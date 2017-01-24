Nikki Haley Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador To U.N. – McConnell and Cornyn Maintain GOPe Trickery…

Nikki Haley confirmed; gee, no surprise here. Pay attention to the trend, it’s GOPe transparent. UniParty defenders Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn are only working on confirmations for GOPe (UniParty) preferred candidates.

[…] Haley, the governor of South Carolina and a rising GOP star, was approved with wide bipartisan support, 96-4. (link)

The transparency within McConnell’s Machiavellian scheme is brutally obvious with Lisa Murkowski simultaneously slow-rolling Rick Perry for Energy Secretary. Follow these Senatorial historic names folks, they are all entrenched operatives of the UniParty working earnestly in an almost predictable fashion.

Remember, it was only last year when Nikki Haley delivered the rebuttal speech to the President Obama State of the Union and castigated candidate Trump, Don’t forget it was Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan who commissioned and approved of that rebuttal, then handed it to Haley to rehearse and deliver.

The enemy is NOT just Chuck Schumer, the real enemy is the entire UniParty apparatus which includes the GOPe swamp protection crew. President Trump is an existential threat to the GOPe just as much as President Trump is an adversary to the visible democrats. The GOPe just scheme it behind closed door.

[…] The Senate Commerce Committee easily cleared businessman Wilbur Ross to be secretary of commerce and Elaine Chao to be secretary of transportation. The Senate Banking Committee cleared Dr. Ben Carson to be secretary of housing and urban development. (link)

But where’s their vote Mitch?

[…] Aides in both parties were tight-lipped for hours about why Energy Committee Chairman Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and ranking Democrat Maria Cantwell of Washington called off the committee votes for energy secretary nominee Rick Perry and interior secretary Ryan Zinke. (link)

Oh, that would be Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska who LOST her primary to a republican challenger Joe Miller in 2010 and yet she ran in the general election as a “write in” and returned to the swamp without losing any seniority or committee status. Oh, sure McConnell and Cornyn said they would strip her of her committee position because she defied the will of the electorate – BUT THEY NEVER DID.

Does that pattern ring a bell? It should, it repeated in 2014 when Senator Thad Cochran lost his primary to Chris McDaniel in Mississippi – and the same GOPe swamp leadership came to Cochran’s defense and assistance and paid Democrats to support the incumbent in a constructed and manipulated republican primary runoff. The Swamp Dwellers have a history of protecting the swamp.

Oh, but Murkowski just had a ‘miscommunication‘ or something, right Mitch?

Those who do not learn from HISTORY – are doomed to repeat it. We have been fighting these lying bastards for over ten consecutive years. So many people just don’t understand how this Machiavellian crew operates.

Nothing is what it appears to be.

Everything these Swamp Creatures do is UniParty constructed political lies and schemes. All of it. Every Bit. Almost everything is exactly the opposite of what it appears to be.

It is so hard to teach people what’s really going on behind the scenes in the deep layers of the corporate funded swamp. This is why so many people are falling for the DACA controversy. Just like in all other instances, the professional political swamp protection committee are using their GOPe media agents and psy-ops very effectively – and people are falling for it…

(Graphic Credit)