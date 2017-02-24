President Trump Begins Dismantling The Regulatory and Administrative State…

Upon leaving CPAC, today President Trump took another step to dismantle the choking network of regulations that strangles economic growth, impedes business and weakens the overall economy. Today builds upon the LARGER BACKSTORY.
The details pertain to dismantling ridiculous regulations, but the larger picture is President Trump removing the regulatory and compliance systems the U.S. CoC have used as a special interest leveraging tool to control the legislative influences upon our economy.
President Trump is, importantly, working to remove the larger legislative business lobbying community – and structurally reform the direction of business interests to traditional pro-growth, pro-worker, America First principles.
Allow me to attempt clarity – What we are continuing to witness, including today with this Executive Order, is Trump building out his economic coalition to be stronger and larger than the economic coalition represented by Paul Ryan, the GOPe, Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. (Much more on that aspect will follow…)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you all very much for being here. We have tremendous people standing behind me, and the biggest in the world in terms of manufacturing and business.
Some of the people involved are Ken Fisher and Ken Frazier, Chairman and President, CEO of Merck. Alex Gorsky, Chairman, CEO of Johnson and Johnson. Marillyn Hewson — and she has been very tough to deal with but that’s okay — (laughter) — she’s a very tough negotiator, President of Lockheed Martin. Gregory Hayes, Chairman and CEO, United Technology. Andrew Liveris, my friend Andrew, Chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical Company. Mario Longhi, the President, CEO, United States Steel Corporation. Juan Luciano, Chairman, President, CEO of Archer Daniels Midland Company. Denise Morrison, President of Campbell’s Soup Company. Lee Styslinger III, Chairman and CEO of Altec, Inc. Mark Sutton, Chairman, CEO of International Paper. And Inge Thulin, Chairman, President of 3M Company.
And we have made tremendous progress with these great business leaders — amazing progress. They’re getting together in groups and they’re coming up with suggestions about their companies and how to bring jobs back to the United States. And I think it will be a fantastic day for the country.
And we met yesterday, and — I met with these folks and some more. Excessive regulation is killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before. Although, I must say, I think we’ve stopped it to a large part, Marillyn, right?
MS. HEWSON: Right.
THE PRESIDENT: Reducing wages and raising prices. I’ve listened to American companies and American workers. I’ve been listening to them for a long time. I’ve been listening to them complain for a long time. But today, this executive order directs each agency to establish a regulatory reform task force, which will ensure that every agency has a team of dedicated — and a real team of dedicated people to research all regulations that are unnecessary, burdensome and harmful to the economy, and therefore harmful to the creation of jobs and business.
Each task force will make recommendations to repeal or simplify existing regulations. The regulatory burden is for the people behind me and for the great companies of this country, and for small companies — an impossible situation, we’re going to solve it very quickly. They will also have to really report every once in a while to us so we can report on the progress, and so we can come up with some even better solutions.
This executive order is one of many ways we’re going to get real results when it comes to removing job-killing regulations and unleashing economic opportunity. We’ve already issued an order which says that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated. So that in itself is going to be tremendous, but what we’re doing is much more than even that.
Every regulation should have to pass a simple test: Does it make life better or safer for American workers or consumers? If the answer is no, we will be getting rid of it and getting rid of it quickly. We will stop punishing companies for doing business in the United States. It’s going to be absolutely just the opposite. They’re going to be incentivized for doing business in the United States.
We’re working very hard to roll back the regulatory burdens so that coal miners, factory workers, small-business owners, and so many others can grow their businesses and thrive. We cannot allow government to be an obstacle to government opportunity. We are going to bring back jobs and create more opportunities to prosper, maybe more than ever before in our country. We’ve made tremendous strides over the last short period of time. This is — I guess we’re four weeks into it. I think for four weeks I’ve done a good job, wouldn’t you say? (Laughter.)
But again, I want to thank these great business leaders. Some of them are with us and the White House, and they’ve had tremendous success — Reed and Jared and so many others — in business. And they’re helping us sort out what’s going on, because really, for many years, even beyond — long beyond Obama, President Obama — I will say that it’s been disastrous for business. This is going to be a place for business to do well and to thrive.
And so with the signing of this executive order, I would like to just congratulate everybody behind me. And, Andrew, I’d like to thank you for initially getting the group together.
