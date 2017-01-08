FBI Releases Unusual Sunday Document Dump RE: “Clinton Investigation – Mishandling Classified Information”…

Posted on January 8, 2017

crooked clintonsNot sure what drives the timing, but it would seem rather unusual for the FBI to release a document dump of investigative files relating to the “Clinton Mishandling of Classified Information” on a Sunday.  Regardless, that’s what they have done.

Initially the FBI release four parts to their document library.

Today they added Part 5. The original link to the FBI document dump is HERE.  The attached Part 5 pdf file is 300 pages and is downloadable.

We have not yet had time to review all the content.  However, we have transferred the content to a viewable and embed format below:

If you are reviewing, feel free to use the comments section for your findings.

148 Responses to FBI Releases Unusual Sunday Document Dump RE: "Clinton Investigation – Mishandling Classified Information"…

  1. reggiemeezer says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Why? That’s easy. According to podesta, the lizard queen, et al, Comey & his FBI are Russian agents out to get them…..,

    Reply
  2. NJF says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    OH, nancy gonna be mad!!!!!

    Reply
  3. wrongonred says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Patrick Kennedy was running much more defense on the email classification than previously known it seems.

    Reply
  4. LBB says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Pg 249-250 Interview profile for Justin Cooper. May have a little more info than original.

    Reply
  5. The Boss says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    It looks like the lead investigative unit at FBI for this matter is counterintelligence / counterespionage. IIRC, this unit handles spying cases. Was/is Hillary a spy or foreign agent of some sort? Or were foreign spies helping themselves to all of her emails? Both?

    Reply
  6. Joshua2415 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Necessary background to support Obama’s imminent pardon. My only question is whether he will issue a pardon Hillary only or for anyone named Clinton.

    Reply
  7. TONYA PARNELL says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    A lot of this is getting the FBI to preserve records they already have. As I recall, the NYPD was the ones who got Weiner’s laptop, went to the FBI and told them if they did not do something, they would; then, it went down hill with the FBI. Comey has not done his job. If Killery going down will drag Congressmen, Judges and others with her, so be it. CLEAN THE SWAMP

    Reply
    • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      Comey is basically a Clinton Foundation employee is my impression from reading.

      Reply
      • anthonydog says:
        January 8, 2017 at 8:14 pm

        Since the time Comey left working for Giuliani on the Rich case, he has worked for Clinton.

        Reply
      • onlyamericansforpresident says:
        January 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        Most of them are… truly. It’s astounding and it must be dealt with. Correctly, swiftly and with the right constitutional outcome.

        Some might say to do so would harm the nation. Bullsh!te. To NOT do so would harm the nation, and much worse imho.

        We either have justice for all, or we have a free for all. Imagine what a rogue nation like Iran thinks… yep. Or China. Not worried about teh Russians for a change.

        Reply
  8. georgiafl says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    If this is a precursor to a pardon, now we know how old Barry can afford the new 5Million $$$ mansion and the mansion in Hawaii, etc. Bet it’s going to cost Hillary billions.

    Reply
  9. andi lee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Right off the bat, FBI, pg 3, 07/10/2015, the cover document was initially set as “SECRET/NOFORN” to be released 31 Dec 2040. A second review, “SECRET” and Release Date: 2040/12/31, perhaps. Again, another review to remove “NOFORN”.

    A second cover page, DOJ (pg 8) from 2015/07/13 with “ORCON” Added in classification.

    This is going to take time to sort out.

    Reply
  10. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I am scanning the documents and it looks like the FBI conducted the investigation by the book as far as the procedural details are concerned. In light of SD’s expose’ on white hats and black hats could this be the white hats basically saying “we did our job” and in effect putting out a beacon?

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Reply
  12. anthonydog says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Sundance any opinion on these videos?

    These videos are extremely interesting. They put the establishment in context.

