The President and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19…

President Donald Trump announces via tweet that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Earlier on Thursday evening it was announced that presidential advisor Hope Hicks had also tested positive. Prayers for Ms. Hicks, President Trump and Melania for a speedy recovery. The President’s physician released the following statement:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/jon-rappoport3rd
I worked in Quality Control labs for 7 yrs & an Analytical Lab doing trace residue analysiss of pesticides in environmental samples for 10 years.
At the former American Malting Co. in Buffalo, NY, we used to get a sample of 2 row and a sample of 6 row barley malt, along with about 50 other labs in the country.
Samples were analyzed according to the lab procedures established by the American Society of Brewing Chemists.
There were 3 employees in the lab, the head only did the Alpha Amylase enzyme test.
For the five years I was there, all my results were in the highest two percentiles of all the participating laboratories.
I find this lack of quality control in medical field testing abysmal!:
“…“Dr. Cathy A. Petti, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Utah, said the story had one clear lesson.”
“’The big message is that every lab is vulnerable to having false positives,’ Dr. Petti said. ‘No single test result is absolute and that is even more important with a test result based on P.C.R’.”
—Sobering, to say the least. Of course, some people will claim that since the date of the Times’ article (2007), vast improvements have been made in the PCR test.
Really? The truth is, something much worse is lurking in the weeds. It has been lurking ever since the PCR was approved for use in diagnostics:
No large study validating the uniformity of PCR results, from lab to lab, has ever been done.
You would think at least a dozen very large studies had checked for uniform results, before unleashing the PCR on the public; but no, this was not the case. It is still not the case.
Here is what should have been done decades ago:
Take a thousand volunteers. Remove tissue samples from each person. Send those samples to 30 different labs. Have the labs run PCR and announce their findings for each volunteer….”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/jon-rappoport/another-failure-of-the-covid-diagnostic-test/
Something like 95% of the people who test positive have no symptoms!
I don’t want to play the smarty a** but I DID tell friends a couple of months ago that close to the election they will try to infect the president.
Folks, do not be naïve, this is not a “coincidence” (nor a conspiracy theory). I think the plan is (so far!) not to assassinate the President, but to kill the rallies for two incredibly important weeks, and to make this a “teaching moment” as of “ohhhh, how wise Joe Biden with his pathetic white circles was!”
HOWEVER, the President and the First Lady are both tough people (the President is incredibly so for his age, he has the energy of ten men half his age), with a likely excellent immune system, so this might (just might) work (and pardon me of thinking of politics as well) as an “I had the Chinese virus, it didn’t even slow me down”) moment.
Let’s hope and pray!
TRUMP 2020-2048!
I’m prayerful, but suspicious…
Dow Futures took a nose dive on the news of Trump getting the China Virus.
Daddy’s sick. Oh No! Lol
Given that the President is merely, at worst, an asymptomatic “positive” with no real suffering (please let this be true, not wishful thinking!), how about, in absence of rallies, some vigorous daily TV “fireside chats” that debunk implicitly the planDem-ic hyperbole??
POTUS has been incredibly active and around and near 1000’s of people. This is no surprise at all, and he and FLOTUS will be models for proper use of the RIGHT therapeutics.
This will also help show the true colors of the disloyal opposition.
Of course, POTUS could have hid in the WH basement for the past year, as Hiden’ Biden does.
I would guess that this story will dominate the news cycle from now through the election for better or worse.
The MSM and Democrats generally will claim vindication regarding complaints that POTUS should have avoided large rallies and should have worn a face mask and stayed out of sight as much as Biden. As supporters of the President, we can counter that Trump did not shrink from fulfilling his overwhelming presidential duties while simultaneously putting himself before the people in an effort to save the Republic from destruction at the hands an alliance of deep state operatives, left-wing rioters, and media and big tech controls on speech and information.
I will also guess that the President and First Lady will request and receive an early prescription of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin plus zinc plus a corticosteroid; and that whatever treatment they receive will in fact work to enable the President and Melania to emerge from this illness in a couple of weeks at full strength, while naysayers will continue to cast aspersions on this therapeutic option.
This diagnosis, plus continued concerns regarding candidate Biden’s health, will cause heightened interest in the Vice Presidential race. A majority of people will conclude that Pence is the better Vice Presidential candidate. Normally the VP race does not significantly affect decisions of the voters, but it will in this election.
With the President marginalized, we all will need to do our bit to help with his re-election.
Yawn pcr positives are meaningless as diagnostic tool. What cycle times did they use 45?
This stinking infection will give POTUS an opportunity to show his courage, strength and resolve better than anything else in the past or present.
I have no doubt his virtual appearances will be inspirational and as usual have very high ratings. God Bless POTUS, Melania and Hope.
Anyone with any kind of retirement are seeing first-hand what happens to their financial retirement security with even the slightest thought Trump may not be running things. The Markets fell like a shooting star across the midnight sky.
A Biden/Harris Presidency would be a Stock Market apocalypse beyond imagining.