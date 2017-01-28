The Intelligent Pragmatism Behind Trump’s Refugee and Visa Suspension…

Many people are wondering why suspend visas relating to travel from: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Why those countries specifically? What’s this all about.
The answer to that question and many other questions surrounding the recent executive actions of President Trump can be answered deliberately by looking forward, not backward.
Due mostly to the action of Russia, Islamic extremism is currently in retreating position from Syria. In the weeks and months to come, radical Islamic extremists of various factions will be facing even more defeats as their strongholds are recaptured. In addition to their current geographic locations, where will the extremist elements go in retreat? Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Do not forget that between the November 8th, 2016 election and the January 27th, 2017 signing of these executive actions, President Trump and the incoming security/intelligence apparatus have been in contact with mid-east envoys who historically understand the predictable fall-back plans of the violent extremists within the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Brotherhood is the political face of the various extremist factions. International partners for the U.S. including King Abdullah (Jordan), Fattah Abdel el-Sisi (Egypt), and Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), hold a time-tested understanding of where the extremist elements within Islam exist and where their moves can be predicted.
You might remember how fluid the extremist elements were in their travels from Afghanistan (Iman al-Zawahiri’s al-Qaeda leadership), into Egypt (Mohammed al-Zawahiri – Brotherhood leadership), and then into Libya (Hillary’s “rebels”) and Syria (al-Nusra – McCain’s “rebels”) during the activity from 2010 through today.
The trails used by these extremist elements are well traveled, often predictable, and ultimately connected to ebbs and flows from their home region and network of support. The origin of many extremist travels begin in: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
♦ BEGIN WITH THE END IN MIND – If a larger regional plan is going to defeat the extremist elements with the use of regional allies who know these affiliates best; and with General James Mattis at the tip of the spear; the forward review becomes a matter of simple pragmatic security precautions on visa suspensions from the areas of greatest concern.
As a member of the Trump national security transition team James Carafano outlined:
[…] As the space for the Islamic State, or ISIS, gets squeezed in the Middle East, the remains of the tens of thousands of foreign fighters will have to flow somewhere. Every nation, not just the U.S., believes they are most likely to flow to the countries cited in the order. That fact, and only that fact, is why those countries are included on the list. Indeed, when it comes to visa-vetting, that’s why the European Union has restrictions that are comparable to the United States. (link)
President Trump is simply being pragmatic. He understands that when these extremists start losing they will fall back, regroup and lash out. The suspension of visa approvals from the predictable extremist territory they will occupy in retreat is simply Trump trying to protect the U.S. from the consequence of the extremist defeat.
Remember, President Trump already outlined what and why during his September 7th 2016 speech in Philadelphia when he outlined the strategy for Peace through Strength:
(TRANSCRIPT) […] In a Trump Administration, our actions in the Middle East will be tempered by realism. The current strategy of toppling regimes, with no plan for what to do the day after, only produces power vacuums that are filled by terrorists.
Gradual reform, not sudden and radical change, should be our guiding objective in that region.
We should work with any country that shares our goal of destroying ISIS and defeating Radical Islamic terrorism, and form new friendships and partnerships based on this mission. We now have an Administration, and a former Secretary of State, who refuse to say Radical Islamic Terrorism.
Immediately after taking office, I will ask my generals to present to me a plan within 30 days to defeat and destroy ISIS.
This will require military warfare, but also cyber warfare, financial warfare, and ideological warfare – as I laid out in my speech on defeating Radical Islamic terrorism several weeks ago.
Instead of an apology tour, I will proudly promote our system of government and our way of life as the best in the world – just like we did in our campaign against communism during the Cold War.
We will show the whole world how proud we are to be American.
At the same time, immigration security is a vital part of our national security.
We only want to admit people to our country who will support our values and love our people.
These are the pillars of a sound national security strategy. (continue reading)
Hey! 1952 law, a ban on Islam in America. Last used by President Carter in 1979.
END GAME for UNCONDITIONAL VICTORY in the WAR on RADICAL ISLAM:
• TAKE the Saudi Oil.
• TERMINATE Saudi Wahhabism and all Saudi-backed Mosques in foreign countries.
• SUFFOCATE Iran into FORFEITING ALL NUCLEAR ASSETS and BALLISTIC MISSILES.
• EXTERMINATE Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed Terrorists.
We don’t need to take Saudi oil. If we get the regulatory monkeys off of our energy sector, and notably the fracking industry, then our exports will crush Saudi revenue. Much of the Middle East is a cesspool fed by American dollars.
Sunni Saudi Arabia in particular is a major source of the world’s terrorism.
If we develop a friendly relationship with Syria and Russia it would put tremendous pressure on Iran.
I think we’re entering a period of unprecedented world peace under Trump, although the North Korean question may come to a head under Trump. He won’t let some small-time dictator in NK push him around. Deadly provocations by NK against South Korea went pathetically unanswered during the Obama administration.
