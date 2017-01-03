Intensely Interesting – Julian Assange Interview With Sean Hannity (Video)…

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sat down with Fox News Sean Hannity for a very interesting, compelling and wide-ranging interview.  Hannity traveled to London to interview Assange.

If you did not watch it as broadcast here’s the video.  Strongly recommended:

  1. PaulyWalnuts says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Beyond outstanding.

  2. robertnotsowise says:
    January 3, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Maybe we should buy him a sunlamp?

  3. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:01 am

    It was a riveting interview. My only disappointment is Sean did not ask Assange about Seth Rich. Last summer in an interview with Dutch TV Assange all but admitted that Rich was the source for the DNC leak.

    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

      I hung on every word of that interview….He actually went there very carefully and Assange made it clear he was not going that direction…….

      But I have a gut and I’ll bet you do too……Assange has already come out that he thinks the Seth Rich death is very suspicious. I think Rich was the leaker and was assasinated by the Clinton machine….. I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut.

      • justfactsplz says:
        January 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

        I’ll bet you are right.

      • Wend says:
        January 4, 2017 at 2:30 am

        Agree, so no bet.

      • robertnotsowise says:
        January 4, 2017 at 2:52 am

        Of course it’s suspicious – he was killed at 4am walking to his girlfriends house. However, I don’t think he’s the leaker. Just the sheer amount of documents and files that were leaked from Podesta, he would be lugging a 5TB hard drive around and it would have taken days and days and days to copy. Unless he just gave passwords up – but i don’t think he had access.

    • Joyful Noise says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:32 am

      I heard today is Seth Rich’s Birthday. Julian has done everything to point to Seth Rich without compromising the trust of his contributors. I can only hope there is evidence out there to convict Seth’s murderers.

    • Fe says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

      There is part 2 tomorrow.

    • Joyful Noise says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

      I heard January 3rd was Seth Rich’s Birthday. Julian has done everything to point to Seth Rich without compromising the trust of his contributors. I can only hope there is evidence out there to convict Seth’s murderers. It was an incredible interview.

      Liked by 4 people

    • Jimmy Jack says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:10 am

      I’d bet that omission is intentional, probably for legal reasons.

      It is clear to anyone with a brain Assange is definitely trying to tell us about Seth Rich without saying it directly. Look at how carefully he talks about Seth Rich in that video. That alone makes me believe it is true.

  4. NJF says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Great interview. He handled Hannity perfectly, never letting him bulldoze his way into one of Assange’s answers.

    He did a great job making the critical point that the administration is conflating the issue of “the DNC was hacked” with “the election was hacked.”

    It would have been great if Hannity had asked, “what did you think when you read that Hillary asked, “can’t we just drone him?”

    However, I couldn’t quite follow the Sweden charges and how they relate to the US? What exactly has the US charged him with?

    Unfortunately the new spin is already starting to percolate….”we don’t know the chain of custody of the info, the Russians could have handed it off to someone unrelated to the Russian govt.”

    This would have been a good point to bring up, bc I’m confident that WikiLeaks does not accept info when they don’t know where it originated from.

  5. Bull Durham says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:17 am

    US Federal charges have not been brought against Assange.

    They may have a secret indictment, they may have nothing.

    They keep him in the dark and marginalized by wrapping it in national security bunting.
    Six years and no go.
    It’s tied to Manning’s case, which is a botch.

    Probably Jeff Sessions will have to examine it and clear it up one way or another.

    Pretty clear that they could not get Assange convicted in a fair, normal jury trial.

  6. sundance says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:18 am

  7. sundance says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:18 am

    • NJF says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:22 am

      Wow. Good for her!

    • Tejas Rob says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Shifting sands indeed. We are in uncharted waters my fellow Treepers. We thought we had broken through the fog and were on the other side, but this is all still building. It’s going to be an interesting next 4 years.

      • Texian says:
        January 4, 2017 at 1:50 am

        Uncharted waters.. just how I like it.. levels the playing field. He’s got two Texans and a badass Marine in his cabinet, that should be more than enough to handle things on the inside..

    • darththulhu says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Huge kudos to Mrs. Palin.

      I disagree with her on a wide number of policies, but it takes a firm maturity (that is quite rare at present) to admit a past error so forthrightly. Thanks, Mrs. Palin.

  8. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    After viewing the interview Sarah Palin issued an apology to Assange. Hopefully President Trump will issue a pardon for Assange. I think there would be widespread support.

    • Fe says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

      I did tweet to Trump to pardon Assange or do what he can. He’s a hero for doing the job that our colluding lying propaganda MSM should be doing. They’re toast, done stick a fork in them.

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

        So disgusting that the MSM never even covered what was in the emails.

        And then that A$$ on CNN tells us it’s illegal for us nobodies to view them on our own. Only “news” orgs. can view them.

        Wow, did these jerks show the US Public who they really are this election cycle or what?

