Midnight Action – Supreme Court Blocks New York State Restrictions on Religious Gatherings…

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against the state of New York and Governor Andrew Cuomo in a late night emergency ruling barring the state from reimposing limits on religious gatherings. [full pdf here]
In the 5-4 ruling the newest supreme court justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, while justice John Roberts sides with the liberal justices in the minority, but seems to agree on the merits.
“Stemming the spread of COVID–19 is unquestionably a compelling interest, but it is hard to see how the challenged regulations can be regarded as ‘narrowly tailored,’” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.
“They are far more restrictive than any COVID–related regulations that have previously come before the Court, much tighter than those adopted by many other jurisdictions hard-hit by the pandemic, and far more severe than has been shown to be required to prevent the spread of the virus at the applicants’ services.”
“It is hard to believe that admitting more than 10 people to a 1,000–seat church or 400–seat synagogue would create a more serious health risk than the many other activities that the State allows.” (full pdf)
Complete Ruling Below
CTH – […] Not only are various governmental agencies forcing the separation of people from their community networks, we are also seeing faith-based organizations, churches, buying into the fear. Even in areas where churches are not forcibly shut down, many are seeing a structural shift where some faith leaders are willingly ostracizing their community under the guise of various COVID alarms. This is not good…. not good at all.
Fellowship is the essential ingredient to a purposeful life. How and why we interact with each-other is how and why we recharge our core humanity. To see faith leaders willing to separate from the function of fellowship is alarming. However, as individuals we must not allow this foreboding sense to become the normal expectation.
Throughout history large armies have been defeated through the process of division. It is not a leap to see the same strategic objectives being deployed against social assemblies including congregations. It is puzzling how leadership cannot see the danger in social and spiritual distance when the bond of fellowship is needed more than ever.
Each of us has a different connection to our community. Each of us has a different level of internal strength… such is the nature of living. However, the distance between people is manifestly not a good outcome when combined with the lack of food for the soul. (more)
So glad to see this! An excellent and timely start to affirming our basic rights.
And without Amy Coney Barrett the Socialist forces would win the battle for our first amendment rights!
Happy Thanksgiving Governor Cuomo.
That bitter taste in your mouth is called defeat.
Stay for desert!
Perhaps you mean ‘dessert’?
But, I did happily visualize a sweating Cuomo chewing something from a bag in the wastelands of Mojave or Sahara.
I greatly enjoyed that visualization!
Happy Thanksgiving!!
with no oasis in sight!
Roberts again siding with the liberals. Gee, what a surprise.
ACB doesn’t make the Supreme Court “lopsided” as I’ve heard leftists say. She makes the Supreme Court balanced.
Can no longer stomach Roberts. May he perpetually stay in the left wing minority.
Roberts is being blackmailed, that’s for certain — notice how he votes with the Leftist apparatchiks when something incredibly important comes to them Court, especially something that would stand in the way of the Hellish “Great Reset.”
I, too, was sure Roberts was being blackmailed until I saw the behavior of the Bushes around this election and since. The hypocrisy is astounding. W appointed Roberts. Maybe Roberts is simply cut from the same globalist cloth.
I too believe he is being blackmailed. Something happened when he was being sworn in by corrupt Obama and then they had to redo the being sworn in private. Always have been suspicious about this.
Me too. Shirley. Very odd and private redo of swearing in Obama.
A Very, VERY Blessed and Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Agree Raghn, alleged blackmail in a huge way but probably not what we all think. I used to believe it was the illegal adoption of his kids overseas. I no longer think that as he would have avenues to pursue “fixing” the perception/reality of said adoption (s). The blackmail is something much bigger. What, I can only guess. Something of a national security case, gun-running (Holder or Benghazi), cash paid to foreign countries? Don’t know but the adoption angle just does not fit now. Perhaps Roberts likes pizza?
He shows his true colours once again
POS
ACB makes Roberts irrelevant
Looks like Amy hit the ground running.
I pray for Justice Barrett.
5/4 decision with “conservative” (yeah right) John Roberts siding with the leftist authoritarians on the court again.
