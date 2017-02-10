Facing Election Defeat – Germany’s Angela Merkel Announces Paying Muslims to Get Out…

Liberals and globalists live in a bubble. Maintaining elitism requires little contact with people outside their echo-chamber. That truism is the primary foundation for their need of safe spaces etc. The inherent disconnect also becomes one of their greatest political weaknesses – if smart opposition knows how to use it. Trump is that smart opposition.
The Chatham Poll of EU Nations was so stunning to their ideological construct, it has penetrated the bubble. Globalists usually dispatch the rumors and whispers from neither-land occupants outside the bubble. However, when voices are quantified by a member of their own association, well, such realities are no longer easy dispatched.
Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?
German Voters: ♦ Agree 53% ♦ Disagree 19%
GERMANY – Angela Merkel will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy.
In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock to the country, Mrs Merkel has now vowed to send many of them home.
The German chancellor agreed a package of measures to speed up the deportation process for an estimated 450,000 migrants who have been rejected asylum.
The controversial plan, which marks a significant toughening of previous proposals, includes a £76million scheme that will offer migrants cash incentives to leave Germany voluntarily.
Many will see the move as a desperate attempt for Miss Merkel to claw back support ahead of her challenging re-election bid in September. (read more)
LOL!
450K rejected from asylum!
What happened to diversity?
Just as pertinent, what is happening to all the moslems that were granted asylum? This almost 1/2 million must be openly threatening to behead people in their asylum interviews… Sounds like another half-cocked attempt at a crock of nothingberger. Why pounds sterling?…never trust the English.
Note to Marxist Merkel….its not going to work.
And once Merkel is elected she’ll bring them back in/
IT’S CALLED TAQUIYYA/ TO LIE/
You got that right. Once a traitor, always a traitor.
Great idea….Give them enough $$$$ to get 1st class tickets to the U.S.
NOT….
Just couldn’t resist:
Lololol! Please tell me that’s photoshopped?
It’s real, and it’s spectacular. It’s from the 90s, when she was on vacation.
good grief! Is that really Merkel?
I’m sure it’s not. It looks like it’s at some sort of contest. It was an impersonator, I’m sure. She’d be easy to impersonate.
She still manages to look better than Lena Dunham.
Loved the video!
She’s insane! The German taxpayers must be furious!
They should be. If this is voluntary it will do nothing to get rid of the muslim invaders. For the rest, Germany is Shangri-La compared to the hell holes they’d go back to.
How sweet if Trump’s negotiates muslim countries to pay us to take them back!.
Why on earth would they agree to leave. They have already taken over the Country.
Good point! It’s nice in Germany. Why would they want to return to their 3rd world sh*t holes?
She’ll be funding terrorism if she does that. Time to declare Germany a state sponsor of terrorism.
Excellent point. She’s very much like Obama. Every solution is designed to generate a new problem. And it ALL feeds Cloward-Piven breakdown of society and government budgets, either directly or indirectly.
Calling Dr. Moe, calling Dr. Moe…
I detest this woman.
I refuse to visit Europe now. Have been to 9 European countries in past.
I thought about Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia , and Denmark but decided against it. Mainly US, Canada and the Islands now.
Lets hope and pray the German people never forgive or forget what this woman has done to them. All she’s interested in is maintaining her position as parasite in chief. Obviously, she sees the handwriting on the wall. Too late Frau Merkel.
Too late to help her election chances. Heraus!!
I agree. Few takers for this offer when Muslims control the streets.
Or…here’s a thought:
Keep the money and deport them all!
Offer that money to native Germans as an incentive to have children!
If they had done this years ago, instead of trying to import a population increase…then they would be up to their elbows in little German blue-eyed babies by now.
I can’t see Trump paying illegal aliens or refugees to leave the US.
Has a leader ever paid refugees they welcomed, to leave their nation?
Not that I’m aware of.
And yeah…I can’t see Trump ever doing something like this.
Refugees are only granted ‘temporary refuge’ in the US.
They can be deported at any time.
It’s the law.
Just like deporting illegal aliens, refugees can be deported at any time.
They are going to end up over correcting at some point if they don’t snap out of it soon.
Somebody ought to put this old bat out of her misery. Germany’s Pelosi.
I love that she is the face of the German left. Just like I love that Pelosi is the face (yikes!) of the American left, or Reid, or Durban, or Schumer, or pocahontas Warren…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Hillary.
One thing I read that doesn’t make much sense is that German media is trying to compare Angela Merkel’s chief rival, former president of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz to Donald Trump. It doesn’t make much sense because as president of the European Parliament Schulz is a capital-G Globalist. You may remember Schulz as Nigel Farage’s chief antagonist in the European Parliament.
Surely the German people aren’t so clueless that they think Martin Schulz is anything like Donald Trump. In fact, there are few policy differences between Schulz and Merkel.
Relevant and entertaining video:
This Schulz and Merkel are both the front runners in the upcoming German federal elections. Things aren’t looking good for the German people.
I read a comment that Martin Schulz is simply Merkel with a beard!
Martin Schulz is SDP. It would be like Tim Kaine running against Hillary.
I wonder when her jimmy carter moment was?….her epiphany that she had stepped in a truly massive pile of fresh dung and that the stench would never leave her person?
Lebanon let in masses of muslim refugees….see where that got them….zimmy carter stabbed Shah in the back and bears quite a bit of the blame for the jihadist mess the world is dealing with….
It’s not like there aren’t DOZENS of examples over the centuries of why a nation/civilization doesn’t do what she crammed down Germanys collective throats….
Liberalism in its present form should be declared a mental disorder.
rsanchez, I think the German people may really be “that clueless” and that, for the opposition at least, they’re thinking that one Label, “s/he’s like Trump!”, is the BEST ammunition they have.
Just think, one word, “Trump” encompasses so many slurs: Racist, NAZI, misogynist, etc. in the minds of Leftys and their Media.
Those slurs also carry much more weight in Germany than in the US given their history with the actual Nazis.
I don’t think money was high on their list.
Paying refugees to leave the continent you welcomed them to does not sound like a poll raiser.
Wow. Such a hater.
I mean Merkel is the hater.
Europe, you are on your own. I have enough problems here in the Sanctuary United States.
Sure hope we don’t find out Obama made a deal to take Germany’s rejects like he did with Australia! /s
Canada said all refugees welcomed there.
Once in their mom’s basement, it’s party time!
I don’t get why this is only 53%.
I don’t expect 100%, but this seems a bit low.
You could be right.
Either it’s not the right number, or the Germans are as braindead as we kind of already know they are.
So, I’m not saying it’s wrong, just that it’s (surprisingly) low.
yeah, Poland,Austria, Belgium, Hungary seem more realistic to me. Even France and Greece.
Its all smoke ane mirrors for Merkel until she gets re elected.
It doesn’t work anyway …..They take the money and come right back again, and it encourages even more to arrive ……..UK has had this policy for years.
Until they address the borders issue and enforce a strict deportation policy Europe is sunk.
When money is necessarily no object …
