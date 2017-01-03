Stunning Win – Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Will Expand in Michigan…

There have been a series of very specific events wildly under-reported in the media which back-stop this decision. Ford is not only making a bet on the American economy; more importantly for understanding – and accepting those unreported details, Ford is specifically betting against the Mexican economy.
The ramifications for this decision are remarkable. Not only does the U.S. economy win; not only do U.S. auto-workers win; not only does Donald Trump’s economic outlook win; but also, the substantive construct of the North American Union, “NA Globalism”, which holds down the upper parameters of growth for the U.S. GDP, is removed.
This announcement is stunning in its implications and scope. Continued evidence of a resurgence in American-centric, or as we now call “America-First”, economic patriotism. It cannot be over emphasized how this decision speaks infinitely louder than the 1.6 billion dollars underneath it.
Long before Trump identified Ford as an economic outsource target, CTH had specifically challenged Mark Fields and exposed many of their fraudulent economic arguments.
Fields was previously forecasting/betting on an increasing “global” manufacturing economic model for the entire auto-industry. Bill Ford Jr. held a less favorable global outlook for manufacturing within brand construct. The boardroom within Ford was a microcosm of an economic congress debating the merits of globalism vs nationalism.
Donald Trump’s election tipped the scales in favor of American Economic Nationalism.
…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”..
~ Donald Trump
I wonder if anyone at the White House and the DNC are celebrating this announcement? Probably not…and that is pathetic.
They tried to take credit until Ford ruined that lie.
The Democratic Party is lost. They have turned themselves upside down. They are now for outsourcing and for war against Russia! My, who would’ve thought this could be so in 2017!
The Dems are in need of a flushing. But it will be hard to pick precisely where to stick the hose. All of their leaders and most of their operatives are a-holes.
uhhh the Dems and MOST Republicans are for outsourcing/war/globalism….
Please, Mr. Trump, I can’t take any more WINNING… (said no one ever).
Now ease the mileage restrictions and let them bring back the Excursion AND build it here!
I want to see the cafe standards thrown into the round file, and unleash the American ingenuity. Get rid of the catalytic converters.
Yeah buddy. Like this^^^^
Winning!
In other news….Liberals have announced they are setting up TWESR’s ( TRUMP WINNING EMOTIONAL SUPPORT GROUPS) across the country. Unnamed sources cited the need for these special social cocoons as “winning” is such a foreign concept, they are woefully unprepared for this social shift.
Springsteen needs to get his lil scared self to a TWESR meeting, STAT.
Buy Crayola and Play Dough stock while you still can! In the next 8 years it will be steadily and astronomically rising…😉
As Chicago sang: “Only the beginning, only just the start……”
Bring on the popcorn…it’s gonna be a magnificent 8 years!!!!
This really is too much winning so early in the game. On another note, Poppy Harlow is an idiot.
She personifies the “David Mamet principle”…
94% of Barry from Hawaii’s jobs created each month during his 8 years (approximately 150,000 a month) were part-time jobs. Only 9,000 jobs a month were full-time jobs! Trumps 152,000 FULL-TIME jobs in over a month and a half would take Barry 17 months to create. AMAZING!
We all know what its like to call customer service or technical support and inevitably end up talking to some who is difficult to understand and of limited knowledge. Ford and others who were seduced by NAFTA to open factories in Mexico must be running into similar problems. The average Mexican IQ is two-thirds of a standard deviation less than the average American IQ. That has to hurt productivity and product quality. Add to that the need to operate a factory in a non-English-speaking environment and the dream move to Mexico has to be much less fruitful than the initial concept.
And, all it took to fix things is one man brave enough to buck the ruling elite and saying our government needs to put America first. A concept so simple that anyone graduating high school in in the Midwest in my era (early 1970s) would know it was foolish to say otherwise.
It’s worse than that…
Most immigrants coming over our Southern border can’t speak or write proper Spanish, much less English. They never attended school at all!
President Obama were’s how to make a wand, PE Trump didn’t need it but you sure dam did. Too late!!
The Pride is Back!
I know it’s a Chrysler but I’d like to see commercials like this again:
Yeah, but hey… at least it’s a Sundance! lol
Lol. Sundance the unbelievable American. That’s a great find.
The revitalization of American manufacturing might…
It’s really going to happen isn’t it? Excuse me for a moment, I’m feeling tipsy from the winning.
Pour me another one sir
Will Trump create more US jobs BEFORE he takes office than Obummer did in eight years?
Saw something to this effect early this AM – but, was waiting for Sundance and his impeccable analysis – Wow – Oh, Wow! Am not even close to be sick of winning – keep it coming – Trump and Sundance – what a team – Trump moves; Sundance reports his success with aplomb – WooHoo!
3 wins in a couple of hours.
Ford announcement, Congress retraction and Megyn Kelly offload to NBC
Meanwhile over at CNN, MSNBC, CBS, Wash Post, NYT, NEWSWEEK, and MSM outlets:
“Oh My Gosh! I am so sick of all this losing! Please, President Obama! We can’t take all this losing any more because A REAL MAN has been elected the new President and he is winning all the time and making us all look bad! Please, stop losing President Obama! Please!”
bari has never had a clue nor an answer to anything. I have an answer for him, but won’t type it here…
I love this posting… not only of American first but because it derails the bloviating insufferable Senator McCain’s foreign policy run last week.
Calling McCain a murdering warhawk is too kind. I want to see him tried for the murder of Kayla Mueller, for one.
It’s also worth pointing out that more than this being a “blow” to the country of Mexico, it’s actually an opportunity for them. A strong America is in everyone’s interest. China isn’t known for philanthropy. Mexico will never truly prosper unless they start to purge the gov of corruption. It is my belief that eventually Trump will help Mexico’s economy even if it’s indirect. There are some great people down there. Unfortunately Chapter 1 will be one of tough love. A necessary evil to becoming a true ally. If they have the desire to be self sustainable and seek wisdom in getting there they can do it. But they won’t get there by being a black market.
I think Trump would agree with this guy’s attitude.
Let’s not forget the Bushies. They must be taking lots of acid reducers to calm their upset stomachs. Less we forget our wonderful leadership in Congress. What will old John from Arizona do now? Maybe he can get a job with his buddies in Syria.
It’s only the beginning my friends. MAGA. Just wait until they take office.
and the lying snake Schumer had the nerve to say today Trump wont represent “the working man and woman”
PATRIOTIC leadership in full display, as opposed to the anti-American leadership to which we have been “treated” these past 8 years.
