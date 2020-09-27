Bartiromo: “Sources Confirm No Interim Durham Report or Indictments Before Election”…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced earlier today that sources have shared not to expect any interim report or outcomes from the probe by John Durham prior to the election. Obviously for many CTH readers this will not be an unanticipated outcome; however, that alone does not mitigate disappointment. WATCH:

A decision not to pursue honest justice due to the election is ultimately a political decision. The dynamic of worrying about the optics of the political calendar, is itself a political decision. This is the great dichotomy and weirdly irreconcilable conflict CTH previously outlined.

What Ms. Bartiromo encapsulates is in-line with my own research and interactions with people very close to the DC events. In essence, this sentiment; in combination with AG Bill Barr having a keen awareness of the undercurrent frustration outside the DC bubble; is at the heart of why USAO Jeff Jensen has been channeling information to Michael Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell.

Perhaps some expanded opinion is prudent…

When we see that justice is measured, not by due process, but by compulsion; when we see that in order to invoke our right to due process, we need to obtain permission from those who rebuke the constitution; when we see that justice is determined by those who leverage, not in law, but in politics; when we see that representatives get power over individual liberty by graft and by scheme, and our representatives don’t protect us against them, but protect them against us; when we see corruption holding influence and individual liberty so easily dispatched and nullified; we may well know that our freedom too is soon to perish….

When I wrote on September 2nd that we need to focus intensely on winning the 2020 election, my focus was based on accepting this inherent reality. Regardless of what AG Barr may want to do – he has defined evidence and consequence through the prism of political silos.

No single proposition so brutally outlined the intent of the Bill Barr DOJ than an institutional agreement to carve the fourth amendment into two parts; with two different standards for a FISA application. One standard for DC elites, the second standard for everyone else. There is no excusing this. The institutions operating within Washington DC are echo-chambers; penetrating that bubble with common sense discussion about what is already known to those outside the system is fraught with frustration.

President Trump is unique in that he is inside the bubble yet ideologically aligned with Americans outside the bubble. One can only imagine how frustrating it must be to be part of a machine of government that is self-actuating. It took decades of the system to be created; and it will take some seriously targeted effort to disassemble that same system.

Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. However, that said, misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise.

To the extent the severity of the DC corruption is outlined, it becomes completely understandable how people would throw up their arms and walk away disgusted and disenfranchised. We cannot lose people like this.

We cannot afford to lose a single voter…. we need everyone in this fight.

I have spoken to many patriotic people familiar to many of you, and without question when you direct the conversation to the subject of this dynamic eventually everyone concedes: we must urgently shift focus to winning 2020. We must win.

No-one is going to come to our nation’s rescue. We are the people we have been waiting for. This is our task, and there are only thirty five days left to expand our ranks.

We have the best message. We have the best candidate; and both represent the pride, values and patriotism of this nation. Our opposition is weak and their message is based on fear and trepidation. We cannot afford to fuel their preferred narrative of dark inevitability by focusing on a system that has become completely rigged and corrupted.

Every disenfranchised voter becomes a win for the anti-American opposition. We must intensely provide an alternative message of faith, fellowship and patriotism. This is so critical it cannot be overemphasized. Optimism, deliberately focused and intensely directed American spirit, will win this 2020 battle; and the winner of the 2020 battle will eventually win the political war.

To emphasize the point, I return to a message provided by Bill Whittle well over a year ago. We can all relate to this eloquent presentation. WATCH:

All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.

Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic however you need to do it. Then let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again.

God knows we need it; and that is how we will win.

It is the responsibility of each of us to stand, defiantly if needed, and support a President who is waging a battle against multiple adversaries on our behalf. “Stand” means be visible. “Stand” means let your voice be heard. “Stand” means telling your representatives what your expectations are. They represent us; WE are the people.

We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not.

He is exactly what we need at this moment.

He is a necessary, defiant and glorious fighter.

He is our weapon.

This man has faced opposition that would overwhelm any other President. Our chosen President is constantly attacked by those holding a corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand with him, firm on his behalf.

To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.

Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win.

The choice is ours.

The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our voice. The political industry, all of corrupt governance, is threatened by our support through Donald Trump.

Decision time.

You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.

Right now, through November 3, 2020, every day is Saint Crispins day.

If we are mark’d to die, we are enow

To do our country loss; and if to live,

The fewer men, the greater share of honour.

God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.

By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,

Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;

It yearns me not if men my garments wear;

Such outward things dwell not in my desires.

But if it be a sin to covet honour,

I am the most offending soul alive.

No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.

God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour

As one man more methinks would share from me

For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!

Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,

That he which hath no stomach to this fight,

Let him depart; his passport shall be made,

And crowns for convoy put into his purse;

We would not die in that man’s company

That fears his fellowship to die with us.

This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.

He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,

Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,

And rouse him at the name of Crispian.

He that shall live this day, and see old age,

Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,

And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’

Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,

And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’

Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,

But he’ll remember, with advantages,

What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,

Familiar in his mouth as household words-

Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,

Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-

Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.

This story shall the good man teach his son;

And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,

From this day to the ending of the world,

But we in it shall be remembered-

We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;

For he to-day that sheds his blood with me

Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,

This day shall gentle his condition;

And gentlemen in England now-a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.

Get your head right.

Now, Get in the fight…