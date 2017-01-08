FBI Releases Unusual Sunday Document Dump RE: “Clinton Investigation – Mishandling Classified Information”…

Not sure what drives the timing, but it would seem rather unusual for the FBI to release a document dump of investigative files relating to the “Clinton Mishandling of Classified Information” on a Sunday. Regardless, that’s what they have done.
Initially the FBI release four parts to their document library.
Today they added Part 5. The original link to the FBI document dump is HERE. The attached Part 5 pdf file is 300 pages and is downloadable.
We have not yet had time to review all the content. However, we have transferred the content to a viewable and embed format below:
If you are reviewing, feel free to use the comments section for your findings.
Why? That’s easy. According to podesta, the lizard queen, et al, Comey & his FBI are Russian agents out to get them…..,
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep the Ruuski FBI is after The Crooked Clintons…HAHAHAHAHO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OH, nancy gonna be mad!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is Nancy and why is she mad? I’m not good at dechipering these things and depend on you who are more savy;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he is referring to Nancy Peloci, the Democrat minority leader in the Senate. I am not sure that I spelt her name properly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, yes sorry. I thought it was more well known.
http://www.weaselzippers.us/318480-addled-pelosi-slams-media-and-first-amendment-for-reporting-leaked-dnc-emails-you-were-accomplices-in-this/
and psssst, I’m a girl 😎
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ha ha. I’m an old girl;)
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are a girl? Get a girl moniker then, sheesh.
LikeLike
What’s wrong with NJ Female?
LikeLiked by 1 person
GOOD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Patrick Kennedy was running much more defense on the email classification than previously known it seems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
pg 264 notation that Kennedy sent Comey a letterhead Memo on 9-15-15
LikeLiked by 1 person
See the whatever happened to Eric Braverman videos for an explanation of Kennedy– he is so deep in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pg 249-250 Interview profile for Justin Cooper. May have a little more info than original.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like the lead investigative unit at FBI for this matter is counterintelligence / counterespionage. IIRC, this unit handles spying cases. Was/is Hillary a spy or foreign agent of some sort? Or were foreign spies helping themselves to all of her emails? Both?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Negligence or mishandling information is almost the equivalent of spying. It is like leaving information out on the table so spies can access it.
Hillary sold everything else, access, favors, huge fees for speeches, why wouldn’t she sell information too. Her greed is legendary.
LikeLiked by 16 people
At least Petraeus only left Classified Information on the nightstand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hillary might as well be.
Watch George Webb’s Where is Eric Braverman series on Youtube. Start with Day 77 and work backwards if you want. (Day 77 is today’s releases – Jan. 8th, 2017.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Day 77 is timely as it outlines how Hillary will engage the coup against Trump once Trump is sworn in. And indeed, day 1, start of the coup. will likely be the swearing in day.
How to run to coup in the US is not imaginary. These are tried and true techniques and the disruption organization was demonstrated in Chicago during Trump’s rally. I assume Mike Flynn knows this is coming and has a counter coup planned. Steve Pieczinik has also talked about part of this. Here is the day 77 part 1 link:
LikeLiked by 3 people
It the U.S. is a powerful nation, then certainly it will be able to take down a 69 year old grandma with parkinson’s disease.
LikeLike
I think I’m even more confused!
LikeLike
Well, if Eric doesn’t show up for his spring lecturing gig at Yale, which I understand deals with how to stash the profits of your non-profit without getting caught lifting them in the first place, then we’ll know he’s actually missing.
LikeLike
When your password is password….WHo Knows?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought password was what you were supposed to use!
