in interviews that he has been tasked with writing a replacement bill. He also was critical of Rand's bill on Fox news earlier today.
Likewise. I don't see Rand Paul and other members of freedom caucus caving which will gridlock this. POTUS seemed to embrace Rand Paul's outline a few weeks ago. I remain quite confused and disheartened that we will ever get out healthcare back in our control.
Hang tight, Oldschool. Trump will make it happen.
Well if anyone can, it's him for sure!! Thanks Janc
You're welcome! My "healthcare plan" is the bane of my existence, so this is a hot button issue for me, too.
Certainly casts a new light on Rand’s bizarre rant yesterday running through the Capital building…..
tsk tsk Ryan! I don’t think the Freedom Caucus has forgotten whatever it was that you promised them for your Seat… looks like you made some enemies in your own party now.
We (grassroots) need to be ready to raise hell if it is a bad bill.
It will ruin Paul Ryan if it is bad, but Trump will also get stink on him. The Dems will make sure of it.
Ryan said they are working from their “Better Way” ideas. If you go to the Better Way website, it is a bunch of generalities.
My Congressman said she would vote for Trump and in the same sentence said she supported Ryan. (Told me all I needed to know and she was one of the attendees at Sea Island) She also referenced the “Better Way” on her website.
Better Way is just another little catch phrase that says we are still going to get screwed…just a better more sophisticated way of course, but still screwed just the same.
Yeah, Better Way is 100% a CoC thing. I doubt the Koch's support it. It's basically the globalist agenda as applied to US domestic policy.
Yes, Hannity smelled a rat and he was right all along. Don't forget that Lou Dobbs has had Paul Ryan's number for quite some time now. He's called him out on numerous occasions. You can't fool Lou Dobbs no matter how hard you may try. 😉
Lobbyist bill writing is pretty well neutralized right now.
Neutralized with Pres Trump, yes. Neutralized with the Uniparty – you sure about that?
There is no bill writing going on and if there was it would get vetoed
He can cheerfully lie with a straight face while looking you in the eye. This guy needs to be sent packing.
We have to start filling the bench and bullpen with very electable replacements.
Not people who sound good. People we can elect. The purpose is to get the old dogs out.
We can’t expect a new one to be much better, but they will have no power in DC so we gain advantage. Like filling the place with pawns. Get rid of the rooks. (and crooks).
This guy Ryan and the POS Issa are good targets.
Let’s find solid people who will give us 2 years.
Louie Gohmert for the speakership. As good as you can get.
So what happens if PDJT just submits one authored by Dr Price. That would make a powerful statement.
The Ryan toads would be in a tough spot politically. I mean they have been working on this for eight years, and did they not submit two bills to the previous President, or at least have a couple ready for him to veto. (Lol)
Why would we believe anything Ryan says? I seriously doubt he or anyone is working on healthcare or an ACA replacement. New day new reporter just feed them more bs.
Along with the fake media Trump needs to end the fake Republican party.
Along with the fake media Trump needs to end the fake Republican party.
I loathe Ryan. He STILL thinks he’s in charge. He was sooooo proud of the fact that he was the “highest elected Republican in office”……Well those days are over. Thank the Lord we now have President Trump and VP. Ryan acted like a high school jock at the joint session speech the other night.
He is a liar, plain and simple! 60 votes to repeal parts or all of obamacare in the House. It was all a freaking lie, if history is to be the predictor of the present or future, I’d have to say he is lying again. I begged my Congressman to vote against Ryan for SOTH, but once again he was voted in as speaker. We have to get him out of that position😠😠😠😠!!!!!!!!
While I am going to say upfront that your view that Ryan lied, there are other possibilities.
1) President Trump has also changed from his campaign idea and everything he now says is more in line with Rand Paul or Tom Price than his initial more entitlement view. Therefore, they may be re-writing it to suit his more conservative view.
2) Seems to me that the Freedom Caucus and Paul have continued to insist that the repeal be voted on without the replace bill. Again, if Ryan believes there is not enough support from his members for anything version scored before, he may be re-writing it to make sure he can actually pass it. And the Freedom Caucus has been on a heavy PR campaign against what was initially put forward during the campaign regarding doing both at the same time.
Why would Rand Paul insist it be repealed without immediate replacement? Is there an advantage? Does Rand Paul want to abandon Medicaid or Medicare as well?
…abandon Medicaid and/or Medicare?
I thought it was an immediate replace?
…abandon Medicaid and/or Medicare?
I thought it was an immediate replace?
