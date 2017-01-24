Judge Hanen Ruling – Allowing Obama DOJ To Exit Nervously…

I can’t speak highly enough of Judge Andrew Hanen. He stood alone in the gap, steadfast, against the entire weaponized Obama DOJ and White House apparatus…
Backstory HERE – and HERE – and HERE – and HERE
After a three-year-long Mexican standoff – today Judge Hanen rears righteously back in his chair, launches a well-chewed batch of tobaccy into the spittoon next to the swinging doors of the saloon, and deliberately says ‘git out‘….
The twitchy DOJ lawyers stumble all over themselves as they clamor desperately backwards for the exit.
[page 7] Nevertheless, two important factors have arisen since the time the Government finally chose to file the evidence long-requested by the Court. First, the country has held a national election—the result of which has caused the parties to file a motion to stay. As stated above, that issue will be addressed in a separate order. Second, and more directly related to the evaluation of the need for remedial action, the second anniversary for the three-year Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) extensions —the subject matter of the misrepresentations— has come and gone. (ruling link)
This ruling is a magnificent read:
.
The good judge is leaving it up to Sessions. This is the biggest Fear Factor of all the Uniparty. An honest Attorney General who will apply the law to the facts impartially regardless of which party one is in. This might be why the democrats are trying to delay. Watch the airports.
Exactly. Sessions is a Senator so how much vetting does he need…they are scared to death for he has been in the Senate a long time and knows what they have done!
In my opinion, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions and Rex Wayne Tillerson are the two keys aimed at the heart of the corrupt polity infesting the US government.
That is why the vote (Tillerson 11-10) was so close. FEAR, abject fear. Sessions confirmation is today, your time. The guilty and complicit want to slow walk these confirmations. They will lose.
When these two keys fit the locks and the doors open, the clean-up begins in earnest.
I approve of this post. 😉
I wonder if there will be some disciplinary action against the DOJ lawyers when Sessions takes over?
I’d like to see some disciplinary action against MOST folks in DC when Sessions takes over.
We’ll never know about it if there is. Most likely, the DOJ lawyers who actually appeared in the case were just taking orders from people who are now gone from DOJ.
“my supervisor made me” … is not an acceptable excuse for crime or treason,
True. It sounds suspiciously like “I was only following orders.” See Nuremberg trials.
Wow!
Pendulum swinging Fastly!
💩
I haven’t heard if Trump/Sessions is going to fire all the lead federal prosecutors in the states. Any word on that yet?
Not all of them are SJW’s I doubt. All SJW attorneys should be fired right away.
‘Know one in Idaho, an Obama appointee, that needs to go. Her interference in the case where that little girl was raped by mooselums.was disgusting. …So much injustice we will NOT forget about- including the assassination of Lloyd Finicom by the Fed’s.
thank you for reminding me about her. her actions were appalling. how soon we forget some of the horrible crap that went on over the years
Obama did.
So did the Stainmaster Billy Clinton.
This could be the reason that President Trump and Sean Spicer didn’t answer the questions about DACA today. Hopefully Sessions can tear into this crooked DoJ. Judge Hanen earned my respect early on in this case. He doesn’t care who you are you better follow the law and his orders.
Thus the delay by the democrats of a new honest AG.
Yes, POTUS Trump has often said he never gives out information ahead of time that might help his opponents….not exact words but I think I am clear enough. I think this counts as one of those occasions.
Lawyers are bound by the codes of professional conduct by the bar associations in each state. These DOJ lawyers were guided by the unfounded rules of The Doctrine of Social Justice, which does not even exist but has somehow found its way in to pleadings and procedure and is even accepted by some liberal judges and appeared out of the blue in the DOJ.
They operated wholly outside the law all along. Gangsta Administration. Whew! We got law and order now.
Law and order …not until they hang some traitors
Which brings back memories of bill and disbarment…
President Trump: delay delay delay
Lame ducks are different than eagles. It’s apples and oranges.
Judge Hanen is one of the good guys the dems think we don’t know what they are doing delaying confirming sessions they sure all of a sudden seemed to have np confirming Rex because I think sessions will be the real fight ,so many globalists have so much to lose if sessions is confirmed for AG.
