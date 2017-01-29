Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -VS- Swamp Maintenance Media (NBC, CBS)…

President Trump Chief of Staff Reince Preibus engages discussions with guards at the entrance to the DC swamp.
Important yet subtle note: Further evidence of this entire controversy being a trap by Trump is brutally evident within much of the one-on-one discussions. Notice how the media are not as aggressive on the XO details… in this rare instance they are beginning to lean back from their skis. It’s subtle, but it’s there.
NBC Chuck Todd is the first jibber weasel:
CBS John Dickerson jibbers second:
And, not a note of appreciation from either one of the nitwits of the effort to keep America safe! Should something happen to one of them or their loved ones, I think they’ll change their tune!
Remember during the campaign when Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters”?
Well, people out in the “Heartland” probably felt he was right. That is, if he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, there’s a good chance he would hit one of the MSM ‘Fake News’ reporters, a Liberal/Progressive Politician, a Left Wing Idiot ‘Celebrity’, or one of Soros’ Rent-A-Mob Protestors.
So, I figure, he’s got our backs. He wouldn’t lose any voters, cause we’re all OUT HERE IN THE HEARLAND!!
HEARTLAND. (you know what I meant – :-0)
72 hour notice to terrorist? Make sense to Chucky. There’s part of the problem. And he continues to not make any more sense.
He mainly speaks jabberwocky.
BullSHITalky
‘Twas brillig and the slithy Trump did gyre and gimble in Chucky’s wabe 🙂
Wait till we pound ISIS without sending out the program first.
You so naughty 🙂
Actually “Mad Dog” Mattis started pounding ISIS on his first day on the job.
They had 2 1/2 months notice. This was an enormous wake up call that he is going to keep his promises.
Trump commented he would act on this immigration ban during his campaign. For those in the know, this was a very well known objective.
Chuck Todd and his cadre of leftist fake news hacks have had six months to report this potential executive order. But oh, right, we colluded to get Hillary to win and didn’t listen to a damn thing President Trump said he was going to do. Shock! Awe! What’s happening!? Why surprise us little snowflakes with such dire news?
Please, keep doing what you’re doing Chuck. Keep losing.
Chuck Todd is still an IDIOT !!
It is amazing how so much idiocy can be held in such a small package.
I loathe him.
so do I…and most of the msm…
An insufferable bastard.
I wish just once a spokesman would say ” Not every Muslim is Isis, but every Isis member is a Muslim”. They let the “Muslim ban” phrase get used way to often without a proper response.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Oh, 90 days of moratorium might not be long enough? You don’t say.”
“Oh, Congress was too lenient on all the Sunni states in the Gulf and North Africa? You don’t say.”
“Oh, we need to pay more attention to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan than the Obama Administration did? You don’t say.”
Bingo!
Watching MSNBC. They have just stated that Trump chose a “seemingly random choice of countries”. Look at the Priebus interview, it is pretty damn clear the countries were chosen deliberately to matchup with the “high concern” countries highlighted by Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck Todd is dumber than a doorknob!!!! Wow!!!!
OR he could be just trying to make the EO sound as convoluted as it could be and thereby create another opportunity for fake news!
Is a doorknob dumber than a rock? Cause that’s Don Lemonade’s moniker and we wouldn’t want to make him jealous.
Prince Priebus!
I have enjoyed watching the left go into a meltdown over a temporary halt in letting in the invading hoards. Trump knew the media and the globalists were going to go into a frenzy. The thing about Trump is that he does not seem to worry too much about what his enemies are crying about.
He won the presidency of the United States with promises of doing this very thing as soon as he could — and damn he did it. Who would have guessed a politician would keep a promise. Oh, wait — he is not really a politician. I guess that is why the mainstream media was blindsided by all this.
Indeed. They will continue to convince themselves that they have the power to stop him from fulfilling his promises. I love that Priebus touched on that in the John Dickerson interview and got him to say that people (the idiot media) are surprised he is doing what he said he would. I hope they continue to underestimate his resolve.
‼️Chuck Todd clearly advocates for adding more countries to the XO!‼️
The one moment when we all agree with Chuck Todd.
I heard that too!
This particular trap has a special self-assembling component…
Awed. SD mentions the traps and then there are more traps to behold and then we we thought we’d figured all the traps, they step in a hidden snare under the leaves and are snapped up in the air to flail haplessly about hanging by the ankle!
In their zeal to undercut this, the MSM is telling everyone the worst offenders aren’t on the list and helpfully names them.
Thankyouverymuchhaveaniceday.
No one should be spending their Sundays facing rabid dogs. Kellyanne and Reince earn their living the hard way
Was thinking about that today—wishing they could be home with their families for just one entire day. I hope they are being paid handsomely. They are making all kinds of sacrifices.
Reince is getting really good. I love how he handled chuckles.
I’m beginning to think Reince was just one of those guys who needed the proper management to shine. Wouldn’t trust him to take my wife food shopping or the kids to the ball games but possibly water the begonias while I was on a long weekend.
He could water my peonies… I don’t like them very much.
Can’t wait until the psychopathic left has this same reaction for the middle class tax cut.
“It’s because you don’t stop talking Chuck !!”
Wow best one liner of the day!! Way to go RP!
He is now Prince Riebus in my book after dropping that hammer
The insufferable F. Chuck Todd…
Why does he get stuck on stupid so much?
Wow!!! Both of the Sunday morning MSM blabber mouths sound and look very angry. They are just seething. I expect them all to, one of these days, start foaming at the mouth like rabies infected animals do.
Reince Priebus did very well and I especially loved when he told Chuck to, basically, shut up and let him [Priebus] answer the question!!!!
I am loving the way Kellyanne and Reince and Bannon are taking to the MSM and calling them out like the “opposition Party” that they are!
Director of ACLU is now calling it Trump’s Obamacare moment? Keep going trump! Keep the mental midgets crying.
Activist Communist Lawyer Uglies
ACLU. American Civil Liberties Union? Hey. I said Hey. They ain’t A-M-E-R-I-C-A-N-S.
Quote from DHS in response to your legal maneuvering on behalf of those trying to enter our country:
“No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.”
That is why General Kelly is where he is
These propagandist announcers need to have it explained that “permanent residency” carries absolutely no guarantee of permanence. That a green card is not citizenship. That green cards can be revoked.
It is a remarkable sight to behold these GOP types, (Priebus, Spicer, Conway et al) after being around Trump, have actually learned how to fight and not take any crap from the phony “news” types.
Beautiful to watch the process of their transformation.
To those who say we should just take the women and children…
I hate to defend the insufferable Upchuck Todd, but he was pressing Priebus on the issue of greencard holders. Priebus kept saying the EO doesn’t affect greencard holders “going forward”. Does Priebus mean that the EO was modified after initially issued – or has the court order that was issued modified the effect of the EO on greencard holders?
