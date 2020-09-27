New York Times Fails at Outlining President Trump’s Taxes Again…

Once again the New York Times attempts to make an issue out of President Trump’s real estate holdings working as a tax shelter and reducing income taxes.
In the article the Times completely obfuscates the way income taxes are strategically offset by depreciation, mortgage interest and the entire reason why real estate ownership is viewed as a business.
John Carney writing for Breitbart gets it:
[…] So imagine our guy took out an $8 million mortgage at five percent, paying $2 million cash. Now he’s got to pay $400,000 in mortgage payments. He wants to make at least that much so he charges tenants an aggregate of $425,000, which after upkeep comes out to $410,000 of net income. (Remember, if the bank didn’t think he could make more in rent than the mortgage payment, it probably wouldn’t have lent him the money.) The interest payment on the loan–let’s call it $390,000–is deductible from his income, leaving him with $20,000 in net income. He gets to keep that and pay no taxes on it, however, because he still gets to apply the $370,000 depreciation charge. He tells the IRS he lost $350,000.
Under our tax code, ordinary business expenses can be deducted in the year they are incurred. But when a business pays for a long-lasting item expected to produce income–like machinery, vehicles, or an apartment building–it is considered a capital investment. Instead of getting to write-off the cost all at once, the business is required to write it off over the course of decades. After the 1986 tax code, this was set at 27.5 years for residential real estate. (more)
Anyone who has ever operated a business knows that offsetting income is one of the primary reasons to be self-employed. Additionally, the Times completely skips over the tens-of-millions in payroll taxes paid by the Trump organization and tens-of-millions in property and sales taxes paid by all of the various Trump properties.
In the commercial real estate market it is common sense to offset income tax liabilities with a host of valid annual expenses, long-term capital depreciation and mortgage interest payments. With over 500 individual business entities within the Trump organization the ability to offset income in one asset with expenses in another is simply good accounting.
Additionally, President Trump donates his $400,000 government salary back to the U.S. government. So to accuse President Trump of only paying $750 in income taxes totally ignores all of the other donations and tax payments he makes.
In practical terms no President before Trump has ever had his actual business portfolio so deeply connected to the success of the American economy. It doesn’t cost the American taxpayer a dime to have President Trump in office…. Now lets figure out how DC politicians making $200k/yr are able to become multi-millionaires while holding office.
Anyone?
While the squad was all dipping into campaign funds for wages/ salaries, Donald Trump obviously campaigned hard for free.
How? Bribery! Full Stop!
I said back in August that the October surprise would include Trump’s Tax returns.
It’s not October yet.
Leftists struggle with complex stuff like a “calendar”.
It’s being speculated that they had to spring it early to offset the Bidens’ Russian capers. Timed to cancel Republican advantage in the ‘debate.’ Ha Ha Ha! Can we say ‘desperate’?
Timed for the first debate in case Hunter’s dad decides to show up…and can even remember what a tax return is….
I just hope they have a line on who did the leaking- and they punished swiftly and publicly. I’m so tired of the leaks. It goes without saying that Wray won’t do a thing (other than look under his bed for white supremacists…)
They had this for while, you think anything is secret anymore? Everything is in their view. Look up how many times you are recorded in a day without your knowing.
Yep
Foreign 🖤 Favors
Has it actually been proven that the NYT has his taxes and is not just making the whole thing up? If they did get his taxes, they were obviously obtained illegally and whoever leaked them should be facing some kind of penalty.
In the end, it will change very little since Democrats helped to write the tax code and Trump supporters know the NYT is an anti-Trump, fake news organization.
If Trump had low taxes it is only because he had lots of deductions. Every wealthy person knows the game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My father, the plumber, had a friend back in the day… a very successful businessman… owned a paper company, and I think a lightbulb factory, can’t remember. During a discussion on income tax or write-offs or whatnot, his friend told him : “John, I don’t pay taxes. You pay taxes.”
Personally, I think the prospect of his taxes NOT being leaked quite a while ago… like a couple years ago, if not more… is pretty slim. Remember the Treasury employee running around with a thumb drive full of Suspicious Activity Reports on Manafort and other confidential stuff? Oh yeah… you can multiply that Deep State winner by like 10,000.
I think that’s why the House has been desperately trying to get their hands on his returns… ‘cuz they already have them.
Hey, for all we know the leaker is on Schiff’s staff. Would you be surprised?
I think (from reading here) that there are at least 2 ways that the criminals in congress enrich themselves. 1) Foreign aid. They “grant” billions in foreign aid and in return hundreds of millions wind up as contributions to their “foundations”. Of course, they are paying themselves and their family members from the foundation money. 2) Stock market. I have no doubt that they use the nuggets of information that they are priviledged to know with stock trades that make them millions. They deny this but does anyone believe them?
That’s 2 options. Anyone else?
You hit the main two, but some others:
Big $ Book advances for a “bestseller” that sells two copies
Shady Real Estate deals where they buy some house or land at 10% of Market Value from the briber and then turn around and sell same at Market Value.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But, but, Young Turks says Trump is broke!
