Nigel Farage Highlights Europe’s Ruling Class Disconnect With EU Voters – European Parliament, Strasbourg…

European Parliament, Strasbourg, 14 February 2017 – Nigel Farage highlights the disconnect between the ruling class and the disenfranchised voting electorate:

[Transcript] I feel like I’m attending a meeting of a religious sect here this morning, it’s as if the global revolution of 2016; Brexit, Trump, the Italian rejection of the referendum has completely bypassed you.

You can’t face up to the fact that this bandwagon is going to roll across Europe in these elections in 2017. A lot of citizens now recognize this form of centralized government simply doesn’t work. Whether it’s the miseries inflicted upon a country like Greece by the euro, the unemployment caused by bad regulation or the feeling that none of us are as safe in our cities because of the disastrous Common Asylum Policy.

But at the heart of it is a fundamental point, Mr Verhofstadt this morning said that people want more Europe; they don’t, the people want less Europe. And we see this again and again when people have referendums and they reject aspects of EU membership.

But something more fundamental is going on out there. Yes you can say they’re lying, and I have no doubt that many of you here when you hear what I have to say will probably despise your own voters.

Because just last week, Chatham House, the reputable group, published a massive survey from ten European member states and only twenty percent of people want immigration from Muslim countries to continue. Just twenty percent want us to keep on allowing people in from Muslim countries, which means your voters have a harder line position on this than Donald Trump, or myself or frankly any party sitting in this Parliament and that is where we’re going.

♦ All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped?

Poland:

♦ Agree 71%

♦ Disagree 9%

Hungary:

♦ Agree 64%

♦ Disagree 12%

U.K:

♦ Agree 47%

♦ Disagree 23%

Austria:

♦ Agree 65%

♦ Disagree 18%

Italy

♦ Agree 51%

♦ Disagree 23%

France

♦ Agree 61%

♦ Disagree 16%

Spain:

♦ Agree 41%

♦ Disagree 32%

Greece:

♦ Agree 58%

♦ Disagree 20%

Germany:

♦ Agree 53%

♦ Disagree 19%

Belgium:

♦ Agree 64%

♦ Disagree 13%

TOTAL

♦ Agree 55%

♦ Disagree 20%

And I simply cannot believe that you’re blind to the fact that even Mrs Merkel has now made a U-turn and wants to send people back. Even Mr Schulz thinks that it’s a good idea, the fact is the European Union has no future at all in its current form and I suspect you’re in for as bigger shock in 2017 as you were in 2016.