MR. LIVERIS: Thank you. Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Really a fantastic job you’ve done.
MR. LIVERIS: Thank you.
(The executive order is signed.)
THE PRESIDENT: Should I give this pen to Andrew? Dow Chemical. (Laughter.) I think maybe, right? (Applause.)
MR LIVERIS: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: That means a lot of jobs. Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much.
One hell of a Friday! Thank you Mr. President Trump!!
Whoo hooo! So true!
Cheers!
right on, under Obama, he would use Friday afternoons to sneak in some terrible reg/policy/EO as the MSM folks were about done for the day and heading into the weekend, so the action would be overlooked
Obama, what you do in the darkness, I, Donald Trump do in the light (twitter)
When Obama said you didn’t build that,he was referring to the giants of industry,Paul Ryan,Schumer,Turtle,Pelosi and their ilk ! They were not included in this meeting !
I’ll say it again. President Trump, by bringing these great CEOs to the White House and listening to them, is cutting out the middlemen. Those would be the lobbyists and Congress. It’s a gorgeous sight to behold!!
How many Dow Component companies were there yesterday and today? Toss is a few NASDAQ biggies a couple weeks ago, and we’ve got a hot stock market.
I repeatedly watched when President Trump gave the pen to Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical. Mr. Liveris was so excited to be chosen to receive it because President Trump recognized his efforts to get this group of CEOs together. He kept smiling, graciously & repeatedly thanked “Mr. President”, was smiling from ear to ear, and some one behind slapped him on the back to share in his recognition.
President Trump is a detail person. This sort of detail goes a long way. I really liked watching this scene several times.
We have a great President.
Maine Coon,
We most certainly do. My smile and joy shined along with yours and so many others. Another glorious day to behold.
This EO will result in creating more jobs than can be quantified.
Some are predicting 100 point rise in GDP!
I say 300
This is such a win for the little guy- the mom and pop, family owned, under 50 employee businesses!
I think most of the massive, regulatory nightmare’s purpose has been to bankrupt them, make starting up a new business almost impossible-and enrich the big boys and globalist so that no one else can compete.
Thank you Mr. President!
Great clarity on the issue.
Also a way to impoverish the middle class and stick it to whitey. Remove all manufacturing jobs and then make it impossible to start a small business: win-win for the BLM agenda and another way to “fundamentally transform America.”
😡
the most destructive regulations the CoC and Wall St politicians conspired on, was getting rid of the small neighborhood Banks, Credit Unions and Savings & Loans, control the finance in fewer Globalist hands
put your money in your local Chase Bank, and they lend it to China manufacturers who have an outsourced American company contract
Let’s remove the prohibition against importing pharmaceuticals from outside the US (like from Canada & Europe) so that Americans are no longer charged many times more than Canadians and Europeans are charged for the exact same drugs.
Let’s first find out WHY that is; i.e., why the drugs are expensive here and cheap elsewhere. And I don’t know for sure but I have my suspicions, so I am going to ask:
Do they charge us big bucks because it costs huge money to develop the drugs, but every other country has price controls and the only way they can recover those costs is by charging US customers?
If that’s the case, we need to address the regulatory cost of developing drugs. Because if we simply stop buying the drugs at the high prices…they will never again develop a new drug, because they won’t be allowed to recover the cost.
Not price controls…Liability Caps.
Those other countries have Limits on how much you can sue the Drug Companies.
I commented about this below, but that comment has been bumped into “moderation”.
No idea why.
Tort reform would solve so many problems.
Most of my comments are also being bumped into waiting for moderation. Thanks for the info on liability limits.
See below….
Interesting. Still, what would happen if we could re-import the drugs is they’d just raise the prices overseas to pay our lawyers.
In most cases…it’s the same drugs.
Same drugs, made in the same factories.
They just lower the prices for them when they’re shipping them to countries where they won’t be sued for millions of dollars.
I’ve noticed comments I’ve posted start going into moderation too. Gonna put my tin foil hat on, but could it be WordPress trying to stifle discussion?
In any case, remember to thank your friendly neighborhood AdRem! ☺️
Yes, yes! Thank you, Ad Rem!
No need for tin foil hats Treepers!!! Sometimes a word(s) in your post matches one (or even part of a larger one) that is on our black list. This will automatically trigger the holding of the comment. It’s just an unavoidable factor in blogging.
