It’s Beginning: Economic Micro-Riots Erupt in Mexico…

In 2015 we predicted if Donald Trump won the 2016 election, the Southern Border and Security Wall would not only happen as a construct of following through on a promise, but also factually happen as a function of avoiding the crisis of a neighboring economy in complete collapse.
What underpins that prediction is the hidden scale, and almost unquantifiable scope, of the exfiltration of U.S. dollars -legal and illegal- into Mexico.
American taxpayers as voters have no idea of the scale for how much money flows out of the U.S. into Mexico. The reason no-one knows about it, and the reason economists cannot discuss it, is because the answer reveals a politically inconvenient discussion.
If accurate quantification was ever given sunlight, Americans, or more accurately ‘tax-paying Americans‘ would be able to see how much the United States actually subsidizes the nation of Mexico, and how much we’ve been ripped off.
…”this is what’s happening because our leaders are stupid, our politicians are stupid, …And the Mexican government is much smarter, much sharper, much more cunning.”
~ Candidate Donald Trump
While the actual valuation of the outflow of dollars into Mexico is unknown, there are indicators it could be greater than our current economic trade deficit with China, $500+ billion.
Only a few indicators have ever reached visibility. One such indicator being the outbound U.S. Western Union wire transfers, remittances, which now exceed the entire Mexican Energy Sector (oil and gas) combined.
An honest evaluation of all possible currency transfer streams puts the outflow well over several hundred billion per year. Well over.
Truthfully, no-one can even comprehend the scale or scope of the peso dependency based on the dollar imports. It is simply an immeasurable quantification known only to someone who would have access to extensive internal data like Mexico’s Central Bank Chief, Mr. Agustin Carstens.
How many illicit pallets of U.S. dollars actually cross the southern border? No-one really knows that either. However, the scale of fraudulent U.S. treasury tax refunds to Mexican nationals is an order of magnitude greater than the quantifiable Western Union transfers.
“We’re talking about a multi-billion dollar fraud scheme here that’s taking place and no one is talking about it,” he said. The scheme involves illegal immigrants — illegal immigrants who are filing tax returns. (read much more)
Three stories, three economic red flags, which flew under the radar for most economically minded followers.
- Mexico’s Central Banker, Agustin Carstens, ‘unexpectedly’ quit – SEE HERE
- The Peso is rapidly depreciating, and Mexican Inflation is beginning to lurch.
- Mexico’s Finance Minister, Jose Antonio Meade, watches nervously as state controlled gasoline price setting is removed in favor of free market prices. – SEE HERE
(2016 Mexico) […] The move will phase out government-set gasoline prices, a practice that has prevailed in Mexico for decades, and replace them with market prices.
The change is one of the most tangible parts of a landmark energy reform program in Mexico, which in 2013 ended the 75-year monopoly of state oil company Pemex over nearly all facets of the sector, from crude production to retail fuel sales.
In April [2016], Mexico allowed private companies to import fuels for the first time, nine months ahead of what the energy reform program originally stipulated. Gasoline prices in Mexico are higher than in the United States, where market prices prevail, and Pemex loses about $3 billion a year importing gasoline into Mexico. (read more)
There’s more than just economic patriotism behind Ford Motor Company’s decision to cancel the $1.7 billion expenditure in Mexico. Corporations use actuarial analysis as part of the entire Risk Management 5-year corporate forecast.
Mexico’s economy is beginning to do a bit more than tremor; and with an American business titan and patriotic political reformer taking office in the White House,… who campaigned on an absolute promise to renegotiate NAFTA, and the DC legislative priorities necessarily following the executive office expectation…. well, Mr. Carstens didn’t need to be an astrologist to note his place in the universe amid the economic planetary alignment.
….It begins like this:
MEXICO CITY – Sometimes-violent protests and looting over gasoline price hikes in Mexico are continuing and officials say that so far they’ve left one policeman dead and five injured, 300 stores looted and over 600 people arrested.
The country’s business chambers says the combination of highway, port and terminal blockades and looting have forced many stores and businesses to close and threaten supplies of basic goods and fuel.
Mexicans were enraged by the 20-percent fuel price hike announced over the weekend as part of a government deregulation effort.
Since then, protesters have blockaded highways and gas stations and looting has broken out in some places. Authorities said Thursday that one policeman was run over and killed and another seriously injured when they tried to stop robberies from a gas station in Mexico City. (read more)
I saw live news feeds on the evening of 9-11-01 where mussilmen were cheering. For the MSM to deny is par for the course.
90′ high wall sounds great! And who knows how to build awesome structures? God Emperor Donaldus Maximus the Elder. MAGA
Must budget for hardening the Ports of Entry, must eliminate SENTRI (trusted traveler), need antitank ordnance to deal with Mexican armor under Cartel control
Who is the IBT (International Business Times). I see many in my Soc circles tossing this link around as a method to discredit the wall or its feasibility and or cost.
http://www.ibtimes.com/donald-trump-border-wall-who-will-pay-it-what-will-it-look-how-much-will-it-cost-2443883
Bet it starts the 1st week……
Sundance is absolutely correct. I did taxes one year and was totally disgusted with the huge tax refunds the illegals got. Some claimed six, seven, eight or more children as dependents. Some of their refunds were ten thousand dollars. Good God, I thought why is the government allowing this? Many work just long enough to be able to qualify. This has got to stop asap when Trump gets into office. Term limits and vote out the corrupt politicians who really should get prison time for doing this to this nation. They know whats going on and did not care as long as they got their Cadillac Healthcare and Cadillac pensions. I hope Trump gets rid of both. They do not deserve it. Put the politicians on the same pay scale as the people.
Police should’ve barricaded the exits and ensured that nobody could leave. What good is it for them to stand around aimlessly? And why does nobody seem to care that armed personnel in military fatigues are standing right next to them? Insane!
orchestrated by barry and soros
better prepare
Riot Stream. Looks bad.
Thank you for this great article.
ANOTHER SHOCK-FIND OUT HOW MUCH MONEY HAS BEEN SENT TO THEIR RELATIVES VIA WESTERN UNION
Short Western Union.
That is not only funny, it is true…damn true.
On that note. I would love for Trump to architect a Korean re-unification.
The comi north joining the capitalist south…
I’m baffled Obama and Clinton focused on a dead end (islamic middle east)
creating utter chaos and misery in their agenda.. and doing ZERO to help north Korea.
To the contrary, its like Obama WANTED north Korea to the brink of war…. pushing it further and further into a corner.
Please, no Mexican refugees. I hope that’s not the next chapter.
thats my biggest concern but i suppose we have been having mexican and central american refugees since the 80s. I want a prosperous mexico , every american should, but it cant be at the expense of america. having a wealthy neighbor should be a positive but the truth is all the fraud and exploitation that country has enaged in has only covered up the deplorable state that its really in. Remove the drug cartels power and that country is a giant Venezuela!
Mexican government might have moved up the pain with gas prices, etc. to create those ‘refugees’ before President Trump can get his big beautiful wall built.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the finance minister , Luis Videgaray, who was forced to resign after Trump’s visit, now newly appointed Foreign Relations Minister.
http://time.com/4623035/mexico-enrique-pena-nieto-luis-videgaray/
Trump better start this wall FAST for not only is Mexico beginning to have problems but the despair in Venezuela is spilling over into nearby countries like Brazil. People will be searching for food and basics and there is great unrest on the horizon.
Again, not one penny of US tax payer should fund Mexican citizens. No a single penny.
So whatever we must spend (emergency care, transportation, housing, court cost, imprisonment, etc..), all must be repaid by the Mexican government.
When this happen, its Mexico that will build the wall….
The only thing propping up that corrupt socialist government is the money the illegals send home from here.
That country has been feeding at our necks, like vampires, for a very long time.
That is why they encourage people to come here illegally.
Build the wall, cut the money flow, and watch the whole country collapse.
That will force them to rebuild their country in a responsible way, instead of depending on other people’s money, sent home by illegals who are undercutting American citizens (and therefore taking it from American citizens).
Not only that, but all the money the cartels are sucking out of the US like actual vampires, destroying American lives in the process.
Yes rsanchez. Think that’s not by design? Mucho money into Mexico and we can dope up formerly working americans to the point they quit complaining. Fast and Furious wasn’t an accident. Next, how many basket case countries are we propping up? Stay tuned, the number will shock you.
Hey, we had to do it! More than once with much blood and strife.
