The Peoples President…

For a select group of dedicated people today marks a moment on a specific timeline over seven years long.
2008 and 2009 were tough years for advocates of small government and constitutional freedom. The Auto-bailout, TARP, Omnibus and a trillion dollar “stimulus” signaled fiscal irresponsibility toward many; but a small group understood the larger issues which would tear apart a constitutional republic. We connected, and more importantly, we assembled.
After another defeat at 1:38am on December 23rd 2009, we knew our heels were over the precipice of the abyss. Act, or be acted upon.
Within four days the urgent message was transmitted though every possible resource that we could muster.
Meeting at the old mill, we rode that night, December 27th 2009, with urgency. Our destination was Wrentham Massachusetts.
Three intense weeks and thousands of like-minded supporter notifications later, we finally had a win. Ted Kennedy’s people’s seat was secured at least temporarily. This was battlefield triage; everyone, every-darned-person was clear-eyed that Scott Brown was only buying us time to catch our breath….. Again, unfortunately, we were right.
While the media and pundits discussed the shocking Massachusetts upset, we did not have time to celebrate – instead we built out a flexible six year strategy with four primary objectives.
Flexibility was built within our plan, but failure could not an option:
- Goal #1 – Win the House in 2010, and try to pick off a few Senate seats.
- Goal #2 – Retain the House 2012, and gain half of the necessary Senate seats.
- Goal #3 – Retain the House 2014, and gain the second half of the Senate Seats.
- Goal #4 – Retain the House, retain the Senate, and work our asses off to win the Presidency in 2016.
We all knew the challenges. No-one was naive to the scope, and many people called us fools. We also knew were not just confronting left-wing ideology, but we were going to end up confronting the entire UniParty apparatus.
We well understood the benefactors of Tarp, Omnibus, ARRA, and ObamaCare were not Democrats. These were easily identifiable as constructs of a financial and professional political class that supersedes party construct. Porkulous, QE1, QE2 and continual Omnibus bills only provided factual evidence in that regard.
WATCH OUR VIDEO:
We won some targeted political objectives and we lost many more. The defeats did not come from Democratic opposition, but rather from the entrenched GOPe. Early on, after defeating Karl Rove’s campaign for Republican Mike Castle, we became Republican targets. [Yes, Rove was Castle’s campaign mgr.]
Taking down Bob Bennett, sent a shock wave through the ENTIRE system. We knew it was only a matter of time before the party leadership viewed us as a risk. Taking out Mike Castle only ensured the eye of Saron would target us. After Trey Grayson, we began fighting a two-headed UniParty dragon.
After defeating Kay Bailey Hutchinson, the backlash was fierce. Hutchinson had the endorsements of George W Bush, George H W Bush, James Baker and Dick Cheney.
Just who did we think we were to defeat such established bona fides?
The GOPe was furious.
The GOPe never fight Democrats; instead they reserve their full arsenal for their own internal defense. Even if it means giving Senate seats to Democrats, the goal is retention of incumbency and with it power. All scotched-earth techniques are deployed. In 2012 former GOPe CIA Director, Porter Goss, worked to block a challenge to Senate Democrat Bill Nelson in Florida by supporting GOPe preferred Connie Mack Jr for the race. Pushing the weakest challenger is also a strategy.
In addition, the GOPe adjusted the severity of their protectionist strategy and openly began providing material support to Democrats. This was never more clear than the spring 2014 when the GOPe used Democrats to support Thad Cochran. By calling their own party member Chris McDaniel (R) a racist the GOPe apparatus were again sending a message.
Oh yes, we had many losses. However, those loses were almost exclusively due to an entrenched party apparatus who would rather see their party lose to Democrats so long as the addresses on the GOPe leadership business cards never changed.
Lose to a Democrat and they are out of the majority. Lose to a Conservative Tea Party candidate and they are out of a job.
The IRS targeting the Tea Party was just as beneficial to the GOPe goals, as it was to the Obama administrations re-election efforts. Ergo, a committee steered to nowhere…. and so it went. We were watching.
After five years of following their meeting schedule and thoroughly understanding their playbook (as good as they knew it themselves); by the fall of 2014 we knew the deployment strategy for a Republican Jeb Bush, next-in-line, presidential candidacy. Bush or Clinton, it matters not to the UniParty – same/same.