If you are going to be “moderated”, one of us doing the moderating will let your know. 😀
when does “moderation” stop….my posts have been moderated for months, yet I have done nothing spectacular to maintain scrutiny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay….I took you off moderation. Be good! 😀
WOW… everything is becoming ‘unbound’ today. I guess the witches’ spells to ‘bind Trump and his supporters’ and ’cause them to fail’ isn’t working so well. Even joshua is now unbound. 🙂
Seems everything the leftists do has the complete opposite effect.
Fifty years of ‘war on poverty’ = more poverty than ever
Obamacare promises $2500 year savings = skyrocketing costs
If gays can just marry, they’ll be happy = still miserable, suing everyone
More $ to schools for better performance = test scores plummeting
Gun laws will lower crime = more murders in gun free zones
Witches cast spells for Trump failure =
SUCCESS BEYOND OUR WILDEST DREAMS!!!
Consider it mildly extreme vetting 🙂
At least its not TSA level scrutiny, they’re not grabbing your junk and they let you keep your shoes on!
chicken tickie??
PITA??
“Blacklist” is a great series, James Spader is at the height of his career and giving the best performance of his life
Heel a naturopathic manufacturer out of Germany had to stop supplying to North America because of the threat of lawsuits.
We used many of their products with great success. Now we order on line and have the products shipped from Europe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with you Steve. I want to know more about the causes of the high prices here. I am not sure that importing drugs because they are cheaper is the best answer, and I am not at all convinced that the quality of certain drugs are on par with ours. At a time when we are striving for “made in America”, I would much prefer we can find solutions to bring down prices of our products.
The reason those drugs are cheaper in those other countries, is because of Liability Caps.
You cannot sue Drug Companies for mega-bucks in those countries.
We are all paying higher prices for drugs here…because of the multimillion dollar lawsuits against Drug Companies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I said, we need to know WHY the big difference, before trying to attack the problem.
LikeLike
That’s the biggest ‘WHY’…liability.
And also, the other countries accept our ‘FDA Approval’ and do not require those drugs to go through the process again in their own countries.
Another reason drugs cost more in the US: Unbridled marketing. Pharmaceutical companies spend more for marketing than they do for research. Their annual advertising budget in the US alone is tens of billions of dollars. Many countries limit advertising by drug companies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This! If I’m not mistaken, we’re one of the few, if not the only, country that allows Direct To Consumer advertising. I’m sick of every other TV commercial telling me to ‘ask your doctor’ for whatever while they proceed to whisper a bunch of side effects way worse than the original malady.
It’s always interesting to compare the visual on the screen to the audio, listing all of the things that are going to happen if you take the stuff……unbelievable. The consumers most likely to respond to those ads—–must drive their docs completely bananas.
I can’t imagine going to my doc saying, “I saw this ad – doncha think we oughta……”
I’m sure it just makes the docs feel really good about their student debt and their malpractice insurance premiums when their patients come with that…….
Lawyers seem to be the biggest hinderance to a thriving economy. Tort reform is absolutely necessary if we are going to cut cost. We need to solve the litigious nature of Americas. These million dollar settlement are killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the lawyers are the big winners in all these lawsuits.
Also…the IRS.
The actual plaintiffs get very little of the money.
Exactly!
China’s goal is to manufacture 50% of the world’s drugs. They are well on their way. There is no reason for this other than tax and regulatory strangulation of business in America. none.
Negotiated “Lowest-Global Drug Prices” in America are President Trump’s ace in the hole for Congress to FIRST Repeal-and-Replace.
The task force concept is brilliant. Feel the burn, Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give each a two-week deadline for the first submission.
How about this section. It’s the “You’re fired” one. LOL
Sec. 4. Accountability. Consistent with the policy set forth in section 1 of this order, each agency should measure its progress in performing the tasks outlined in section 3 of this order.
(a) Agencies listed in section 901(b)(1) of title 31, United States Code, shall incorporate in their annual performance plans (required under the Government Performance and Results Act, as amended (see 31 U.S.C. 1115(b))), performance indicators that measure progress toward the two goals listed in section 3(g) of this order. Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (Director) shall issue guidance regarding the implementation of this subsection. Such guidance may also address how agencies not otherwise covered under this subsection should be held accountable for compliance with this order.
