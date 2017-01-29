Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -VS- Swamp Maintenance Media (NBC, CBS)…

President Trump Chief of Staff Reince Preibus engages discussions with guards at the entrance to the DC swamp.

Important yet subtle note:  Further evidence of this entire controversy being a trap by Trump is brutally evident within much of the one-on-one discussions.  Notice how the media are not as aggressive on the XO details… in this rare instance they are beginning to lean back from their skis.  It’s subtle, but it’s there.

NBC Chuck Todd is the first jibber weasel:

CBS John Dickerson jibbers second:

52 Responses to Sunday Talks – Reince Priebus -VS- Swamp Maintenance Media (NBC, CBS)…

  1. Pam says:
    January 29, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    • gettherejustassoon says:
      January 29, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      And, not a note of appreciation from either one of the nitwits of the effort to keep America safe! Should something happen to one of them or their loved ones, I think they’ll change their tune!

  2. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Remember during the campaign when Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters”?

    Well, people out in the “Heartland” probably felt he was right. That is, if he did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, there’s a good chance he would hit one of the MSM ‘Fake News’ reporters, a Liberal/Progressive Politician, a Left Wing Idiot ‘Celebrity’, or one of Soros’ Rent-A-Mob Protestors.

    So, I figure, he’s got our backs. He wouldn’t lose any voters, cause we’re all OUT HERE IN THE HEARLAND!!

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    72 hour notice to terrorist? Make sense to Chucky. There’s part of the problem. And he continues to not make any more sense.

  5. G says:
    January 29, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Chuck Todd is still an IDIOT !!

  6. Rickster says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I wish just once a spokesman would say ” Not every Muslim is Isis, but every Isis member is a Muslim”. They let the “Muslim ban” phrase get used way to often without a proper response.

  7. darththulhu says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    “Oh, 90 days of moratorium might not be long enough? You don’t say.”

    “Oh, Congress was too lenient on all the Sunni states in the Gulf and North Africa? You don’t say.”

    “Oh, we need to pay more attention to Saudi Arabia and Pakistan than the Obama Administration did? You don’t say.”

  8. AndrewJackson says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Watching MSNBC. They have just stated that Trump chose a “seemingly random choice of countries”. Look at the Priebus interview, it is pretty damn clear the countries were chosen deliberately to matchup with the “high concern” countries highlighted by Obama.

  9. kallibella says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Chuck Todd is dumber than a doorknob!!!! Wow!!!!
    OR he could be just trying to make the EO sound as convoluted as it could be and thereby create another opportunity for fake news!

  11. markstoval says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I have enjoyed watching the left go into a meltdown over a temporary halt in letting in the invading hoards. Trump knew the media and the globalists were going to go into a frenzy. The thing about Trump is that he does not seem to worry too much about what his enemies are crying about.

    He won the presidency of the United States with promises of doing this very thing as soon as he could — and damn he did it. Who would have guessed a politician would keep a promise. Oh, wait — he is not really a politician. I guess that is why the mainstream media was blindsided by all this.

    • LCSmom says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:13 pm

      Indeed. They will continue to convince themselves that they have the power to stop him from fulfilling his promises. I love that Priebus touched on that in the John Dickerson interview and got him to say that people (the idiot media) are surprised he is doing what he said he would. I hope they continue to underestimate his resolve.

  12. KBR says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    ‼️Chuck Todd clearly advocates for adding more countries to the XO!‼️

    The one moment when we all agree with Chuck Todd.

    • Craig W. Gordon says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      I heard that too!

    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      This particular trap has a special self-assembling component…

    • 4bleu says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      Awed. SD mentions the traps and then there are more traps to behold and then we we thought we’d figured all the traps, they step in a hidden snare under the leaves and are snapped up in the air to flail haplessly about hanging by the ankle!
      In their zeal to undercut this, the MSM is telling everyone the worst offenders aren’t on the list and helpfully names them.
      Thankyouverymuchhaveaniceday.

  13. fedback says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    No one should be spending their Sundays facing rabid dogs. Kellyanne and Reince earn their living the hard way

    • Landslide says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:18 pm

      Was thinking about that today—wishing they could be home with their families for just one entire day. I hope they are being paid handsomely. They are making all kinds of sacrifices.

  14. starfcker says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Reince is getting really good. I love how he handled chuckles.

    • Dogstar_K9 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      I’m beginning to think Reince was just one of those guys who needed the proper management to shine. Wouldn’t trust him to take my wife food shopping or the kids to the ball games but possibly water the begonias while I was on a long weekend.

  15. AndrewJackson says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Can’t wait until the psychopathic left has this same reaction for the middle class tax cut.

  16. Pissed in Cali says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    “It’s because you don’t stop talking Chuck !!”

    Wow best one liner of the day!! Way to go RP!

  17. Craig W. Gordon says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    The insufferable F. Chuck Todd…

    Why does he get stuck on stupid so much?

  18. kallibella says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Wow!!! Both of the Sunday morning MSM blabber mouths sound and look very angry. They are just seething. I expect them all to, one of these days, start foaming at the mouth like rabies infected animals do.
    Reince Priebus did very well and I especially loved when he told Chuck to, basically, shut up and let him [Priebus] answer the question!!!!
    I am loving the way Kellyanne and Reince and Bannon are taking to the MSM and calling them out like the “opposition Party” that they are!

  19. Pam says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:19 pm

  20. AndrewJackson says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Director of ACLU is now calling it Trump’s Obamacare moment? Keep going trump! Keep the mental midgets crying.

    • KBR says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Activist Communist Lawyer Uglies

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      January 29, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      ACLU. American Civil Liberties Union? Hey. I said Hey. They ain’t A-M-E-R-I-C-A-N-S.

      Quote from DHS in response to your legal maneuvering on behalf of those trying to enter our country:

      “No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.”

  21. KBR says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    These propagandist announcers need to have it explained that “permanent residency” carries absolutely no guarantee of permanence. That a green card is not citizenship. That green cards can be revoked.

    Like

  22. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    It is a remarkable sight to behold these GOP types, (Priebus, Spicer, Conway et al) after being around Trump, have actually learned how to fight and not take any crap from the phony “news” types.

    Beautiful to watch the process of their transformation.

  23. mazziflol says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    To those who say we should just take the women and children…

  24. Sentient says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I hate to defend the insufferable Upchuck Todd, but he was pressing Priebus on the issue of greencard holders. Priebus kept saying the EO doesn’t affect greencard holders “going forward”. Does Priebus mean that the EO was modified after initially issued – or has the court order that was issued modified the effect of the EO on greencard holders?

