Facing Election Defeat – Germany’s Angela Merkel Announces Paying Muslims to Get Out…

February 10, 2017

Liberals and globalists live in a bubble.  Maintaining elitism requires little contact with people outside their echo-chamber.  That truism is the primary foundation for their need of safe spaces etc. The inherent disconnect also becomes one of their greatest political weaknesses – if smart opposition knows how to use it.  Trump is that smart opposition.

The Chatham Poll of EU Nations was so stunning to their ideological construct, it has penetrated the bubble.   Globalists usually dispatch the rumors and whispers from neither-land occupants outside the bubble.  However, when voices are quantified by a member of their own association, well, such realities are no longer easy dispatched.

Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?

German Voters:  ♦ Agree 53% ♦ Disagree 19%

merkel-has-sad-2

GERMANY – Angela Merkel will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy.

In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock to the country, Mrs Merkel has now vowed to send many of them home.

The German chancellor agreed a package of measures to speed up the deportation process for an estimated 450,000 migrants who have been rejected asylum.

The controversial plan, which marks a significant toughening of previous proposals, includes a £76million scheme that will offer migrants cash incentives to leave Germany voluntarily.

Many will see the move as a desperate attempt for Miss Merkel to claw back support ahead of her challenging re-election bid in September.  (read more)

angela-merkel-berlin-attackeu-muslim-ban(Poll LINK)

57 Responses to Facing Election Defeat – Germany’s Angela Merkel Announces Paying Muslims to Get Out…

  2. JoeS says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    LOL!

    450K rejected from asylum!

    What happened to diversity?

  3. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    And once Merkel is elected she’ll bring them back in/
    IT’S CALLED TAQUIYYA/ TO LIE/

  4. VegasGuy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Great idea….Give them enough $$$$ to get 1st class tickets to the U.S.

    NOT….

  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Just couldn’t resist:

  7. Sandra says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    She’s insane! The German taxpayers must be furious!

    • sDee says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:49 pm

      They should be. If this is voluntary it will do nothing to get rid of the muslim invaders. For the rest, Germany is Shangri-La compared to the hell holes they’d go back to.

  8. sDee says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    How sweet if Trump’s negotiates muslim countries to pay us to take them back!.

  9. nevercrywolf says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Why on earth would they agree to leave. They have already taken over the Country.

  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    She’ll be funding terrorism if she does that. Time to declare Germany a state sponsor of terrorism.

  11. RJ says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Calling Dr. Moe, calling Dr. Moe…

  12. Bl says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I detest this woman.

    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      I refuse to visit Europe now. Have been to 9 European countries in past.

      I thought about Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia , and Denmark but decided against it. Mainly US, Canada and the Islands now.

  13. decisiontime16 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Lets hope and pray the German people never forgive or forget what this woman has done to them. All she’s interested in is maintaining her position as parasite in chief. Obviously, she sees the handwriting on the wall. Too late Frau Merkel.

  14. Sentient says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Too late to help her election chances. Heraus!!

  15. greenvalleygal says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I agree. Few takers for this offer when Muslims control the streets.

  16. wheatietoo says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Or…here’s a thought:

    Keep the money and deport them all!
    Offer that money to native Germans as an incentive to have children!

    If they had done this years ago, instead of trying to import a population increase…then they would be up to their elbows in little German blue-eyed babies by now.

    • JohnPaulJohnes says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      I can’t see Trump paying illegal aliens or refugees to leave the US.
      Has a leader ever paid refugees they welcomed, to leave their nation?

      • wheatietoo says:
        February 10, 2017 at 11:06 pm

        Not that I’m aware of.
        And yeah…I can’t see Trump ever doing something like this.

        Refugees are only granted ‘temporary refuge’ in the US.
        They can be deported at any time.
        It’s the law.

        Just like deporting illegal aliens, refugees can be deported at any time.

  17. Yankee Lawyer says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    They are going to end up over correcting at some point if they don’t snap out of it soon.

  18. ihaterats says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Somebody ought to put this old bat out of her misery. Germany’s Pelosi.

  19. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    One thing I read that doesn’t make much sense is that German media is trying to compare Angela Merkel’s chief rival, former president of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz to Donald Trump. It doesn’t make much sense because as president of the European Parliament Schulz is a capital-G Globalist. You may remember Schulz as Nigel Farage’s chief antagonist in the European Parliament.

    Surely the German people aren’t so clueless that they think Martin Schulz is anything like Donald Trump. In fact, there are few policy differences between Schulz and Merkel.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      Relevant and entertaining video:

      This Schulz and Merkel are both the front runners in the upcoming German federal elections. Things aren’t looking good for the German people.

    • phoenixRising says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      I read a comment that Martin Schulz is simply Merkel with a beard!

    • vfm#7634 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      Martin Schulz is SDP. It would be like Tim Kaine running against Hillary.

    • Kent says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:04 pm

      I wonder when her jimmy carter moment was?….her epiphany that she had stepped in a truly massive pile of fresh dung and that the stench would never leave her person?

      Lebanon let in masses of muslim refugees….see where that got them….zimmy carter stabbed Shah in the back and bears quite a bit of the blame for the jihadist mess the world is dealing with….

      It’s not like there aren’t DOZENS of examples over the centuries of why a nation/civilization doesn’t do what she crammed down Germanys collective throats….

      Liberalism in its present form should be declared a mental disorder.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 10, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      rsanchez, I think the German people may really be “that clueless” and that, for the opposition at least, they’re thinking that one Label, “s/he’s like Trump!”, is the BEST ammunition they have.

      Just think, one word, “Trump” encompasses so many slurs: Racist, NAZI, misogynist, etc. in the minds of Leftys and their Media.

  21. JohnPaulJohnes says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I don’t think money was high on their list.
    Paying refugees to leave the continent you welcomed them to does not sound like a poll raiser.

  22. Joe Collins says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Wow. Such a hater.

  23. annieoakley says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Europe, you are on your own. I have enough problems here in the Sanctuary United States.

  24. Alison says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Sure hope we don’t find out Obama made a deal to take Germany’s rejects like he did with Australia! /s

  25. OverWatch says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Once in their mom’s basement, it’s party time!

  26. sunnydaze says:
    February 10, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    I don’t get why this is only 53%.

    I don’t expect 100%, but this seems a bit low.

  28. DebbieUK says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Its all smoke ane mirrors for Merkel until she gets re elected.
    It doesn’t work anyway …..They take the money and come right back again, and it encourages even more to arrive ……..UK has had this policy for years.
    Until they address the borders issue and enforce a strict deportation policy Europe is sunk.

  29. Apfelcobbler says:
    February 10, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    When money is necessarily no object …