After years….I have one thing that I can cheer on illegal immigration. I live in SO CAL so believe me like the snow that just fell any relief from the invasion is wonderful. The game has always been send the kids first so Paul Ryan could try to wrench your heart…Oh the poor children..Oldest trick in the book. Reality is they sell those kids to people who claim them and get welfare and citizenship…They are the jackpot babies………The moms can spare a few so for a couple thousand they let a kid go………1 kid equals 5 family members….
OMG. They’re selling kids?!
Lots of supply in Mexico even if they take just orphans and street kids….
I believe the DOJ lawyers stalled Judge Hanen in order to keep the case from being heard in the Supreme Court as to whether it was Constitutional for Obama to issue DACA Executive Order in the first place. Hillary or a RHINO was supposed to win, replace Scalia with a Liberal Judge and enable her/him to re-issue DACA until such time as “Comprehensive” Immigration “Reform” could be passed by the House and Senate. Viola! Amnesty would have been accomplished for nearly a million AND their families without having to call it “amnesty.”
Sessions needs to take action against these lawyers for their misconduct. They should be fired for lying to the Court.
The Leftists assassinated Scalia. Believe me.
No way does the coroner pronounce that ANYONE died of natural causes WITHOUT EVEN SEEING THE BODY.
No way is the body of ANYONE hastily cremated without an autopsy — let alone, the body of a high official of the United States.
The whole thing is an evident coverup.
Makes me shudder to think how they threatened the family to stay quiet. And make the son decide not to go with him. I read that his son was to go on the trip but decided not to go at last minute.
How does that family live with themselves. I would not ever had betrayed my Dad that way.
According to this link:
Kathleen Hartnett /DOJ clerked for Merrick Garland.
https://www.wcl.american.edu/news/hartnettexcellencepublicservice2015.cfm
They sure love their awards and trophies, don’t they??
Why are they still taking DACA applications? I am totally confused. 🙂
Because they thought Hillary was going to win. They may have stopped since Nov.8 however. A reporter asked Sean Spicer today in press conference about DACA and then he said, should they still apply. Sean did not give him a straight answer.
Hello, Mr. Trump?
…I know you must very busy and all, but…Friendly Reminder…Please recind DACA and DAPA ASAP.
Thanksamillion!
US CITIZEN
“Meanwhile, though, DACA and DAPA continue — with new work permits still being issued to enrollees. Why hasn’t Trump at least issued an order freezing the programs?”
http://hotair.com/archives/2017/01/23/sean-spicer-on-ending-obamas-executive-amnesties-thats-not-trumps-top-priority-right-now/
Trump said he was going to end DACA on day one. He didn’t. I smell a rat! Sorry 😦
I almost forgot about DAPA too! Thanks MARSHALL! 🙂
I am wondering if that did not happen because Sessions is not yet confirmed. Just a thought. I’m am sure there will be an update very soon.
Sessions going after them would be a big first step in returning the concepts of justice, fairness, integrity & honesty back into our system of government
For far too long those in power have used & abused our system for personal gain or agenda driven operations. Most of these abuses are considered criminal, yet nothing every happens to them
The powerful & corrupt protect the powerful & corrupt. It’s a little club none of us belong to
These scumbags, those in the past administration & those in coming administrations, need to be brought up on charges & face real consequences or we’ll never be able to say we’ve recovered our government
It’s a rather repetitious order, IMHO.
I am decidedly unimpressed, sadly. While Judge Hanen’s hands were tied by the lack of protest by the States, this amounts to a slap on the wrist. He doesn’t even bother to name names.
He lists other ‘ethical lapses’ and then comments: “Unethical conduct almost invariably obstructs justice.” So “invariably”, The Department of Justice obstructed justice and he does nothing.
I fail to see any reason even to make this order- other than to keep his desk tidy.
Rebel, I agree. I kept reading and felt like it was building up to something really big and I kept waiting for the hammer to drop. Alas, it didn’t. Senator Sessions is going to be left with no attorneys by the time he cleans house.