  9. Sam says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Podesta password is the word “PASSWORD” lmao. For a such high ranking official he sure is dumb.

    • Tejas Rob says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Even after the wiki-leak emails had come out, one of the kids at either 4chan or The_Donald tried the password for Podesta’s phone and it worked. The moron still hadn’t changed it. All the guy did was go on Podesta’s twitter account and post “Hi” or “Hello” something like that, got scared and got the hell out. I was at The_Donald as it was happening, unbelievable that Podesta is that stupid.

      • Sam says:
        January 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

        If you read the Podesta emails from Wimileaks, they are banal, petty, snide, and not particularly intelligent. And Podesta is supposed to be brilliant according to the media. That’s brilliant by Democrat standards, though, so a handful of salt is needed too.

        • US says:
          January 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

          Among the Podesta emails the Teneo memorandum by Doug Band was very important for it showed how Clinton Inc. operates. I spent interesting hours searching through the Podesta emails thanks to Sundance providing the link here. Thank you and Happy Trump Year.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Rich, powerful, depraved & careless. Typical DNC corruptocrat.

    • robertnotsowise says:
      January 4, 2017 at 2:55 am

      P@SSW0RD, actually 🙂

    • deanbrh says:
      January 4, 2017 at 3:23 am

      Actually elsewhere i read the password was “pas@sword”; not to be nit picky but can’t let John Podesta get a “total idiot” rap. The @sign may have been in a different place in the word.

  10. nightmare on k st says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    get around to seeing the movie We Steal Secrets (2013)

  11. Ripple Earthdevil says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

    What is she apologizing for?

  12. Tejas Rob says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Interesting that Assange chose Hannity. I think he sees Hannity as honest. I mean, Sean is a conservative and makes no denial.

    Good job by Sean. One thing he does that always irritates me is talking over his guests but he didn’t do that tonight, he let Julian speak with minimal interruption.

    • tinamina49blog says:
      January 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

      Yes, it must have been really hard for Sean not to drown the message. I’m glad to see he’s capable of shutting his mouth when it’s really necessary.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        January 4, 2017 at 12:59 am

        Math pet peeve for Hannity. There is no such thing as “1,000 percent.”

        Guessing that if the Democrats and the old media are determined to try and delegitimize the TRUMP MANDATE and keep up with their “Russians hacked the Election” nonsense; Assange may go ahead and release more recently received data showing how the Clinton Camp stole Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Colorado, & Nevada ? White Hats to the rescue once again.

        • anarchist335 says:
          January 4, 2017 at 1:48 am

          Math reminder: 1000% is just read as 10x. 110% is actually 1.1x, etc. I suppose if you begin with a known, fixed amount like 12oz, then there is no such thing as 1000 percent. Just saying…

    • Linda says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:06 am

      I would bet that none of the other fake news sites would run an interview with Assange. He would expose all their phony narratives about the Russians.

    • darththulhu says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:33 am

      A big part of choosing Hannity probably sits in Hannity’s willingness to air the interview with almost no edits and no forced interruptions from Hannity.

      Whenever Hannity talks over Assange and Assange wants to go back to a point, Assange pushes on and goes back to the point, and that going back to the point actually makes it onto the air. Hannity doesn’t combatively override him, and Fox doesn’t edit it out.

      It is highly doubtful that anyone else in MSM would agree to such terms.

  13. angryduc says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:39 am

    I had previously thought Seth Rich had given the DNC info to Assange but tonight he said nobody had ever been harmed as a result of disclosing information to them. (That is if you don’t count what they have done to Bradley Manning)

    • Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I think he said that b/c we still don’t know who killed Seth Rich. He could have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. If you watch the Dutch interview that I posted above I believe there is little doubt that Rich was a source for Assanage. In that interview Assange says that we don’t know why he was killed.

      • Tejas Rob says:
        January 4, 2017 at 1:12 am

        I believe wikileaks offered a reward for info on Seth rich’s murder?

        I doubt Assange would reveal him as his source regardless. If he made a promise to Rich he would keep it, even after death. Besides, Rich might have had help, who would then be put in danger.

      • georgiafl says:
        January 4, 2017 at 2:30 am

        We have had this conversation once before – and I gave the same reason as Tejas Rob once before – other contacts, family, friends could also be targeted. These people are RUTHLESS – without mercy or conscience.

    • darththulhu says:
      January 4, 2017 at 1:17 am

      I think, as matter of fact, that Assange cannot actually know that no one has ever died as a result of WikiLeaks. With deeply-embedded operatives, WikiLeaks themselves might not know that they’ve exposed someone. WikiLeaks cannot possibly know 100% of all the implications of what they are releasing … and there would be Zero reason for anyone involved in the “disappearance” of a deep operative who “wasn’t supposed to exist” to pipe up.

      The targeted government would be happy to silently eliminate the spy, the sponsoring government would never want to admit that there was a spy in the first place, and WikiLeaks isn’t exactly capable of NSA-esque watching every single person on the planet.