(b) The head of each agency shall consider the progress toward the two goals listed in section 3(g) of this order in assessing the performance of the Regulatory Reform Task Force and, to the extent permitted by law, those individuals responsible for developing and issuing agency regulations.
Bingo, Dutzie!
See 7:11 pm comment below.
BOOM! < that was my brain. Has something like this ever happened in the history of the United States? I can't recall a time. Though this isn't exciting as the EO Travel Ban, this one EO will be have even more positive impact than the travel ban. Trump is bringing America back to life while the Left is worried about giving men access to women's bathrooms.
On a side note, notice the deference that Trump gives to the CEO of LH. There goes the narrative that Trump is sexist.
Really, I am so amazed I'm almost speechless.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ve seen a lot of comparisons with Andrew Jackson lately. If President Trump can dismantle the Federal Reserve, like Jackson dismantled the Second Bank of the United States, he’ll end up on money.
We can dream big!
End the Fed mantra again! Tell me where you are going to place the banking oversite function that the Fed is responsible for? Create another cavernous federal agency? No thank you. We are trying to drain the swamp not create new swamps. All government programs that deal with finacial services should be moved to the Fed instead. Take the SEC, FDIC and make the Fed responsible for funding and administering these function.
The Fed should have their power to set interest rates and print money taken away.
This EO is a Regulatory Burden KILLER.
New Regulatory Review Officer in every entity with Task Force, Progress Reporting and ACCOUNTABILITY.
Mandatory Industry / Citizen input to Propose Regulation Elimination will ACCELERATE PROGRESS and SPOTLIGHT DELAYS or RESISTANCE.
RROs now have the TRUMP TEST: “Does it make life better or safer for American workers or consumers? If the answer is no, we will be getting rid of it and getting rid of it quickly.”
BONUS: Agencies appoint OBAMA’s CIVIL-SERVICE EMBEDS as RROs or Task Force members, then FIRE them for failure to perform in ANY way … EVERY QUARTER!
Poetic justice, perhaps? 🙂
Yep, Section 4 – the “You’re Fired” section. I posted it upthread. Don’tcha just LOVE it. LOL
Andrew Bremberg talked about this EO and how it will function within each agency with assigned taskforce in each. Very thorough deregulation. video (12:47)
LikeLiked by 5 people
You ain’t seen nothing yet! Once Trump’s deregulation gets rolling, along with the tax cuts, this economy will explode! What we’re seeing now in the market is just the start!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who?
Tom Donohue CoC?
Yes 🙂
President Trump continues to demonstrate that this is a business friendly white house again. It’s still hard to believe all of this winning is happening.
I’ll be honest here. I’m not happy with the idea of taxing imports. I don’t like protectionism. (This is probably my biggest single disagreement with President Trump.) It’s often a way to force a company to operate in a crappy business environment, when the real fix is to change the business environment.
Which of course means I DO like the idea of cutting taxes and regulations here. Those burdens have in the past pushed companies out of the US. If we stop doing that, and become a better environment for business than overseas (or even just tie with them; but offer them no shipping costs), we won’t “need” those taxes any more.
Steve – We have to tax imports from companies who leave our workers high and dry while they import cheap labor or move to the sources of cheap labor.
Protecting US and its workers is the primary job of a US President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand the rationale.
I want to fix the reasons companies want to do this, though rather tham pumishing them for escapimg a bad system. Trump is really trying to do both at the same time, which is why I’m not complaining too much.
Steve, this is just leveling the playing field. 100 countries apply an import tax on the US. We have never done this.
Adjusting for currency strength, this will elevate imported products and incentivize companies to produce products in the US. This is why some Japanese are considering creating investment here, because between shipping costs and decreased corporate taxes in the US, this will swing the scales.
I thought the same as you until I realized how the tax tips the logistics. Prices on certain imported items might increase, which means we may not buy them for awhile, but the same or another entrepreneur will start making those items in the US for less.
“Prices on certain imported items might increase, which means we may not buy them for awhile, but the same or another entrepreneur will start making those items in the US for less.”
This is what I’ve been reading also from a trusted source. It will be a ‘learning curve” for America to get back on-line. It’s a good time to buy things that might increase during the learning curve.
