Paul Ryan Has a Legislative Lyin’ Problem – ObamaCare Edition…

Today, as CPAC begins, there is an auspicious breaking of 'I-told-ya-so' sunlight…

On February 17th (five days ago) we posted a research and discussion outline surrounding an interview between Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Fox News Sean Hannity. Within the outline I emphatically stated:

Firstly, no-one who has deep understanding of political constructs trusts Paul Ryan. PERIOD. This interview doesn’t change that valid and central truism one iota. There are Trillions of dollars at stake. Paul Ryan is setting up the groundwork in his preparation to orchestrate the financial legislative priorities of Tom Donohue, Wall Street and the U.S. CoC. It’s a con. If you don’t grasp that basic foundation, you’ll be entirely lost for the remainder of the year. -link-

I went on to outline how Sean Hannity was accepting a construct of legislative lies from House Speaker Paul Ryan.

How do I state emphatically Ryan is lying?

Quite simply because I’ve followed his parseltongue for so many years, on budgets and immigration specifically, that I can identify exact moments when there is no doubt Ryan is constructing a “Con”, or a “Scheme”.

Well, lookie here: Today, Jeffrey Lord discovers Lyin’ Ryan has a problem:

[…] Ryan specifically said the Congressional Budget Office was scoring a specific [repeal ObamaCare] plan. Yet there on the Wednesday Hannity radio show were members of the House Freedom Caucus saying they had seen no such bill. Huh? Hannity was gobsmacked. So stunned that he suggested he would come back to D.C. and do a joint televised interview with Ryan and the House Freedom caucus members to find out what in the world is going on. To put it gently? Speaker Ryan, you have a problem. -link-

Perhaps, just perhaps, a few more people will now begin to stop thinking of Paul Ryan as the constitutional savior of all things Republican – and begin to see him for what he is, the GOPe gatekeeper of the Swamp and the legislative mouthpiece for U.S. CoC lobbyists, Tom Donohue and the DC UniParty BIG CLUB:

It’s not just the Jeffrey Lord’s of the world who extend favorable opinion where no favorable opinion should be extended; there’s an entire network of those who call themselves “conservative”, or even “republican”, who won’t accept or admit the scheming lies that are sold by political republicans to their constituents.

Maybe, just maybe, this example will awaken a few more people.

…. However, given the illustrative example of a standing ovation from CPAC, I won’t hold my breath.