      Assange may well believe that no one has ever died because of WikiLeaks, but:

      1) I see no way to prove that belief.
      2) I see lots of ways for that belief to be incorrect without Assange ever knowing about it.

  14. justfactsplz says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

    That was a sit on the edge of your seat interview. I believe Julian 100%. The current administration is on a witch hunt with Russia.

  15. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    January 4, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I find Assange to be a world class patriot and damned decent human being who is also doing all that he can to keep actuality/truth alive in an age of globalist propaganda. Would break bread with him, drinks and all, with check & tip on me!

    A brilliant man who needs to be returned to his family. Free Assange.

  16. yakmaster2 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:09 am

    The fact that Assange is, himself, a Computer Security expert gives credence to what he says about the shoddy 13 page FBI report. He also nails Obama and the msm’s conflation of facts as collusion to delegitimize the Trump presidency.
    We know that our msm is in the DNC’s pocket, but McCain and Graham’s faux outrage over the fictious Russian conspiracy to swing the Election has revealed them both as desperate old nutters. Thank goodness Turtle has reined them in. Let the Dems be the ones to run around crying “The Russians are coming!” Meanwhile, the Repubs need to stop regularly shooting themselves in the foot. I swear we’ve elected a bunch of Barney Fifes!

    • Wend says:
      January 4, 2017 at 2:38 am

      I kept the TV on after the interview. Tucker had Tom Cotton on-MAN. talk about “the ’80’s are calling, they want their foreign policy back”!!

      • Nibbler Myers says:
        January 4, 2017 at 3:16 am

        In the Tucker Carlson interview, Cotton showed himself to be a minion of McCain & Graham. He said, “Russia ought not to have hacked into the DNC,” when we all know that no solid proof has been revealed. Cotton continues to present an unproven allegation to the American people as fact. Not good.

  17. darththulhu says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Very long, but 100% worth it. Thank you for sharing it, and I heartily concur: Strongly recommended.

  18. LP says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Be very afraid of those who conflate to confound. Well said Mr Assange.

  19. Plain Jane says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Thank you sundance. God bless you and yours.

  20. andi lee says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Nothing touches me more deeply than this: Very distressing realizing the predicament his children are in and the unintended target placed on their safety. Really rough. Lord have mercy. Mixed bag of emotions right now. Ever more the need to justify the legitimacy of what Julian Assange stands for and the protection of whistleblowers is assured.

  21. Tonawanda says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

    When Assange says “I am the only one who knows the source” he implies Rich as the source. He does not say Rich was murdered as a result because Assange does not know.

  22. Tonawanda says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:37 am

    The very idea of objective truth is the central issue. Leftists oppose objective truth.

    Assange implicitly advocates objective truth.

    Therefore he is a rapist.

  23. fobdangerclose says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Be says “sources”

    Not “source”

  24. EbonyRapror says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Did Rich take a trip to London and visit the Ecuadorian Embassy – because if he didn’t and he was the source then there must have been at least one intermediary between Rich and Assange – therefore the use of the plural sources.

  25. georgiafl says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Mr. Assange is probably scaring a lot of people.

    Here is only one of the reasons

    Julian Assange on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)

    FULL INTERVIEW:

    FULL TRANSCRIPT: http://www.democracynow.org/2015/5/27/julian_assange_on_the_trans_pacific

    CHILLING QUOTE:
    “Only five of the 29 chapters are about traditional trade. The others are about regulating the Internet and what Internet—Internet service providers have to collect information.

    They have to hand it over to companies under certain circumstances. It’s about regulating labor, what labor conditions can be applied, regulating, whether you can favor local industry, regulating the hospital healthcare system, privatization of hospitals.

    So, essentially, every aspect of the modern economy, even banking services, are in the TPP.”

  26. Marc says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:19 am

    I wish Julian had mentioned that Wikileaks has revealed damaging info on Russia and Putin in the past and that it wouldn’t make sense for the Kremlin to work with him.

  27. catluver99 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:39 am

    What are these “The Russians hacked muh election” morons going to do when Mr Trump’s team of experts, generals and cyber security look at this ‘proof’ that they can’t even talk to Congress about? This is going to be interesting.

  28. ZurichMike says:
    January 4, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Assange is not the best or quickest at articulating his thoughts, made worse by Sean the Bulldozer. But it was a revealing interview to be sure.

    • EbonyRapror says:
      January 4, 2017 at 2:49 am

      I’ll have to disagree regarding Assange. I think is is quite articulate in a contemplative way. And, even though Sean interrupted a few times – it was actually pretty good for Sean compared with what he usually does.

  29. kltk1 says:
    January 4, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Watched it. It was good, for sure. Credit to Julian for speaking cautiously. In his line of work it matters. That said, I find it difficult to watch Julian. His substance is fine, it’s his delivery. The constant pause is tough. I get why, it’s just tough to watch.

