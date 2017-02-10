Facing Election Defeat – Germany’s Angela Merkel Announces Paying Muslims to Get Out…

Liberals and globalists live in a bubble. Maintaining elitism requires little contact with people outside their echo-chamber. That truism is the primary foundation for their need of safe spaces etc. The inherent disconnect also becomes one of their greatest political weaknesses – if smart opposition knows how to use it. Trump is that smart opposition.

The Chatham Poll of EU Nations was so stunning to their ideological construct, it has penetrated the bubble. Globalists usually dispatch the rumors and whispers from neither-land occupants outside the bubble. However, when voices are quantified by a member of their own association, well, such realities are no longer easy dispatched.

Should All further migration from mainly Muslim countries be stopped?

German Voters: ♦ Agree 53% ♦ Disagree 19%

GERMANY – Angela Merkel will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy. In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock to the country, Mrs Merkel has now vowed to send many of them home.

The German chancellor agreed a package of measures to speed up the deportation process for an estimated 450,000 migrants who have been rejected asylum. The controversial plan, which marks a significant toughening of previous proposals, includes a £76million scheme that will offer migrants cash incentives to leave Germany voluntarily. Many will see the move as a desperate attempt for Miss Merkel to claw back support ahead of her challenging re-election bid in September. (read more)