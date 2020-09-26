Vice-President Mike Pence Delivers Remarks During 2020 Prayer March in Washington DC…

Tens-of-thousands traveled to Washington, D.C., today to participate in the 2020 Prayer March with Franklin Graham. People from all 50 states assembled in prayer for our divided nation. Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks on behalf of the administration.
.
Cissie Graham Lynch and Mike Huckabee provided commentary during the live broadcast event.
Out of respect for the Stare Decisis precedent established by Democrat Chief Justice Taney, Judge Barrett is pictured here returning some of her black children to the Slave Power jurisdiction of Washington, D.C., as demanded by Democrats.
Washington, D.C. is of course named for George Washington AND Christopher Columbus!
It is amazing how scared Liberal Loons are of Catholics.
within leftist progressive marxist wokeness, but i digress, victimhood is chic, even sexy!
It just might be the holy water.
You got me. Screen clean-up time.
Frankie, I thought Nancy was catholic? 😅
She is and she is always prayerfull, don’tcha know.
Catholics are the only ones I know that can perform an exorcism.
My priest offered to preform an exorcism on me when he found out I was a NY Yankees fan!🤣🤣
Could it be that he’s a season ticket holder at Fenway Park? 😉
Worse! He’s a White Sox fan!!🤣🤣🤣
heh heh heh!
They’re not scared of Pelosi, Biden, Kennedy and other Catholic Dems.
Thank you Franklin Graham for this timely uplifting event. So great to see so many people of faith gathered together in prayer and Holy Spirit. We are a powerful force in this mode. Praise God !!!
LBB So glad the event is covered here especially since it has been ignored by the main stream media on TV. Everyone seems to fixated on the Supreme Court nomination with nary a notice of the enormous crowd in DC.
Deuteronomy 30:19 “Today I am giving you a choice of two ways. And I ask heaven and earth to be witnesses of your choice. You can choose life or death. The first choice will bring a blessing. The other choice will bring a curse. So choose life! Then you and your children will live. 20 You must love the Lord your God and obey him. Never leave him, because he is your life. And he will give you a long life in the land that he, the Lord, promised to give to your ancestors—Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.”
Today, we have Savior who never leaves us. Thank You, Lord Jesus!
Amen. Lord have your way in America today. May the uncompromisingly righteous church arise Lord; Let it be Lord that America is not only saved but TRANSFORMED through the power of your love!! And let this be the beginning Lord of a return to LIFE. Father let this Supreme Court Justice be a “Deborah” in the ways of the Spirit. To fight for justice; for what is right according to Psalms 82. To do justice to the weak; the poor and the afflicted. Let your rivers of TRANSFORMATION flow Lord; even northward to CANADA and all the nations of the North, the South, the East and the West.
Joshua 24
14 “Now therefore fear the Lord and serve him in sincerity and in faithfulness. Put away the gods that your fathers served beyond the River and in Egypt, and serve the Lord.
15 And if it is evil in your eyes to serve the Lord, choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your fathers served in the region beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you dwell. –
But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!”
Expecting a PDJT landslide this November and looking ahead to 2024, I just don’t see Pence as an inspiring candidate for president, at least to a significant portion of the electorate.
He would, however, make a fine candidate for vice president (again) … nice, stable, unexciting. Would also be a fine complement to Kristi Noem, who would be a far better choice than Nikki Haley.
Just picture that, a Noem/Pence ticket in ’24 … that’d really freak out the libs … unless Pence hangs it up in favor of Trump Jr.
Hmmm … Noem/Trump sounds even better.
Pence is Vice President and wouldn’t dream of up-staging Trump.
My thoughts are we would likely get to know him a lot better if he is on the ticket next time.
I think you are probably right.
Amazing!! I see country music legend Ricky Skaggs standing behind Mike Pence!!!
Thank the Lord everything went smoothly!🙏😇❤️🤍💙
Amen to that!! 😀 🙏
Retired Magistrate here: It makes me so happy to see all these people show up and pray for our country in this time of unrest and hate. This truly is an election between light and darkness and good and evil.
President Trump may be rough around the edges, but it is his actions that count; he is for life from the womb until a natural death. I have never heard a President talk about GOD so much and actually hear prayers in the Oval House where Jesus Christ’s name is spoken.
My husband and I pray every day that he will get re elected.
Hello Your Honor 🙂
Evil shall not prevail, They are blinded, believing their own lies, they run in a panic towards the precipice!
Film on Nov. 4th :D.
I truly believe President Trump will be re-elected, but I do not think he will win the election. Too many states have extended the numbers of days to count ballots (Michigan extended it to two weeks!) and even legalized ballot harvesting. There will be cheating on a massive scale by the dims.
Oh yea of little faith!
Truth in the Lord and the Destiny of America………
I skim read “Cissie Graham and Mike Huckabee provided commentary,..”
Do I really need to tell you my first thought, lol?
“Misspelled Cissie, its with an “S”,…”
“So, competing points of view, then?”
“Sucking up for the Christian vote in S. Carolina, he MUST fear losing! No Pander too great, for Lindsey to make!”
And then, of coarse the Emily Lattella moment,..”Oh, thats DIFFERENT!,…Never mind!”
“WHY is the Bureu of Land Management smashing store windows?”
Oh, never mind,…
😄
https://cissiegrahamlynch.com/ You might want to check out Cissie Graham Lynch’s Web site; nothing to do with “Sissy Graham.” Don’t skim; ha, ha.
I skim read it and thought Lindsey was there!!
Yeah, FIRST reading, those thoughts lasted like, 3/4’s of a second, tops,…and thats for ALL together.
I have a “quick” mind, one of those blessing/curse things,…
You can see why Hildebeast did not get elected…she was too busy skimming.
That was so wonderful. I watched the whole march start to finish. I was moved to tears several times…. and especially this wonderful song by John Rich—God bless him and Franklin Graham.
I just watched it and this song blew me away. I love John Rich. He has always appeared to be a good man. I watched the prayer march, the prayers were what we need and we do need to continue.
That song is amazing!!! All the proceeds are being donated to Samaritan’s Purse. John Rich is a true American!!!! I bought it because I love it and because I want to support this great charity!
… what a great event … my thanks to the people who pulled it together …
The Return, another event going on at the same time as the prayer March, is very good. It is still going on live right now.
Messianic Rabbi, Jonathan Cahn, gives the nation a prophetic message (starts at the 2:03 mark – 2:54) Rabbi Cahn returns to the stage to share response & reply from President TRUMP (3:17:30 mark).
I hope that many of you will give it a listen. It was AWESOME!
When you hear the crowd today cry out at this event, it is a stark contrast to the demonic people gathered at the Supreme Court that cried out when President TRUMP stood at RBG’s casket.
Is it just me or did more people attend this than Trump’s inauguration?
