Stunning Win – Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Will Expand in Michigan…

Posted on January 3, 2017 by

There have been a series of very specific events wildly under-reported in the media which back-stop this decision.  Ford is not only making a bet on the American economy; more importantly for understanding – and accepting those unreported details, Ford is specifically betting against the Mexican economy.

The ramifications for this decision are remarkable.  Not only does the U.S. economy win; not only do U.S. auto-workers win; not only does Donald Trump’s economic outlook win; but also, the substantive construct of the North American Union, “NA Globalism”, which holds down the upper parameters of growth for the U.S. GDP, is removed.

This announcement is stunning in its implications and scope.  Continued evidence of a resurgence in American-centric, or as we now call “America-First”, economic patriotism.   It cannot be over emphasized how this decision speaks infinitely louder than the 1.6 billion dollars underneath it.

trump-tweet-ford

(LINK To Story HERE)

Long before Trump identified Ford as an economic outsource target, CTH had specifically challenged Mark Fields and exposed many of their fraudulent economic arguments.

Fields was previously forecasting/betting on an increasing “global” manufacturing economic model for the entire auto-industry.  Bill Ford Jr. held a less favorable global outlook for manufacturing within brand construct.  The boardroom within Ford was a microcosm of an economic congress debating the merits of globalism vs nationalism.

Donald Trump’s election tipped the scales in favor of American Economic Nationalism.

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”..

~ Donald Trump

trump hard hat 2

…and he won’t let up.  Next up, General Motors:

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Economy, Election 2016, media bias, Mexico, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

39 Responses to Stunning Win – Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Will Expand in Michigan…

  1. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I wonder if anyone at the White House and the DNC are celebrating this announcement? Probably not…and that is pathetic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Please, Mr. Trump, I can’t take any more WINNING… (said no one ever).

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. JoeS says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Now ease the mileage restrictions and let them bring back the Excursion AND build it here!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sayit2016 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    In other news….Liberals have announced they are setting up TWESR’s ( TRUMP WINNING EMOTIONAL SUPPORT GROUPS) across the country. Unnamed sources cited the need for these special social cocoons as “winning” is such a foreign concept, they are woefully unprepared for this social shift.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Atticus says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    As Chicago sang: “Only the beginning, only just the start……”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. John Doe says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    …“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”..
    ~ Donald Trump
    Bring on the popcorn…it’s gonna be a magnificent 8 years!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    This really is too much winning so early in the game. On another note, Poppy Harlow is an idiot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    94% of Barry from Hawaii’s jobs created each month during his 8 years (approximately 150,000 a month) were part-time jobs. Only 9,000 jobs a month were full-time jobs! Trumps 152,000 FULL-TIME jobs in over a month and a half would take Barry 17 months to create. AMAZING!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. skookumchuck55 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    We all know what its like to call customer service or technical support and inevitably end up talking to some who is difficult to understand and of limited knowledge. Ford and others who were seduced by NAFTA to open factories in Mexico must be running into similar problems. The average Mexican IQ is two-thirds of a standard deviation less than the average American IQ. That has to hurt productivity and product quality. Add to that the need to operate a factory in a non-English-speaking environment and the dream move to Mexico has to be much less fruitful than the initial concept.

    And, all it took to fix things is one man brave enough to buck the ruling elite and saying our government needs to put America first. A concept so simple that anyone graduating high school in in the Midwest in my era (early 1970s) would know it was foolish to say otherwise.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      January 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      It’s worse than that…

      Most immigrants coming over our Southern border can’t speak or write proper Spanish, much less English. They never attended school at all!

      Like

      Reply
  11. BillRiser says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    President Obama were’s how to make a wand, PE Trump didn’t need it but you sure dam did. Too late!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    The Pride is Back!

    I know it’s a Chrysler but I’d like to see commercials like this again:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. jefcool64 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The revitalization of American manufacturing might…
    It’s really going to happen isn’t it? Excuse me for a moment, I’m feeling tipsy from the winning.

    Pour me another one sir

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Tiger.red says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Will Trump create more US jobs BEFORE he takes office than Obummer did in eight years?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. duchess01 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Saw something to this effect early this AM – but, was waiting for Sundance and his impeccable analysis – Wow – Oh, Wow! Am not even close to be sick of winning – keep it coming – Trump and Sundance – what a team – Trump moves; Sundance reports his success with aplomb – WooHoo!

    Like

    Reply
  16. fedback says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    3 wins in a couple of hours.
    Ford announcement, Congress retraction and Megyn Kelly offload to NBC

    Like

    Reply
  17. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Meanwhile over at CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Wash Post, NYT, NEWSWEEK, and MSM outlets:

    “Oh My Gosh! I am so sick of all this losing! Please, President Obama! We can’t take all this losing any more because A REAL MAN has been elected the new President and he is winning all the time and making us all look bad! Please, stop losing President Obama! Please!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. sundance says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. andi lee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I love this posting… not only of American first but because it derails the bloviating insufferable Senator McCain’s foreign policy run last week.

    Calling McCain a murdering warhawk is too kind. I want to see him tried for the murder of Kayla Mueller, for one.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. billarysserverroom says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    It’s also worth pointing out that more than this being a “blow” to the country of Mexico, it’s actually an opportunity for them. A strong America is in everyone’s interest. China isn’t known for philanthropy. Mexico will never truly prosper unless they start to purge the gov of corruption. It is my belief that eventually Trump will help Mexico’s economy even if it’s indirect. There are some great people down there. Unfortunately Chapter 1 will be one of tough love. A necessary evil to becoming a true ally. If they have the desire to be self sustainable and seek wisdom in getting there they can do it. But they won’t get there by being a black market.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. AFVet says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I think Trump would agree with this guy’s attitude.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. carnan43 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Let’s not forget the Bushies. They must be taking lots of acid reducers to calm their upset stomachs. Less we forget our wonderful leadership in Congress. What will old John from Arizona do now? Maybe he can get a job with his buddies in Syria.

    Like

    Reply
  23. th3platform says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    It’s only the beginning my friends. MAGA. Just wait until they take office.

    Like

    Reply
  24. maga2016 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    and the lying snake Schumer had the nerve to say today Trump wont represent “the working man and woman”

    Like

    Reply
  25. harrietht3 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    PATRIOTIC leadership in full display, as opposed to the anti-American leadership to which we have been “treated” these past 8 years.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s