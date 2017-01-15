Updated* CIA Director John Brennan Attempts To Justify His Agency Leaks To Media – “Duping Delight”…

Politically engaged Americans (writ large) will, most likely, soon discover why it became so intensely important –LAST YEAR– to outline the internal fight between ‘black hat‘ and ‘white hat‘ operatives within the intelligence community as it related to the 2016 U.S. election. One example of the “shadow fight” within the administration is outlined here.
A Fox News Sunday interview with CIA Director John Brennan highlights the scope of professional obfuscation needed when intelligence agents decide to politicize intelligence. The Obama administration is in the process of attempting to re-write their own history. Some key points:
♦ The Segment leading up to a very specific moment at 04:20. Pay close attention. The specific “smirk”, at the specific moment, is what’s called within the intelligence community (behavioral sciences lab), “Duping Delight“. Also known as “a tell”, it’s a subconscious physical cue which indicates knowledge by the interviewee of deception inferred by the interviewers question. Brennan knows full well what Hayden and Mike Morell were up to…
♦ The 06:30 segment about phone intercepts is important because the CIA has all but admitted to tapping, intercepting and monitoring the phone calls between incoming National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, and Russia. Brennan himself then leaked that information to the Washington Post. Follow his word choices carefully.
Additionally, as you watch this interview it is critical to remind yourself of the background of CIA Director John Brennan’s smirks.
♦ Prior to the administration of President Obama beginning, John Brennan, a career CIA official himself, was directly tied to the hacking of the U.S. State Department and the passport records of then candidate Senator Barack Obama, in March 2008.
‘This individual’s actions were taken without the knowledge or direction of anyone at The Analysis Corp. and are wholly inconsistent with our professional and ethical standards”, Brennan’s company said in a statement sent to reporters after the passport breach was made public. (link)
On April 19th, 2008 the key figure in the ensuing investigation, Lt. Quarles Harris Jr., 24, who had been cooperating with a federal investigators about the State Dept. hacking, was found slumped dead inside a car. He was shot in the head.
So what does all this mean?
Well, it is transparent to everyone following closely the net intention of this ‘hacked election narrative’ is to provide the professional political UniParty class in Washington DC with a fortified defense mechanism to thwart off the incoming swamp draining.
The use of corporate media to protect the corporate legislative body is as familiar, and predictable, as Senators John McCain (see: Keating Five), and Lindsey Graham, fighting against term limits and finance reform on behalf of their corporate interests/benefactors, Wall Street and global interests.
However, moving forward there is considerable room for previously outlined optimism. The corruption within key intelligence community agencies appears so severe, the White Hats are rising up from within the Defense Department to tackle it head-on.
With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security, a top-of-class West Point graduate in Mike Pompeo brought in to take over and undoubtedly purge the CIA, and a lame duck struggle breaking out over the NSA with Admiral Mike Rogers, the implications are pretty obvious.
The white hats we have needed within the national security and intelligence departments are responding from a select group within the Defense Department. This DoD surge appears to be why corporate media interests initially began railing against “too many generals”.
The DoD generals also appears to be why all of those interests -within all of those corrupted political intel institutions- are going nuts thinking about what lays ahead.
Mounting evidence supports the ongoing thesis the Department of Defense has actually seceded from the political elites. A wonderfully patriotic soft coup of sorts has actually taken place. Now, with the Presidency of Donald Trump, the white hats are poised on the horizon to reconstruct a nationalist-minded defense, security and intelligence apparatus.
However, the Deep State will never give up; and in an effort to defend their exit, the outgoing intelligence leadership is using the “Russian conspiracy narrative” as a sagebrush sweep to hide their retreating political footprints.
This intelligence shift, away from structural use to pave the way for interventionist policy, is the tectonic change many have quietly discussed, yet few imagined possible.
We must elevate our thinking to understand their motives…
Understand “The Deep State” Here.
Yes, this is President-elect Donald Trump specifically calling out CIA Director John Brennan as the most likely intelligence “leaker“ to the media.
Again. We Repeat. All indications lead to the conclusion that NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers is a ‘white hat’ in direct opposition to the corrupted intelligence of ODNI Clapper and CIA Director Brennan.
Admiral Rogers would not agree with Clapper/Brennan on the “high confidence” standard of intelligence assessment for the Russian Interference documents as compiled by Brennan and Clapper.