It’s fake news because President Trump gives it to them, good point.
Trump writes out the talking points, crumples them, up throws them away in plain sight of the media and whalah they appear as press questions. Except, he has the answers and they all make him look like a saint. Hate does that.
Imagine if the press ever figured that out and actually reported the truth. Not only would they be filthy rich but they would realize they could benefit probably more by him than the republicans have. Silly wabbit. Or is it “beep beep” swooosh!
Leftist scum Dims and their propaganda press always use broad smears to obscure complex facts.
“Rich man pays nearly nothing…UNFAIR 😡”.
In fact, rich man’s companies paid millions in a variety of taxes…but their lemming readers or viewers won’t invest 30 seconds into research.
And, of course, never mind that whoever leaked to the NYT committed a federal felony.
Well, PDJT’s tax returns have been broached – again. Isn’t it about time for Melania and Barron to be attacked? Or does that happen after PDJT’s other children are accused of wrong doing…..probably breathing fresh air or something like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
The End.
I would guess somebody at the NY Tax and Finance Dept was ordered by Cuomo to leak the state returns.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two shots in one. 😉
Be prepared for the greatest nose plant by NYT over these leaked returns. Funny how now they have them just in time for Obiden on Tuesday to use them.
PDJT will rip into Obiden like a buzz saw. He probably leaked them himself to set Obiden up for the kill. Obiden knows nothing about business and how it works.
Obiden will have to explain his vast fortune.
Well playered Mr President well played.
Yep, and Hunters taxes on foreign income?
Think of all the people that were swayed into voting for POTUS/not voting for POTUS based upon this NYT hit piece!!!!!!!!!1
These ass clowns will never learn. You can’t stump our President Trump!
Dear NY Times …
That horse is dead.
Mr. Trump is rich and he didn’t get that way by milking the taxpayers like so many politicians (and their families) do.
Heck, he works for free. Will Nancy Pelosi do the same?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t call it the NY Slimes for nothing. The Slimes makes excellent cat 🐱 litter box liner.💁🏻♀️
The focus is on income taxes misses the huge amount of taxes that Trump pays. Property taxes, sales taxes, payroll taxes for his employees, state and local taxes, etc. are in the tens of millions if not more. Just imagine the property taxes paid on Trump Tower alone. Trump should knock this out of the park at the debate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why NYT is fake news: From IRS 2016 tax table, no way can anyone pay $750 tax:
Besides businesses working to reduced tax liability, if anybody who owns tax deferred (retirement) savings instruments, pays even the slightest attention to their holdings and opens an on-line account with the financial institution(s) holding the funds, there are; webinars, classes, papers, articles et al offered by the financial institution(s) on recommended ways to “reduce tax liability”.
Once again a form of two tiered justice being applied.
Heck, I keep a running Form 1040, on my free Turbo tax account, throughout the entire tax year to look at options to reduce tax liability.
FYI
Project Veritas Video out
Ballot Harvesting
What is seldom said are all the taxes Trump indirectly pays. Every time Trump hires someone they in turn pay taxes on their income. Every time Trump purchases something, consider all the income taxes paid by the people who made what Trump purchased. It really becomes exponential.
It is one of the advantages of Capitalism. It is the people who make it all work. There is no way for people to ever have anything under Communism. Under Communism the people are but mere slaves of the State. There is no incentive therefor no motivation. Therefore, eventually it all fails. The only reason Communist China has prevailed as long as they have is because of the USA. And of course at a huge loss to the American People.
and with the scamdemic this year and all his properties pretty much shut down,he is gonna have some major losses this year.and more then likely those properties will drop in value.man a hefty tax refund would really make the dems scream.
In addition to the billions in business the President has foregone just to serve, and the $399,000.00 yearly he voluntarily contributes to the Treasury, the President is also paying a Cuomo/di Blasio New York Shithole Tax. They scribble Black Supremacist bumper sticker slogans on his street and make New York unlivable for all except parasites, empowered criminals, the mentally-ill and Democrats–but I repeat myself–while New York property owners see their assets melt away in Weimar New York.
What is not foreseen is the cost of $$$$$$ maintenance, taxes,
lousy tenants clean ups, haul-aways, insurances, snow removal,
sewage, drainage problems per unit…..rebuild the place…..and
repairs somtimes cost as much as the yearly rent, sometimes
leaving one with $13 profit for the year.
Yeah…. been there done that. The rehab $$$$$$ is unbelievable.
Not all things that glitter are gold.
Please pray for Brad and his wife, just read this breaking news on the Sun Sentinel;
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say
LikeLike
I thought the headlines were that there was no russian financial ties. lol
I don’t care if the guy paid $1 each year in federal income taxes. If he did it legally, knows how to use credits, deductions and loopholes the right way, then where’s the problem? Just shows he’s a hell of a lot smarter than the those who envy him and call him names. This is the kind of guy who could be our president one day? Maybe help make our economy the best ever? Oh wait…
