Marco Rubio Demands T-Rex State Putin is “War Criminal”, Because Aleppo, Aleppo, Aleppo… Aleppo !

Senator Marco Rubio exited the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State nominee and, important to note – RUSHED TO CNN, to tell media he was “uncertain” and “doubtful” if he’d support Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State.

Moments earlier Senator Marco Rubio engaged in the following questioning of T-Rex:

.

Important to remember, Marco Rubio openly supported John Kerry and voted yes on his confirmation.

While I shall never be accused of defending Vladimir Putin, factually, the assertion of who was/is the enemy in Syria -and as a consequence who was/is attacking whom- was/is entirely false. As repeatedly evidenced through exhaustive research, the U.S. administration allowed the rise of ISIS within Syria and specifically their central command base in Aleppo.

It is not propaganda that Christians and Secularists’ in Aleppo were able to celebrate Christmas only after the “Syrian rebels” were removed from the city a month ago. The rebels were ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and other extremist groups. So one has to wonder, what the fudge kind of nonsense is Rubio attempting here?

Unfortunately it is now clear there are multiple political agents, on both sides of the UniParty apparatus, who are willing to sell out the concept of freedom and liberty to gain shillings.

An entire consortium of professional republicans appear committed to advancing regime change, and an interventionist foreign policy. Chief among them Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Orin Hatch and Marco Rubio along with a host of representatives from the House of Representatives including Paul Ryan and Adam Kinsinger types.

Unreal.

Who the heck is financing this nonsense?