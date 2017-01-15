Updated* CIA Director John Brennan Attempts To Justify His Agency Leaks To Media – “Duping Delight”…

Politically engaged Americans (writ large) will, most likely, soon discover why it became so intensely important –LAST YEAR– to outline the internal fight between ‘black hat‘ and ‘white hat‘ operatives within the intelligence community as it related to the 2016 U.S. election. One example of the “shadow fight” within the administration is outlined here.

A Fox News Sunday interview with CIA Director John Brennan highlights the scope of professional obfuscation needed when intelligence agents decide to politicize intelligence. The Obama administration is in the process of attempting to re-write their own history. Some key points:

♦ The Segment leading up to a very specific moment at 04:20. Pay close attention. The specific “smirk”, at the specific moment, is what’s called within the intelligence community (behavioral sciences lab), “Duping Delight“. Also known as “a tell”, it’s a subconscious physical cue which indicates knowledge by the interviewee of deception inferred by the interviewers question. Brennan knows full well what Hayden and Mike Morell were up to…

♦ The 06:30 segment about phone intercepts is important because the CIA has all but admitted to tapping, intercepting and monitoring the phone calls between incoming National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, and Russia. Brennan himself then leaked that information to the Washington Post. Follow his word choices carefully.

Additionally, as you watch this interview it is critical to remind yourself of the background of CIA Director John Brennan’s smirks.

♦ Prior to the administration of President Obama beginning, John Brennan, a career CIA official himself, was directly tied to the hacking of the U.S. State Department and the passport records of then candidate Senator Barack Obama, in March 2008.

‘This individual’s actions were taken without the knowledge or direction of anyone at The Analysis Corp. and are wholly inconsistent with our professional and ethical standards”, Brennan’s company said in a statement sent to reporters after the passport breach was made public. (link)

On April 19th, 2008 the key figure in the ensuing investigation, Lt. Quarles Harris Jr., 24, who had been cooperating with a federal investigators about the State Dept. hacking, was found slumped dead inside a car. He was shot in the head.

So what does all this mean?

Well, it is transparent to everyone following closely the net intention of this ‘hacked election narrative’ is to provide the professional political UniParty class in Washington DC with a fortified defense mechanism to thwart off the incoming swamp draining.

The use of corporate media to protect the corporate legislative body is as familiar, and predictable, as Senators John McCain (see: Keating Five), and Lindsey Graham, fighting against term limits and finance reform on behalf of their corporate interests/benefactors, Wall Street and global interests.

However, moving forward there is considerable room for previously outlined optimism. The corruption within key intelligence community agencies appears so severe, the White Hats are rising up from within the Defense Department to tackle it head-on.

With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over the NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious.

The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a select group within the Defense Department. This DoD surge appears to be why corporate media interests initially began railing against “too many generals”.

CNN Broadcasts on behalf of U.S. State Dept.

Washington Post publishes on behalf of CIA.

.

Begin there, everything else starts making sense pic.twitter.com/fQpl30u5sE — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 14, 2017

The DoD generals also appears to be why all of those interests -within all of those corrupted political intel institutions- are going nuts thinking about what lays ahead.

Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis the Department of Defense has actually seceded from the political elites. A wonderfully patriotic soft coup of sorts has actually taken place. Now, with the Presidency of Donald Trump, the white hats are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, security and intelligence apparatus.

However, the Deep State will never give up; and in an effort to defend their exit, the outgoing intelligence leadership is using the “Russian conspiracy narrative” as a sagebrush sweep to hide their retreating political footprints.

This intelligence shift, away from structural use to pave the way for interventionist policy, is the tectonic change many have quietly discussed, yet few imagined possible.

We must elevate our thinking to understand their motives…

UPDATE: 7:30pm ET:

Yes, this is President-elect Donald Trump specifically calling out CIA Director John Brennan as the most likely intelligence “leaker“ to the media.

Again. We Repeat. All indications lead to the conclusion that NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers is a ‘white hat’ in direct opposition to the corrupted intelligence of ODNI Clapper and CIA Director Brennan.

Admiral Rogers would not agree with Clapper/Brennan on the “high confidence” standard of intelligence assessment for the Russian Interference documents as compiled by Brennan and Clapper.

Remember also, it was Admiral Rogers who met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York the week after he won the election. A week earlier, Clapper was recommending to President Obama that Rogers should be fired. – FULL STORY –