That’s exactly correct. It builds to a crescendo and nothing. Coming days after the inauguration, it is as if Judge Hanen knew the change of administrations would make the case moot. This was a great big Potemkin village complete with the village idiots.
Please explain…
I read this entire thing and all I can say is that as a normal citizen it frightens me. They have so much power and have welded it to achieve political goals instead of Justice. In light of this and of the conduct of the political appointees in the intelligence agencies it is not a stretched to say that we as a country were on the edge of losing everything. We will discover so much more wrong doing that we suspect already to be true and some things we do not know about! They were willing to do anything it seems to achieve their goals.
We have indeed dodge a bullet, we were at the edge of the cliff, use what ever mete-fore you like we were there. If Hillary had won, oh my! Thank you President Trump and all those who worked so hard to help get him elected.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“we were on the edge of losing everything”
An article with similar thoughts:
“For eight years, the voices of what passes for morality on the left were utterly silent as the values of generations of Americans were flushed down the drain. Speech that offended the shameless was branded as hateful, and those daring to openly object to the onslaught of vice and immorality were falsely smeared with every vile epithet the liberals could conjure.
“Our nation has been assaulted for eight long years by those who contributed nothing of substance to its successes, but were eager to pillage its resources to fund and advance their political agenda. … decent people were called racists, “phobes,” haters, deniers, liars, morons, bullies, … all for wishing to have a say in what was being done to them by the left, and for possibly stopping the moral, philosophical and physical violence that have always been tools of leftist overthrow.”
Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/01/liberals_awake_from_8year_moral_coma.html
This has nothing to do with a political transition at the end of the day. It has to do with the fact that the DOJ under the Obama administration has hired and was directed by incompetent, lazy, political operatives who do not know the law, or due process.Judge Hanen has rightfully, told them to get outta here and taken their coats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry. I don’t understand. My reading of this order says he let them off the hook. No consequences. I see nothing to cheer about here.
Agree. I think we’d wish for more than a sternly-worded letter.
Judge Hansen really ripped the Justice Department a new one. There are so many epic lines in that ruling, I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a judge in my life, he’s a really hero.
BUT I’m a little concerned about the DACA work permits issue, I’m willing to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt but not Ryan or Preibus. We know Ryan is a snake and I don’t trust him!!
Critics: Trump’s Deputies Break His Cheap-Labor Immigration Promise on Day One
by NEIL MUNRO
23 Jan 2017
“President Donald Trump’s deputies have yet to stop the Department of Homeland Security from printing more of President Obama’s work permits for younger illegals who claim they were brought into the United States when they were younger than 16.
This inaction is in violation of one of Trump’s most prominent campaign promises, and it also gives away bargaining power that Trump needs to make the GOP-led Congress implement his popular campaign promises on immigration reform, warns Mark Krikorian, head of the Center for Immigration Studies.
“It is an explicit betrayal of a promise he made — Point number five in his Phoenix speech” on immigration policy, Krikorian told Breitbart News. “That is a red line they have crossed less than three days into their administration.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/23/critics-trump-deputies-break-immigration-promise-day-one/
Just a reminder how we got here:
Ted Kennedy’s Real Legacy: 50 Years of Ruinous Immigration Law
by KATIE MCHUGH30 Mar 2015
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/03/30/ted-kennedys-real-legacy-50-years-of-ruinous-immigration-law/
Red, thanks for posting. Not many know how evil Kennedy was. He is the reason our country now is like the third world.
MSM Blackout on DOJ Corruption.!
Federal Judge Morrison C. England – Fed Up With Government Misconduct, Judge Takes Nuclear Option…
Eric Holder’s DOJ Implicated On Multiple Corruption Charges.!
Above the law – Obama had it all swept under the rug…
Full Story: http://observer.com/2014/10/fed-up-with-govt-misconduct-federal-judge-takes-nuclear-option.
There are many more cases of this type of corruption by Obama’s DOJ Department of Justice.!
Dahboo77 Video Oct-2014:
hanen for SCOTUS.