How does deregulation result in a 20% tax on gas? I don’t understand.
It would be terrible if Mexico descended into chaos and corruption. Oh, I forgot, it’s already almost as corrupt as it can be. Time for them to get their own house in order.
These idiots that like to waive Mexican flags around can head on down there right away to help their country rebuild.
In Mexico, the government puts a price cap on the cost of gas. The company that brings in all the gas is losing a fortune, and convinced the government to get rid of the cap. So they got rid of the regulation, which made the free market price of gas go up to what it actually should be… The government was probably subsidizing the huge oil company and now doesn’t have to, but it shifted the cost onto the backs of all the customers.
In the meantime, the number of Representatives in the House with ratings of 80% or higher (based on their last 50 votes) has dropped from 39 to 32 out of 435. There are still only 5 Senators with an 80% or higher rating. The US is heading toward disaster, too, and too many ‘conservatives’ are dropping out of the system by refusing to vote out RINOs in their primaries. Voter turnout in republican primaries averaged about 17% in 2016. The notable exception is Louisiana that showed 67.1% turnout in their recent Senate primary. If we want to keep Our Republic, more people need to do what is necessary and vote out incumbent RINOs in their primaries. Not voting has consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes, Mr. Vicente Fox, you will pay for the f*ing wall. Please pay ASAP, we’re going to need that wall **PRONTO.
D’oh, WordPress fail. Well, y’all get the idea.
mexico enjoys less then normal climate change regulations when compared to US. they also unusual lower cost of living thanks to democrats allowing them to throw unlimited illegals and own citizens towards US so high cost of living goes out of control. democrats bribe illegals and spoil rotten public union representatives to turn blind eye. also thanks to high cost of living, medical/military industry over inflate how much tax payer cash to take. this slowly destroy access to affordable care for citizens since not enough tax payer cash saved. somebody should tweet trump about fixing how much medical industry take in tax payer money. with his tax breaks industry should take less and maybe someday all citizens will have affordable then only the favored 40%(union/illegals/below 10% poor/top30 including public sector when you consider pension benefits like good healthcare). the middle class and other vulnerable groups have no such parachutes especially when you are in private sector as a small landlord/self employed etc…
12:01 on Jan 20th, the boarder patrol can actually do its job
My first thought too.
The first wall…unshackled boarder patrol
Gosh, this timing couldn’t be intentional could it?
Mexico’s big problem is, whatever they accuse Trump of, is hypocrisy because they’ve been doing the same thing.
How can they bitch that Trump is cutting deals with Ford, when they were cutting deals with Ford to get them into Mexico in the first place? How can they complain that Trump is simply making a better environment for business, when the whole reason any company went to Mexico, was because it was a better environment for business?
They can stomp their feet all they want, but they KNOW they don’t have a leg to stand on.
That’s why the President of Mexico was so conciliatory in his press conference with Trump! He knew he had ZERO FRIEKIN LEVERAGE! He was reduced to talking about how we need to “share” responsibility at the border.
In other words, he only wants to pay for HALF of the wall. He’s already conceded they’re paying for that part of it. He was very kind and generous to Candidate Trump because he knew this was going to happen, if Trump won, TONS of businesses would not only not choose Mexico over the USA, but would actually LEAVE Mexico for the USA!
Any complaints they make will fall on deaf ears, and they KNOW IT. Mexico has a very serious problem with their citizenship, once the jobs start leaving things are going to get bad, really, seriously, horribly bad.
Hopefully that, along with the strong border wall will convince the GOOD people in Mexico to stay there, and clean the damn place up.
Make Mexico Great Again Also.
He had it on the hats, they just didn’t understand what he was saying. Stop exporting your most valuable product: your hard working citizens.
Canceled Ford Plant Adds To Mexico’s Economic Frustrations
Excerpt:
“Imagine what he’s going to do to us once he takes power,” says Guerra. And Guerra says he’s just as mad at Mexico’s leaders, who he says haven’t done enough to stand up to Trump. On Wednesday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced a shakeup in his Cabinet, appointing a former finance adviser as the new foreign minister, who Pena Nieto says will push for a more constructive relationship.
http://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2017/01/05/508287656/canceled-ford-plant-adds-to-mexicos-economic-frustrations
Totally agree with this. Mexico has been leeching off on the US for ages. The open border was cynically used by the Mexican elites to export all its problems. Narcos, check, rapist sand murderers, check. Good citizens with any drive at all but susceptible to doing something about their swamp back home, check. Remisas palliating their non welfare state.
