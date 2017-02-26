President Donald Trump Only Needs GOPe Ryan For Three Legislative Acts…

Part IV – Much of what we need to know about President Donald Trump’s approach we can discover within two books we know he read several years ago: Dr. Norman Vincent Peale – “The Power of Positive Thinking”, and Zig Ziglar – “Goals“.

If you had been publicly opposed to the chosen economic fork in the road for over 30 years; •if you were now 68-years-old and fed-up with the continuation down the wrong path; •if you were planning and strategically thinking in big, bold and consequential terms about taking on the challenge of realignment; •if you knew the scope of the challenge and all those who would oppose your efforts; •if you established personal financial security for yourself and your family in preparation,… well perhaps, just perhaps you would have studied and mapped out a goal when you stepped into the arena.

What remains is execution of a plan.

Despite the MSM presentations to the contrary, President Trump doesn’t need Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, or even congress to execute 80% of an America-First economic strategy. President Trump actually only needs three things:

♦ A budget approved.

♦ A tax reform plan approved.

♦ ObamaCare repealed and replaced.

That’s it. Essentially, just those three things. If President Trump can gain those three items of legislative support from congress, he can fill in the road map for an America First economic platform leading to massive GDP growth and success.

Oh sure, there are other aspects that will come into play and set the table for negotiation and pragmatic outline; but if congress can simply deliver on those three items the rest becomes details.

♦ The domestic security agenda is largely reliant upon enforcing laws that are already currently on the books. DHS Secretary Kelly goals and objectives ongoing. Once enforcement mechanisms are carried out, congress can debate and adjust future policy down the road.

♦ The foreign policy agenda, interests and security, is more fluid and based on fluctuating events outside of the U.S. circle of influence. T-Rex deconstructing the globalist tentacles from the Dept. of State is also ongoing.

However, on the economic side – nothing makes America more secure, and influential, than a thriving and growing U.S. economy. The economic policy within the Trump platform really is the fulcrum upon which all other policy objectives will balance.

If you stand back, away from the fog of tone created by an oppositional left-wing media, you can clearly see how the longer term U.S. economic growth will influence decades of all other policy long after President Trump leaves office in 2024.

Undermining the U.S. economy via cultural and economic globalism is the tool and technique used by the Frankfurt School for decades. If President Trump is able to cut the web of concentric and restrictive tentacles he will have done more to advance the cause of domestic freedom than any President in the last 100+ years.

Goals:

1. Identify the goal

2. Identify the benefits from reaching the goal

3. List the major obstacles of reaching the goal

4. Identify the skill or knowledge required to achieve the goal

5. Identify the individuals, groups and organizations to work with

6. Develop a plan action

7. Set a completion date

