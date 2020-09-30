Wednesday September 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God bless President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump family.
Amen 🙏 In Jesus Name
Some happy music from the happy boyz at NRBQ. (I couldn’t find a video to go with the music other than the album cover to Wild Weekend, but the song speaks for itself, IMHO)
PLEASE EVERYONE READ THIS AS IT IS EXTREMELY SERIOUS.
https://summit.news/2020/09/28/researcher-suggests-deliberate-chinese-propaganda-campaign-forced-world-into-lockdown/
I find that linked article extremely easy to believe
Eye Hath Not Seen
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“In 1 Corinthians 2:9, what is ‘the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him’ referring to?”
“But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him” (1 Cor. 2:9).
This verse is commonly interpreted to refer to the glories of heaven which none has seen nor heard. Once we get a meaning for a verse in our minds, it is often difficult to dislodge it and consider any other meaning.
However, here Paul wrote about the truths of the Mystery that have been revealed to those who love the Lord in this dispensation of grace. “The things which God hath prepared for them that love Him” were not seen nor heard in the past, and they never “entered into the heart of man” because they were “hid in God” (Eph. 3:9) and were never before revealed. But Paul writes in the next verse in 1 Corinthians 2:10: “But God hath revealed them unto us by His Spirit.” Now the Mystery has been fully revealed! Now we see and know the things God has prepared for us as members of the Body of Christ through the Holy Spirit via illumination to His Word.
Paul’s point here is not the things in heaven God has prepared for us. Rather, it is that God has fully revealed to us His formerly-hidden wisdom, the Mystery and the dispensation of grace. God has revealed to us our heavenly calling and our blessed hope (Phil. 3:20; Titus 2:13) which He “hath prepared” and “ordained before the world unto our glory” (1 Cor. 2:7), and we can see it, know it, and enjoy it right now!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/eye-hath-not-seen/
1 Corinthians 2:9 But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
1 Corinthians 2:10 But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Titus 2:13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
1 Corinthians 2:7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
Unsearchable Riches
By Justin Johnson
“Unto me [Paul], who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;” – Ephesians 3:8
Christ gave to Paul a message of grace containing riches unknown since the world began.
If we searched enough we can find all sorts of riches God has promised in the scriptures, but if they are found in the Jewish scriptures then they are not “unsearchable” as Paul describes.
Jesus told Israel to “search the scriptures” to hear his testimony:
“Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.” – John 5:39
Anyone in Israel could read about the riches God had promised through the Messiah to Israel. They are found in covenants and promises and are all a part of prophecy. This is why the noble unbelieving Berean Jews “searched the scriptures daily” to find out whether Jesus was the Christ (Acts 17:11).
Certainly, they were not reading Paul’s epistles which had not even been written yet!
In the Jewish scriptures, they could have searched out the many prophecies about the first coming of Christ being fulfilled in Jesus of Nazareth.
Peter at Pentecost preaches the coming restoration of Israel and the fulfillment of God’s promises to Israel in the new covenant. All of the new covenant riches were spoken by the prophets since the world began, and could be searched out (Acts 3:19).
What is unsearchable is not included in what can be searched from the scriptures. Unsearchable riches were not part of Peter’s message.
The searchable riches to Israel under the new covenant are not the unsearchable riches Christ gave Paul to preach.
We have riches in Christ that are not found in Israel’s scriptures (Eph 3:8).
“And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God,…” – Eph 3:9
These unsearchable riches are the subject of what Paul calls the mystery of Christ (Eph 3:4; Col 4:3).
“To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:” – Col 1:27
God is creating a new creature today in Christ (2 Cor 5:17). This new creature was not described and cannot be searched out in the Jewish scriptures. It was a mystery kept secret.
God has a heavenly place for the church, the Body of Christ, that cannot be described in the prophetic revelations, promises, and covenants to Israel.
The unsearchable riches of Christ according to the mystery cannot be searched out in the scriptures to Israel.
We can only learn about these unsearchable riches from our apostle Paul who was first sent to preach Christ according to the revelation of the mystery.
https://graceambassadors.com/mystery/unsearchable-riches
God bless our fighter Donald J Trump.
Who else is voting for him? He’s the only one fighting for YOU.
#MAGA2020
PS Chris Wallace is a POS
Tango!
Many thanks to the Treeper(s?) who kindly donated and helped me in my Walk for Life to benefit my local pregnancy center! I’m trying to reach $300+, and I’m halfway there! Will anyone else help? I can certify that the money actually goes to the moms in need and the programs/items offered: they have assisted my family more than once.
http://www.fundeasy.com/m/5025276/
