Nigel Farage Highlights Europe’s Ruling Class Disconnect With EU Voters – European Parliament, Strasbourg…

European Parliament, Strasbourg, 14 February 2017 – Nigel Farage highlights the disconnect between the ruling class and the disenfranchised voting electorate:
[Transcript] I feel like I’m attending a meeting of a religious sect here this morning, it’s as if the global revolution of 2016; Brexit, Trump, the Italian rejection of the referendum has completely bypassed you.
You can’t face up to the fact that this bandwagon is going to roll across Europe in these elections in 2017. A lot of citizens now recognize this form of centralized government simply doesn’t work. Whether it’s the miseries inflicted upon a country like Greece by the euro, the unemployment caused by bad regulation or the feeling that none of us are as safe in our cities because of the disastrous Common Asylum Policy.
But at the heart of it is a fundamental point, Mr Verhofstadt this morning said that people want more Europe; they don’t, the people want less Europe. And we see this again and again when people have referendums and they reject aspects of EU membership.
But something more fundamental is going on out there. Yes you can say they’re lying, and I have no doubt that many of you here when you hear what I have to say will probably despise your own voters.
Because just last week, Chatham House, the reputable group, published a massive survey from ten European member states and only twenty percent of people want immigration from Muslim countries to continue. Just twenty percent want us to keep on allowing people in from Muslim countries, which means your voters have a harder line position on this than Donald Trump, or myself or frankly any party sitting in this Parliament and that is where we’re going.
♦ All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped?
Poland:
♦ Agree 71%
♦ Disagree 9%
Hungary:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 12%
U.K:
♦ Agree 47%
♦ Disagree 23%
Austria:
♦ Agree 65%
♦ Disagree 18%
Italy
♦ Agree 51%
♦ Disagree 23%
France
♦ Agree 61%
♦ Disagree 16%
Spain:
♦ Agree 41%
♦ Disagree 32%
Greece:
♦ Agree 58%
♦ Disagree 20%
Germany:
♦ Agree 53%
♦ Disagree 19%
Belgium:
♦ Agree 64%
♦ Disagree 13%
TOTAL
♦ Agree 55%
♦ Disagree 20%
And I simply cannot believe that you’re blind to the fact that even Mrs Merkel has now made a U-turn and wants to send people back. Even Mr Schulz thinks that it’s a good idea, the fact is the European Union has no future at all in its current form and I suspect you’re in for as bigger shock in 2017 as you were in 2016.
Who is the bozo sitting behind Farage? He’s the guy who held up a sign in an earlier video, right? He just refuses to get it. These a-holes in their positions of power don’t give a crap what the citizens want. Oh please let the citizens of each European country reject the EU! Put the a-holes out of their jobs.
I think it’s James Carver, UKIP MEP.
James Carver is anti-EU according to what I’m finding. So why is he such a jerk when Farage speaks? Anyone understand this?
It appears Carver is a globalist despite being anti-EU.
Could be the “McCain” of the Brexits, its not like Repubs are the only party rife w/ traitors.
Sven Giegold of Germany forgot to wear his pussy hat. What a disgrace to mankind!
It is James Carver behind Nigel, a member of his own party – but it was Seb Dance (Labour) who held the sign up a few weeks back.
Farage and Trump remind me of Churchill and Patton, and the stakes today are about the same as in WWII.
God bless Nigel Farage! He has the balls to stand up to them and tell them what is so obvious and to get their heads out of the sand. Will they? Absolutely not but at least they will have to deal with the consequences of their actions.
I wonder if Farage could be Trumps communication advisor. He would be great.
Love listening to Farage speak. He’s able to be both articulate and scathing at the same time, while still having a biting edge of humor on his regular dressdowns to the EU.
Me too, love listening to Nigel!
haha. they look pissed.
But it doesn’t matter what he says to them they just don’t get it .Its like they don’t care about being publicly humiliated.
I think the EU gravy train is so huge ,they even have their own private shopping malls. So as long as the money keeps rolling they really don’t give a damn.
FORMER CZECH PRESIDENT KLAUS: EU ELITES AIM TO DESTROY EUROPEAN SOCIETY AS WE KNOW IT
What stood behind Germany’s “Refugees Welcome” policy in 2015? To what extent was it driven by values and by the desire to change the country’s population dynamics in order to have more young and skilled workforce? Has the policy paid for itself?
Behind Germany´s (and the whole Western Europe´s) policies stand the irrational ideologies of multiculturalism, of Europeanism, of humanrightism supplemented by plans to create a new European society and a new European man. The European political elites consider the migrants a perfect instrument for it, for liquidating the European society as we know it.
Demographic problems or labour-force problems are irrelevant in this respect.
Why do Western European societies choose to downplay connection between migration and rise in Islamic radicalism. Where will this lead Europe?
“European societies” didn´t do this. It was done by European elites, by the European political establishment. Ordinary people would never do such a mistake.European political elites are more interested in dismantling nation-states in Europe than in fighting terrorism. Mass migration, not terrorism, will destroy Europe.
http://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/klaus-eu-elites-aim-to-destroy-europe/
They get it.
They want hordes of military age male muslims in your neighborhoods…
But not their gated communties.
more like somebody farted but no one is rude enough to admit it
Listen closely to the German reps response. When you think about it, it’s the under lying reason that the Dems and the left in general are going nuts. One World Governance, pure and simple. Unfortunately the Republicans won’t admit it.
Why don’t we just let the Globalists globalize themselves, so long as they leave us alone. We can offer relocation packages to Brussels.
It’s the elitist political class. It’s not that they don’t get it, they do, but they just don’t care, because they actually believe they own their perspective countries. They actually believe they alone are entitled to decide which direction everything goes
Just as in America, where we fled a tyrannic oligarchy to form a government by the people, our government today has returned to a sense of nobility, where they, “our betters”, rule over us peasants
Screw every one of them. These aristocrats need a serious beat down to show them they’re nothing but peasants too, elected to watch over our interests
Seems to me he’s getting more applause than in earlier videos.
Farage, like President Trump, doesn’t care if he steps on a few people’s toes. He tells the truth without apology. Great man!
What can we do to help the European people? PS. The survey included Muslims. You take them out of the equation and we are looking more at 65/15