    The Clinton Foundations 1100 hidden donors need their bank account numbers published…The JTTF and Andrew McCabe need to answer questions and publish the Clinton 650,000 emails or they are complicit in the Shadow Government

    Day 77 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 1 – YouTube

    6.5 TRILLION MISSING FROM THE US TREASURY…DEMAND AN AUDIT

    Day 77 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 2 – YouTube

    • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      George comments that the missing 6.5 Trillion may have been used to fund 3 illegal deep state entities.

      I guess everyone knows that the “deep state” spy agencies never have their budgets listed in the official Fed budget….when we had the last ones that is.

      Maybe they don’t have any budgets really….. Would be even easier to give them more money if the U.S. Congress won’t pass any budgets – as they did every year of Whorebama!

      Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    p 235

    (U) In an attempt to acquire authority to reveal certain information as part of future criminal proceedings…

    But then Bubba met Lynch on the tarmac and nixed future criminal proceedings>?

    Reply
  14. LBB says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Pg 193 John Kerry sent a preservation of records on 8/18/15 for 912 email addresses -conditions on pg 213 including not disclosing existence of this request.

    Reply
  15. andi lee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Love you guys and gals to pieces! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

    Please consider those who are searching the 300 page document. Please. It is not an “opinion piece”. Please stick to the report for anomolies to report here. Please. It is what Sundance asked of us.

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      I’m wid you andi!

      Reply
    • disenfranchised says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      One thing I noticed, the FOIA redactions are primarily classified (b)(6) and (b)(7). The first pertains to PII-personally identifiable information of non-LEO’s. The second is used for ongoing investigations to protect the integrity of the investigation.

      (b)(7) Documents which are “records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes,” but only if one or more of six specified types of harm would result. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(7).
      Congress intended for Exemption 7 to allow agencies to withhold law enforcement records in order to protect the law enforcement process from interference. The exemption was amended slightly in 1986, but it still retains six specific subexemptions.
      (a) interferes w/pending investigation
      (b) info would deprive right of fair trial
      (c) protects LEOs PII like (b)(6) exemption
      (d) protects confidential sources
      (e) may reveal techniques and procedures of law enforcement
      (f) endangers life or physical safety

      With these in mind, we can pick out a little more of the picture. Would be most interested in locating (b)(7) sub exemptions b and d…

      Reply
      • disenfranchised says:
        January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

        Forgot- (b)(1) exemptions are classified information, (b)(3) deals w/other statutes (agencies)

        Reply
      • andi lee says:
        January 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

        Thank you, Disenfranchized! I was wracking my brain trying to remember redaction exemptions. Very helpful!

        Reply
      • disenfranchisedblog says:
        January 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm

        Here’s an oddity- why would they apply (b)(7)(e) to a list of names in addition to (b)(6) and (b)(7)(c)? It’s on the letter with 19 names listed for preserving records. The closest idea I can come up with for that exemption is that the names might allow others on the fringe/outside the investigation to circumvent the law?

        Reply
  16. woohoowee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    page 296 is prep for Blumental interview

    page 297 is blank

    page 298 evidence entry – 1 Thumb Drive with Green Unclassified Sticker On It – Collected on 01/07/2016

    page 299 evidence entry – 1 Thumb Drive with Red Secret Sticker On It – Collected on 01/07/2016

    The End

    Reply
  17. davikk says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Where Are Eric Braverman And Neil Brown? Missing For 77 Days – Mind-Blowing New Theory – NOC?

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/where-are-eric-braverman-and-neil-brown-missing-for-77-days-mind-blowing-new-theory-noc/

    Reply
  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t the FBI dump two other Clinton documents on a Friday night, and then when questioned, they denied that it was political? Now, they are dumping this information on a Sunday? Something is not adding up here. There is a reason why that is not yet known on why Sunday.

    Reply
  19. andi lee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Pg 5 – ICIG Referal – SCI material
    Requesting exemption.
    3 types of storage, 2 programs, SENTINEL & SCION holding case# and placeholder only with physical hard copy kept under lock & key in SCIF.

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      Note: With this setup, no way to do “search” function on any document in both programs without a hard copy (SCIFI under lock & key – higest SEC CLR req.) for reference to serial numbers or reference pages.

