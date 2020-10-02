Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Updates on President Trump Condition…

President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows (the former congressional source for all of John Solomon’s reporting) gives an update on the condition of the president and first lady.

39 Responses to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Updates on President Trump Condition…

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Interesting. World leaders who got covid ended up with poll bumps. People are, afterall, mostly good, sympathetic, and caring I think.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1311904713416347648

    • namberak says:
      October 2, 2020 at 4:26 pm

      I know this might sound like a knock of some sort, but believe me, it’s not. Reading ‘People are after all, mostly good…’ immediately caused me to think of The Diary of Anne Frank. That was a recurring theme in her time in hiding. I could have it wrong, I read it in HS, meaning nearly 50 years ago.

  2. shipley130 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Get well soon, President Trump and Mrs. Trump.

  3. Zerobid says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    What is the upside to calling out Solomon’s source?

  4. steph_gray says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    He’s a great guy but he doesn’t have the assurance dealing with the jackals that Kayleigh does.

    That said, Mark is a fine asset to the administration. Not everyone is a lion or lioness.

  5. TreeClimber says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    HE’S NOT WEARING A MASK!!1!!11

  6. Linda K. says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    It is harder to keep trashing Trump when he is sick. This will be the first break President Trump has had during his entire Presidency.

    • Joel Snider says:
      October 2, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      I haven’t noticed that. Mostly what I hear is ‘he deserves it.’

      • lotbusyexec says:
        October 2, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        He’s the first Covid-19 positive that “deserves” it according to Nancy and Co and her rambling minions. Incredulous that all other Covid 19 positives are given sympathy BUT not PDJT and FLOTUS. These people are evil and sick. MAGA Landslide will occur because of these ill blamers. On a side note, what the heck happened to HIPAA? On ANOTHER side note to all my Treeper family – I still can’t like. Can post but cannot like ;( Please know I like all your upbeat comments/prayers… Damn WP 😡

    • steph_gray says:
      October 2, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      Yes and the stock market appears to have shrugged it off as well.

      Tells me that the public in general knows perfectly well how dangerous COVID-1984 is usually NOT.

    • Risa says:
      October 2, 2020 at 3:44 pm

      Sadly, you are giving the Left too much credit. The tweets from them have been vile.

    • NJMAGA says:
      October 2, 2020 at 3:45 pm

      Not for sick leftists.

    • TwoLaine says:
      October 2, 2020 at 3:46 pm

      Since the escalator ride with Melania in Jun 2015.

    • flatlandgoober says:
      October 2, 2020 at 4:48 pm

      That’s how civilized people behave, because they have a moral code.
      The Left has no such code.

    • BigDeeTX says:
      October 2, 2020 at 4:56 pm

      But it won’t be a break due to the dem’s good nature. It’s just that they’re in check because this virus is their politicized beast.

  7. Leon Brozyna says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Any question about Trump’s health is best answered with Meadows’ concerns in how he answers questions … because his boss will be watching his answers.

    So there you have it … the man’s fingers are on the pulse of everything … he continues at a pace that would leave most younger men gasping for breath.

  8. TwoLaine says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Like I said a few weeks ago, he looks like Tony Snow.

  9. GB Bari says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    The yapping mob couldn’t wait to attack the President so Meadows being the very deft and astute Chief of Staff that he is, very cordially told them to essentially..talk to the hand…and left. Excellent handling of the rabid infantile presstitutes.

  10. fangdog says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    There is no Country who roots for the wounded warrior underdog as the United States. Trump not being a politician trying to help fellow Americans, epitomizes what it is America is all about.

    Now the young generation having been brainwashed and indoctrinated for the past 40-50 years is different story. They are willing sheep being led by evil goats right up the ‘ole slaughterhouse chutes.

    They have no idea what it is to fight for freedom and what it is to be a patriotic warrior who does. Youth is a wonderful thing, but a damn shame it is wasted on young people.

  11. musings780 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Depends on who is polling

  12. teaforall says:
    October 2, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    the media are like animals. No respect or decorum

    • Francesca says:
      October 2, 2020 at 4:05 pm

      Hyenas/jackals

    • petszmom says:
      October 2, 2020 at 4:28 pm

      The media aren’t like animals. I wish folks would stop the comparison. Animals are loyal, kind, loving, and so grateful for everything. You have obviously confused feral savages with animals. Have you never had the love of a dog? I credit my first dog, a lovely girl I found discarded in a parking lot with excising a lot of the rot in my soul. I think of her every single day.

  13. Kirsty says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    As always, God will use this to glorify Himself and to better PDJT and FLOTUS and your wonderful country.
    Prayers are good for one’s country and leaders but best of all for those who indulge in this most heavenly of practices.

  14. grlangworth says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    God bless President & Mrs. DJT, hold them fast to keep them strong.

  15. A2 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Straight talk from an Infectious diseases physician, epidemiologist, and clinical microbiologist at the University of Iowa.

    Dan Diekema
    @dan_diekema

    Since this is apparently the “day of a thousand hot takes” (most of which will be wrong), I’ll interrupt my Twitter hiatus to highlight some things that this teachable moment should drive home. Because what’s happening now reinforces several points often lost re #COVID19: 1/10

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1312064219228110850.html

  16. Bill_M says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    A sincere Get Well Soon to our President and his wonderful FIrst Lady. May the vultures in the press suffer the consequences of their gloating, one way or the other.

  17. Eric says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Good day to send in a donation!

    https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

  18. beach lover says:
    October 2, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Ya Keep hearing from the pundits and the dims how Trump deserved to get sick since he didn’t follow guidelines. Did it occur to anyone that he contracted it from his wife?

    I don’t care how many masks he would have worn, he would have still been susceptible to get he virus from a family member.

    Still, may God Bless he and Melania, and I hope a few days rest will bring him back to us in full fighting mode and stronger than Biden could ever hope to be.