/s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just make the password hard. Because we must.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes but don’t forget, when he was told that his password “password” had been hacked he changed it to “p@ssw0rd” which is obviously much more secure! /sarc
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would have been more appropriate had he changed it to p@$$word… sick freak.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex Jones and ex Intel Steve Pieczenik claims Hillary involved with the Chinese Communists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well…she Is a Communist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Necessary background to support Obama’s imminent pardon. My only question is whether he will issue a pardon Hillary only or for anyone named Clinton.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve heard Chelsea is also culpable for Clinton Foundation crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From George Webb’s comments is seems she is. That be Chelsea Webb……er….well the Apple Dumpling didn’t fall far from her tree………….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Webb? I thought Wes Hubble was her alleged biodad.
LikeLike
Webb Hubble is Chelsea’s real father.
LikeLike
Right, Webb not Wes, thanks. What confuses me is “Chelsea Webb” in relation to George Webb.
LikeLike
Did you understand one particular reference in Webb’s #77 -part 3 today…when he references who they really are/ what they really are?
LikeLike
Did you understand one particular reference in Webb’s #77 -part 3 today…when he references who they really are/ what they really are?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will he pardon McCain and Linda. If he pardons crooked she will have to testify against everyone….IOW she can not claim the 5th once she is in no jeopardy. Sweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Playing out like character Vic Mackey on the final couple episodes of The Shield.
He is the dirtiest of all the bad cops, the leader of all questionable or illegal actions, and he is the one who turns state’s evidence and testifies against his partners to save his own skin.
And then he walks, while his partners either go to prison or get killed.
But he has nowhere to go, he is a pariah.
Oh how I hope that is Hillary’s fate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama can only pardon her for US Federal crimes. State crimes and crimes in other countries is not covered. Hillary is cooked, for instance is guilty of fraud in Haiti. So many would like to hang her, literally, in Haiti. Then there are the pedophile CIA Brownstone operations.
LikeLike
It’s a family enterprise, like the Corleones. There are no innocents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She married the son of two criminals…jailbirds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prosecute them All!!
No exceptions.
Lock Them Up!
Then Try Them.
Then Execute for Treason!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh good. Chelsie could not be as popular as Paris Hilton was when they locked her up.
Paris is a total Trump supporter, I add as a side note.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of this is getting the FBI to preserve records they already have. As I recall, the NYPD was the ones who got Weiner’s laptop, went to the FBI and told them if they did not do something, they would; then, it went down hill with the FBI. Comey has not done his job. If Killery going down will drag Congressmen, Judges and others with her, so be it. CLEAN THE SWAMP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey is basically a Clinton Foundation employee is my impression from reading.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since the time Comey left working for Giuliani on the Rich case, he has worked for Clinton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most of them are… truly. It’s astounding and it must be dealt with. Correctly, swiftly and with the right constitutional outcome.
Some might say to do so would harm the nation. Bullsh!te. To NOT do so would harm the nation, and much worse imho.
We either have justice for all, or we have a free for all. Imagine what a rogue nation like Iran thinks… yep. Or China. Not worried about teh Russians for a change.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this is a precursor to a pardon, now we know how old Barry can afford the new 5Million $$$ mansion and the mansion in Hawaii, etc. Bet it’s going to cost Hillary billions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You did not forget the billions in cash he sent Iran😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Barry, Michelle, the girls and Grandma have been awarded housing in this complex….
http://payvand.com/blog/blog/2010/11/22/photos-saadabad-palace-complex-in-tehran-iran/
LikeLike
Right off the bat, FBI, pg 3, 07/10/2015, the cover document was initially set as “SECRET/NOFORN” to be released 31 Dec 2040. A second review, “SECRET” and Release Date: 2040/12/31, perhaps. Again, another review to remove “NOFORN”.
A second cover page, DOJ (pg 8) from 2015/07/13 with “ORCON” Added in classification.
This is going to take time to sort out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will the “Control” “F” keyboard function work on that file format?
If so use it and put in likely terms to reveal the crimes the quickest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not on cpu, Notamemberof anyorganizedpolitical. Wish I were, it be easier to see research, instead of having to scroll through comments to see them.
LikeLike
Wow! 07/07/2016! House Cmte,
Chaffetz with ODNI Director explaining ORCON classification – testimony NOT MATCHING REPORT!
LikeLike
I am scanning the documents and it looks like the FBI conducted the investigation by the book as far as the procedural details are concerned. In light of SD’s expose’ on white hats and black hats could this be the white hats basically saying “we did our job” and in effect putting out a beacon?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So Obama can pardon Hillary– perhaps. Note the FBI Vault has removed the word search ability while in a document –making research far more arduous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Somehow this does not add up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There is the ‘downward dog’ posture right there at her feet, albeit a brown one.
The only real thing about Hillary is greed, power hunger, and unrestrained, no boundaries evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
?
What doesn’t add up?
LikeLike
Sorry, got it; I’m slow.
LikeLike
OK, Howie, I get it. I’m a little slow.
LikeLike
LOL! No one ever claimed she did Yoga.
Dog looks a scared, can’t image what the dog has been through 8 (
Dodging vases, drinking binges, women crawling out the window…
LikeLiked by 1 person
From both bedrooms………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kabuki to claim good health. “She exercises so hard she has a full sweat.”
Why? They want us to believe she is in good health. She is going for an office. They want us to believe she is in good strong health. Be wary.
LikeLike
Wait I thought the missing laptop was supposedly a Mac? Or am I mistaken…
LikeLike
I think that’s a separate “missing” laptop. IIRC, the Clinton emails mention Huma leaving a Thinkpad inside a car and rushing to get it.
LikeLike
There’s another USB drive labeled “HC Prime 2” on pdf page 244
LikeLike
Four thumbdrives, if you don’t count copies. Total = 8
08/06/2015 date/timeframe references Clinton’s lawyers, right?
LikeLike
Sundance any opinion on these videos?
These videos are extremely interesting. They put the establishment in context.
The Clinton Foundations 1100 hidden donors need their bank account numbers published…The JTTF and Andrew McCabe need to answer questions and publish the Clinton 650,000 emails or they are complicit in the Shadow Government
Day 77 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 1 – YouTube
6.5 TRILLION MISSING FROM THE US TREASURY…DEMAND AN AUDIT
Day 77 – Where is Eric Braverman? Part 2 – YouTube
LikeLike
George comments that the missing 6.5 Trillion may have been used to fund 3 illegal deep state entities.
I guess everyone knows that the “deep state” spy agencies never have their budgets listed in the official Fed budget….when we had the last ones that is.
Maybe they don’t have any budgets really….. Would be even easier to give them more money if the U.S. Congress won’t pass any budgets – as they did every year of Whorebama!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is also the deep, deep state secret space program. Trillions have gone down that hole.
LikeLike
p 235
(U) In an attempt to acquire authority to reveal certain information as part of future criminal proceedings…
But then Bubba met Lynch on the tarmac and nixed future criminal proceedings>?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That almost gave me a headache Howie!
I trust y’all to translate this stuff.
Sundance Rocks!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is starting to be like hunting over a baited field.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even More reason for me to stay out of it, Howie.
Like the time my brother in law wanted me to Ride with him to S.Fla. to look at a car.
He spent 5yrs down there in jail for cocaine.
My spidey sense was good then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is part of 08/25/15 declassification of the existence of the investigation per page 234.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pg 193 John Kerry sent a preservation of records on 8/18/15 for 912 email addresses -conditions on pg 213 including not disclosing existence of this request.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love you guys and gals to pieces! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Please consider those who are searching the 300 page document. Please. It is not an “opinion piece”. Please stick to the report for anomolies to report here. Please. It is what Sundance asked of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m wid you andi!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing I noticed, the FOIA redactions are primarily classified (b)(6) and (b)(7). The first pertains to PII-personally identifiable information of non-LEO’s. The second is used for ongoing investigations to protect the integrity of the investigation.
(b)(7) Documents which are “records or information compiled for law enforcement purposes,” but only if one or more of six specified types of harm would result. 5 U.S.C. § 552(b)(7).
Congress intended for Exemption 7 to allow agencies to withhold law enforcement records in order to protect the law enforcement process from interference. The exemption was amended slightly in 1986, but it still retains six specific subexemptions.
(a) interferes w/pending investigation
(b) info would deprive right of fair trial
(c) protects LEOs PII like (b)(6) exemption
(d) protects confidential sources
(e) may reveal techniques and procedures of law enforcement
(f) endangers life or physical safety
With these in mind, we can pick out a little more of the picture. Would be most interested in locating (b)(7) sub exemptions b and d…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot- (b)(1) exemptions are classified information, (b)(3) deals w/other statutes (agencies)
LikeLike
Thank you, Disenfranchized! I was wracking my brain trying to remember redaction exemptions. Very helpful!
LikeLike
Here’s an oddity- why would they apply (b)(7)(e) to a list of names in addition to (b)(6) and (b)(7)(c)? It’s on the letter with 19 names listed for preserving records. The closest idea I can come up with for that exemption is that the names might allow others on the fringe/outside the investigation to circumvent the law?
LikeLike
page 296 is prep for Blumental interview
page 297 is blank
page 298 evidence entry – 1 Thumb Drive with Green Unclassified Sticker On It – Collected on 01/07/2016
page 299 evidence entry – 1 Thumb Drive with Red Secret Sticker On It – Collected on 01/07/2016
The End
LikeLiked by 2 people
TWO MORE THUMBDRIVES
JAN 2016??
Great find, Woohoowee!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad to help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where Are Eric Braverman And Neil Brown? Missing For 77 Days – Mind-Blowing New Theory – NOC?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/where-are-eric-braverman-and-neil-brown-missing-for-77-days-mind-blowing-new-theory-noc/
LikeLike
Correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t the FBI dump two other Clinton documents on a Friday night, and then when questioned, they denied that it was political? Now, they are dumping this information on a Sunday? Something is not adding up here. There is a reason why that is not yet known on why Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may clog up lib central news memes for the week. Russia 24/7
LikeLiked by 3 people
10/21/16
Clinton Journalist Has Meltdown After His Russian Conspiracy Theory Is Debunked
http://observer.com/2016/10/clinton-journalist-has-meltdown-after-his-russian-conspiracy-theory-is-debunked/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s to give us all something to do until the Wikileaks live stream press conference scheduled for tomorrow at 9 AM ET.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the same thing. It may be that Wikileaks is going to divulge something big and the FBI wants to upstage them. So strange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GMTA!
My first thought, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pg 5 – ICIG Referal – SCI material
Requesting exemption.
3 types of storage, 2 programs, SENTINEL & SCION holding case# and placeholder only with physical hard copy kept under lock & key in SCIF.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note: With this setup, no way to do “search” function on any document in both programs without a hard copy (SCIFI under lock & key – higest SEC CLR req.) for reference to serial numbers or reference pages.
LikeLike
Bad things are going down! Better get ready for heartbreak and chaos! http://www.infowars.com/bombshell-obamadhs-preparing-to-overturn-trump-election/
LikeLike
Please let them try.
LikeLike
Not going to happen.
LikeLike
It would be great if those who follow InfoWars would provide a brief summary of what’s in the videos. Personally, I can’t spare 15 minutes waiting for Alex to get to the point, although he sometimes has good ones.
I also wish he would provide a transcript of his shows. Would make things far more accessible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree wnytre.
LikeLike
Oh please… it’s time for bath house bari and “jeh” johnson realize that it’stime for them to simply phu cough. Period.
Over 100 million Americans are ready and able to assist our military that has had its absolute fill of these anti-American cowards.
I might also remind you all that this is, after all, Alex Jones. Plenty of ads.
LikeLike
Adblock Plus. Download it and never watch a youtube ad ever again.