      Reply
  20. Piper says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Bad things are going down! Better get ready for heartbreak and chaos! http://www.infowars.com/bombshell-obamadhs-preparing-to-overturn-trump-election/

    Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      January 8, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Please let them try.

      Reply
    • wyntre says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      It would be great if those who follow InfoWars would provide a brief summary of what’s in the videos. Personally, I can’t spare 15 minutes waiting for Alex to get to the point, although he sometimes has good ones.

      I also wish he would provide a transcript of his shows. Would make things far more accessible.

      Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      Oh please… it’s time for bath house bari and “jeh” johnson realize that it’stime for them to simply phu cough. Period.

      Over 100 million Americans are ready and able to assist our military that has had its absolute fill of these anti-American cowards.

      I might also remind you all that this is, after all, Alex Jones. Plenty of ads.

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      Jones is 90% alarmism and clickbait with 10% hard news and facts you don’t get from the MSM. His youtube is all about ad revenue which is why they have so many channels and upload about a dozen videos a day. It’s too much and I might watch one of the videos very other day. I often see Infowars on the sidebar of my subscribers list with a 99+ beside it. It’s the only one that ever gets that high.

      Reply
  21. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Reply
  22. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    This is going to go one of two ways either a massive cover up or a massive take down

    Reply
  23. andi lee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Pg 9 -(S) redacted, Pg 10 -(S) redacted.

    (S) classification remains redacted YET “SECRET” classification has been removed from file.

    No reason to not publish full unredacted report. Another FU from this administration.

    Reply
  24. KGB Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Thank you sundance for publishing this for me! I am pretty sick and didn’t review the 299 pages before having you, wikileaks and Hannity see it. Along with the Twitterverse. I hope everyone has fun looking through it.

    Reply
  25. Guffman says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Let me throw out a theory. Wikileaks has announced a press conference for 9am tomorrow (Monday) morning. Is the FBI with a Sunday dump, trying to get out ahead of bad news and exposure via wikileaks new info that could blow the lid off?
    Wikileaks did tweet around New Year’s that 2017 was going to be much more explosive than 2016.
    Methinks the dam is about to burst…

    Reply
  26. wyntre says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    A good look at the BS of the Russian Hacking Report by Larry Johnson, ex-CIA and Counter-terrorism guy.

    What Did the CIA or NSA Know And When Did They Know It?

    http://www.noquarterusa.net/blog/79527/russian-hacking-chronology-not-make-sense/

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      FTR, Joohnson breaks down the process for analysts receiving, studying and submitting info, how the reports move through the chin-of-command, etc.

      Reply
  27. andi lee says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Pg 12 – Cover letter to DOJ- 07/21/2015 – “hand carried”
    From:
    FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano
    COINTEL DIV Deputy Director:
    Randy Coleman

    Reply
  28. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Reply
  29. LP says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    It gets interesting after about page 80. Very thorough ‘requests for preservation of documents’ and some notable smoke blowing or hot potato tossing from State (over classifications) and surprisingly by the Secret Service (pp.116-117). USSS evidently needed permission to comply from the DOJ and DHS. (I thought USSS was under the jurisdiction of Treasury(?). Investigation led by Charles Kable, head of FBI’s Counterespionage unit.

    Evidently, Platte River Networks had several client ‘intrusions’ (hacking). one in 2010 and a law firm in 2015 (p.152). You can see the FBI following a train of thought here.

    Reply
  30. Lisa the Infidel says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    For me on my Chromebook it isn’t a searchable PDF even when downloaded — does anyone have a word searchable version

    Reply
  31. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      Wasn’t that the investigation as to her working for private entities while collecting a full time salary from the gov?
      Mike

      Reply
      • Honest Abbey says:
        January 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

        Hi mimbler, Would that be a “criminal” violation or an ethical violation?

        I’d love to know how someone is under an FBI full fledged criminal investigation and they come out of it squeaky clean…….Not even a small fine to pay.