Yes, I support tarrifs as long as we also fix the problems that led to the companies leaving in the first place. This is something the NeverTrumpers left out of their arguments when they blasted the the tarrifs. Not sure if they simply didn’t believe Trump would actually roll back regulations, if they weren’t listening, or simply lied to make Trump look bad. Probably all of the above.
I am hoping the import tax that Trump threatens with is just that, a threat, and with tax reform and regulation relief, there will be no need to impose such a tax.
Pre-Cisely.
We put hobbles on our domestic companies…and then we expect them to compete with foreign imports that are free of those hobbles.
That’s like putting a ball & chain on your kids, and sending them out to compete with kids who are not hobbled like that.
Even with cutting regulations and cutting taxes…it will still be difficult for our companies to compete with products from countries that have low labor costs.
If we are going to hobble our own companies, then we *should* protect them from competition that is free of those same hobbles.
The only solution is…remove *all* the hobbles from our own companies.
But that would mean, eliminate things like:
— Minimum Wage
— Employer’s matching Soc Sec/Medicare taxes
— Environmental regulations
It would be tough to remove those.
But that would be the only other way to make it an ‘even playing field’ with foreign products.
Indeed. I think you’ve said the same thing I’m thinking.
Protectionism is just a way to protect the parasitic costs imposed on a domestic economy. It’s (sort of) “needed” if you don’t want to do something about them. The problem we’ve had here is we’ve imposed the costs, but not kept the businesses from escaping them, so we have huge unemployment. In principle, you can address this by either imposing protectionism OR cutting those costs. I’m of a libertarian bent; and I prefer the second solution alone. Both together can work (depending on the mix) and not be too bad. Since this is what Trump is doing, we’ll see how it works out.
Simply imposing protectionism would be a disaster. We’d end up with a bunch of high priced merchandise, a global economic collapse and still a ton of unemployed people. (See Smoot Hawley, which undoubtedly made the Great Depression worse.) SOME trade is good and desirable when there is a genuine advantage to producing product overseas. If the advantage is artificial (because we cut ourselves off at the knees), then there’s a problem.
The choice is simple…
(1) Cheap prices on merchandise & No Jobs.
Or:
(2) Lots of Jobs, but higher prices for merchandise.
With choice No. 1…SocSec/Medicare goes bankrupt, since it depends on jobs for funding.
We also have pretty much no hope of ever getting out of Debt.
Free trade is an invitation to large corporations to engage in “slave labor” — find the lowest labor cost and cheapest conditions of employing workers. This idea is one of the problems of libertarianism, in my opinion, and why the Chinese are manufacturing so much. Want to be a Chinese worker? Want Americans to live like Chinese workers? I didn’t think so.
Then we have to be smart with our trade and make it fair trade. The purpose is to make the U.S. strong and prosperous and to provide jobs for all American workers.
Libertarians are also responsible, in my opinion, from the conservative side of politics for no push back re welcoming open borders and all kinds of illegal aliens. Then their corporations can “compete” on the level of slave-wage quality of global corporations.
Free trade. Fair trade. A prosperous America. Like President Trump says, we got to get smart.
Import duty to level the playing field is indeed necessary. Long term, internal taxes and regulation must be minimized and that is essential to keep the import duty from being an added cost.
It would be an added cost to foreigners.
“Regulatory Reform Officer”…now THERE is a job I could relish! (I’d favor the ‘Hack and Slash’ method of reform.)
We would Relish you having that job, and floating any questionable items by us for review and response 🙂
Can Tom Donahue be fired? He seems to be another HUGE swamp rat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adding on to quintrillion’s post … Donohue’s organization isn’t part of the government even though it sounds like it is. It’s just a private lobbying organization. And Donohue is indeed a DC swamp rat with massive influence on elected officials.
Great question. Do we even need CoC?
Be interesting to see if this will include throttling some old EPA regulations that killed the
corner body shop. Have talked with numerous people that switched careers over the years.
All of them formerly made a good living by either working at body shops, or using their
own garage to paint cars. After the EPA standards regarding scavenging of chemical
exhaust through costly equipment, almost all of the little guys got priced out of the business.
I’m sure some others here can find some similar instances where regulations put the little
guy out of work.