Note that blackmailed John Roberts sided with the so called liberal justices. What a POS that cowardly man is to be covering his skanky ass and submitting to blackmail at the expense of his country. May that useless man rot in Hell.
Rotting in mythical hell is a tad extreme. God doesn’t operate that way.
What happens about Hell is this: You die and go to the Judgement (or we all wake up together on Judgement Day, or when you die you are outside of time and Judgement Day is naturally immediately present for the whole Human Race, however that works). You stand before God and Satan is the Prosecutor. The latter (or his minions who were in charge of you) reveal(s) all your bad deeds, thoughts, omissions, whatever, and as you yourself look upon the Face of the Lord God, you finally know whether you really want to do God’s will, really wanted while in life to conform to God’s will for you, and whether you accept God’s will for you at that moment, or not. Perhaps, on hearing your sins, you’ll say, “You know, huh, I really wanted to do those!”
I.e., you will have the perfect understanding of yourself that you’ve been denied in life, the perfect understanding the angels had when they chose to embrace God’s will, or rebel against Him. Maybe you thought you wanted God’s will to be done, but on Judgement Day, with your perfect understanding, you’ll realize you side at that point with the Devil. You really wanted to rebel. Or maybe — and this happened to a LOT of devils, exorcists have discovered — you agreed with God’s will 95 percent but there’s one thing, as C.S. Lewis says somewhere, something small that isn’t worth a “bluebottle”, but that one thing you WON’T accept from God, one “bluebottle” you just won’t give up.
I think Roberts is definitely being blackmailed, as are many in our government who are being coerced by the Deep State. On that Day of Days, though, how will they react to complete, total, unfiltered understanding? Will they say, “Oh God! I’m sorry I didn’t have the courage — the FAITH in you — to stand up and let all my dirty laundry be revealed for the greater good!” Or will they say, “Wow, you know, I see now I didn’t do what was right back then because really, despite the blackmail, I really agreed with the bad decisions I made.”
None of us can say Roberts is going to Hell. None of us can say we’re going to Heaven (this is called the Sin of Presumption). I suppose one ought to pray for Roberts (and the others) by saying, “Lord God, encourage and bless these judges, senators, etc., to embrace your holy will for them, for we know if they do not, they’ll surely rot in Hell.”
Something like that. Whatever about the bad guys, though, we all need to double and treble our prayers for the President, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood and the rest. Amen to that!
Those who qualify will find out when they get there.
Hell isn’t mythical.
What should happen when a US Supreme Court Justice has an opinion against the US Constitution?
LikeLiked by 4 people
We acknowledge that at least, for that person, the Constitution is neither as important as their position nor as revealing of their integrity as doing what is right and just. Then, we pray that God has mercy on his/her soul.
” Then, we pray that God has mercy on his/her soul.”
How ’bout we do that after 72 million Patriots impeach the turncoat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You impeach and remove any such justice!
I was part of the IMPEACH EARL WARREN movement back in the good ol’ days. It never happened…and the U.S. continued its political and social decline. So much was destroyed in his reign, and no, I am not longing for government-mandated racial segregation, although I will observe that government-mandated desegregation on racial lines has also been a deleterious force in American society.
We’re seeing that most churches and ministers are hollow, whited sepulchres: whitewashed tombs. They look good on the outside, but inside is nothing but death.
They don’t REALLY believe that God is the LORD OF CREATION, or they would bravely defy these picayune dictators without a second thought.
We’re in a Great Winnowing, friends. Wheat from the chaff. Look for ministers who defy the tyrants and hold in-person services anyway: they are the ones who value their allegiance to Christ more than to the Mammon of tax deductions.
We need to be like these Brooklyn Jews: https://nypost.com/2020/11/24/another-hasidic-wedding-was-held-in-ny-despite-cease-and-desist/
Midnight Victory!
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/featured/1923200/midnight-victory-supreme-court-rules-in-favor-of-agudath-israel-against-governor-cuomo.html
FREEDOM WINS
https://matzav.com/freedom-wins-supreme-court-strikes-down-cuomos-restrictions-on-shuls/
Rav Avigdor Miller ZT”L (1908-2001):
In GA the Churches could be opened back a long time ago, my ex Church chose to “wait for the right time”, I stopped watching their online services, which they deemed as “the new normal”.