LikeLike
Jones is 90% alarmism and clickbait with 10% hard news and facts you don’t get from the MSM. His youtube is all about ad revenue which is why they have so many channels and upload about a dozen videos a day. It’s too much and I might watch one of the videos very other day. I often see Infowars on the sidebar of my subscribers list with a 99+ beside it. It’s the only one that ever gets that high.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is the date redacted? That shouldn’t pose a security risk. Hmmmmm…?
LikeLike
Weiner & MoBro Princess had 650,000.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is going to go one of two ways either a massive cover up or a massive take down
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pg 9 -(S) redacted, Pg 10 -(S) redacted.
(S) classification remains redacted YET “SECRET” classification has been removed from file.
No reason to not publish full unredacted report. Another FU from this administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you sundance for publishing this for me! I am pretty sick and didn’t review the 299 pages before having you, wikileaks and Hannity see it. Along with the Twitterverse. I hope everyone has fun looking through it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Katica. Hope you get well soon. We need you back on deck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying for You Katica!
You Trooper you.
We Love You Dear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katica! (Fantastic research on Pagliano!) Hi, sorry to hear you’re under the weather. Suggestion to quickly restore health, if, Smoothie King nearby, send hubby: (“Sunrise” smoothie?) Strawberry, banana, orange slushie, nix the sugar or honey. Otherwise, 1 c sb, 1 banana, 1 orange, 3-5 cubes of ice in blender. Restores lost aminos, vitamins, kills the bug. Get better soon!
LikeLike
Hopefully you’re not sick for much longer…..the world needs you.
LikeLike
Let me throw out a theory. Wikileaks has announced a press conference for 9am tomorrow (Monday) morning. Is the FBI with a Sunday dump, trying to get out ahead of bad news and exposure via wikileaks new info that could blow the lid off?
Wikileaks did tweet around New Year’s that 2017 was going to be much more explosive than 2016.
Methinks the dam is about to burst…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wikileaks is going to announce that they will be releasing the 30k missing emails from the HRC server….
well here’s for hoping 🥃!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM will be crapping out the word “Russians” all day long in response to Wikileaks. Can’t wait. Have a day off tomorrow. Have a ton of popcorn waiting to be popped.
LikeLike
I forgot about that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good look at the BS of the Russian Hacking Report by Larry Johnson, ex-CIA and Counter-terrorism guy.
What Did the CIA or NSA Know And When Did They Know It?
http://www.noquarterusa.net/blog/79527/russian-hacking-chronology-not-make-sense/
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTR, Joohnson breaks down the process for analysts receiving, studying and submitting info, how the reports move through the chin-of-command, etc.
LikeLike
Pg 12 – Cover letter to DOJ- 07/21/2015 – “hand carried”
From:
FBI Deputy Director Mark Giuliano
COINTEL DIV Deputy Director:
Randy Coleman
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It gets interesting after about page 80. Very thorough ‘requests for preservation of documents’ and some notable smoke blowing or hot potato tossing from State (over classifications) and surprisingly by the Secret Service (pp.116-117). USSS evidently needed permission to comply from the DOJ and DHS. (I thought USSS was under the jurisdiction of Treasury(?). Investigation led by Charles Kable, head of FBI’s Counterespionage unit.
Evidently, Platte River Networks had several client ‘intrusions’ (hacking). one in 2010 and a law firm in 2015 (p.152). You can see the FBI following a train of thought here.
LikeLike
USSS has been under DHS for a number of years.
LikeLike
Thank you. What was interesting is that the FBI requests were made in meeting and the USSS person said he had to check with his ‘management’. He came back and said that the FBI had to make the requests in writing to DOJ and DHS. When queried on whom he spoke to he declined to say.
LikeLike
Very peculiar exchange.
LikeLike
For me on my Chromebook it isn’t a searchable PDF even when downloaded — does anyone have a word searchable version
LikeLike
I use a Mac myself. However, there’s a PDF to Doc Converter for Chrome. Here’s the link:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/pdf-to-word-doc-converter/fjhedcdiaeighcnidfhegnmfieiejmdj?hl=en
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks I tried but it said the file is too large lol I was just hoping to search and find Soros or Trump mentioned in them
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t that the investigation as to her working for private entities while collecting a full time salary from the gov?
