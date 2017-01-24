Judge Hanen Ruling – Allowing Obama DOJ To Exit Nervously…

I can’t speak highly enough of Judge Andrew Hanen. He stood alone in the gap, steadfast, against the entire weaponized Obama DOJ and White House apparatus…

After a three-year-long Mexican standoff – today Judge Hanen rears righteously back in his chair, launches a well-chewed batch of tobaccy into the spittoon next to the swinging doors of the saloon, and deliberately says ‘git out‘….

The twitchy DOJ lawyers stumble all over themselves as they clamor desperately backwards for the exit.

[page 7] Nevertheless, two important factors have arisen since the time the Government finally chose to file the evidence long-requested by the Court. First, the country has held a national election—the result of which has caused the parties to file a motion to stay. As stated above, that issue will be addressed in a separate order. Second, and more directly related to the evaluation of the need for remedial action, the second anniversary for the three-year Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) extensions —the subject matter of the misrepresentations— has come and gone. (ruling link)

This ruling is a magnificent read:

