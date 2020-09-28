Follow-up: Project Veritas Shows Cash Exchanges for Voter Ballots Organized by Representative Ilhan Omar…

[Minneapolis – Sept 29, 2020] In part two of an explosive exposé, a Minnesota-based source tells Project Veritas that the mastermind behind the rampant voter fraud scheme is Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) herself and her extensive political machine.
“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community Insider and the Chairman of the Somali Watchdog group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”
Jamal said Ali Isse Gainey, a senior Ilhan Omar staffer, is at the center of the vote-buying scheme. (more)
UPDATE: The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating claims by right-wing activist group Project Veritas that individuals tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., engaged in illegal ballot harvesting before the election.
“We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements,” a department statement read on Monday. “No further information is available at this time on this.” (link)
These people make me sick
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope this may help to bring some kind of Supreme Court case for harvesting and voting fraud. This needs to stop at country level. PTrump team needs to bring own ballot harvesting mass voting at the last moment if this democrat would not stop by court.
LikeLike
The next person who says “THE RANK AND FILE OF THE FBI ARE GOOD PEOPLE!”
No. No they are not. They enable the FBI and allow the FBI leadership to enforce their 2 tier justice system.
LikeLike