Mike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi mimbler, Would that be a “criminal” violation or an ethical violation?
I’d love to know how someone is under an FBI full fledged criminal investigation and they come out of it squeaky clean…….Not even a small fine to pay.
I always thought the Feds wouldn’t waste their time going after someone unless they were pretty darn sure they had something to go on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I worked for the federal government, and it would be a criminal violation. It is considered “theft of government services”. I saw it prosecuted in an office where I worked,
Mike
LikeLike
That just begs the question “Why weren’t charges filed against her?”
Hasn’t it been proven that Huma did, in fact, work for the Clinton Foundation during the same time she worked for the State Dept as Hillary’s personal assistant??
Why is she not in jail??
LikeLike
I agree with your point about the FBI not wasting their time going after a non-case. As we saw with Hillary, though, politics in this administration dictates the outcome,
Mike
LikeLike
Also, don’t forget she collected additional pay while on maternity leave, in addition to working for CF and TENEO(?).
LikeLike
State Dept. IG position was vacant during entire Cankles SOS tenure. Amazing coincidence.
LikeLike
I am also wondering if it is connected with the Wikileaks presser tomorrow. Re Hillary – Alex Jones and ex-Intel Steve Pieczenik say she’s involved with Chinese Communists…and the “White Hats” in the Intel groups warned them to stop this Russia nonsense/trying to stop/harm Trump or they’d release what they have on them. That was about a week ago and they were waiting to see what they’d do….to see what signal they’d send. ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page 149 is where PRN investigation starts.
LikeLike
An odd assortment of documents to be released on a Sunday. A lot of chain of custody stuff with a surprising number of thumb drives, computers and storage boxes of documents recovered from the Clinton’s law firm. Unfortunately there were no forensic reports on the recovered data devices.
What is interesting is the number of retention requests, it looks like they played this investigation by the book. It appears that the FBI asked retention requests for well over a thousand E-mail accounts. Since many of the targets of the retention requests have been blocked out, I wonder how many are for organizations involved with the Clinton Foundation, Clinton Initiative ………..
It looks like there is a lot of evidence in the custody of the FBI concerning this investigation. The public is only getting bits and pieces, but from this release and the previous releases, it is obvious that we have only seen the tip of the iceberg regarding the evidence in this case. My guess that the case concerning the “unauthorized server” may be closed due to Obama’s involvement, but there is still an ongoing investigation that is waiting for a change in administrations. Time will tell.
Take Care
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your observations.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The battle of the democrats against the Russians is the battle of the Communists against the Czars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump needs to advise Vladimir to hold off and use extreme patience till 1/20/2017.
We don’t hear anything in our “News” media other than Russia tried to interfere with our democracy. The infamous Chicken Hawks, ‘Linda’ Graham & ‘Crash’ McCain see it as an act of war.
Perhaps POTUS & NATO are hearing their ‘Siren Song’ about the need to “punish” Russia.
These Globalist bastards are about to provoke WWIII to cover their CRIMES.
Why aren’t CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, MSNBC telling us about this?
[100’s of US tanks, heavy equipment flows into Europe to counter ‘Russian aggression’]
https://www.rt.com/news/372869-us-tanks-germany-nato/
LikeLike
Page 296/299
“During the course of the interview, WFO plans to show
BLUMENTHAL and his counsel a copy of the attached email that he sent
on April 23, 2010 to the former secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.
Showing the email to BLUMENTHAL and his counsel will allow WFO to
pursue a logical line of questions regarding the circumstances in
which the email was sent. During a recent classification review the
FBI deemed that portions of the email contain information classified
at SECRET level.”
WFO – Washington Field Office, FBI
BLUMENTHAL – Sidney Blumenthal, Clinton fixer
LikeLike