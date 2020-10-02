Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Updates on President Trump Condition…

President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows (the former congressional source for all of John Solomon’s reporting) gives an update on the condition of the president and first lady.
Interesting. World leaders who got covid ended up with poll bumps. People are, afterall, mostly good, sympathetic, and caring I think.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AndrewSolender/status/1311904713416347648
I know this might sound like a knock of some sort, but believe me, it’s not. Reading ‘People are after all, mostly good…’ immediately caused me to think of The Diary of Anne Frank. That was a recurring theme in her time in hiding. I could have it wrong, I read it in HS, meaning nearly 50 years ago.
Get well soon, President Trump and Mrs. Trump.
What is the upside to calling out Solomon’s source?
You would think a sense of fairness; but, the opposition doesn’t play fairly, so why bother.
Don’t know, but at least we now know how Solomon always has such solid info.
Did I miss something? Who was the source? What are you all referring to?
He’s a great guy but he doesn’t have the assurance dealing with the jackals that Kayleigh does.
That said, Mark is a fine asset to the administration. Not everyone is a lion or lioness.
Effects of the Stockholm Syndrome as demonstrated by Congressional(ex in this case)Republicans.
HE’S NOT WEARING A MASK!!1!!11
Masks don’t work for viruses. https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3ekqNAUD98Z/
But, I’m assuming you’re being sarcastically humorous.
It is harder to keep trashing Trump when he is sick. This will be the first break President Trump has had during his entire Presidency.
I haven’t noticed that. Mostly what I hear is ‘he deserves it.’
He’s the first Covid-19 positive that “deserves” it according to Nancy and Co and her rambling minions. Incredulous that all other Covid 19 positives are given sympathy BUT not PDJT and FLOTUS. These people are evil and sick. MAGA Landslide will occur because of these ill blamers. On a side note, what the heck happened to HIPAA? On ANOTHER side note to all my Treeper family – I still can’t like. Can post but cannot like ;( Please know I like all your upbeat comments/prayers… Damn WP 😡
Wouldn’t it just be poetic justice if the wuhan virus took out Nancy, herself?
Yes and the stock market appears to have shrugged it off as well.
Tells me that the public in general knows perfectly well how dangerous COVID-1984 is usually NOT.
Sadly, you are giving the Left too much credit. The tweets from them have been vile.
Yep, business as usual for them.
Not for sick leftists.
Since the escalator ride with Melania in Jun 2015.
That’s how civilized people behave, because they have a moral code.
The Left has no such code.
But it won’t be a break due to the dem’s good nature. It’s just that they’re in check because this virus is their politicized beast.
Any question about Trump’s health is best answered with Meadows’ concerns in how he answers questions … because his boss will be watching his answers.
So there you have it … the man’s fingers are on the pulse of everything … he continues at a pace that would leave most younger men gasping for breath.
Like I said a few weeks ago, he looks like Tony Snow.
I wouldn’t hang that bad karma on Mark. Hopefully Mark will live long and retire in peace.
I did not say he was his clone, just a look alike.
A very popular and fine looking man, Tony Snow.
The yapping mob couldn’t wait to attack the President so Meadows being the very deft and astute Chief of Staff that he is, very cordially told them to essentially..talk to the hand…and left. Excellent handling of the rabid infantile presstitutes.
There is no Country who roots for the wounded warrior underdog as the United States. Trump not being a politician trying to help fellow Americans, epitomizes what it is America is all about.
Now the young generation having been brainwashed and indoctrinated for the past 40-50 years is different story. They are willing sheep being led by evil goats right up the ‘ole slaughterhouse chutes.
They have no idea what it is to fight for freedom and what it is to be a patriotic warrior who does. Youth is a wonderful thing, but a damn shame it is wasted on young people.
Depends on who is polling
the media are like animals. No respect or decorum
Hyenas/jackals
The media aren’t like animals. I wish folks would stop the comparison. Animals are loyal, kind, loving, and so grateful for everything. You have obviously confused feral savages with animals. Have you never had the love of a dog? I credit my first dog, a lovely girl I found discarded in a parking lot with excising a lot of the rot in my soul. I think of her every single day.
As always, God will use this to glorify Himself and to better PDJT and FLOTUS and your wonderful country.
Prayers are good for one’s country and leaders but best of all for those who indulge in this most heavenly of practices.
God bless President & Mrs. DJT, hold them fast to keep them strong.
Straight talk from an Infectious diseases physician, epidemiologist, and clinical microbiologist at the University of Iowa.
Dan Diekema
@dan_diekema
Since this is apparently the “day of a thousand hot takes” (most of which will be wrong), I’ll interrupt my Twitter hiatus to highlight some things that this teachable moment should drive home. Because what’s happening now reinforces several points often lost re #COVID19: 1/10
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1312064219228110850.html
A sincere Get Well Soon to our President and his wonderful FIrst Lady. May the vultures in the press suffer the consequences of their gloating, one way or the other.
Good day to send in a donation!
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Ya Keep hearing from the pundits and the dims how Trump deserved to get sick since he didn’t follow guidelines. Did it occur to anyone that he contracted it from his wife?
I don’t care how many masks he would have worn, he would have still been susceptible to get he virus from a family member.
Still, may God Bless he and Melania, and I hope a few days rest will bring him back to us in full fighting mode and stronger than Biden could ever hope to be.