IMO, if the Church’s services can be held online, because somehow the Pastor and musicians are immune to Covid, then they can close those large buildings and start streaming their shows, I mean, services from a small studio, rented for that purpose.
I started sending my tithes and offers to Churches that are open to the public.
They locked down the Churches. Adults are isolated. Children are growing up away from Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, etc… and they think that’s the new normal. How sad!
How sad, and how demonic! They’re not only creating a generation of obsessive compulsive paranoids (who will need the Great Reset to take care of them), they’re creating a generation who doesn’t believe. It is evil in the extreme.
I feel sure that at some point there will be a new “revisionist” version of the Bible that states where two or more are gathered in a Zoom meeting or chat room or some nonsense to that effect. Maybe the real message here is that bigger is not better. Maybe we should be looking at the small churches that preach the word of God rather than seek the big bucks from the collection plate. Similar philosophy for the big box stores that cower to the forces of government in order to engorge their own fatted calves. Ironic that the Socialists that want “all things to be equal” refuse to give the little guy a chance and the masses can’t see that they have revealed themselves completely since March. Fear not gave way to close the churches. Do for the least of these became for the good of the big government supporters. Sad!
28angelica28— Yes! My brother who lives in Brazil sent me study where they are showing in the Bible, the Old Testament, how “God told people to wear masks, wash hands and keep distance from each other”. I didn’t even read it all, I only replied to him, “masks are sign of submission to the New World Order.” and if people want to go back to the Old Testament Law they better start cutting trees to make their crosses so they can pay for their own sins. I’ll live by grace of God revealed in Jesus Christ, Who fulfilled the law for me.”
If anything reveals the unprincipled Chief Disgrace John Roberts’ anti-Constitutional true colors, this decision is it.
Thank God for ACB! 🇺🇸
Government tried to restrict Jesus too. God made sure we had a conservative majority on the Supreme Court. I pray every day for President Trump, all of his supporters, and this country.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Chief Justice John Roberts disgraces the judiciary once again. He is a disgrace.
Justice Gorsuch’s opinion was fun to read; very refreshing.
Even if the Constitution takes a holiday
🇺🇸🦃🇺🇸
Thank You Justice Gorsuch
NY says, “Thank You, LORD!!” (And SCOTUS. And POTUS.)🙏😇❤️🤍💙
https://www.mountvernon.org/education/primary-sources-2/article/thanksgiving-proclamation-of-1789/
SCOTUS decides in a narrow 5-4 decision that the Constitution is still a thing.
Boy does that put a fine point on it.
We’re darned lucky Roberts wasn’t yet gotten to on Heller.
“Stemming the spread of COVID–19 is unquestionably a compelling interest”
Until we all admit that covid lockdowns are for political purposes and nothing more, the bad dream will continue
Exactly! There’s no medical sense about them. One doesn’t “lockdown” healthy populations, A, and B, “locked down” people are more like to get bad air, germs, etc., from being inside and definitely breathing inside one’s mask, as well as go stark, raving mad. I feel the anger, frustration, and madness eating away at me, like acid. God preserve us!
And our children are being “educated” by machine. At least taxes should go down for all in the country because “educators” are showing us that there is no need for brick and mortar schools. Sure some systems require teachers to do their virtual learning from a common building but a metal building which will house 50 socially distanced computer stations and the infrastructure to run them is far cheaper than that brick and mortar school designed to provide on-site instruction for 750 students. Given enough time, taxpayers will see that the need for these salaries (especially the ridiculously large ones causing so many union heavy states to be on the verge of bankruptcy) can be routed to pay for canned programs rather than live teachers. Much like McDonald’s did when the first talk of $15/hour minimum wage emerged and kiosks appeared to reduce the number of people required to take orders, the states who have caved to the fear-mongering will have eliminated the need for teachers and classrooms. At least the universities will lose their chokehold on disinformation and indoctrination. The days of radical leftist professors having students holed up in their own little Utopian classrooms where these same professors can spew their Socialist ideas and ideals all while threatening the students with failing grades should be vastly reduced. Added benefit, without the need for all the recruiting, housing, and entertaining of students and the costs associated therein, college could be “free” for all without busting the federal piggy bank.