Remember also, it was Admiral Rogers who met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York the week after he won the election. A week earlier, Clapper was recommending to President Obama that Rogers should be fired. – FULL STORY –
I’d believe Brian Williams before Brennan.
The entire left and Uniparty are desperately trying to distract from their crimes. On Friday they are doomed. They will try anything they can.
What stood out to me the most is how Brennan referred to Trump as “Mr Trump” and Vice president elect Pence. This to me reveals he has a palatable contempt for Trump.
Did he happen to throw in a “praise be to Allah”, at any point?
I just reread a book by Andy Andrews and it made more sense to me today. Short, less than an hour but describes our country to a T. “How Do You Kill 11 Million People” I highly recommend it.
Purge these m—–f—ers.
Thank you for this, Sundance.
that smirk needs a slap.
ZZZ
I was thinking the same. How can anyone believe this guy. He looks dvious.
something tells me after the tweets Trump just sent out about Brenan, that slap is coming
I have been saying all along to dismantle the CIA and put national security back in the hands of the military… Exclusively
My friend says abolish the CIA and State and NSA and then consolidate.
Get rid of DHS and TSA.
Them, too!
Cowboys (no offense to the real ones) and butchers, no respect for human life. That’s them.
I completely agree with you booger71. My dad was Military Intelligence during and after WWII. While the CIA was being established, he was given the choice to go over to the CIA or stay with the military. He stayed with the military. His dad was an Army officer. They knew then that it was a mistake to establish an outside agency to do what the military does so well.
Brennan felt it important to make Trump aware of how the Russians work by attaching that false report to that false dossier…Gee thanks Bennan and McCain felt compelled to turn that dirty dossier into the FBI to help Trump and save him from the Russians. He even sent one of his own guys to go retrive it…… And our old friend Wallace felt compelled to give Brennan air time to warn Trump what he’s up against…Thanks guys you are all wonderful people………..
I was thinking the same, freddy, as I listened to Brennan’s faux justifications for his actions. I also think Wallace’s attempts to appear as the hard hitting honest news man is not fooling most of his audience. The entire purpose of the “interview” was set up by both men to obfuscate Brennan’s duplicity and to take parting shots at our President-Elect. Despicable liar and one of his despicable enablers.
Brennan…. You’re FIRED!!!!
Wallace, you’re fired!
Yep, him too!
I’ve seen Obama with that very same smirk. I’ve also believed for a very long time that he is CIA too.
No one really knows, what Obama is.
Astonishingly, 9 years later.
The Power of the Presidency will enable Trump to know who Obama really is.
Not on our side, would be my guess.
I do – bad for the world.
An incoming Administration having plans to minimize damage from the intelligence community is not new. The intelligence community making pre-emptive attacks on an incoming Administration is new, and a direct threat to the Constitution and freedom. Really extreme measures are not merely called for, but necessary.
A retired military officer was on FBN last week discussing this situation. I can’t remember his name – he is on a lot though. I want to say Lt. Col. S (can’t remember). Anyway, when asked who he thinks leaked the information, he immediately said his bet would be on Brennan. No surprise there.
would that have been Keane?
Brennan needs to leave in the spirit of Hitler’s bunker and save Hillary from his singing at the top of his Muslim lungs.
I doubt that water boarding will be needed to get Brennan to sing.
I wonder how it will be possible to scrub the micro microphones and video cameras out of the Whitehouse painted walls, baseboards, drapes, paintings, and chandeliers. Burn the place down and start from scratch still would not stop modern surveillance as it can be carried into the meeting stitched into clothes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The massive rehab of the WH wasn’t new drapes.
Agree completely the WH is bugged completely.
Trump would do well to have SCIF’s installed in Trump Tower, Mar-a-lago and the T-bird.
Then have the EMC integrity of those SCIF’s challenged by independent test experts.
If he doesn’t already, he needs noise masking in his Trump Tower office. A laser mike pointed at his window can hear everything. Has USSS done a full spectrum scan? Everything from UV to mid-IR?
Until then, he needs to presume everything is bugged. Never trust one team or agency to do sweeps. Neither Clapper, Brennan or others would tip their hand that they were actively listening.
Oh yes, Mr. Trump, your phone is always on. As are the phones of everyone you come in contact with. You have no way of knowing if Stingers aren’t set up to intercept your calls at all of your locations. Comey won’t tell you. Hell, Rogers may have authorized FISA surveillance against you.
