Muh Russians – President Obama Gives “Rebel Alliance” Best Gift for New Year…

There are many facets being discussed by various political tribes about President Obama pitching a ‘vast Russian election hacking conspiracy’ narrative. However, though he absolutely never intended to do so, President Obama has just given us one of the best gifts, transparent propaganda.

By claiming to provide evidence of “Russian hacking”, that substantively contains zero evidence of Russian hacking, the outgoing President has placed himself in the position of proving -for us- something we are continually trying to prove about him.

Many are missing the reality of an entire generation of techno-skilled younger people who will hear and see this Presidential ‘hacking claim’ and immediately go check it out.

What they will discover, much faster than the generation above them, is how ridiculous the Obama claim factually is. The result can be eye-opening when they try to reconcile the abject nonsense, and find themselves perhaps reminded of how their parent’s generation have been warning them of the Obama propaganda.

Years of eye-rolling can quickly turn into ‘eyes-wide-open‘ amid the face of brutal absurdity. OMG – Soylent Green is, in reality, people.

Many patriotic Americans rightly express concern about youthful generations being exposed to ideological indoctrination and leftist influences. Indeed, it is absolutely true that political outcomes are downstream from pop culture influence. The political influence of generational Frankfurt School Fabians have targeted this ‘pop culture’ genre for decades.

Furthermore, rightly, more voices would argue the historic failure of conservatives to engage in the popularity venue means we have conceded the battle space. However, with the election of Donald Trump the counter-culture paradigm has flipped.

When you understand counter-culture you begin to see that President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t need to address the “Russia stole muh election” narrative directly. Instead he’d probably be better off allowing reality to ridicule the meme. In essence, message toward the larger audience to make up their own mind etc.

The facts, the reality and the truth are all on the side of the vulgarian rebel alliance. Any effort to demand conformity of opinion, when faced with the brutally absurd, only creates a situation where the influenced observer recognizes the emperor really doesn’t have any clothes – yet their familiar tribe contains people convinced he does.

When this very specific set of circumstances aligns – the crazy tribe always loses, even if they are led by President Obama.