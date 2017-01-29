Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -VS- Swamp Maintenance Media (NBC, CBS)…

President Trump Chief of Staff Reince Preibus engages discussions with guards at the entrance to the DC swamp.

Important yet subtle note: Further evidence of this entire controversy being a trap by Trump is brutally evident within much of the one-on-one discussions. Notice how the media are not as aggressive on the XO details… in this rare instance they are beginning to lean back from their skis. It’s subtle, but it’s there.

NBC Chuck Todd is the first jibber weasel:

CBS John Dickerson jibbers second:

.