Farfetched? Remember the CIA was caught spying on the Senate Intel Oversight committee. How many times weren’t they caught?
I doubt that calling for meetings in the buff would be well received.
Just leave all electronic devices outside the meeting room. Will also weed out people who can’t think without an ipad. This is standard in SCIFs, unless you are Hillary Clinton.
That being said, paper slippers and breezy hospital gowns might be appropriate in the DC pit of vipers.
Funny you should mention Brennan and Hitler, I saw this picture this morning and knew could only wonder how old Brennan really is, or if he is some kind of demon. Look at the picture – can you spot him, or his father?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A public airing when Trump is in control. Interesting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Lion remains the powerful one. No retreat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
PEOTUS is on a Twitter roll….calling out Rep Lewis and now the CIA HEAD! 😱
Soon as I saw that I went to twitter to “like” and “re-tweet” every comment he made.
I see he is up to 20M followers.
I did the same, and shared Sundance’s article on FB, plus retweet Sundance’s tweets on this.
God bless you President Trump. I am thankful that you fight. Keep up the good work and do not change a thing. Call these traitor’s out.
Looks to me like our Lion KNOWS who leaked the Fake News. Looking at you Brennan.
No coincidence that Brennan is given air time on the very LAST Sunday show circuit before Trump takes office…..their ‘narrative’ collusion is easy to spot.
The CIA is dangerous. May Tump and family protected from the evil that is in the CIA.
Get outta here, out, out, out!
poking a bear with a stick is never a good idea.
Poking a lion with a stick is way worse.
Sundance, who the **** are you? This type of analysis screams.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
Who cares? Sundance is our “white hat”, love him/her for their magnificent brain.
Truly rely on intelligent incite to keep sane. Average 60 hours a week and don’t have time to wade through junk news.
Sundance is a guy though. You can tell by the moniker.
If Sundance were a girl, his moniker would be something like, Moondance..
LOL… Uh huh. When up is down, down is up and words mean what I say they mean who could tell by a moniker?
Funny, Muffy! 😉
ps. And love all CTH white hats too! Educating, supporting each other with constructive comments and laughter shared throughout.
I’ve been following this site for 5 years and I was only expressing admiration. I’m a white hat too.
Dunno…you look green to me…
What an arrogant ass Brennan is! His remarks about Trump show exactly why Trump is right to not keep him on.
He doesn’t think Trump understands the gravity of the responsibility about to be his upon taking the oath of office? That is isn’t “just about him (Trump)” but about the national security of the United States?
He must think Donald Trump is an infant. A spoiled man-child … but oddly, he does not think that of the outgoing President, of whom EXACTLY those critiques are spot on.
Seriously – abandoning Iraq purely out of personal spite against George W. Bush. That single act did more to destabilize the Middle East than anything else he did in office.
Sometimes I think Obama was a CIA Patsy that spiked Hillary in more ways than one.
As an example, Obama did not fire NSA’s chief Admiral Rogers, one of the most key parts to the counter coup. Another example is not bombing Syria which would have finished Assad. Another is sending Iran all that cash, which is the same thing as arms without the gunpowder, and thereby stopping Hillary and McCains CIA Syrian proxy war. It also enabled Russia to enter into the scene and expose the CIA’s Lybian Sarin gas use for the pipeline.
I think about the key things Obama did or did not do, and it makes me wonder if he was not a double agent white hat in dangerous black hat water? But it does not matter, the results are the same.
I keep thinking and wondering when Trump said he likes Obama. Was he just taking out the lumps?
I think you are giving obama WAY too much credit.
I get where you are coming from with the ‘white hat’ discussiin, but how do you then explain the many domestic fires hes started?
“I think you are giving obama WAY too much credit.”
So, a cog in a car gearbox that spins with other cogs, and what it is doing can’t be understood until the car driver is personally understood. But then that car driver may be just another cog. Or in other words, who knows or cares.
Sometimes it’s really hard to tell where deliberate dissembling ends and genuine stupidity begins.
When historians look back at what Stalin did with his purges and reign of terror in the 1930’s they are at a loss to determine his intent. For every possible explanation of his actions there are several objections that seem to undermine it. “If he was trying to do A, then why did he do B and C, which undermine A? And if B or C was the true intention, then why do A at all?”