Tax reform, budget, and repeal Obambi care. Give Ryan the rope he needs to hang himself. If any of these fail to pass, then…..
Was thinking the same thing.
Ryan’s future depends on his being honest with the American people on this critical issue.
His choice will be to do right or kill his own political career.
Decision time, Ryan and Janna. The evidence is against the Democrats and their ways – which don’t work. Never have and never will. Wise up now before it’s too late.
then,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,if Ryan fails to produce throw that rope over the nearest, tallest tree and let him swing. Paul Ryan is one despicable being.
Get the government out of the citizen’s health care, completely. Repeal ACA and DO NOT REPLACE!
I'll pay the first $500 for Ryan to get his big floppy ears fixed !
I will admit I am a bit confused now. I have been listening to Rand Paul and his arguments. If I am not mistaken the issue with him is that he is in bed with the pharmaceutical companies (I might be wrong with that assertion. It seems that our President is behind Paul Ryan and the bill his folks are drafting. President Trump has talked about block funding to states for Medicaid. Our President also has talked about having folks be able to cross state lines (I can't see him approving a bill without it). I think I understand Ryan's point about given folks that don't have medical insurance from their job the ability to have a tax right off. I am lucky to work for NYC that provides us incredible health insurance. I also know as a former principal that had a set budget that if I used tax levy money the fringe benefits (insurance and retirement costs) were not applied to the teachers salary. However, if I used federal money, the fringe was added into a teachers salary. Is that what Ryan is talking about when saying to even the playing field?
Any help understanding all of this would be greatly appreciated. What are the differences between Ryan's plan and Rand Paul's plan?
Any help understanding all of this would be greatly appreciated. What are the differences between Ryan’s plan and Rand Paul’s plan?
This discussion between Rand and Martha M. on Fox may or may not help clarify. He explains what he doesn't like about the plan Ryan is working on.
I guess the Democrats were not being completely dishonest when they said the Republicans have no plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
I find it hard to believe Ryan can control President Trump. The reason he is there is because he can leveraged by The President.
@@<<< thats my eyeballs rolling round and round. How many times have we been down this road with Ryan… he hid the bill from everybody cause he doesn't know what he is doing, get out of the way and let Rand in, at least he is a doctor.
You can take it to the bank that the replacement cure will be worse than the problem. First hint is Paul Ryan. Second hint is all the talks about “premiums”.
It’s sort of like hearing people complain that the interest rates on student loans are what’s ailing students, when actually it’s not. Lowering interest rates on student loans will do absolutely nothing to bring costs down and will only make the schools richer. Likewise, finagling “premiums” will do exactly nothing except make health providers richer.
It’s time the people think slightly different, or else get more problem to cure their problem.
Staying out of the weeds (me?) Paul Ryan said absolutely nothing other than call Rand Paul names, and use different labels to say the same thing over and over, which is "we still got nothin' yet…".
Hannity fell for the snakes lies hook line and sinker. Then he brings on Newt to defend Ryan. He's really stupid as he talks to Freedom Caucus guys and they say they have seen no bill. So Hannity just says OK we'll see in 200 days…He got punked and he's an idiot to hang with newt…Just sayin…..
I find it hard to believe Our President Trump trusts Lyin Ryan with the Health care bill. Maybe he is setting Ryan up to expose him for the lying RINO he is. Otherwise I'm baffled by this, but a lot of this stuff baffles me. 🤓
Actually, based on the content of his interview with a Brett Baier I am going to take a different tact. I am not saying that Sundance’s theories about this topic are wrong, I am saying I want to give Speaker Ryan the benefit of the doubt in this instance.
Ryan is not a favorite of mine but he made several serious commitments on repeal and replace during this interview in front of a national audience an on the record. He cannot afford to blow it this time around and contradict himself like he did on the Hannity interview. This was his act of redemption and his attempt to cover his butt. Let’s see if he follows through.
Trump, I suspect, is doing two things with Ryan:1) Trump is allowing Ryan one final courtesy to do what Ryan is firmly saying he is going to do in support of Trump’s agenda; 2) Trump is also giving Ryan more than enough rope necessary to hang himself in the event 200 days come and pass and Obamacare is still the law of the land.
We knew before this, long before Trump, that all the repeal and replace Obamacare talk were nothing more than empty campaign slogans and RINO happy talk. This why we elected Trump. I see a desperate and anxiety ridden Paul Ryan speaking. This is Last Hurrah to do what is right and he also knows Trump does not accept failure.
