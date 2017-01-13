Hillary’s Pardon – Will He or Won’t He? CNN Indicators Point to “YES”!…

Will President Obama pardon Hillary Clinton before he leaves office? A question curiously non-discussed in the media.
However, when you accept that CNN’s broadcasted narratives, ie. the preferred positions of the U.S. Department of State, are generally good predictors of the political forecast, all signs point to yes.
Specifically, CNN’s broadcasted push surrounding the current story lines around FBI Director James Comey: •#1. “Under IG Investigation“, •#2. “Driving Wedge between Trump and Comey“, and •#3. “Incoming Deputy Attorney General“… well, the architecture of the necessary narrative to support a Clinton Pardon is clearly being framed.
All of the indicators are building toward one very specific conclusion.
This activity, as understood by those inside the FBI who watch closely, is the most likely the reason for the mysterious FBI Secret Document Release, in an attempt to make a pardon more difficult. However, notice how none of the traditional left-wing U.S. media are reporting on the mysterious release.
Initially the FBI release four parts to their document library.
Someone inside the FBI added Part 5 on Sunday. The original link to the FBI document dump is HERE. The attached Part 5 pdf file is 300 pages and is downloadable.
Our review of the release is HERE – and we have transferred the content to a viewable and embed format below:
(Via Katica) Please keep in mind that this release was not a Sunday doc dump. It is still not on the FBI Vault site. https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton And the FBI Vault Twitter account has not Tweeted it out. https://twitter.com/FBIRecordsVault Nor has the FBI released a statement on it.
[…] We have no idea if/when they were going to release it. The FBI has made no mention of the document as of yet either. I do hope that a news site does an article on that aspect of it. (more)
With no major media, especially CNN, presenting the content of the release within their broadcast, it would appear the intent is to position/protect former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to receive the benefit of an Obama pardon under the auspices of avoiding a malicious political investigation by any incoming swamp draining agents.
…that’s our estimation. What’s yours?
He’ll pardon her. He’s got nothing to lose by doing it, and everything to gain by protecting his own sniveling ass.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I already made book on the pardon the last time Sundance asked the question. It is their MO and default position, sweeping all dirt under the carpet and knowing their campaign-the MSM-will help wield the broom.
LikeLike
Hillary and Beau Bergdahl will stroll off into the sunset, holding hands, whistling past the graveyard and laughing abt how they, too, will forever be able to say what Bill Ayers says regarding the pardon bought and strong armed for him: “Guilty as hell, free as a bird. God, what a country!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget Bradley Manning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please don’t let her be pardoned – lock her up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
People with true power like the Clintons are above the law. Nothing was seriously ever going to happen to them. The best we can hope for is divine intervention like what befell little Patty McCormack at the end of “The Bad Seed.” And even then, I doubt that Hillary will be out on a dock at night in the middle of a thunderstorm.
LikeLike
What would a pardon encompass?
LikeLike
If Obama is to run for president in 2020, it makes sense to pardon Hillary, in order to get the support and appreciation of her supporters and donors. (I believe this is the real reason Obama is staying in Washington, to keep in the public spotlight for another run.)
LikeLike
What happened to that rumored UN top position?
LikeLike
Obama can’t run for office again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not for president anyway. He could try>/em> to run for dog-catcher, and could possibly win.
LikeLike
Messed that up.
Not for president anyway. He could try> to run for dog-catcher, and could possibly win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would root for the dogs. He eats the poor things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama will not be so “well” in 5-6 years from now, that’s 4 years of Trump plus the year or two of campaigning and he is already debole WEAK. After 4 years of a successful Trump administration, Obama will have NOTHING to say nor offer. People will want more of Trump.
Right now the world leaders, at least from my perspective, are not too keen on Obama. There is only so much France and his other lap dog can do and I don’t think he can count on his other usual lap dog (Italy), as they have seen his capers like sanctioning Russia as being detrimental to their own existence and cost them billions of dollars.
If Trump stays well and safe and sound and is inaugurated he will steer this ship around. So much can happen in just a week, let alone 5 years. PEACE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But then the whole world will know she was guilty…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No. They (the MSM) will spin it as rescuing the poor victim who was terrorised by the vast right-wing Russian loving, deplorable and unredeemable conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sick Hillary, August at Gay Pride Parade, assisted with two medical handlers at her side
Just how long does everyone think Hillary can hide her disability and illness? This was last year. In her condition every day her body is breaking down, as with all of us on earth, except she is sick so one day is worth weeks. She is actually imprisoned in her own body and will not get a reprieve. She gained the whole world and lost her soul and her health. She really is a loser.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Evil consumes it’s hosts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like she’s hurting in that photo, for sure.
Good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So prosecution in a court of law will not be possible.
Fine.