It only matters to those without gilded parachutes who refuse to accept the self-fulfilling abyss.
Seven years ago, we had a long-term plan. Four larger goals; four objectives. Despite dozens of setbacks, often forcing us to accept a net gain of inches, eventually we arrived at a moment when the fourth goal was reached.
Today, during his inaugural address, President Donald Trump spoke to each and every person who worked long tireless hours to deliver on that long-term plan.
Few thought we would endure. Even fewer thought success was a possibility.
However, it is important to understand, although it was the most challenging of the goals, President Trump was not a singular accomplishment. President Trump was the fourth battle won in a long, brutal, and hard-fought war.
Today, we cannot help but look back over the past seven years and feel a strong sense of accomplishment. It is fitting and proper to do so.
And with all four interim goals solidly achieved….
Let’s see if the FBI case against Hillary et al will actually be prosecuted. Many Americans have been targeted by their own Gov’t. It’s past time the corrupt in D.C. were arrested and put on trial.
“Tomorrow the real work begins!” Yes!!! Our pointman, DJT, must stay the course he promises and we must work to insure he does ~ and insure he has the Congressional support required!
DJT is the answer to my prayers ~ a political outlier who defied the odds and, with our support and votes, rose above the political Establishments, the Washington, DC/Wall Street oligarchy, the mainstream media, the New World Order and Islam to become POTUS!!! But we know DJT does NOT come with guarantees! So ‘tomorrow the real work begins,” his work and ours ~ we must keep the faith that HIS work and OUR work are identical!!!
Sundance, you “done good, son.” You and yours.
Kudos are due and I extend mine – with gratitude.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
Tomorrow is a brand new day.
Thank you.
Sundance,
You keep making references to this larger group that you have been a part of the last 8 years. Someday soon, when the time is right, I really hope you write a book that gives all the backstory of this group. It’s clear from your posts that you have a much clearer view of the opposing centers of power than the rest of us. Are you white hate intel and/or DOD?
Unfortunate slip of the keyboard or auto spell-check.
Andy clearly meant “white hat intel.”
Sundance, I signed on to the Treehouse when I first saw that you not only understood the desperate threat to our body politic, but could also describe it in such a clear-eyed fashion. During the past campaign it quickly became obvious that individuals in some pretty lofty reaches of American politics had begun paying attention to what was said here. Although you only occasionally were credited, a very high compliment was paid to you when your ideas (the UniParty for instance) began showing up in the broader narratives of the campaign. Now, you ideas have entered into our common political lexicon and are in common use.
When you began describing the “splitter strategy” it was as though you were the kid in the back of the room passing out descriptions of the magician’s tricks in the middle of his performance. You could almost taste the seething anger in Jeb! and the other GOPe players as they realized that Trump had ’em dead to rights and was beating them with their own playbook. You played an enormously important role in getting that job done. Y’all done real good. GO SUNDANCE!!
You forgot to throw in one more thrilling victory along the way and that was when Dave Brat pulled off a massive upset and threw out Eric Cantor from his RINO perch. That one was awesome, too.
Yes indeed.
Huge message sent.
That was def an “ooohhhhh, fireworks” moment.
Sundance you said it all.As Newt said on the night TRUMP won……”congratulations you just won a ticket to a dance”.
Fellow members of this forum…..this struggle continues.Get engaged.Put pressure on you representative to support the TRUMP agenda. Let the TRUMP administration know you support their efforts.
Mark my words! President Trump will be working through the night to MAGA! Believe in the power of positive think and Dream Bigly. The left has no where to turn but more destruction…we are a Constitutional Republic and the left continues to protest a result they abhor…well, that’s what we’ve had to endure ad infinitum…Now we the People will rule, but not through illegal decrees but through laws..deal with it buttercups.
A concise summary, and fantastic, informative video of how we got here. I will be forwarding this to friends and acquaintenances who are still in the fog.
I was on the very fringe of all of this and involved in the tea party years ago but did not see or understand the connecting dots until I was directed to CTH a year or so(?) ago.
A million thanks to Sundance and all who bust their a$$es to find and broadcast the truth.
