Follow-up: Project Veritas Shows Cash Exchanges for Voter Ballots Organized by Representative Ilhan Omar…

Posted on September 28, 2020 by

[Minneapolis – Sept 29, 2020] In part two of an explosive exposé, a Minnesota-based source tells Project Veritas that the mastermind behind the rampant voter fraud scheme is Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) herself and her extensive political machine.

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community Insider and the Chairman of the Somali Watchdog group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

Jamal said Ali Isse Gainey, a senior Ilhan Omar staffer, is at the center of the vote-buying scheme. (more)

UPDATE: The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating claims by right-wing activist group Project Veritas that individuals tied to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., engaged in illegal ballot harvesting before the election.

“We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements,” a department statement read on Monday. “No further information is available at this time on this.” (link)

This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias, True The Vote, Uncategorized, Voter Fraud. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Follow-up: Project Veritas Shows Cash Exchanges for Voter Ballots Organized by Representative Ilhan Omar…

  1. Silas says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    These people make me sick

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. SR says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I hope this may help to bring some kind of Supreme Court case for harvesting and voting fraud. This needs to stop at country level. PTrump team needs to bring own ballot harvesting mass voting at the last moment if this democrat would not stop by court.

    Like

    Reply
  3. mallardcove says:
    September 28, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    The next person who says “THE RANK AND FILE OF THE FBI ARE GOOD PEOPLE!”

    No. No they are not. They enable the FBI and allow the FBI leadership to enforce their 2 tier justice system.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s