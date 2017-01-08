FBI Releases Unusual Sunday Document Dump RE: “Clinton Investigation – Mishandling Classified Information”…

Not sure what drives the timing, but it would seem rather unusual for the FBI to release a document dump of investigative files relating to the “Clinton Mishandling of Classified Information” on a Sunday. Regardless, that’s what they have done.

Initially the FBI release four parts to their document library.

Today they added Part 5. The original link to the FBI document dump is HERE. The attached Part 5 pdf file is 300 pages and is downloadable.

We have not yet had time to review all the content. However, we have transferred the content to a viewable and embed format below:

If you are reviewing, feel free to use the comments section for your findings.