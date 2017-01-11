Marco Rubio Demands T-Rex State Putin is “War Criminal”, Because Aleppo, Aleppo, Aleppo… Aleppo !

Senator Marco Rubio exited the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State nominee and, important to note – RUSHED TO CNN, to tell media he was “uncertain” and “doubtful” if he’d support Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State.
Moments earlier Senator Marco Rubio engaged in the following questioning of T-Rex:
.
Important to remember, Marco Rubio openly supported John Kerry and voted yes on his confirmation.
While I shall never be accused of defending Vladimir Putin, factually, the assertion of who was/is the enemy in Syria -and as a consequence who was/is attacking whom- was/is entirely false. As repeatedly evidenced through exhaustive research, the U.S. administration allowed the rise of ISIS within Syria and specifically their central command base in Aleppo.
It is not propaganda that Christians and Secularists’ in Aleppo were able to celebrate Christmas only after the “Syrian rebels” were removed from the city a month ago. The rebels were ISIS, al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and other extremist groups. So one has to wonder, what the fudge kind of nonsense is Rubio attempting here?
Unfortunately it is now clear there are multiple political agents, on both sides of the UniParty apparatus, who are willing to sell out the concept of freedom and liberty to gain shillings.
An entire consortium of professional republicans appear committed to advancing regime change, and an interventionist foreign policy. Chief among them Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, Ben Sasse, Orin Hatch and Marco Rubio along with a host of representatives from the House of Representatives including Paul Ryan and Adam Kinsinger types.
Unreal.
Who the heck is financing this nonsense?
Trump won the Cuban vote, yet Marco Rubio and Jim Acosta act like Mexican Jorge Ramos
SD should mention the “other Cuban” Ted Cruz, who did a great job in the Senate hearings
Trying to repair his image.
He may be trying to repair his image but at least he’s helping president Trump unlike Rubio who is doing his best to block Tillerson.
After how Cruz acted during the GOP National Convention? Don’t be fooled, what came off as being good for PE Trump was merely a by product of him trying to repair his image.
Boobio is a major A$$hat! How that guy won his election is beyond me, but maybe the people who voted him into office are clueless to begin with!
Think he just respects Sessions and had had it with the witch hunt/lies. Someone had to set the record straight.
Oh I believe Cruz respects AG Sessions, just he used today as an opportunity for himself as well.
T-Rex should have answered with…Vlad Putin just defeated the ISIS war criminals in Allepo,Allepo,Allepo.
Rubio was beaten so badly by Trump in Florida that he’s left with no leverage whatsoever. So, he’s playing “hard-to-get” now, hoping that Trump will throw him a bone if he votes for T-Rex. It won’t work. From what I heard today T-Rex will be approved with several Dem votes. IMHO, Marco’s vote is non-essential and he’ll remain a loser grasping for air. This guy is so stupid it’s hard to believe he made it to the senate. Who advises this guy?
I couldn’t agree with you more. Rubio was a VERY BIG embarrassment today! I am so sorry I ever listened to his smooth talking and thought he loved this country. I was so wrong!
Barky Levin was all happy. Shows what a gasbag he is.
I’ve decided that Levin is just a flat out Warmonger.
Per Sundance ….
Who’s paying him for his nonsense?
Watching Rubio’s posturing was infuriating. Remember him dissolving in a puddle of sweat when up against Trump (and Christie) in the primaries? But he’s a tough guy grilling T-Rex in his Senate booster seat. Puke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who advises him? Prolly McCain and Graham.
Like Lou says, “The Three Amigos”.
McCain probably wrote that script for him to “take it to” Tillerson.
What a doofus. Embarrassing.
B…b..but Roger Simon of PJ Media told us Marco Rubio was the best man running for president, absolutely top notch, no one better, boffo, I tell you, boffo.
I stumbled upon this while on youtube but I have to warn you it is really kind of creepy. I did, however, get a kick out of what they had Lyndsey Graham doing to John McCain in the background.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lil Marco dancing for his financiers:
Creepy!!
Ewwww!
Thats great! Graham with his tongue in the ear of McShame is classic!
Marco has typical small guy syndrome. First he feels an unquenchable desire to ascend to the absolute highest post he can, simply because he could never measure “up”. Secondly, when confronted about (1) he gets defensive and venomous and has a lot of prepared stabs he attempts to dart the opponent with (usually flailing as he goes), but ends up doing himself more damage than his opponent. Third, the American public sees through his clever but immature posing. How enough people in Florida voted him back in to give the rest of us a PIA for the rest of his term is beyond comprehension. He’s only in it for himself. In ten years he’ll be a memory on the ash heap of Republican traitors who couldn’t live on dry land.
McCain and Graham have adopted him as their new mascot to take Ayotte’s place.