As Sundance said Even in areas where churches are not forcibly shut down, many are seeing a structural shift where some faith leaders are willingly ostracizing their community under the guise of various COVID alarms., this is the revelation that too many churches are led by the Judases and Peters rather than by the Abrahams and Noahs. When churches put government before God, they cease to be religious in foundation.
I am proud to say that I attend Grace Community Church in Sun Valley Los Angeles pastored by the dauntless 81 year old Dr John MacArthur. He dared to defy Lord Gavin and the deadhead LA mayor Garcetti on the lockdowns. They tried to fine him thousands per week but he kept defying and winning in court. He told Garcetti “Take me in, I’ve always wanted a prison ministry!”
The church is overflowing with people and maybe 5% wear masks. It’s like how life used to be. It can be done!! Btw, not one confirmed case has come from it. It’s proof that it’s a fraudulent lockdown.
I sent that letter, that someone posted here from Grace Community Church, to my now ex-Church, they answered me with a text they also posted on their website:
—“As more and more churches are choosing to reopen, we believe it to be in the best interest of our congregation to delay our reopening. We will reassemble when we feel confident that both risks and restrictions can be minimal. We trust God to make it clear when the time is right. Until then, our church remains united and strong, and we continue to gather online each week for inspiring worship and for the study of God’s Word.“
Shameful! Weeks later, to my dismay, our Senior Pastor was named Pastor Emeritus. I believe that’s because he wanted to reopen the Church so they decided to “close him down.”
It’s been very frightening to see how easily God’s people are being silenced.
I pray every day that this cloud of deception will ve lifted. I believe we’re living 2 Thessalonians 2.
I believe many “denominational” churches are becoming non-denominational because of the decrees/mandates of the liberal church leaders who are not only following but imposing the lockdown orders devised by the politicians. The First Amendment was written to keep the church out of government but, more importantly, the government out of the principles of the church. Our church, too, was the recipient of one of those decrees from the moneychanger uppercrust dictatorship saying that we should remain shut down or, at the very least, only hold socially-distanced outdoor services or follow the Biden lead of honking in the parking lot (you can’t sing dontchaknow). I guess these churches can have the cars parked in the lots and not worry about social distancing and I’m sure that in the heat of summer or the cold of winter, the climate crowd has no issue with massive lots of cars sitting and idling just to get out of the house and feel a part of the church. We know, too, that in the spring and fall these same cars could not lower the windows since that would jeopardize the 6 foot rule for in-car worshippers (Biden never had to worry about that because he rarely had more than a dozen cars at a rally except after the election and the multiple ballot scans boosted his totals to allow for the Goose Gathering in Delaware (those honkers haven’t gone south for the winter yet)!
You, the People should ask them for their reasoning,
If they have none then it is arbitrary; which is forfeit.
Ask them to their face
Turning into a very busy night for Sundance.
Probably a lot more of them coming up in the next couple of weeks; I hope they are all good news.
Cuomo better not try Whitmer’s trick of ignoring a court decision.
Theres a strong petition for her to be recalled
I pray they’re all good news. “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” Hebrews 11 shows, in detail, “Faith in Action”. Amen to all that!
Roberts can COAD.
Hmmm…verry in-ter-estink (!) I could decipher “CUAD” — as “curl up and die” — but “COAD”…hmmm…”Come Out and Defend yourself”…no, that’s COADY…rats…
With all respect to Justice Ginsburg but her death maybe saved the US..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is so fitting that the Court should issue this ruling on the eve of Thanksgiving. This Court is headed for a Dred Scot Moment in History. They will soon choose between affirming the slavery of stolen Consent and plunging this nation into Civil War, or affirming the Right of Free People to Honestly Choose their own Destiny.
I remember feeling guilty about the passing of Ginsburg due to my relief as these days would come. Thank you ACB and thank you POTUS and all other Patriots for putting OUR COUNTRY FIRST. I feel that sigh of relief all over again. God Bless America.
