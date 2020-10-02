The President and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19…

President Donald Trump announces via tweet that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier on Thursday evening it was announced that presidential advisor Hope Hicks had also tested positive. Prayers for Ms. Hicks, President Trump and Melania for a speedy recovery. The President’s physician released the following statement:

