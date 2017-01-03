Stunning Win – Ford Cancels $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Will Expand in Michigan…

There have been a series of very specific events wildly under-reported in the media which back-stop this decision. Ford is not only making a bet on the American economy; more importantly for understanding – and accepting those unreported details, Ford is specifically betting against the Mexican economy.

The ramifications for this decision are remarkable. Not only does the U.S. economy win; not only do U.S. auto-workers win; not only does Donald Trump’s economic outlook win; but also, the substantive construct of the North American Union, “NA Globalism”, which holds down the upper parameters of growth for the U.S. GDP, is removed.

This announcement is stunning in its implications and scope. Continued evidence of a resurgence in American-centric, or as we now call “America-First”, economic patriotism. It cannot be over emphasized how this decision speaks infinitely louder than the 1.6 billion dollars underneath it.

(LINK To Story HERE)

Long before Trump identified Ford as an economic outsource target, CTH had specifically challenged Mark Fields and exposed many of their fraudulent economic arguments.

Fields was previously forecasting/betting on an increasing “global” manufacturing economic model for the entire auto-industry. Bill Ford Jr. held a less favorable global outlook for manufacturing within brand construct. The boardroom within Ford was a microcosm of an economic congress debating the merits of globalism vs nationalism.

Donald Trump’s election tipped the scales in favor of American Economic Nationalism.

…“and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, …and eventually you will say we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO! …we will win, and we will keep on winning”.. ~ Donald Trump

BREAKING: Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add 700 jobs in Michigan to build electric, autonomous vehicles. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2017

…and he won’t let up. Next up, General Motors:

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017