Excellent recap. And thanks for including the photo of SarahAmerica stumping for Perry. She did SO much for so many years to rally the Tea Party, The People, and pave the way to help bring us to today.
Indeed, the real work begins. But we elected a workhorse with the heart of a lion.
Speaking of Sarah, kind of wondering why she wasn’t around today for any of the festivities.
great question!
When Scott Brown came onto the scene we worked our asses off for him and were overjoyed when he won . . . . in MA we considered THAT a miracle. He had such a great opportunity to make a difference and we prayed he was the man we hoped he was. In a short time we knew such was not the case when he denied that the Tea Party helped him win. That was the beginning of the end of our support. The little fish went to the big pond (D.C.) and had his head turned by all the attention, especially from Kerry and Barney Frank. Boy, did they work him, and he never even knew it. He wanted to make nice with them and loved the limelight of the MSM. He thought voting with the Dems would secure his re-election in MA. Had he been the man we hoped he was, he would have done the right thing in Washington. It was our fault as well because we believed he felt as we did, but he didn’t. So, when his re- election came up he had minimal support from the Tea Party, and his RINO record did not impress Republicans or Democrats. If he had been a Conservative he would have had Tea Party support, and if he lost, at least he would have gone down fighting the good fight. Instead, he went down as just another RINO. Scott Brown is a nice guy, but does not have the backbone to be in Washington or the commitment of Conservative values.
You said it all. I called his office to try to spell it out. They wouldn’t listen and they got what RINO”S deserve…..and we got Pocahontas.
“The battle, Sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. “
— Patrick Henry
No truer words Bob
Thank you for the historical perspective and wrap up, Sundance!
A bit of good and fun news out of Chicago:
“MAGA hat on dashboard of CPD vehicle responding to anti-Trump protest”
https://www.dnainfo.com/chicago/20170120/downtown/cop-car-with-make-america-great-again-hat-spotted-near-anti-trump-protest
Wow! God bless you Sundanc, for all the excruciating hard work, safety risks, financial hardship, missing your families and so much more a lot of us never knew.
To all who were involved, this country owes you a debt of ginormous gratitude! If some wrote a book, it will be a #1 seller immediately. I’d love to know about it all and especially who was the backbone, the keystone.
I hope someday soon you will feel safe to expose yourself/selves. In reality I guess that doesn’t matter, but personally, it’s very intriguing to me. Just who accomplished this spectacular website?
Maybe it is just a piece of a bigger puzzle.
We are so very fortunate and proud of you all!
You rock Sundance.
I’m a Brit. When the financial crisis happened, I was hopping mad. I followed blogs like tickerforum as the massive corporate fraud and political corruption enabling it wasn’t being covered anywhere in the MSM. So I remember the Tea Party beginning as a reactionary movement to the bank bailouts. Most people fall for the MSM guff that the Tea Party was about social conservatism – guns gays and God.
Unlike you all, I’ve done very little in the way of political activism. So I am eternally grateful for your efforts. Last year saw Brexit and Trump. While Brexit is revolutionary for us Brits, I believe Trump winning is even more revolutionary not just for America but for the western world. He is president. Britain is still ruled by a globalist political establishment.
I made money from the financial crash. And from Brexit. And a whole bunch of money from Trump winning. But that means nothing. Trump may reestablish for western civilisation the concepts of democracy, freedom and the sovereignty of nations. So I love your president. And I salute you all for your unceasing efforts in making this happen. Thank you!
who saw sarah palin?
Keep putting names and faces on the bad guys.
They need to understand that millions upon millions of us have Trumps back. Not for pay or prestige. Simply because we love our country and have had enough of DC’s chicanery. These jokers are front and center primary suspects for anything that gets in the way of cleaning house. They would do well to give President Trump a wide berth. Better yet, they should do the math of retiring now, quietly, with their ill-gotten gains, or face the harsh coming daylight.
There are a few hundred if them.
Millions of us.
Do the math.
Trump is definitely the fulfillment of the Tea Party. But he will need our support doubly so these next 3-6 months. They will obstruct, delay and of course malign with their accomplices in the media. Trump has to be smart and execute at a level so much higher than in the campaign.
But I have confidence that he has the wherewithal to do so and come 2018, we will send him more enforcements to finish the opposition off. MAGA!!
