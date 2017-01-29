Sunday Talks – Kellyanne Conway vs Chris Wallace

The Sunday talk circuit is full of praetorian-guard-like propaganda. Today Fox News chief swamp-guide Chris Wallace was full of his customary misinformation and UniParty talking points as he interviewed Kellyanne Conway.
Chris Wallace Uses Manufactured Statistics to hide the falsity of his argument. Wallace compares ALL refugees for his religious statistics; which includes the tens of thousands of (Unaccompanied Alien Children) South American refugees Obama allowed via his open border policy.
Regarding Mid-East Syrian Refugees:
The Obama administration resettled 13,210 Syrian refugees into the United States in 2016 — an increase of 675 percent over the same period in 2015. Of those, 13,100 (99.1 percent) were Muslims [12,966 Sunnis, 24 Shi’a, and 110 other Muslims] and 77 (0.5 percent) are Christians. Another 24 (0.18 percent) are Yazidis. (link)
- 2016 Muslim refugees from Syria 13,100 (99.1%)
- 2016 Christian refugees from Syria 77 (0.5%)
- 2016 Yazidi refugees from Syria 21 (.018%)
*Note* The Christian population of Syria is 10%
*Note* U.S. Refugee Admission Statistics Link Here
And we aren’t talking about just any Christian communities here. We are talking about some of the oldest Christian communities, dating back to the beginnings of Christendom.
The commie libs were jamming them in. They planned on Hillary winning and turning them in to voters. That is all democrats care about.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, the absolute oldest Christian communities!
In just one major example in Acts 9, the Apostle Paul is converted on the road to Damascus!
KAC slapped swamp master around pretty good. Wallace is insufferable.
Did he just give in at the end? Wow. She was amazing. Both KAC and Priebus were excellent today. And the media was working off the same talking points again.
Questioning, honest questioning I don’t mind at all. Indeed, I welcome it and the opportunity to be informed and learn. However, this adversarial stance, as exemplified by Wallace, that many in the media has is most annoying and unwelcome.
I believe many others have well had it with the MSM and are hopeful that this administrations stand strong and tall against them after the manner of Kellyanne Conway.
What the media is doing right now is criminal. They are lying through their teeth and intentionally trying to stir up riot mobs with their false propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s all about impeachment. Whatever Trump needs to do to stay ahead of it is fine by me.
The Ds and their media lackeys are playing with fire with impeachment talk. No Trumper will buy their case – we know they lie, why would we buy their case? Impeachment = civil war.
Of 13,210 Syrian refugees into the United States in 2016, 12,966 were Sunnis.
I had to look it up, Wiki says 74% of Syrians are Sunni.
These are not refugees.
They could be refugees. Some are targeted by isis for not fully aligning with isis or for being “hypocrites” (insufficiently warlike). Others have been collateral damage in Assad’s counter insurgency. Still, the Sunni jihadis started the war, have been funded by the US and Gulf States. Sunni refugees can go to Arabia or the Gulf States.
We should take the billions spent on their care, give it to Suadi Arabia and tell them to take in the refugees. No refugees, we don’t buy their oil.
Saudi probably funded the war and is responsible for the refugees (along with the US doing their bidding). Why should we pay them anything? We do not need Saudi oil.
Thanks for the numerical context, Sundance. Numbers matter to understanding the situation. I hope Trump administration staff continue to use detailed numbers to provide context, as well as detailed history of similar actions taken by Obama and Jimmy Carter. Most journalists are innumerate and will be exposed as idiots when presented with actual math.
I rewatched Chris Wallace and how he set up his statistics: liar, liar, pants on fire. Trump was talking about Middle East refugees and how we haven’t been prioritizing Christians and CW used a inapt statistic. And it’s no accident – they had the Trump clip AND they had the non applicable statistic……AND they had the correct statistic.
FNC intended to falsely claim Trump lied in the piece. INTENDED. No accident. No ‘this is where the answers led to’. A simple attempt to call Trump a liar, even though he wasn’t lying, it was the FNC staff. Sorry, FNC, but that’s cousin to Dan Rather’s behavior.