We need to change the name of the One World Trade Center. Sounds like George Bush Sr. himself came up with the name. Screw that. It needs to be named Satan’s Temple. That day Hillary collapsed, the Demon was leaving her body to travel back through the portal to hell GWB created.
Does anyone else wonder how Hillary went from attack after attack with her eyes rolling and with a man next to her holding a diazepam injector and whispering into her ear to being a bouncy healthy but still very nasty person? Was she perhaps replaced by one of her doubles? She was reported to have died on 9-11 by a news anchor on ABC national news while at the same time her death was announced on the ABC website. The excuse from ABC was that their news anchor simply screwed up. Hmmm, then how did it get put up on the ABC website??? Enquiring bats want to know.
Well there was One WTC, Two WTC, and so forth. I don’t think it was “One World” trade center so much as just numbering buildings in the World Trade Center.
I think the rebuilt site is called One World Trade Center after its original address. The two towers were 1 World Trade Center and 2 World Trade center. There were 5 other buildings. One World Trade Center (the North Tower) was the tallest. While the site was rebuilt with just one tower, the Freedom Tower, it is also still referred to as One World Trade Center.
I don’t think the name has anything to do with globalism.
I cannot say it enough. ThANk GOD for this man. A giant amongst thieves!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treading amongst thieves?
The globalists are all going to be so, so sad. They have been purposely dismantling America as part of their plan for a communist new world order. They simply won’t understand how President Trump could ever be so mean to them.
Sundance, of all the language you have written and posted over the years, this sentence, “Trump (is) building out his economic coalition to be stronger and larger than the economic coalition represented by Paul Ryan, the GOPe, Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce” is the one of the most meaningful, impactful and powerful observations you have made. It is directionally telling. The picture says 1,000 words. All Paul Ryan ever does is beg the companies these CEOs run for donations. America can see the differences between business men and politicians. Clear as day. Because of Trump, America’s future is bright.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is Trump’s economic siege. Trump’s business moguls just out-lobbied their own lawyers lobbying Congress.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL!
CEO Apprentice!
He is isolating those CEOs from their investors. If they bolt from Growth and Prosperity in favor of anti-Trump alliance with COC and the UniParty, they may jeopardize their hold their on corporate career.
You can’t be against America when the country is in need and the President has honored you.
Trump is playing a coercive game if you look deeply at these meetings.
Very Putin-esque, if I may add some levity to the observation.
After all, you have been called to patriotism. Can your answer be No?
Bull, right with you! President Trump is conducting CEO Apprentice.
Wait until he actually starts World Leader Apprentice.
Exactly. The most perfect sentence to describe the transformational qualities of President Trump. Thank God we have a real person who has run a real business and made real money and maintained real relationships with people from all walks of life and from all aspects of the economy. The real deal is now becoming much larger than the illusionary deal. Stronger and larger. Couldn’t be happier.
For America to really be great again repeal the amendment to the constitution giving the government the right to steal from the working people via taxes. Until this is done America will not be great. I am sick and tired to sending in thousands of dollars a year to the federal government and having zero say. Trump repeal this amendment now.
If I remember, please Treepers, correct me if I’m wrong, Obama never held a press conference to sign his Executive Orders. He just did it right and we find out later?
I’m happy that our President meets with people, gets their feedback, formulates the order and signs it. The transparency is so breathtaking it makes me smile and grin ear to ear!! He thinks of Americans and loves us all. I think of the pictures of him protecting our flag and patting it. I’m going to cry 😭 I can’t think of any words to say about how I feel now… MAGA!!! 👍😎😁
President Trump is being very transparent with his administration. Not like the previous administration….whoever that was…I can’t remember the name any more 🙂
I would be traumatized if I tried!! 😳😖
Just the Obummercare signing party with the kid on the left.
I just remember that sometimes he would sign something with 10 or 20 pens and give them away. Also he had his Auto Pen.
Donahue, Soros…both should be neutralized. Stat.
Correction…Donohue.
Regulatory reform needs to be followed by tort reform. The “sewers” i.e. trial lawyers, are responsible for the high price of everything.
The ol’ end around.
Simple solution… stop agencies from issuing ‘regulations’ that have the force of law… As such, these ‘regulations’ would be merely “guidelines”, “best or recommended practices”, etc… According to the Constitution, only Congress can pass laws…