Lil Marco embarrassed himself once again/
talking so fast on his “Limitless” pills/ rudely
interrupting Tillerson/transparent Uniparty puppet/
Unfortunately the lie that Assad is a butcher who murdered 100,000’s of his people with the help of Vladimir Putin is so thoroughly ingrained by now that I don’t know what it will take to wake up the public at large to the truth. You never see this narrative challenged in any of the media – even FOX pushes this propaganda.
In order for President Trump to do what needs to be done in Syria – President Trump will need to turn the narrative around 180 degrees. He should explain to the public the cold truth that the administration of Barack Obama armed and funded jihadists that include Al Nusra and ISIS in an illegal attempt to topple Assad. Assad did what any leader would do when facing foreign mercenaries.
The blood of the 100,000’s of innocent victims in Syria is on the hands of Obama, Clinton, McCain et al and of course the Arab States and Turkey.
Here is what I say about the entire paradigm of Syria and Libya and why they went after them like did.
Marc0 RuB10 is a puppet. He came back in for a reason. Follow the puppet strings/MONEY on all of these Never TRUMPer UNIPityPartiers and you will find out who sent them and why.
I always thought getting T-Rex past the no good RINOs McCain,Graham and Little Marco was going to be a challenge. The Uniparty traitors ain’t giving up their precious State Department to an outsider.
What a weasel Rubio is.
Floridians need to swamp his office with their opinions.
I read his twitter & he is getting hoorays for today. They don’t want Rex.
Rubio’s Record in the Senate Courtesy of Breitbart
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/02/04/marco-rubios-7-top-achievements-u-s-senate/
Rubio’s questioning reminds me of this:
I have just been watching partial segments of the whole 9 hours on youtube, including a segment with Rubio. Rubio was shown waiting for his turn, and he was jumping around, fidgeting, sweating and looking very bad tempered. He looked like a man wanting his meds quite frankly. When he then “questioned” T Rex, it was a long rambling lecture/homily or sermon, to TRex on morals.
By this time, Rubio was calm. There was a striking difference in behaviour. Rubio wanted the Sec of State to be lecturing other countries about morals and Rubio ticked off Tillerson for not being moral enough. It was in appallingly bad taste and quite presumptuous. He virtually portrayed the Sec of State role as the world’s preacher. I cannot imagine how anyone would put this jumped up obnoxious p**ck in charge of a filling station, let alone be grooming him to be President of the US. People must be fooled by his boyish good looks, because this man has nothing else going for him.
The other impression I got from several of the interrogators was how much the Church of Climatology has infected the USA. Man, are they ” true believers”. TRex handled it well, saying there were more than one scientific points of view. He is a very good diplomat, I was very impressed. 9 hours and no notes.
And the impression I got of Tillerson was that of a perfectly composed relaxed individual, until someone said something which made him focus intently. There was a switch come on in his eyes, a slight tightness in the body, then a perfect response. Made me think of a wild beast, lolling around until a prey is spotted and then suddenly it has all focus. I would say this man is very formidable.
It’s fascinating to see certain politicians shine “sunlight” on themselves during the hearings. It really speaks to the fabulous quality of P.E. Trump’s nominees. Imo, there are many (pols) involved that have Achilles’ heels and/or monetary “rewards”.
Sundance, you said, “While I shall never be accused of defending Vladimir Putin…”
I will. Unashamedly, and unabashedly. Vlad may be a horrible human being, a tyrant, etc. But he is the only leader of a nation, the only head of state, indeed, the only man in the past 8 years who fought to defend Christians from being beheaded by Muslims.
I suppose you might be able to make a case for Al Sisi. That’s it. Vladimir Putin has been the sole defender of Christians and Christianity for nearly a decade. If forced to choose between him and any Western leader since the turn of the century, I’ll choose him. Finally, we have a man of honor and integrity in Trump. For a while, there, though, it looked like Putin might be the only heir to Western Civilization, and I don’t think anyone can claim Russia had much to do with that either.
I keep harkening back to that debate that happened right before the South Carolina primary when PE Trump separated from the GOP on foreign policy, especially by slamming the Bush administration for phony intelligence leading to the war.
Since then, their were those in the eGOP that knew forever would try to destroy PE Trump. That was heresy to them.
That ENGAGED #NeverTrump, I believe, in a momentous way.
That stance won PE Trump the general election, though. He would never have won it by being the eGOP.
Did Rubio ever badger anyone in the US Congress, etc. re. all of Hillary Clintons opponents/enemies that have wound up dead?
I ask because he seems very bothered by the Putin opponents/enemies who died, but I don’t recall him ever even mentioning Hillary’s?
Video of reporter photographing Tillersons notes after the hearing
http://tinyurl.com/h5w4yvd
Could be a Russian agent discussed as an Asian-LOL