@HikindDov
·
3h
“Virus-imposed limits”
Rolling on the floor laughing
Rolling on the floor laughing
Rolling on the floor laughing
My my, what an imposing virus we have!!
And here I thought all along that free humans created their laws and dictators imposed them, but I never knew a virus could not only attack the lungs but impose religious restrictions too!!
All at
In response to the NY Slimes snarky article
The left are going crazy over this
I never saw them so nuts with BLM and Antifa
May God Bless President Donald J Trump for the leadership he has shown the American people, nay, the world. Whatever may be his fate in this current manufactured crisis, DJT has shown the necessary foresight and wisdom to turn the United States back to her founding principles.
On this Thanksgiving Day 2020 may we thank God for providing DJT the opportunity to serve as our President, and may we continue to have such leadership as we face the evil threat of global collectivisation. Amen.
AMEN
Mark Steyn recommends detailed copying of the Australian voting system (minus the compulsory voting).
Yo’all better pay attention.
https://www.steynonline.com/10792/tal-bachman-reform-this-thing
Sam McDougall
@SamAMcDougall
· 4h
Replying to @washingtonpost
You can’t ban all mass gatherings, then openly condone BLM protests and Biden celebrations, while cracking down on Hasidic weddings…
Either enforce the ban as it’s written, or do away with it. If you selectively enforce it, problems will be raised regardless of the group.
Frank Calzon
@FrankCalzon2014
· 4h
Replying to @washingtonpost
The system is working as it should. The Court is a check on unreasonable power grabs by executive decree. Such extraordinary limits on basic freedom should be very much limited in time and scope, under the equal protection clause by the Legislature.
Jack Posobiec
Flag of United States
@JackPosobiec
·
2h
Cuomo just got Barretted
and
Gorsuch was furious at Roberts. This is what Barrett made possible. The constitution is coming back, at last
To think that if RBG was still around, that decision would likely have been 5-4 in the other direction!
I hope RBG is in heaven celebrating the presence of God; but, at the same time, glad she’s not down here harassing us!
God looks down upon us and sees that 9 mortal judges decide if His children may gather and worship.
Hahahaha…the Grand Poobutt of the Caliphate of New York State has had his tallywhacker slapped. I hope he enjoys his turd shaped turkey today.
I suspect we will see a lot of these 5-4 decisions right along these same lines for some time to come, If Trump remains in the WH someone needs to investigate to find what the deep state has on Roberts, and then expose it so he can be impeached.
wow read John Roberts dissent, (p20)
May? seem? no need to do so? might..might not?
Good grief..facts presented or either in your face or not, make a decision not a hypothetical statement. Roberts has no business being the Head Justice of the Supreme Court, long past the time to impeach and this is the perfect case as it is clearly an infringement on the Constitutional right of the Freedom of Religion yet he voted against it.
“May? seem? no need to do so? might..might not?”
The Subjunctive Mood is the whore for the lukewarm, whom, Jesus warned, He would spit from His mouth.
See my comments above.
I am still teaching Latin at a Catholic school here in central Ohio, and recently asked my students about the Gospel at Mass on Sunday.
From practically all of them I got disbelieving looks: “We didn’t go to church on Sunday!”
“Didn’t you even watch a Mass on T.V. or the Internet?”
Embarrassed silence.
Now, to be sure, the bishop has issued a dispensation from the Sunday obligation, but all the churches are open and indeed having Masses, with half the pews roped off to “keep everyone safe.”
However, the expectation is that, despite the dispensation, you will at least watch a T.V. Mass!
But, no, the students’ lazy and/or pusillanimous 30-and40-something parents are to blame.
If your church is closed, just go find another church. The preachers should have said no to the lockdowns on public worship on week three of this fiasco back last winter. The vulnerable should stay home and watch it on the tube/internet, and the rest of us should get on with the task of passing on the virus, surviving it, and building an impenetrable wall of people with developed immunity that protects the vulnerable. Then they can come out to a society that has not been further trashed by supposed “scientific” advice. A high percentage of “science” is just somebody’s opinion.
This is why it is critical for our President to prevail, but even if the worst happens, that we get the 2 R’s elected in Georgia. Packing the SCOTUS is a given if the evil cabal gains total power.