        I always thought the Feds wouldn’t waste their time going after someone unless they were pretty darn sure they had something to go on.

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          January 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm

          I worked for the federal government, and it would be a criminal violation. It is considered “theft of government services”. I saw it prosecuted in an office where I worked,
          Mike

          Reply
          • Honest Abbey says:
            January 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

            That just begs the question “Why weren’t charges filed against her?”

            Hasn’t it been proven that Huma did, in fact, work for the Clinton Foundation during the same time she worked for the State Dept as Hillary’s personal assistant??

            Why is she not in jail??

            Reply
        • mimbler says:
          January 8, 2017 at 9:53 pm

          I agree with your point about the FBI not wasting their time going after a non-case. As we saw with Hillary, though, politics in this administration dictates the outcome,
          Mike

          Reply
      • andi lee says:
        January 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

        Also, don’t forget she collected additional pay while on maternity leave, in addition to working for CF and TENEO(?).

        Reply
    • John Galt says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      State Dept. IG position was vacant during entire Cankles SOS tenure. Amazing coincidence.

      Reply
  32. truthandjustice says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I am also wondering if it is connected with the Wikileaks presser tomorrow. Re Hillary – Alex Jones and ex-Intel Steve Pieczenik say she’s involved with Chinese Communists…and the “White Hats” in the Intel groups warned them to stop this Russia nonsense/trying to stop/harm Trump or they’d release what they have on them. That was about a week ago and they were waiting to see what they’d do….to see what signal they’d send. ?

    Reply
  33. billarysserverroom says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Page 149 is where PRN investigation starts.

    Reply
  34. oldiadguy says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    An odd assortment of documents to be released on a Sunday. A lot of chain of custody stuff with a surprising number of thumb drives, computers and storage boxes of documents recovered from the Clinton’s law firm. Unfortunately there were no forensic reports on the recovered data devices.

    What is interesting is the number of retention requests, it looks like they played this investigation by the book. It appears that the FBI asked retention requests for well over a thousand E-mail accounts. Since many of the targets of the retention requests have been blocked out, I wonder how many are for organizations involved with the Clinton Foundation, Clinton Initiative ………..

    It looks like there is a lot of evidence in the custody of the FBI concerning this investigation. The public is only getting bits and pieces, but from this release and the previous releases, it is obvious that we have only seen the tip of the iceberg regarding the evidence in this case. My guess that the case concerning the “unauthorized server” may be closed due to Obama’s involvement, but there is still an ongoing investigation that is waiting for a change in administrations. Time will tell.

    Take Care

    Reply
  35. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Reply
  36. Ron says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    The battle of the democrats against the Russians is the battle of the Communists against the Czars.

    Reply
  37. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Trump needs to advise Vladimir to hold off and use extreme patience till 1/20/2017.

    We don’t hear anything in our “News” media other than Russia tried to interfere with our democracy. The infamous Chicken Hawks, ‘Linda’ Graham & ‘Crash’ McCain see it as an act of war.

    Perhaps POTUS & NATO are hearing their ‘Siren Song’ about the need to “punish” Russia.

    These Globalist bastards are about to provoke WWIII to cover their CRIMES.

    Why aren’t CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, MSNBC telling us about this?

    [100’s of US tanks, heavy equipment flows into Europe to counter ‘Russian aggression’]

    https://www.rt.com/news/372869-us-tanks-germany-nato/

    Reply
  38. anarchist335 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Page 296/299

    “During the course of the interview, WFO plans to show
    BLUMENTHAL and his counsel a copy of the attached email that he sent
    on April 23, 2010 to the former secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.
    Showing the email to BLUMENTHAL and his counsel will allow WFO to
    pursue a logical line of questions regarding the circumstances in
    which the email was sent. During a recent classification review the
    FBI deemed that portions of the email contain information classified
    at SECRET level.”

    WFO – Washington Field Office, FBI
    BLUMENTHAL – Sidney Blumenthal, Clinton fixer

    Reply