My theory: Stalin was a strong leader served by a capable bureaucracy that violently executed his dictates, but in truth he often didn’t really know what he was doing and made some very ill-informed decisions. Decisions that were nevertheless carried out with great force and enthusiasm.
The same could be said of Obama. He is a man of definite ideas, and in certain matters he is very forceful but in others he is apathetic and indecisive. In the vacuum created by his indifference to certain matters the Deep State ran amok, sometimes quite in opposition to his efforts in other areas.
I believe Stalin was a psychopath. After dying of a stroke, he was not aided for hours, as the men in his security detail were all too afraid to disturb him in his bedroom for fear of losing their lives. Ironic.
And fitting.
It can be argued that Racism was killed with the blood of countless millions by Hitler’s atrocities, and then his defeat. It seems that rivers of blood is what is required and a really bad guy or ideology. Modura is killing Socialism in South America, just as an aside.
It is the argument that evil is the best argument for good. I don’t like it personally, but it does seem to be humanity’s railroad.
Before Obama was elected Brennan crawled into the passport records office and riffled through the documents there. Then Brennan did what he is best at, he leaked that “someone” had tried to access the passports records. That enabled Brennan et.el. to lock up Obama’s records so no American could learn the truth and only Brennan had Obama by she short curlys.
For failing their duty to complete a background check in the interests of America’s security.
What they would have shown is Obama did NOT travel under a US passport when he visited Pock-ee-stahn in college. Meaning, he is a dual citizen of the US and Indonesia.
Although it might not have been LEGALLY wrong, politically there would have been some hay made that “Obama renounced his US citizenship by travelling on an Indonesian passport.”
Just as politically inconvenient as Sen. Cruz being born in Canada. Lots of people will NEVER believe he is a natural born citizen, no matter what the law and legal opinion on the subject.
Mr.Muzz.
Brennan is the one duping America, he is a covert Islamic convert working against America from within. Under Brennan you can’t use the terms Islamic radicals, Islamic terrorism, this fraud was converted while serving in Saudi Arabia and is a threat to our intelligence community!
5 days can’t countdown fast enough to start the Swamp scrub down. Then again, Trump does not waste a moment.
Have always wondered about the complete lack of interest in the matter of the passport breach in 2008. And then Brennan gets handed a security position in the new administration…seems like someone, somewhere would be curious about connecting those dots!
Thank you White Hats! Thank you incoming Generals! Thank you Sundance for making it understandable.
In my mind, Sundance, you are a beautiful lion that roars at injustice. You are fearless like the incredible generals coming in. And… you are an amazingly handsome in the uniform you wear, fighting for this country with courage, truth and a rag-tag army that is us. I thank you.
It seems apparent that Brennan believes that he is in a higher position than the president. Most likely so with Obama.
Trump will give him his walking papers along with all the other Black hats.
White hat report 38…four years late; but right on time.
Ch-ch-change is coming. Thank you God!
Amen Grace Anne Amen.
can anybody in the tree house confirm or deny via evidence if john brennan converted to the muslim faith
thanks and god bless
As with Obama, one will never see proof in writing. One can ascertain their “faith” by their actions. To wit, “if they were not Muslims, would they be doing things differently?”
I am glad Trump is our President. We are uncovering how corrupt the so called “intelligence community” is. Leading us to war with weapons of mass destruction in Irak and now they want us to go to war with Russia. I am glad the American people is awake.
More and more of us waking every day
I believe some fake info too delicious for Brennan not to leak should be planted and catch him in the act….punishment to hang by the short and curlies in utter embarrassment.
I wish Trump would ask Brennan if he should take his (Brennan’s) statements to watch what he (Trump) says as a threat… . only 4 more days…maybe it’s best Trump doesn’t show his hand.
Just a technical question if anyone knows. Are these outgoing Obama administration people gone on day one or so we have to wait for the confirmations?
I know in the State Department, all appointed non-career ambassadors are relieved of duty at 12:01PM. Any hot spots wil be manned by career substitutes from State or other agencies until new ambassadors are officially in place.
Oh it’s on!
Brennan seems to think he’s the baddest in the valley of death.
I think Brennan is responsible for the leaks and apparently Trump is suspicious too.
The Lion roars on twitter. Who can’t love this?
PE Trump is generally correct. I wonder if he already knows and is letting Brennan know that he knows.
For the first time in a long long time, we will have a President we can trust and believe what he says.