Reveal all substantiable information about Hillary, Bill, Chelsea, the Foundation, and their cronies (Pizzagate, anyone?), and try them in the court of public opinion. Make it so they can never show their faces in the public or political arena again without shouts of “Traitor!” “Rapist!” “Pedo!” or “Pepe!” again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When the almighty closes a door, he opens a window. There are many other legal paths to prosecute the guilty and I believe despite a pardon, those paths will be traveled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think about Al Capone: They could never get him for the murders, but they nailed him for tax evasion. Does it matter how he landed in the slammer? He got nailed. He got time. He died.
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤ Pepe ❤
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doesn’t the pardon just cover her time in the Government as a SOS? So then she can be tried for crimes at the Clinton Foundation, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another point about a pardon, is that it doesn’t necessarily stop the investigation, including the fact that there are layers upon layers of people involved in all her actions. They’d have to lawyer up at the minimum, and very costly. As you noted, SOS is one thing, but the Clinton Foundation is ongoing, and I don’t think it can be dismissed so easily – the States’ have an interest in their doings as well.
I read somewhere that a “pardon” is to be free from the consequences of potential or real criminal findings, but it would seem that the investigations could still go forward. Obama won’t be able to tell the DOJ what to do… and Trump will/should take the stand of letting justice “run its course.”
LikeLike
Also, the Foundation is International. A US Pardon has no affect on the world wide scam aspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there is a pardon, wouldn’t he have to list the crimes …? And if he doesn’t list them all …?
LikeLike
And if he knows what they are to be able to list them … and Democrats ran her for President anyway …
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a suggestion, Mr. President: pardon Rod Blagojevich instead – in the name of justice, you should do this – pardon him, make it so he can go home and be with his family – you have to admit Hillary has done far, far worse! I think it would be a nice gesture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I completely agree with you. Blahojevich got a raw deal by today’s standards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was more to Blago’s story than Obama wanted the world to know, IMO. Blago got hustled off to prison as did Tony Rezko who essentially made the purchase of the Obama’s Chicago home possible. Rezko served in federal prison, was eventually released to a halfway house and as of this past summer is free. Hot Rod got a 14 year sentence. He simply operated as Gov. the way IL/Chicago machine politics have operated for decades upon decades–pay for play.
If some convicted felons guilty of drug trafficking and weapons charges can walk free before their sentences are served so Obama feels better abt letting some men of color out of jail, and if Gitmo prisoners are let free to return to the battlefields to kill Americans, why not let ol’ Hot Rod go? He was found guilty of trying to buy a senate seat but he wasn’t successful, Obama got the seat and then 8 years as president. Isn’t it time to let bygones be bygones given the loose interpretation of guilt these days?
LikeLike
He’ll probably pardon her AND give her a “medal of freedom” award at the same time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t it true though, that a federal pardon, still would not protect her from a state (like NY) going after her and her family/foundation at a later date? The southern district is still investigating, as I understand it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
there are 3 or 4 separate investigations that I am currently aware of dealing with the Foundation.
LikeLike
As much as I want her skanky ass in jail…it’s better to move on to a better future by making America Great Again.
Believe it or not but this will help us…it will cause more of the puppet republicans to fall in line behind Trump less they further exacerbate the fury of the electorate after a Hillary pardon. At this point anything they do….they lose.
The future is looking brighter already
LikeLike
No. Clinton prosecution is entry point into the systemic corruption. It doesn’t go away otherwise.
If Bush hadn’t dropped the investigations into the Clinton’s when he took office, the cancer would have been dealt with at the time. Lots of consequences keep rolling on by not dealing with it and exposing it.
Many people haven’t seen the evidence. Needs to be exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shrub dropped the investigation because they are all Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shrub 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLike
Bush Sr? He is with #HER and they are part of the same cabal. Bush Sr is so dirty he couldn’t nor wouldn’t seek justice for any Clinton crime when he’s neck deep doing the same things and behind the scenes working WITH the Clintons. CIA reserved Bushes are just more stealth than the reckless in-you-face crimes of the trailer trash couple from Arkansas.
LikeLike
Establishment is’t very afraid of “the people’s fury”. Decent, law-abiding citizens tend to take it on the chin and — exactly as you advise — move on. They count on this. Its how part of how they became so entrenched.
LikeLike
I thought bringing Comey back into the mix seemed kind of odd but now it makes sense looking at it from the perspective of an upcoming potential pardon. Comey’s a loose canon! Better take that pardon just in case Trump follows through on his promise to put her in jail! You just know that there are probably crimes that we aren’t even aware of that the White Hats are just itching to leak to the public, too. No pardons! Lock her up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah look, Hillary sitting in the audience laughing away at the jokes.
