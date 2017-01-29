Sunday Talks – Kellyanne Conway vs Chris Wallace

The Sunday talk circuit is full of praetorian-guard-like propaganda. Today Fox News chief swamp-guide Chris Wallace was full of his customary misinformation and UniParty talking points as he interviewed Kellyanne Conway.

Chris Wallace Uses Manufactured Statistics to hide the falsity of his argument. Wallace compares ALL refugees for his religious statistics; which includes the tens of thousands of (Unaccompanied Alien Children) South American refugees Obama allowed via his open border policy.

Regarding Mid-East Syrian Refugees:

The Obama administration resettled 13,210 Syrian refugees into the United States in 2016 — an increase of 675 percent over the same period in 2015. Of those, 13,100 (99.1 percent) were Muslims [12,966 Sunnis, 24 Shi’a, and 110 other Muslims] and 77 (0.5 percent) are Christians. Another 24 (0.18 percent) are Yazidis. (link)

2016 Muslim refugees from Syria 13,100 (99.1%)

2016 Christian refugees from Syria 77 (0.5%)

2016 Yazidi refugees from Syria 21 (.018%)

*Note* The Christian population of Syria is 10%

*Note* U.S. Refugee Admission Statistics Link Here