Hard to believe that FNC is the enemy of a Republican WH. But Trump is not ‘any Republican’ and FNC isn’t a friend to populism. I only watch Red Eye, Tucker and Maria on Sunday now so Tucker is going over the side – I’ll catch clips on the internet. You try to take down a President, like FNC and the media are, you get punished.
I am convinced that Barack Obama hated the United States of America and that’s why he was only letting Muslims in…
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s part of it but also remember he let them in because he’s a Muslim too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And his puppetmeisters told him to.
The few Christians that Obama let in may well have gotten in by saying they were muslims in order to not be murdered by the muslims they were traveling with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. I don’t believe that they were admitted, IF and only IF in effect they were admitted, in the numbers Chris’ chart says. I don’t believe ANYTHING the MSM or any liberal non profit or any so-called non partisan organization puts out.
They have lost credibility, especially since it is obvious that the chart is meant to favor obama and to slam President Trump.
Chris’ chart is a red herring (doesn’t apply) even as FNC HAD the correct statistic, that would back up Trump. So this was a set up to call Trump a liar……..using a bad statistic.
So your instincts are correct. If this were my organization, somebody is getting fired. You don’t call the President a liar unless you have a case. And if you build your case on a bad statistic when the applicable statistic is readily available, when the target is the President…….somebody needs to be fired at FNC. Don’t know if it’s Wallace or his producer but one of them knew exactly what they were doing.
Agree. But I submit they are doing it with intentionality because President Trump and Bannon called them out due to their extreme fake news proclivities. They also attribute to President Trump words he didn’t speak; in the Hannity interview President Trump said not all in the media are liars. He made a point to say that there are exceptions. Unless Chris Wallace feels alluded to, then President Trump was not directing his criticism at CW.
Kellyanne Conway is just awesome at handling the fake news MSM!!!!
Chris Wallace displayed himself like an entitled liberal who thinks his job is so much better just because he is in the MSM. Kellyanne reminded him that with the constitutional protection the media enjoy comes responsibility. She shut his mouth and he looked like a foolish and childish man!
CW asked some great questions. But his editorialization is swamp fever. Fortunately, he let KAC roll the last 3 minutes of the segment and she did a spectacular job of laying out the efficacy of the Trump agenda. CW has many loose facts and opinions. It is time to shore up the media. It is one thing to protect the 1st amendment. Free speech and the right to personal opinions is foundational. What is NOT foundational is the right to lie and call it fact. There should be a price to pay for outright lying. The only defense is limiting access. Reward the truthtellers and isolate the liars.
As Kellyanne points out, if it is a Muslim ban, why only 7 Muslim countries out of 53 are being banned?
CW: “Do you know how offensive that is…?”
Chris, try to imagine how little we care. One of the most offensive entities out there – the MSM – and you want us to feel sorry for you offensive liars? Really?
You then proceeded to point your finger at Kellyanne and tried to lecture her on just how insulting President Trump’s truth-telling is to you and your huge cadre of leftist boot-licking word-thugs. Yep, that’ll inspire trust and confidence in everyone, Chris. There are millions of us watching and listening. Duh. Suck eggs, man.
Good job, Kellyanne.
She brings up the $60 billion trade imbalance (in Mexico’s favor), and he counters with “Can we really afford to lose Mexico as a trade partner?”
Uhhh… considering we’d be SAVING $60 billion a year? Si, se puede. $0 is more than -$60 billion.
three minute closing monologue from Kellyanne on media failure and dishonesty was quite epic
What could Wallace say? Plus he thinks she’s talking about the other outlets. When FNC is a big part of the problem too.
I’m waiting for President Trump to stop trying to make nice with Fox. There’s no point because Murdoch is a globalist and wants open borders and “free trade” to rule. Trump is going against his financial interests so Murdoch’s puppets have to do as they’re instructed. Hannity will be as dim as can be, Dobbs will be prevented from delving to deep, Tucker will be pushed to do more arguing and less exposition, and Jessie will remain comic relief.
Seems like RSBN is disappointing a lot of folks with the hiring of Youtube hoaxer Joey Salads. I just want real news coverage that goes in depth with topics instead of 2 minute soundbites in between commercials. There are enough opinionated talking heads on TV and radio as it is.