Hillary the snake
LikeLike
How is it possible to pardon someone if there has been no prosecution or conviction of a crime. She has not even been charged with anything, yet. She has not pled guilty to anything. There is nothing to pardon her for.
LikeLike
My thinking too. If she receives a pardon that suggests a misdemeanour and there would be an explanation of the “crimes” would there not. So she is exposed anyway.
What a dirty filthy business politics is. No wonder it attracts so much low life.
LikeLike
Ford issued a blanket pardon of Nixon for any crimes he might have committed. He was never charged nor convicted and after the pardon could not be.
LikeLike
Was Ford’s blanket pardon an error?
Murphy v. Ford cites Ex parte Garland 71 U.S. 333 as precedent. Garland received from President Grant “a FULL PARDON AND AMNESTY for all offences by him committed, arising from participation, direct or implied, in the said Rebellion, conditioned as follows…” Garland’s pardon came in the aftermath of the War Between The States. Such conditions certainly were not the case in 1974 when Ford pardoned Nixon nor do those conditions exist now.
LikeLike
The salient difference is crimes committed during war time versus crimes committed during peace time. During war there is a break down of civil authority and general chaos. During the chaos crimes will be committed due to circumstance. During peace there is civil authority and general order. The extraordinary circumstance of war is absent, it is not a mitigating factor which warrants a blanket pardon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the sorry state of Crooked Hillary’s physical and mental health it is unlikely the Crook will be around long enough for any of this to matter very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. It would actually be better for Hillary if she confessed, repented and accepted her just punishment now in this life, in this way at least her soul would be saved. Repentance with a few years in prison or even an execution is far better than her entering into eternity with the stain of guilt and sentence coming her way.
LikeLike
You assume she has a soul.
LikeLike
Its about uncovering the corruption, how it was accomplished, and who did it. So it can be stopped from happening and the networks of people exposed.
Whether she’s alive or not doesn’t matter. Plenty of others who are involved will be.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pardoning ole Hillary certainly takes the door prize out of any investigation! On the other hand, maybe she doesn’t want the Spiro T Agnew distinction! Certainly wouldn’t look good for a mayoral run, right? Kinda tough either way!l
LikeLike
Can a pardon be granted by a person who is complicit in the crime? to a co-conspirator?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he pardon’s Hillary wouldn’t he have to pardon others like Huma, the server guy who pled the fifth, Cheryl Mills and on and on. What about Weiner or Sid Blumenthal? I mean he’d have to cast a wide net, wouldn’t he? The swamp is deep.
LikeLike
Yes, she will get her pardon. We have been hearing in the last few days how this administration is “Scandal free”. But Obama will put restrictions on the pardon. Something to the effect that she cannot talk about the crimes ever. Obama will do the same for Blago first. Blagojevich will have to forego any book deal and not be able to speak about the crimes or the trial, and that will set the stage for Hillary to be required to shut up.
But as you know, I think Mumia is a no-brainer. Someone has to run BLM.
LikeLike
Just the act of issuing a pardon puts an ugly stain on Hillary’s ‘permanent record.’ It implies that she was at least in multiple situations where legitimate questions about the legality of her behavior and actions were justified. Regardless of the lack of formal prosecution, the need of a pardon reveals that there is enough worry and doubt about her honesty and credibility. It also suggests that there was fear that more would be revealed in due course.
It certainly isn’t an honorable, patriotic, respectful way of cementing a reputation and career. It will hang over her head and hardly will clear her name. I’m waiting for her to say “I am not a crook” years from now when many will only remember that she needed a lifeline from the worst president in history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ummm, pardon me. but I don’t think Hillary has “…years from now…” Maybe months from now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment. “History Teaches” your post lives up to your user name.
LikeLike
I don’t believe Treason is pardonable.
Clinton News Network – fake news
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama can say or do what he wants, it won’t change her guilt nor his.
The condemned cannot issue pardons.
Never give up on JUSTICE. It is not always swift but does always come. History shows us this.
In any case, Obama cannot help that old sick woman, she is already imprisoned in her own body and no amount of money nor #SpiritCooking nor deals with the devil is going to help her. And Obama has a similar fate on the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If she made a deal through #SpiritCooking or dialed direct, she already got what she was going to get. The devil lies, even to his very best customers. Because he’s the devil.
LikeLike
The mills of GOD grind slowly but they grind exceeding small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did Senator Hastert get snagged? The strangest case of a blackmail scheme, transferring out large amounts of money from his account. (Weirder yet, the blackmailer was never identified or charged.)
LikeLike
She would then have to testify agains fellow criminals without the benefit of the 5th Amendment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CTH and Sundance yes I believe there will be a pardon of Hillary Clinton.
So many folks can be taken down during an investigation of HRC…the pardon will be more for covering others than covering for HRC
A pardon for Hillary is a sweet victory for President Trump
LikeLike