WTH (1:30 – 1:45ish) Brennan: “Well, nothing has been verified. It is unsubstantiated reporting that is out there and has been circulating in the private sector, and the media as well, by a firm that pulled this information together.”
Firm? What firm? Name, please.
This whole charade has been unsubstantiated the entire time.
The ENTIRE TIME!
And yet CNN defends it, and the CIA defends it.
A complete joke, and only arguable by media and intelligence because so much of our citizenry does NOT pay attention.
CIA Director Brennan cannot become irrelevant too soon. Five days from leaving office…. Yippie skippie.
I’ve got to wonder what Donald Trump knows and when he learned of it and from whom. Moreover, what’s been stated here also intrigues me as to who were his advisers for the Cabinet picks, because they now seem all the more impressive, brilliant, and oh so patriotic.
Why is John Brennan not being criminally charged for the many, many crimes he has committed against the American people?
Was reading this earlier today, then saw the post here about today’s interview with Mr. Brennan. This blog’s author also comes up with the idea that no reporter has yet to ask the right question, so thought to share the article here.
https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2017/01/15/asking-the-wrong-question/
I am sure I am not the only one around here who can’t stand Wallace, HIS smirks, and what he was and is doing in order to preserve The Swamp. He should follow Kelly to NBC. Come to think of it, quite a few of these weasels at Fox should. Eh… never mind, there is no difference.
On like Donkey Kong. Don’t doubt me…
LikeLiked by 4 people
pond scum is more welcome than these two turds, as a matter of fact I’d take depleted uranium over these guys…at least I can measurably know the depth of the harm caused and take appropriate action.
A thought occurred to me… I wonder if we are seeing all of this because no one has any sort of exploitable leverage over our beloved President trump and VP Pence? The only choice to get away is to break the barn down…
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump 18m18 minutes ago [as of this post]
much worse – just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?
4,192 replies 2,188 retweets 7,802 likes
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump 31m31 minutes ago [as of this post]
.@FoxNews “Outgoing CIA Chief, John Brennan, blasts Pres-Elect Trump on Russia threat. Does not fully understand.” Oh really, couldn’t do…
3,152 replies 2,348 retweets 8,165 likes
If I did the switches right, those numbers outright strikes fear in the media and the very people attempting to stay in the shadows…
So is Trump firing this guy, or what?
Not so sure a firing will be good enough.
Every time I see the word coup I get uncomfortable, and I don’t want to get comfortable.
Last time I heard a form of the word spontaneity by the current administration was “spontaneous demonstration” to some Youtube video. They are on a roll. Eyeroll.
A year ago, we were all worried about Iowa. What a difference a Year makes.
Lol mike.
SES? (Scaly Eye Syndrome)
he replied “How do you read it?”
Note for President Trump: smart phones track what you type (Google autocomplete is one example, where suggestions are made as you type a search). This is not done locally in the phone, rather at Google’s (or ehoevers) servers. So even if a tweet is not sent, text is captured. Seeing how Eric Schmidt visited Obama’s WH continuously, it’s not unreasonable to expect they capture everything you type, whether you hit “send” or not.
Suggestion: pardon Snowden and uss him and others as tech consultants. You can flat out ask the intelligence agencies, ” are you spying on media as POTUS?” But thanks to secret FISA courts, they can probably legally lie to you.
There are many ways to salt communications with unique identifiers to ferret out leakers. You may find friends in privacy organizations like EFF.
Google and other data miners will not help you. It is in their business interest to crawl into everybody’s lives. DARPA may love em, but they are evil. Use antitrust laws where possible.
Like Assange (who dessrves full pardon and Medal of Freedom), assemble a safety file to be released worldwide, should DC scumbags assert control. Tens of millions of us have your back.
CIA Director John Brennan’s Agency Leak was wrong and ILLEGAL.
I think Trump’s team should remind people somebody could go to jail for the leak.
John Brennan should be executed for treason. And I am dead serious.
I will breath a sigh of relief when the inauguration is over. I don’t like him being out in the open like this. At Commerce, we used to keep snipers on the roof to cover the WH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The interview really bugs me… Brennan kept saying “Mr. Trump this…Mr. Trump and Vice-President elect Pence… never said President Elect Trump… always Mr. Trump..” very disrespectful and duly noted by this evil man.
The ship of state needs dry dock for a complete overhaul. The Uniparty has turned it in to a rustbucket taco barge.