But the Statue of Liberty haz a sad, because that’s not who we are…
George Soros-Financed Groups Scheme to Stop Trump’s Temporary Refugee Halt Order/
by AARON KLEIN28 Jan 2017/
“TEL AVIV — Immigration lawyers from groups financed by billionaire George Soros, a champion of open border policies, were signatories to a lawsuit filed Saturday to block President Donald Trump’s executive order halting visas for 90 days for “immigrants and non-immigrants” from Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq.”/
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2017/01/28/george-soros-financed-groups-scheme-stop-trumps-temporary-refugee-halt-order/
The president has authority to stop immigration completely- in accordance with statutory law. By the time the lawsuit is thrown out, the Don will have his consigliere, Mr. Pence, lining up the Congress for a vote on a five year immigration overhaul. Christian refugees from the Mideast, White South African refugees, and other Christian refugees from around the world.
Law suits can be postponed, delayed and continued for much longer than that; so this is a benefit only for the attys who are filing same. NO BIG DEAL!!!!!
President Trump knew what he was doing when he signed that executive order. He’s looking out for the best interest of this country.
Keeping Up With CAIR’s Islamic Radicalism
The Council on American-Islamic Relations CAIR is a civil rights group for Muslim-Americans, but it has a dark history of being tied to terrorism.
The Capital Research Center’s Matthew Vadum reports on this dangerous organization with ties to U.S. politicians.
CAIR is another organization created and run by the Muslim Brotherhood.
Video:
I hope they cancel the oscars, this way all these idiots won’t get to stand on stage whine.
They’re all flipping out about this Iranian director Asghar Farhad who is up for best foreign film.
On the flip side I’m sure he’s a shoe in now. SMH.
These fools scream and yell and sue that we CAN’T do that for it is inhumane…goes to show you how long our country hasn’t enforced “the Rule of Law!”
Too Funny!
Are they gathering in the hope they will be paid?
Or did they “gather” because the cash money is already in their pockets?
For sure…they aren’t doing it for free.
Immigration Attorneys = bill-able hours.
Like ambulance chasers now.
I don’t know if it’s true, but I heard the chanters on the JFK live feed saying there will be an emergency hearing in Brooklyn court at 7:30. I assume 7:30 pm eastern tonight, but don’t know for sure. And, like I said, it was just a chant on the live feed and I haven’t seen it on any msm.
Yep. A Call out to pack the courthouse.
On Justice with Judge Jeanine, she just repored a Judge issued a Stay, on EO, for ppl with visas.
Notice how the Rent-A-Mobs are always ready with specific signs, chants and grievances for any and every SJW cause du jour?
This is BS.
They’ve been nothing but consistant but fear is a powerful motivator.
It troubles me some, the GOP is part of the foot-dragging in not confirming President Trump’s nominees. It makes them complicit.
Islam was not unknown to our Forefathers.
*Forefather
andi lee, our Forefathers were very wise men in deed. Their quotes are still just as correct today as they were in their time. Thanks for posting this.
Since I trust what happens here, there is a question I’d like help with.
Are we now denying people from “returning” to the US who have the proper paperwork and have a visa?
There is no question that refugees will not and should be put on hold until we can insure proper vetting. That is just common sense.
Excellent!
NY Taxi Workers Alliance Announces No Pick-ups At JFK For 1 Hour In Protest Of ‘Muslim Ban’/
Cristina Laila Jan 28th, 2017 5:48 pm 38 Comments/
“The New York Taxi Workers Alliance is a membership based not-for-profit organization ‘fighting for the rights of NYC’s 50,000+ licensed yellow taxi drivers’ according to their website.
TGP reported earlier on the protests that erupted at JFK Airport after a refugee was temporarily detained by customs agents and subsequently released. Now this…
The NY Taxi Workers Alliance took to their Twitter account on Saturday to announce that they will halt all taxi pick-ups at JFK Airport from 6PM-7PM in solidarity with thousands protesting Trump’s so-called ‘Muslim ban’./
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/ny-taxi-workers-alliance-announces-no-pick-ups-jfk-1-hour-protest-muslim-ban/
WHY THE PROTEST? Because most of the 50,000 drivers
are MUSLIM and may be next in line for DEPORTATION/ just saying/
Uber will be busy.
👍🇺🇸
Lyft too.
They’ll be Uber happy with more weekend cash.
btw/ worst drivers EVER/ only when I’m
desperate do I get in/ and it is a DESPERATE RIDE/
Lawsuits against the NYC taxi licensing authority are in order.
LikeLike
To make it clear, the article specifically says that dual US citizens will be allowed to travel. This is specifically talking about if a person has 2 nationalities and neither is a US one. Such as a British-Iraqi citizen. A US-Iraqi will be able to enter the US
My limited knowledge on US dual citizenship, I thought US acknowledged it’s existence but does not recognize its validity.
Trump has done the right thing- but I have a feeling this may get very ugly very soon. Keep and eye on the southern border. If they can’t get in one way they’ll try another
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great way to get travelers on board, idiots.
Uber’s lovin it!
Here’s what seems like a pretty accurate synopsis of what’s being considered at the 7:30 emergency hearing
http://www.vox.com/2017/1/28/14427284/trump-muslim-ban-lawsuit