Here’s a TBT/ Throw back Thursday/
Understanding Bush Family Treason
Posted on December 7, 2010 by Jack Ryan
James Fulford over at Vdare.com has an excellent article on George W. Bush’s biography and Bush’s explanations on just what the *#$(# he was thinking when he pushed for full amnesty for 10-20 million Mestizos and open borders immigration. It appears the young G.W. Bush had a deep love for a poor Mexican nanny, housekeeper that the spoiled, super rich Bush family exploited in return for assistance in acquiring US citizenship and help bringing over large numbers of her extended family. Barbara Bush was apparently too lazy to do her own housework and too cheap to hire an American at a decent wage – so Barbara went the classic elitist route of importing a non White, loyal slave.
Bushes look like us, just don’t work or think like us/
The situation seem to work out so well that the “adult” George W Bush wanted to welcome the entire poor population of Mexico in to the US to experience the same happy ending as Bush’s loyal, happy slave/nanny Paula.
I see the moral of the story as simply this:
Don’t trust super rich, political elite families like the Bushes and the Kennedys – they don’t work and usually work to destroy the lives of White Americans who do work.
http://www.occidentaldissent.com/2010/12/07/understanding-bush-family-treason/
http://www.vdare.com/articles/the-fulford-file-by-james-fulford-86
The MSM constantly embarrass themselves. Today is no exception. They are frothing at the mouth after learning that the funding to build the wall will be included in the budget. What the hell did they think? Of course, the US is going to put the money up to build the wall, but if anyone thinks DJT isn’t going to get the money back from Mexico, they are stupid. There are dozens of ways to get the money back from Mexico – add a “surcharge” to all Mexico wire transfers including Western Union and banks; add a “border maintenance” surcharge for all imports; and on and on.
I just read yesterday that the border agents believe we need another 400 miles of a real border and that cost is only $11B. There was also an article yesterday talking about how the Israelis built their wall at $2.5M per mile. The Israeli company that built their wall has offered to build ours.
Whenever the MSM start bitching about DJT, I just laugh…they either don’t get it or believe if they keep up their diatribe people will actually believe them.
it’s time for our troops to drone strike soros
Jeb Bush, the Mexican Drug Cartel and “Free Trade”. The Bush Family and Organized Crime
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
Global Research, May 12, 2015
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)
Raul Salinas de Gortari is the brother of former president Carlos Salinas de Gortiari, who signed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in December 1992 alongside US President George H. W. Bush and Canada’s Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.(image left)
In a bitter irony, it was only after this historical event, that Carlos Salinas’ family links to the drug trade through his brother Raul were revealed.
The George H. W. Bush Senior administration was fully aware of the links of the Salinas presidency to organized crime. Public opinion in the US and Canada was never informed so as not to jeopardize the signing of NAFTA:
“Other former officials say they were pressured to keep mum because Washington was obsessed with approving NAFTA”.
“The intelligence on corruption, especially by drug traffickers, has always been there,” said Phil Jordan, who headed DEA’s Dallas office from 1984 to 1994. But “we were under instructions not to say anything negative about Mexico. It was a no-no since NAFTA was a hot political football.” (Dallas Morning News, 26 February 1997)
In other words, at the time the NAFTA Agreement was signed, both Bush Senior and Mulroney were aware that one of the signatories of NAFTA, namely president Salinas de Gortiari had links to the Mexican Drug Cartel.
http://www.globalresearch.ca/jeb-bush-the-mexican-drug-cartel-and-free-trade/5448747?dlvrit=1498087
Old man globalist Bush got the ball rolling with Mexico/against US/
If not for Trump/ we’d be FINISHED with Jeb Bush/
Thank you President Elect Trump!
We should self deploy to the border until Trump can control the defense. That is about 2hrs from the border.
It doesn’t look like the Mexican looters are stealing necessities. At least our looters steal toilet paper and paper towels in addition to liquor, weaves, other people’s prescription drugs, and gym shoes.
President Vincente Fox Quesada may well regret trusting Senator McCain. Both, will be crying for their country’s mercy.
